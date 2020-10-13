High school roundup for Oct. 13, 2020: Bishop Canevin girls soccer stays unbeaten

By:

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | 10:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Ashley Lippold (16) battles Sewickley Academy’s Brooke Menzock for possession during their game on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Youthtowne in Clinton. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Kaitlyn Hayden battles Bishop Canevin’s Julianna Umalin for a header during their game on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Youthtowne in Clinton. Previous Next

Ashley Lippold had two goals and an assist and Ainsley Smith also scored to lead No. 4 Bishop Canevin (8-0-2, 8-0-2) to a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Sewickley Academy (8-2-1, 8-2-1) on Tuesday in a showdown between the top two teams in Section 4-A. Bishop Canevin will clinch the section title with a win in either of its last two games.

Beaver 1, Ambridge 1 (OT) – Maegan Martin scored for Beaver (2-6-3, 2-4-3) and Rachel Guthrie for Ambridge (3-5-1, 3-5-1) in a Section 1-2A draw.

Burrell 2, Valley 0 – Jordyn Kowalkowski and Tessa Mathabel scored to lead the Bucs (7-2, 7-2) to a Section 2-2A victory over the Vikings (4-7, 2-7). Leach Brockett tallied two assists.

Butler 4, Seneca Valley 0 – No. 2 Butler (9-1, 8-1) clinched the Section 1-4A title with a win over Seneca Valley (5-3, 5-3).

Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0 – Alyssa Wright scored the decisive goal for Chartiers-Houston (7-5-1, 7-3-1) in a Section 2-A win over No. 5 Bentworth (9-4, 7-4).

Connellsville 15, Albert Gallatin 0 – Mary Kate Lape scored five goals and Jocelyn Gratchic and Nevaeh Hamborsky had hat tricks to lead Connellsville (8-0, 8-0) past Albert Gallatin (1-7-1, 1-7-1) in Section 2-3A.

Elizabeth Forward 3, South Allegheny 1 – Natalie Beinlich scored twice and Giovanna Ferraro netted her first varsity goal to help Elizabeth Forward (7-5, 7-2) past South Allegheny (8-4, 6-3) in a matchup of Section 4-2A playoff teams.

Fox Chapel 5, Allderdice 0 — Emma Wecht scored two goals to lead the Foxes (11-1, 9-1) to a Section 3-4A win over the Dragons (3-6, 2-6). Lucy Ream and Addie Piper also scored for Fox Chapel. Allderdice scored an own goal for the fifth goal.

Freeport 4, Highlands 1 — Crystal Zembruski and Akina Boynton had a goal and an assist apiece to help Freeport (5-4-1, 5-4) earn a Section 2-AA win at Highlands (0-7, 0-7). Aleah Pairson and Emma Check also scored a goal for the Yellowjackets.

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Apollo-Ridge 2 — Samantha Felder netted a pair of goals, and Ashley Winnor, Bethany Winnor, Tatum Gretz and Hannah Nelson also scored as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (9-0, 8-0) stayed unbeaten with a Section 1-A win over Apollo-Ridge (4-4, 4-4).

Hampton 10, Armstrong 1 – Carley Klaas had a hat trick and Megan Cook and Adrianna Rossetti scored two goals apiece to lead Hampton (9-1, 9-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (2-10, 1-10). Olivia Maknoon, Sam Langer and Kathleen Milton also scored. Jillian Antol had three assists.

Kiski Area 4, Gateway 1 — On senior night, Kiski Area (7-5-1, 7-3-1) got a pair of goals from senior Kaylee Elwood and goals from senior Emily Schrag and sophomore Riley Koziatek in a Section 1-AAA victory over Gateway (6-5, 4-4). Elwood leads the team with 14 goals. Maxine Crosby made five saves for Kiski Area. Gateway took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal from freshman Jada Settles.

Mars 7, Blackhawk 0 — Ellie Coffield had three goals and an assist to lead No. 1 Mars (11-0, 11-0) to a Section 4-3A shutout of Blackhawk (3-9, 2-9). Caroline Wroblewski, Ava Lewis, Londynn Gonzalez and Julia Gagnon also scored. Leana Cuzzocrea had two assists.

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0 – Gina Proviano scored two goals to lead the Mustangs (10-0, 9-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Penn Hills (6-7, 4-6). Ava Weleski, Marissa Liberto and Kaitlyn Killinger also scored for Plum. Killinger added two assists.

Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 0 – Faith Bobnar had two goals and Elanor Bucchianeri, Abby Whaley and Katelyn Ferrence also scored as Ringgold (5-4, 5-4) clinched a playoff spot with a Section 2-3A win over Laurel Highlands (3-8, 3-8).

Seton LaSalle 9, Charleroi 7 – Paige Kuisis had four goals and Mikaela Small added two more to help Seton LaSalle (8-3, 8-3) past Charleroi (3-10, 3-8) in Section 2-A. Carly Lutz, Megan Lyons and Monife Obiri also scored.

South Fayette 2, Central Valley 0 – Annalisa Mariano scored twice and CeCe Gagliardino and Anna Hertzler added assists to help South Fayette (4-7, 4-6) to a Section 4-3A win over Central Valley (3-7-1, 2-7-1).

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0 – Gianna Girol, Maya Wertelet and Nora Ozimek scored and Ali Miklos recorded her 11th straight shutout to help No. 3 South Park (11-0, 10-0) clinch the Section 4-2A title with a win over Keystone Oaks (4-7, 4-6).

South Side 9, Neshannock 0 – Maura Heberle had a hat trick and Rian Garvey scored twice for South Side (8-3, 6-3) in a Section 3-A win over Neshannock (0-8, 0-8). Lydia Persohn, Savannah Bailey, Emily Bailey and Bella Hage also scored. Ellie Schrier and Claire Glenn combined on the shutout.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Oakland Catholic 2 – Natalie Lamenza, Emily Kane and Emma Martinis scored to lead Thomas Jefferson (10-2, 8-2) past Oakland Catholic (7-3, 6-3) in a matchup of Section 3-3A playoff teams.

Trinity 12, Greensburg Salem 2 — Alyssa Clutter and Courtney Lowe had hat tricks, and Angelina King scored twice to lead Trinity (8-2, 7-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Ashley Smith and Lilly Gatons scored for Greensburg Salem (1-9-1, 1-9-1).

West Mifflin 2, East Allegheny 2 (OT) – Kylie Kalemets scored a pair of goals to help West Mifflin (4-10-1, 1-8-1) to a Section 4-2A tie with East Allegheny (0-11-1, 0-9-1).

Boys golf

Class AA – Led by a 77 from Kyle Rice and a 78 from Luke Melisko, Quaker Valley took top honors at a WPIAL semifinal at Beaver Valley GC. Neshannock and Ellwood City also qualified for Thursday’s WPIAL team championships at Cedarbrook GC. Shenango’s Tommy George matched Rice for the low round of the day.

Girls tennis

Class AAA — The WPIAL team tennis field was whittled down to eight after first-round matches. Thursday’s quarterfinals will pit Latrobe against Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel against Upper St. Clair, North Allegheny against Peters Township and Mt. Lebanon against Pine-Richland.

Girls volleyball

Bentworth 3, McGuffey 1 – Megan Tennant had seven kills, four blocks and two aces to lead Bentworth to a Section 4-2A win. Grace Skerbetz added two kills and three digs. MacKenzie Harn had 11 digs.

California 3, Geibel 0 – Tayla Pascoe had five kills and four aces and McKenna Hewitt added nine aces and three kills to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Ca’Mari Walden and Elaina Nicholson each had three aces and three kills.

Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 2 – Molly Judy and Taylor Godshall had 12 kills and Alyssa Porter added 11 to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win. Ava Weber had 16 digs and Abigail Glumac 14.

Knoch 3, Burrell 0 — Mykenzie Werner had nine kills and 26 digs for Knoch (4-6, 3-6) in a Section 5-AAA win over Burrell (2-8, 2-8). Quinn Hughes added seven kills and 28 digs for the Knights, who won 25-20, 25-23, 25-12.

Laurel 3, Shenango 1 – Lilly Pancher and Regan Atkins had nine kills each and Mackenzie Miles had 35 digs to help Laurel move to 8-3 with a Section 1-2A win. Josey Fortuna had 20 assists and Reese Bintrim added four aces and seven blocks.

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — The Blue Devils (9-1, 8-1) swept rival Apollo Ridge (5-5, 5-5) 25-11, 25-18, 25-22 in a Section 4-A match.

Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 0 — Haley Stormer had seven kills and Sarah Sheeder added 11 digs to help Ligonier Valley improve to 7-3 with a Section 5-2A win. Bella Vargulish had 16 assists. Kailey Johnston added five kills. Lizzy Crissman and Taylor Meier had four kills apiece.

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0 – Mia Schubert had seven kills to help Shaler go to 10-0 with a Section 1-4A win. Morgan Gralewski had three digs and Morgan Gralewski three aces.

Field hockey

Peters Township 9, Allderdice 0 – CeCe Backo had two goals and an assist to lead Peters Township to a Section 1-AAA win. Sofia Forlini, Annabelle Rose, Annabelle Powell, Lydia Molinero, Emma Devine, Gia Grau and Karson Martin also scored. Cassidy King had two assists.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Sewickley Academy