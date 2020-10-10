High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2020: Peters Township playmakers overwhelm Moon

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 10:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Logan Pfeuffer threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night.

Peters Township used a pair of big-play touchdowns and a strong defensive effort to cruise to a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference victory Saturday night.

Logan Pfeuffer threw for 300 yards and two long touchdown passes to lead the Indians (5-0, 3-0) to a 26-3 victory over Moon (3-2, 1-2) Saturday night.

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter – a 31-yarder by Moon’s Jacob Weiland and a 35-yarder for Peters Township’s Andrew Massucci – before the first big play broke the game open. Breylan Carrington took a pass from Pfeuffer and took it 90 yards to the end zone.

Later, Pfeuffer, who completed 7 of 10 passes, hit Corban Hondru for a 63-yard scoring strike. Vinny Sirianni also scored for Peters Township. Massucci added a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Quarterback Tyler McGowan went 20 for 29 for 157 yards for Moon.

Freedom 44, Ellwood City 6 – Cole Beck threw for 159 yards and four touchdowns, two to Tristan Clear, to lead Freedom to a Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference victory.

Clear had touchdown catches of 17 and 4 yards. Reiker Welling and Josh Pail also had TD grabs for Freedom (3-2, 3-2). Brett Boyd ran 10 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns, including a 26-yarder.

Ashton Wilson had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Ellwood City (0-5, 0-5).

Girls soccer

Apollo-Ridge 3, Springdale 1 – Emily Bonelli scored two goals as Apollo-Ridge (4-3, 4-3) beat Springdale (5-4-1, 5-3-1) in Section 1-A. Adeline Baustert picked up 16 saves and added an assist.

Bishop Canevin 1, Winchester Thurston 0 – Senior Lizzy Volz scored her first varsity goal on senior night to lead Bishop Canevin (7-0-2, 7-0-2) past Winchester Thurston (2-7, 2-7) in Section 4-A.

Burrell 2, Deer Lakes 0 – Jordyn Kowalkowski was the lone scorer, netting two goals for Burrell (6-2, 6-2) to secure a Section 2-2A victory over rival Deer Lakes (8-4, 5-4). Mackenzie Lippert picked up an assist for the Bucs, who maintained control of second place in the section behind Shady Side Academy (5-0, 5-0).

Fox Chapel 5, Hempfield 1 – Lucy Ream scored twice and Emma Wecht and Sophia Oehrle added a goal and an assist each as Fox Chapel (10-1, 8-1) beat Hempfield (0-11, 0-9) in Section 3-AAAA.

Freeport 4, Valley 2 – Three Freeport players scored goals as the Yellowjackets (3-4-1, 3-4) defeated Section 2-2A foe Valley (3-6, 2-6). Nora Mahan led Freeport with two goals while Crystal Zembrzuski and Aleah Parison each scored once.

Kiski Area 6, Knoch 0 – Kaylee Elwood netted three goals to push Kiski Area (6-5-1, 6-3-1) past Section 1-3A foe Knoch (3-8-1, 3-7).

Laurel Highlands 7, Greensburg Salem 5 – Despite four goals from Kylie Smith, Greensburg Salem (0-8-1, 0-8-1) fell to Laurel Highlands (3-8, 3-7) in Section 2-AAA.

Mars 4, South Fayette 1 – Led by goals from Gracie Dunaway, Caroline Wroblewski, Aly Cooper and Londynn Gonzalas, Mars (10-0, 10-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Anna Hertzler scored for South Fayette (3-7, 3-6).

OLSH 5, Mohawk 2 – Julia Centofanti and Alexa Taylor scored two goals each as OLSH (6-2, 6-2) beat Mohawk (2-7, 1-7) in Section 3-A.

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Goals from Isabelle Guna and Jillian Marvin earned Peters Township (7-1-1, 7-1-1) a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon (5-5, 5-4). CeCe Scott and Sarah Heisinger both recorded an assist each. Emma Sawich produced the shutout.

Southmoreland 6, Waynesburg 1 – Olivia Cernuto scored a hat trick to lead Southmoreland (10-1, 8-1) to a Section 3-2A victory over Waynesburg (4-9, 1-8), clinching its first section title since 2011. Kendall Fabery, Kiley Queer and Tatum Lucero chipped in with a goal apiece for the Scotties.

South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 (OT) – Maddie Raymond scored with 3:40 left in overtime to lead South Park (10-0, 9-0) past Elizabeth Forward (6-5, 6-2) in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 4-2A. Ali Miklos recorded her 10th straight shutout.

Yough 1, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Natalie Vilchek scored on a header off a corner kick with four seconds left in the first half to lead Yough (9-3, 6-3) to a 1-0 victory over Mt. Pleasant (6-3, 6-3) in a matchup of top girls soccer teams in Section 3-2A Saturday. Yough, Mt. Pleasant and Brownsville are tied for second in the section.

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 11, Laurel Highlands 1 – Daniel Sassak netted six goals to lead Belle Vernon (11-1, 10-1) past Laurel Highlands (5-6, 5-6) in Section 3-3A. Nick Nagy had a hat trick. Logan Kolodychak and Austin Martin also scored.

Butler 7, North Hills 1 – Carson Knight, Ian Llewellyn and Jack Beneigh led Butler (7-4-1, 6-3-1) to a Section 1-4A victory over North Hills (1-8, 0-8) as all three Golden Tornadoes netted two goals each. Knight also recorded two assists.

Elizabeth Forward 2, Keystone Oaks 1 – Donovan Woytsek scored seven minutes into overtime to give Elizabeth Forward (8-2-1, 8-1-1) the Section 1-AA win over Keystone Oaks (7-3, 7-3).

Kiski Area 7, Obama Academy 0 – Campbell Curry and Anders Bordoy scored three goals each as Kiski Area (9-2-1, 9-2) won its fifth straight game by downing Obama Academy (1-7, 1-7) in Section 4-AAA.

Leechburg 7, Derry 0 – In Section 2-AA, Gavin Cole scored four goals to lead Leechburg (5-4, 4-4) past Derry (1-8, 1-8). Jake Shuffert added one goal and three assists while Ashton Redmond picked up a goal and two assists. Owen McDermott recorded the shutout.

Mars 2, Mt Lebanon 1 (OT) – Nabil Lahlou tied the score with 17 seconds left in regulation and Dan Beller netted the winner in overtime to lead Mars (11-0, 9-0) to a nonsection win. Zac D’Alesandro scored for Mt. Lebanon (3-6, 3-5).

Mt. Pleasant 1, Charleroi 0 – Lucas Toohey scored a second-half goal as Mt. Pleasant (9-1, 9-1) handed Charleroi (12-1, 10-1) its first loss of the season and moved within a half-game of first place in Section 3-2A.

Obama Academy 7, Woodland Hills 1 – Rose Cascio had a hat trick to lead Obama Academy (2-5, 2-5) to a Section 3-3A win over Woodland Hills (2-7, 1-5).

OLSH 1, Riverside 0 – Ryan Gehring scored on a penalty kick in double overtime as OLSH (8-0, 7-0) shut out Riverside (4-5, 4-5) in Section 1-A.

Peters Township 1, Baldwin 0 – Anthony Schullek scored the go-ahead goal off of an assist from Mason Lewis with 12 minutes remaining to give Peters Township (9-0-1, 8-0-1) the win over Baldwin (4-6, 4-5) in a Section 2-4A contest. Derek Liguori made six saves and recorded the shutout.

Serra Catholic 3, St. Joseph 1 – Joey Folino had two goals and an assist to lead Serra Catholic (7-4, 6-4) to the Section 3-A win over St. Joseph (1-8-1, 1-8-1).

Seton LaSalle 7, California 0 – Cam Colwell scored twice and Nick Cherry picked up the clean sheet as Seton LaSalle (9-1, 9-0) beat California (0-12, 0-9) in Section 4-A. Seton LaSalle has posted shutouts in its past six games.

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 0 – Ethan Sanders scored and Austin Rees recorded a shutout as South Fayette (7-3-1, 7-3-1) topped Chartiers Valley (4-6-1, 4-6-1) in Section 2-3A.

Springdale 1, Eden Christian 0 – In Section 3-A, Duncan Caltagarone scored the game’s only goal and Andrew Haus recorded the shutout as Springdale (9-0, 7-0) beat Eden Christian (6-2, 4-2).

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (OT) – Abelardo Sobarzo scored the overtime winner, Jack Myers scored twice in regulation and Ben Bacdayan recorded three assists to lead Upper St. Clair (6-3-1, 6-3-1) past Canon-McMillan (5-3-1, 5-3-1) in Section 2-4A.

West Allegheny 1, Moon 0 – Johnny Dragisich scored the game’s only goal off of an assist from Conner Blazer with 4:42 left in overtime to give West Allegheny (11-1, 11-1) the win over Moon (8-3, 8-3) in Section 2-AAA. Jared Gola picked up the shutout in goal.

