High school roundup for Nov. 9, 2021: Mars girls soccer opens PIAA defense with shutout win

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | 11:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Piper Coffield battles Red Land’s Lily Nagy for possession during their PIAA Class 3A first round playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Adams. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars goalkeeper Megan Boddy makes a save on Red Land’s Carlee Collier during their PIAA Class 3A first round playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Adams. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ainsley Ray battles Red Land’s Jordan Schwab for possession during their PIAA Class 3A first round playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Adams. Mars won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Leana Cuzzocrea works against Red Land’s Carlee Collier during their PIAA Class 3A first round playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Adams. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Aly Cooper works against Red Land’s Emmie Rinard during their PIAA Class 3A first round playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Adams. Previous Next

Addison Girdwood and Piper Coffield scored a goal apiece and WPIAL champion Mars began its defense of its PIAA Class 3A girls soccer championship with a 2-0 first-round victory over Red Land on Tuesday.

Megan Boddy and Kate McEnroe earned the shutout for the Fightin’ Planets (17-0-1), who will face off against Montour in Saturday’s quarterfinals in a rematch of a WPIAL semifinal match. Mars won the previous meeting 1-0.

Montour 10, Bradford 2 — Saveria Ulizzi scored six goals to lead Montour (16-7) past Bradford in a Class 3A first-round game. Caitlyn Sill scored twice and Natilee Allen and Grace Bannon also scored for the Spartans, who will face Mars in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Moon 1, Ephrata 0 — Kayla Leseck scored the decisive goal as WPIAL champion Moon (17-1-1) advanced to the state’s elite eight with a Class 4A win over Ephrata. The Tigers will face Owen J. Roberts in the quarterfinals Saturday.

McDowell 2, Seneca Valley 1 (OT) — Freshman Carmel Frenn scored the winning goal in overtime for District 10 champion McDowell in a Class 4A first-round win. Julia Lozowski scored the lone goal for Seneca Valley (16-5-2). McDowell will face Central Dauphin on Saturday.

Villa Maria 4, Southmoreland 3 — Ella Raimondi scored her fourth goal of the game with 11 seconds to go to lift District 10 champion Villa Maria to a Class 2A first-round win. Olivia Cernuto had two goals and Taylor Klingensmith also scored for Southmoreland (15-3-2). Villa Maria will meet WPIAL runner-up North Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Avonworth 4, Fort LeBoeuf 0 — Ava Wert had two goals and an assist to lead WPIAL champion Avonworth (17-3-1) to a Class 2A first-round win over District 10 runner-up Fort LeBoeuf. Fiona Mahan and Mia Burens also scored for the Antelopes, who will meet District 3’s Trinity in the quarterfinals Saturday.

North Catholic 2, Karns City 1 — Kathleen Virostek and Lauren MacDonald scored to power WPIAL runner-up North Catholic (18-2) past District 9 champion Karns City in a Class 2A first-round game. The Trojanettes will meet District 10 champion Villa Maria in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Freedom 4, Windber 2 — Renae Mohrbacher had a hat trick to lead Freedom (16-5) past District 5 champion Windber in a Class A first-round game. The Bulldogs will take on Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Steel Valley 6, Northern Bedford 1 — WPIAL champion Steel Valley (19-3) dispatched District 5 runner-up Northern Bedford in a Class A first-round game. Steel Valley will face District 6 champion West Branch in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Mercer 2 — Sara Felder scored a pair of goals and Lexi Graham netted the game-winner with less than four minutes left in regulation as WPIAL runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic defeated District 10 champ Mercer in the Class A first round. The Centurions will meet Freedom in a WPIAL semifinal rematch in Saturday’s state quarterfinals. GCC won the previous meeting, 4-3.

Boys soccer

Seneca Valley 3, Landisville Hempfield 0 — Joey Coon netted a hat trick to lead Seneca Valley (19-0-1) in its shutout over Landisville Hempfield in a PIAA Class 4A first-round match. Max Marcotte and Beaux Lizewski had the assists for the Raiders, who will face Lower Merion in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Peters Township 3, State College 1 — Anthony Schullek and Blake Gabelhart each had a goal and an assist to lead Peters (17-2-1) over State College in Class 4A. Andrew Massucci had a goal and Joe Tornari added an assist for the Indians. Peters will play Central Dauphin in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Hampton 6, Hollidaysburg 0 — WPIAL champion Hampton (20-1) cruised to a Class 3A first-round win over District 6 champion Hollidaysburg. The Talbots will take on Franklin Regional in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

West Allegheny 10, Bradford 0 — WPIAL Class 3A runner-up West Allegheny (22-1) had no issues shutting out Bradford in the opening round in Class 3A. Johnny Dragisich netted a hat trick and had three helpers, Will Douglas had two goals, and Keegan Amos had two goals and an assist. Joey Pustover, Camden Colinear and Niko Berthold were the other goal scorers. Jared Gola and Thomas Higgins combined on the shutout. West Allegheny will face Archbishop Ryan in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Franklin Regional 2, Cathedral Prep 1 (OT) — Joey Bayne scored once in regulation and netted the game winner in overtime to propel Franklin Regional (17-4) over eight-time District 10 champion Cathedral Prep in the opening round in Class 3A. The Panthers advance to a rematch of the WPIAL semifinal against Hampton in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Hampton won the previous meeting 1-0.

Quaker Valley 8, Grove City 0 — Keller Chamovitz had a hat trick as WPIAL champion Quaker Valley (20-2) shut out Grove City in the first round of Class 2A. Rowan Kreibel added two goals and Wil Dunda scored two goals and had an assist. Tim Smith netted a goal and Ryan Edwards had four assists while Cameron Diggins and Bennett Haas each had a helper for the Quakers. Quaker Valley will face Somerset in the quarterfinals Saturday.

North Catholic 2, Richland 1 — Dylan Greggs scored both goals to power WPIAL runner-up North Catholic (13-8) past District 6 champion Richland in a Class 2A first-round matchup. The Trojans will face Ambridge in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Ambridge 2, Fairview 1 — Will Gruca and Chris Woten scored goals and Ryan Conover made seven saves as Ambridge (14-6) defeated District 10 champion Fairview in the Class 2A first round. Ambridge will face North Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals

Winchester Thurston 7, Everett 0 — WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston (20-0-1) had no trouble with District 5 runner-up Everett in the Class A first round. The Bears will meet Mercer/St. Joseph Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, McConnellsburg 2 — Kyler Miller had two goals and an assist to power Greensburg Central Catholic (16-4) to a Class A first-round victory over District 5 champion McConnellsburg. Carlo Denis and Jake Gretz each had a goal and an assist for the Centurions, who will meet Eden Christian in a WPIAL semifinal rematch in Saturday’s quarterfinals. GCC won the previous meeting 6-5 in overtime.

Eden Christian 3, Brockway 2 — Eden Christian (19-3-1), the third-place finisher from the WPIAL, took down District 9 champion Brockway in a Class A first-round match. Eden will meet Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Girls volleyball

Shaler 3, McDowell 0 — Shaler rebounded from a loss to rival North Allegheny in the WPIAL finals to sweep District 10 champion McDowell, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15. The Titans will meet District 3’s Hempfield in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

North Allegheny 3, State College 0 — WPIAL champion North Allegheny rolled past District 6 champ State College 25-8, 25-13, 25-23 in the Class 4A first round. The Tigers will take on Elizabethtown in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Hampton 3, DuBois 0 — WPIAL runner-up Hampton rolled to a 25-22, 25-8, 25-20 victory over District 9 champion DuBois in the Class 3A first round. The Talbots will take on Armstrong in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Armstrong 3, Conneaut 1 — Armstrong won the last two sets to knock off District 10 champion Conneaut 25-22, 17-25, 25-14, 25-23 in the Class 3A first round. Armstrong will meet Hampton in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

North Catholic 3, Corry 0 — North Catholic swept District 10 runner-up Corry 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 in Class 2A. The Lady Trojans will face Bedford in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Harbor Creek 3, Seton LaSalle 1 — District 10 champion Harbor Creek dropped the first set then rallied for a 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-12 over Seton LaSalle in the Class 2A first round. Harbor Creek will meet Philipsburg-Osceola in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Avonworth 0 — District 6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola swept WPIAL runner-up Avonworth 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 in the Class 2A first round. Philipsburg-Osceola will meet Harbor Creek in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Bishop Canevin 3, Oswayo Valley 0 — WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin swept Oswayo Valley 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 in the Class A first round. The Crusaders will face Cochranton in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 2 — WPIAL runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic pulled off a five-set victory over District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle in the Class A first round. The Centurions will take on District 9 champ Clarion in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Clarion 3, California 0 — District 9 champion Clarion swept California 25-13, 25-10, 25-10 in a Class A first-round match. Clarion will meet Greensburg Central Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Field hockey

Central York 2, Pine-Richland 0 — Central York picked up the first PIAA tournament win in program history, beating WPIAL champion Pine-Richland in the Class 3A first round. Central York will meet Wilson in the quarterfinals.

Lancaster Mennonite 1, Shady Side Academy 0 — Lancaster Mennonite shut out four-time WPIAL champion Shady Side Academy in the Class A first round. Lancaster Mennonite will face Oley Valley in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Hockey

Elizabeth Forward 11, Trinity 5 — Matthew Karpuszka netted a hat trick, Doug Hoffman had two goals, and Ben Ruskay had two goals and an assist as Elizabeth Forward (4-2) defeated Trinity (0-6) in a Class B matchup. Chase Glunt had two goals, Joey Wach added another, Zach Motil had a goal and two assists, and Sean Weber had a goal and an assist. Garrett Kristen had two assists for the Warriors. Bryer Sphar led Trinity with two goals and Corey Blommel, Dax Kress and Jack Gordon each scored a goal.

Baldwin 5, Canon-McMillan 3 — Logan Picchi had a hat trick and Dom Trimbur scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lead Baldwin (3-1-2) to a Class 3A win. Ryan Sulinski also scored. Austin Roe had a goal and an assist for Canon-McMillan (0-7).

North Catholic 5, Blackhawk 2 — Tay Melis had a hat rick and Sam Digaetano and Ryan Berry also scored to help North Catholic (3-2-1) to a Class A win. Zach Ronacher and Jake Hofer each had a goal and an assist for Blackhawk (0-6).

Central Catholic 4, Cathedral Prep 3 — Alex Sarkis scored the tying goal in the third period and George Acklin netted the game-winner in overtime for Central Catholic (4-3) in a Class 3A win. Sam Gaffney had a goal and an assist and Rocco Salvitti also scored. Brayden Sprickman scored to give Cathedral Prep (1-4) the lead in the third period.