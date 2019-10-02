High school roundup for Oct. 1, 2019: Fox Chapel, Seneca Valley battle to draw

By:

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 11:20 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Hunter Hardin makes a shot on net against Derry during WPIAL boys’ soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Derry Area High School.

Zane Ingram had two goals for Fox Chapel (9-3-1, 8-2-1) and Luke Rupert scored twice for Seneca Valley (11-1-1, 10-0-1) as two of the top boys soccer teams in Section 1-AAAA played to a 3-3 tie Tuesday night. Eli Yofan also scored for Fox Chapel. Jonathan Pruce had a goal for Seneca Valley.

Butler 3, North Allegheny 0 — Landon Mohney, Luke Shook and Emerson Douthett scored to help Butler (9-3, 8-3) past North Allegheny (8-5, 6-5) in Section 1-AAAA. Peyton Seibert had the shutout, including a save on a penalty kick.

Upper St. Clair 4, Baldwin 2 — Jack Myers, Colin Sibley, Ben Bacdayan and Abelardo Sobarzo scored to lead Upper St. Clair (9-1-2, 6-1-2) past Baldwin (4-9-1, 3-6) in Section 2-AAAA.

Mt. Lebanon 7, Brashear 2 — Danny Simboro scored twice to lead Mt. Lebanon (11-1-1, 9-0) past Brashear (0-11-1, 0-9) in Section 2-AAAA. Erich Bosch, Liam Byrne, Giuseppe Croce, Joseph Coutinho and Lleyton Slaysman also scored for Mt. Lebanon.

Woodland Hills 5, Penn Hills 0 — Gavin Moore scored a pair of first-half goals to lead Woodland Hills (9-4, 7-4) past Penn Hills (2-12, 1-10) in Section 3-AAAA. Quinn Fogarty, Osee Diafouka and Chris Reyes also scored. A.J. Hill recorded the shutout.

Norwin 2, Hempfield 0 — Matt Federovich and Brendan Ash scored to lead Norwin (12-1-1, 9-1-1) past Hempfield (2-10, 1-10) in Section 3-AAAA.

Plum 8, Penn-Trafford 1 — AJ Koma led the way with a hat trick for the Mustangs (12-0-1, 10-0-1) in Section 3-AAAA against Penn-Trafford (3-10, 3-8). Tyler Kolankowski and Ethan Wright both had two goals for the No. 2 Mustangs.

Highlands 4, Indiana 1 — Gabe Norris, Bryce Eddy, Tomas White and Dan Signorelli scored to help Highlands (5-5-2, 4-4-2) stay in the playoff race with a win over Indiana (7-6, 6-5) in Section 1-AAA. The Golden Rams are a half-game out of fourth place behind Kiski Area. Gabe Anthony made nine saves.

West Allegheny 8, Obama Academy 0 — Fletcher Amos scored five times to lead West Allegheny (9-4-1, 7-1-1) past Obama Academy (3-10, 1-9) in Section 2-AAA.

Knoch 5, Armstrong 0 — Nick Dellarosa, Adison Trofimuk, Larry Leasure, Dan Olean and Orrin Milcic scored for Knoch (3-10-1, 3-7-1) in a Section 1-AAA victory over Armstrong (2-13, 0-11).

Belle Vernon 5, Laurel Highlands 3 — Daniel Sassak had a hat trick, running his season goal total to 21, to lead Belle Vernon (12-1, 9-1) past Laurel Highlands (7-6, 5-4) in Section 3-AAA. Niko Apodiakos and Tyler Kovatch also scored.

Trinity 7, Greensburg Salem 2 — Elijah Cincinnati had four goals and an assist to lead Trinity (8-3, 6-2) to a Section 3-AAA victory. Jacob Paez had two goals and an assist. Mason Pendergast also scored. Michael Akingbehin and Sean Galvin scored for Greensburg Salem (4-8, 3-6).

Franklin Regional 5, West Mifflin 0 — Anthony DiFalco and Blake Cooper scored two goals apiece as Franklin Regional (10-0-1, 9-0-1) beat West Mifflin (3-8-1, 2-7) in Section 4-AAA. Connor Hudson also scored.

Thomas Jefferson 4, Gateway 1 — Marshall Richter scored twice and Luke Giger and Owen Richter added goals as Thomas Jefferson (8-2-3, 6-2-2) defeated Gateway (3-11, 2-7) in Section 4-AAA.

Keystone Oaks 4, East Allegheny 0 — Ryan Vargo had a hat trick to power Keystone Oaks (8-1-1, 8-1-1) past East Allegheny (2-8, 2-7) in Section 1-AA. Rutger Randall also scored. Joey Pillage recorded the shutout.

Burrell 3, Shady Side Academy 2 — Behind a two-goal effort from Jacob Guerrini, the Bucs’ handed No. 1 Shady Side Academy its first loss of the season and earned another Section 2-AA victory. Dom Ferra made nine saves for the Bucs (8-6, 6-5), and Ian Smola also scored.

Deer Lakes 7, Leechburg 0 — AJ Dorman scored three goals and Mike Sullivan tallied three assists as the Lancers (10-3, 10-1) captured another Section 2-AA victory at Leechburg (4-9-1, 2-8-1).

Freeport 13, Derry 0 — Hunter Hardin scored six goals and Isaac Wetzel added three more as the Yellowjackets (9-4-1, 7-3-1) earned a Section 2-AA victory at Derry (0-10-1, 0-9-1). Cole Kovac added a pair of goals, which were his first on the varsity level. Dan Lynch and Luke Heider also scored.

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 2 — Andrew Rodriguez, Noah Kinter and Tyler Dunn scored goals as Southmoreland (5-8, 5-4) knocked off Waynesburg (7-6, 6-4) in Section 3-AA. Alex Dewitt added an assist.

Riverside 2, Beaver County Christian 1 (OT) — Justin Shields scored two goals, including the overtime winner, to lead Riverside (10-2, 8-1) past Beaver County Christian (3-7-1, 2-6-1) in Section 1-A.

Serra Catholic 6, Jeannette 0 — Joey Folino and Nick Almeter each had two goals and an assist to lead Serra Catholic (7-5-1, 5-5) past Jeannette (0-13, 0-9) in Section 2-A. Brendan Cooley and Josiah Pais also scored.

Carlynton 6, Vincentian 1 — Carnel Kerr and Demetrius Howe each had two goals and an assist to lead Carlynton (10-3, 7-2) past Vincentian 2-8, 2-8) in Section 3-A. Tarek Alhussain also scored twice.

Springdale 6, Aquinas Academy 0 — Michael Mitchell had a hat trick and an assist to lead Springdale (9-3, 8-2) to a Section 3-A victory over Aquinas Academy. Chris Mitchell and Matt Taliani had a goal and an assist each. Ephraim Duku added a goal for the Dynamos.

Brentwood 9, California 1 — Shashak Gurung scored seven goals to lead Brentwood (8-2-2, 7-1-2) to a Section 4-A victory. Derek Keyes scored for California (2-11, 0-9).

Girls soccer

Eden Christian 2, Winchester Thurston 1 (OT) — Ari Breindel scored the game-winning goal with 19 seconds left in the first overtime to lift Eden Christian (5-51, 3-4-1) past Winchester Thurston (4-7, 2-5) in Section 4-A.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 9, Allderdice 0 — Allyson Doran had a hat trick to lead Penn-Trafford to a Division I victory. Delaney Shusko had two goals and an assist. Julia Moorhead and Ella Morocco added a goal and an assist. Maddy Keenan and Paige Goggin also scored.

Peters Township 6, Hempfield 1 — Nica Schrat had a hat trick and Cassidy King scored twice to lead Peters Township to a Division I win. Katherine Kovac also scored. Rachel Lundie scored for Hempfield.

Girls volleyball

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1 — Liz Sarneso recorded her 1,000th career assist to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Knoch 3, Hampton 0 — Hannah Rowe had 11 kills for Knoch (11-0, 9-0) in a Section 4-AAA win at Hampton. Skylar Burkett and Kennedy Christy had eight kills each for the Knights. Burkett added 13 service points.

Leechburg 3, Springdale 1 — Leechburg won a hard-fought Section 4-A match. Maddie Ancosky had 18 kills for the Blue Devils, and Brenna Callahan had 11 kills, digs and aces. Becca Selzer had eight kills for the Dynamos, and Kiley DiLeo had six kills and seven aces.

Deer Lakes 3, Valley 0 — Renee Robson had six kills and 14 service points for Deer Lakes (5-5, 5-3) in Section 5-AA play. Mia Jarnot had five kills and seven service points for the Lancers, and Cameron Smurda had 20 digs and eight service points.

Freeport 3, Derry 0 — The Yellowjackets (8-0, 7-0) won in straight sets. Lauren Lampus had 12 kills and service points for the Yellowjackets. Maddie Clark added 34 assists, and Isabella Russo and Tori Radvan contributed 10 kills apiece.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2 — Led by their singles players, Charlotte James, Carissa Shepard and Catherine Petrovich, the Foxes (14-1, 9-0) beat Shady Side Academy.

Knoch 5, Springdale 0 — For the fourth time in as many years, Knoch went undefeated to capture a Section 3-AA title. Laura Greb and Brooke Bauer won matches at first and second singles by default. Caroline Ejzak captured her singles match over Liz Puskar by a 6-0, 6-0 score. The doubles pairings of Ally Bauer and Libby Conlon as well as Jadyn Brown and Riley Wynn won in straight sets.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Southmoreland 1 — Mary Smithnosky defeated Amelia Echard 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 in a closely contested match at No. 1 singles to lead Mt. Pleasant past Southmoreland in Section 1-AA.

Hampton 3, Franklin Regional 2 — The No. 2 doubles team of Allie Crist and Leah Cummings won a three-set match to help Hampton to a nonsection win. Hannah Yan and the team of Ana Boyle and Manali Badwe won matches for Franklin Regional (6-5, 5-3).

Cross country

Division II, Section 4 — The Knoch girls cross country program captured its first section title in 32 years Tuesday. Sammy Jo Barnes led the way, taking second place in 21 minutes, 48 seconds, and the Knights filled the remaining spots in the top 10 with runners breaking the 26-minute mark. GCC’s Owen Beer captured first (20:13) and Jake Elder from Deer Lakes took second (20:29), but the Knights filled the remaining spots in the boys top 10. Luke Klutschkowski highlighted the day with a 20:40.

Division II, Section 4 — The Riverview girls team swept Highlands and Freeport to finish the section season 9-1. Mikeala Collins won the meet with a time of 23:15, Raiders teammate Ally Johnson was second at 23:19 and Freeport’s Anita Bhat finished third with a time of 23:49

Division II, Section 4 — Riverview’s boys cross country team earned its second consecutive section title with a win over Highlands and Freeport in a tri-meet. The Raiders (10-0) took home four of the top five spots. Mason Ochs was first at 17:49, Gideon Deasy was second at 17:50, Parker Steele finished fourth at 18:37 and Lucas Wilton was fifth at 18:39. CJ Thimons finished third for Highlands at 18:11.