High school roundup for Oct. 1, 2022: Western Beaver runs past Freedom

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 9:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Wester Beaver quarterback Xander LeFebvre ran for two touchdowns Saturday.

Tyson Florence ran for 162 yards and a touchdown to lead Western Beaver to an 18-6 victory over Freedom in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday.

Xander LeFebvre added two rushing touchdowns for Western Beaver (5-1, 2-1). Damian Grunnagle ran for 102 yards for Freedom (2-4, 1-2).

South Side 49, Summit Academy 0 — South Side (6-0, 2-0) limited Summit Academy (1-5, 0-3) to three yards of offense and recovered four fumbles in its Big 7 Conference win. Matja Pavlovich ran for 104 yards and a touchdown for South Side, which scored all of its points in the first half.

Boys soccer

Leechburg 3, West Shamokin 0 – Ashton Redmond had a hat trick and Darek Baustert recorded a three-save shutout as Leechburg (5-6-1) defeated West Shamokin in a nonsection matchup.

North Catholic 5, Gateway 4 – Dylan Scheel completed his hat trick with the overtime winner as North Catholic (5-4-2) beat Gateway (8-5-1) in a nonsection match. Ryan Shantz added a pair of goals for the Trojans. Brendan Strawser and Nick lococo had two goals apiece for the Gators, who rallied from 4-1 down to force overtime.

Plum 9, Obama Academy 2 – Lucas Pittman had a hat trick and Tristin Ralph picked up two goals and three assists for Plum (11-1-1, 9-1) in a Section 4-3A win over Obama Academy (2-10, 0-9). Austin Kolankowski added two goals, Aldi Flowers had a goal and two assists, and TJ Schrecongost posted a goal and an assist for the Mustangs.

Girls soccer

Deer Lakes 4, South Allegheny 0 — Annabella Vergerio scored two goals to lead Deer Lakes (7-5) to the nonsection win against South Allegheny (4-7-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, North Star 0 – Evelyn Campbell scored a pair of goals to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a nonsection victory over North Star. Jiana Patterson, Riley Kerr, Sophia Fisher and Alexia Graham also scored for the Centurions (6-2).

Moon 4, Trinity 0 — Kendall Dydek had two goals and goalkeeper Serayah Leech recorded the shutout as Moon (11-0, 8-0) beat Trinity (0-10, 0-7) in Section 4-3A. Moon has outscored its opponents this season, 46-1.

Cross country

Bald Eagle Invitational – Allderdice’s Owen Bluman, Elizabeth Forward’s Patrick Burgos and Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez scored first-place finishes at the annual event at White Oak Par.

Bluman topped Gateway’s Kefimba Cisse in the Class 3A boys race. Burgos finished ahead of Freeport’s Michael Braun in Class 2A boys. Led by a second-place finish from Eli Desimone, Winchester Thurston won the boys Class A team title.

Rodriguez was the top finisher in the Class 2A girls race. With five finishers between 11th and 19th place, Freeport won the Class 2A girls team title.