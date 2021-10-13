High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2021: Latrobe girls soccer wins 1st section title since ’92

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Ella Bulava (right) celebrates her goal with Regan Reilly on Sept. 30, 2021, at Norwin. Latrobe clinched its first section title since 1992 with a 3-0 win over Hempfield on Tuesday.

Robin Reilly, Regan Reilly and Ella Bulava scored to lead Latrobe to a 3-0 victory over Hempfield (0-14, 0-9) in Section 3-4A girls soccer Tuesday, giving the Wildcats their first division title since 1992.

Becca Reed and Morgan Reilly recorded assists and Sofia DeCerb and Corinne Brunette combined on the shutout for Latrobe (11-0-1, 8-0-1).

Beaver 6, Ambridge 0 — Abigail Noah had two goals to push the Bobcats (6-4, 7-4) past the Bridgers in Section 1-2A. Sydney Chontos and Emerson Connelly each had two assists.

Belle Vernon 15, Uniontown 1 — Morgan Einodshofer had four goals and five assists and Farrah Reader had four goals and three assists to help lead Belle Vernon (10-2, 13-3) to a Section 2-3A win over Uniontown (0-12, 0-15).

Bishop Canevin 2, Sewickley Academy 0 — Maria Cicchino and Ainsley Smith scored to lead Bishop Canevin (12-0-1, 10-0-1) past Sewickley Academy (5-9-1, 4-7-1) to clinch a share of the Section 4-A title.

Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0 — Ashley Horvath scored the winning goal in the first half to lead Chartiers-Houston (11-4, 8-3) past Bentworth (7-8-1, 4-6-1) in Section 2-A.

Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 0 — Makayla Mulholland and Sydney Schutzman scored, Alyssa Quakenbush had an assist, and Molly McNaughton pitched a shutout as Fox Chapel (8-5-1, 6-3-1) topped Allderdice (6-10, 2-8) in Section 3-4A.

Franklin Regional 3, Knoch 0 — Sydney Lindeman scored twice and Morgan Walters also found the net as Franklin Regional (10-3-1, 9-1-1) blanked Knoch (4-10, 2-9) in Section 1-3A.

Freeport 5, Highlands 2 — Emily Wilhelm had a pair of goals to help Freeport (2-9-1, 2-5-1) defeat Highlands (0-14, 0-9) in Section 2-2A. Sam Miller, Kaitlyn Dobransky and Emma Check added a goal each for the Yellowjackets. Jess Cekada scored both goals for the Golden Rams.

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Sara Felder had three goals and two assists and Tatum Gretz recorded two goals and three assists to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1, 8-1) past Apollo-Ridge (7-4, 6-4) in Section 1-A. Sophia Fisher also scored.

Kiski Area 4, Gateway 2 — Madison Dodek scored a pair of goals and Maddie Bachar and Riley Koziatek also found the net as Kiski Area (8-8, 6-5) beat Gateway (9-4-1, 7-3-1) in a key Section 1-3A matchup.

Laurel Highlands 2, Ringgold 0 — Jocelyn Radcliffe had a goal and an assist and Kate Chiado also scored for Laurel Highlands (9-5, 8-5) in a Section 2-3A win over Ringgold (6-9, 6-6).

Mars 3, Blackhawk 0 — Lily Wolf netted a pair of goals and Ainsley Ray also scored for Mars (11-0-1, 11-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Blackhawk (4-7, 2-7).

Monessen 6, Beth-Center 1 — Aaliyah Rice scored four goals and Samantha Saylor had a goal and four assists to lead Monessen (4-10-1, 3-8) past Beth-Center (0-12-1, 0-10) in Section 2-A. Kayla Saeli added a goal and an assist.

North Allegheny 6, North Hills 0 — Abigail Stager, Allie Burns, Lucia Wells had two goals each for the Tigers (8-0-1, 12-0-1) in their win against the Indians (2-7, 5-10) in Section 1-4A. Megan Miller was in the net for the shutout.

North Catholic 2, Quaker Valley 0 — Lauren MacDonald scored both goals, Jayden Sharpless recorded two assists, and Rylee Kumer recorded the shutout as North Catholic (13-1, 9-1) blanked Quaker Valley (5-7-1, 4-5) in Section 1-2A.

Norwin 1, Penn-Trafford 0 — Paloma Swankler broke a scoreless tie with less than 12 minutes left in the game to lead Norwin (11-2, 8-2) past Penn-Trafford (5-8, 4-6) in Section 3-4A. Halle Holtzman had an assist.

Oakland Catholic 3- Thomas Jefferson 2 — Emily Cooper’s second goal of the game came in double overtime, giving Oakland Catholic (8-1-1, 9-2-1) a Section 3-3A win over Thomas Jefferson (8-4, 10-6). Gabi Folino also scored for the Eagles. Sylvia Kashak and Emma Martinis scored for the Jaguars.

Plum 10, Penn Hills 0 — Kaitlyn Killinger had a hat trick and Ava Weleski and Marissa Liberto scored two goals apiece to lead Plum (14-1, 11-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Penn Hills (6-6-1, 4-5-1).

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 1 — Liv Senff and Natalie Matthews scored to help Seneca Valley (10-3-2, 7-2-1) hand Butler (11-1-2, 5-1-2) its first Section 1-4A loss.

South Fayette 1, Central Valley 0 — Juliana Rossi scored the decisive goal as South Fayette (9-6, 7-4) defeated Central Valley (3-11-1, 1-10) in Section 4-3A.

Seton LaSalle 8, Charleroi 2 — Catie Kozel and Paige Kuisis recorded hat tricks to power Seton LaSalle (9-5, 9-2) past Charleroi (3-10-1, 3-7-1) in Section 2-A.

Serra Catholic 9, Ligonier Valley 0 — Lydia Reith tied a school record with six goals in a game to lead Serra Catholic (7-5, 7-7) over Ligonier Valley (1-7, 1-12) in Section 1-A. Bella Meder had two goals and three assists.

Shady Side Academy 3, Deer Lakes 1 — Maddy Boulos scored her 100th career goal for Deer Lakes (7-7, 6-3) in a Section 2-2A loss to Shady Side Academy (8-1-1, 8-0-1).

South Park 8, Keystone Oaks 0 — Maya Wertelet and Cassandra O’Connor each had two goals to lead the Eagles (8-0-2, 10-1-4) in a Section 4-2A victory over the Golden Eagles (5-5, 6-10).

South Side 3, Neshannock 1 — Rian Garvey, Maura Heberle and Alayna Kelly scored to lead South Side 8-7, 5-4) past Neshannock (1-11, 0-9) in Section 3-A.

Springdale 9, Jeannette 0 — Grace Gent and Briana Ross netted a pair of goals each to pace Springdale (14-1, 10-1) in a Section 1-A win at Jeannette (0-9, 0-9). Jocelyn Walters-Vrabel, Molly Hurley, Abby Anderson, Brooke Taliani and Morgan Fitzgerald had one goal apiece for the Dynamos.

Trinity 4, Greensburg Salem 2 — Courtney Lowe and Alyssa Clutter scored twice for Trinity (7-6, 7-5) in a Section 2-3A win over Greensburg Salem (5-9, 5-7).

Yough 11, Brownsville 0 — McKenzie Pritts had a hat trick and Kendalyn Umbel scored twice to power Yough (11-3-1, 6-2-1) past Brownsville (2-11, 0-10) in Section 3-2A.

Boys soccer

Penn Hills 1, Woodland Hills 0 — Josh Lee scored the winning goal and Penn Hills (8-9, 7-7) defeated Woodland Hills (5-9, 5-8) in Section 4-3A to clinch a WPIAL playoff berth for the first time since 2004.

Peters Township 7, Upper St Clair 1 — Andrew Massucci had a hat trick and Joe Tornari scored twice to propel Peters Township (12-1-1, 9-1-1) past Upper St. Clair (5-7-2, 5-5-1) in Section 2-4A. Nick Magee and Alex Fielding also scored. Autin Marmol had three assists.

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0 — Mason Le, Jacob Glancy and Ryan Galicic scored to lead Canon-McMillan (12-1-1, 10-0-1) past Bethel Park (4-8-2, 3-7-1) in Section 2-4A.

Boys golf

Class 2A — Derry had three players break 80 as the Trojans took the top spot in one WPIAL Class 2A semifinal at Meadowink GC. Ashton Beighley was medalist with a 73 and Hunter Jurica and Antonio Hauser each carded a 76, helping the team to a 396 total. North Catholic (416) and Sewickley Academy (418) also qualified for the WPIAL finals at Cedarbrook GC on Thursday. In the other Class 2A semifinal, Quaker Valley (385), Carmichaels (402) and Waynesburg (417) qualified at Indian Run GC.

Class 3A — Rocco Salvitti fired a 68 to lead Central Catholic to the top spot at a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Beaver Valley GC. All six players broke 80 for the Vikings (365), including a 72 from Carter Pitcairn and 74s from Dan Donahue and Christian Harhai. Seneca Valley (389) and Mt. Lebanon (401) also qualified for the WPIAL finals. In the other semifinal, Fox Chapel (387), Mars (397) and Peters Township (398) qualified at The Links at Spring Church.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0 — Fifth seeded Fox Chapel got singles wins from Carissa Shepard, Katie Voigt and Sienna Siegel in a sweep of No.12 Pine-Richland in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. Anna Ferris and Nicoletta Didomenico won first doubles in three sets 3-6, 7-3, 6-3 and Diya Reddy and Sophie Carvelli took second doubles.

The Foxes will face No. 4 North Allegheny, a 4-1 winner over No. 13 Franklin Regional, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Emily Wincko defeated Ellen Liu in a three-set match at No. 1 singles to lead the Tigers. Abbey Swirsding and Clair Zheng and the doubles team of Tia Soussou and Eileen Hu also won for NA. The team of Lucy Zheng and Makinzie Marcus won for the Panthers.

In another first-round match, top-seeded Latrobe took down No. 16 Oakland Catholic 4-1. Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massaro took singles matches for the Wildcats and Maya Jain and Emily Pierce won first doubles.

Also, No. 9 Mt. Lebanon won 4-1 over No. 8 Moon, No. 3 Upper St. Clair swept No. 14 Seneca Valley 5-0, No. 6 Shady Side Academy defeated No. 11 Bethel Park 4-1, No. 2 Peters Township beat No. 15 Penn-Trafford 5-0, and No. 10 Allderdice upset No. 7 Norwin 3-2 to record the first playoff win in program history.

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0 — The Colonials won in straight sets 25-14, 25-12, 25-8 in a Section 3-3-A match with Belle Vernon. Gianna Anderson had four digs for the Leopards.

California 3, Geibel 0 — Gianna Grillo had five aces and 14 assists to help California (8-2, 8-4) land a Section 2-A win over Geibel (0-8, 0-8). Tayla Pascoe had seven kills followed by McKenna Hewitt with six. Jordyn Cruse 11 digs.

Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 0 — Macy Laughner had eight aces and 30 assists to help lead Central Valley (8-1, 9-3) to a victory over Lincoln Park (2-5, 3-5) in Section 4-3A.

Derry 3, Steel Valley 2 — Makenzie Eades and Alayna Williams helped lead Derry (6-3, 6-4) to a Section 5-2A win against Steel Valley (3-7, 3-7) with five aces. Sasha Whitifield had 10 kills and 21 digs. Megan Baker had 15 digs and 42 assists.

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 2 — Sydney Breitkreutz had 38 digs, Brooke Feorene 22 digs and Julia Kubera 22 assists to help secure a Section 1-3A win for Franklin Regionals (9-2, 9-3) over Kiski Area (6-4, 6-6).

Freeport 3, Hampton 2 — Freeport stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to knock off previously unbeaten Hampton in a battle of the top two teams in Section 5-3A. The Yellowjackets won set three 25-15 and set four 25-21 to force a fifth set tiebreaker, which they won 19-17. The teams are tied for first place at 9-1 in the section standings.

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 1 — Anna Rafferty had 11 kills and Baily Watson recorded a season-high 32 digs to lead Latrobe to a Section 3-4A win. Lily Fenton filled the stat sheet with 30 assists, nine digs, four kills and two blocks. Maya Krehlik had 10 kills and Elle Snyder added nine kills.

Laurel 3, Shenango 0 — Regan Atkins had 16 kills and Reese Bintrim added 10 kills and seven blocks for Laurel in a Section 1-2A victory over Lawrence County rival Shenango.

Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 2 — Haley Stormer had 19 kills and 15 service points as Ligonier Valley came back from 2-1 down to win 15-9 in the fifth set in Section 5-2A. Taylor Meier had eight kills and Saylor Clise added 27 assists.

Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0 — The Maples clinched the first section title in school history with a win over Fort Cherry in a Section 2-A match. Macee Cree had 24 assists to surpass 1,000 assists in her career. Ella Menear had 13 kills and Krista Wilson added a dozen kills.

Moon 3, Mt. Lebanon — Molly Simmons with 12 kills and Maddie Moore with 17 assists helped push the Tigers (10-0, 11-0) past the Blue Devils (2-7, 2-12). Abby Santacroce had 11 digs for the Tigers.

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0 — Tia Bozzo had 17 assists to help Shaler top Fox Chapel in Section 1-4A.

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0 — Rayne Elling had 11 kills for the Hillers (8-1,9-1) to help lead them to victory over the Titans (0-10, 1-13). Claudia Cappeli had 18 assists, two aces and five digs.

Uniontown 3, Laurel Highlands 1 — Riley Baker had 10 kills, five aces and seven assists and Nevaeh McCargo added a team-high 21 digs to lead Uniontown to a Section 3-3A win. Abby Wystepek added four assists.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 2, Fox Chapel 0 — Delaney Shusko and Maddy Keenan scored for Penn-Trafford in a Class 2A win over Fox Chapel. Delaney Lentz had an assist for the Warriors.

Hempfield 10, Allderdice 0 — Heather Harshman scored her first varsity goal to help Hempfield to a Class 3A victory. Delphine Vandael, Amara Forsyth, Ashlyn Radocaj and Izzy Davanti also scored.