High school roundup for Oct. 13, 2021: Deer Lakes hands Shady Side Academy its 1st loss

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 11:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes' Ruger Beer (8) celebrates his goal with Michael Butler during their game against Shady Side Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Fox Chapel. Deer Lakes won, 2-1.

Ruger Beer and Michael Butler scored a goal as Deer Lakes defeated Shady Side Academy, 2-1, in Section 2-2A boys soccer Wednesday, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Mason Metzler and Ryan Hanes had an assist each for the Lancers (8-3-1, 7-1-1). Drew McKim scored for the Bulldogs (10-1, 9-1), the top-ranked team in the WPIAL in the Trib HSSN Class 2A rankings. Deer Lakes is ranked fifth.

Ambridge 7, Hopewell 1 — Hayden Hohman, Nathan Lambert and Will Gruca scored two goals apiece and Logan Hammond also found the net for Ambridge (10-4, 9-3) in a Section 4-2A win over Hopewell (4-10-1, 4-7-1).

Bentworth 8, Beth Center 0 — Bentworth (13-1-1, 9-0-1) secured the second section title in program history with a victory over Beth Center (0-14, 0-10) in a Section 4-1A match. Landon Urcho recorded a hat trick, John Scott scored two goals, and Jerzy Timlin netted two goals and had two assists. Tucker McMurray also scored and Urcho, Christian Hete and DJ Hays combined on the shutout.

Blackhawk 2, Beaver 1 — Braedon Martin and Noah Dworakowski scored as the Cougars (2-11-2, 1-11-2) topped Beaver (2-11-1, 2-11-1) to pick up their first Section 2-3A win.

Central Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 2 — Cam DeVincentis had a hat trick for Central Valley (4-10-2, 3-9-2) in a Section 2-3A win over Chartiers Valley (5-10-1, 5-9). Jack Dobronz scored for the Warriors and Dominic Galatis added two assists.

Charleroi 11, Brownsville 0 — Eben McIntyre racked up five goals to lead Charleroi (12-1, 12-0) to a fifth consecutive Section 3-2A title with a win over Brownsville (3-11-1, 2-9). Landon Barcus and Joel Chambers each scored two goals and Arlo McIntyre and Denver Radomile both added a goal for the Cougars. Jake Jericho earned the shutout.

Franklin Regional 10, Greensburg Salem 1 — Lorenzo Aguillera and Anthony DiFalco each scored two goals to lead Franklin Regional (13-2, 13-1) to a victory over Greensburg Salem (1-12, 0-12) in Section 4-3A play. Gary Zhang, Colton Hudson, Tyler Pipon, Billy Christafano, Tim Wagner and Dhruv Kulkarni also scored for the Panthers.

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Ligonier Valley 3 — Jackson Vacanti had four goals and three assists to propel Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) past Ligonier Valley (3-11) in a nonsection match. Carlo Denis added three goals and an assist and Mason Fabean had two goals. Kyler Miller had a goal and three assists and Niko Miller also scored.

Indiana 3, Knoch 0 — Isaac Myers scored twice and Noah Grattan added a goal as Indiana (8-8, 7-7) clinched a playoff berth in Section 1-3A with a win over Knoch (6-8-2, 5-7-1).

Leechburg 5, Derry 0 — Devaughn Knight and Owen Crawford scored their first varsity goals to help Leechburg (7-4-1, 4-3-1) top Derry (0-14, 0-10) in Section 2-2A. Jake Schuffert, Luke Fox and Jacob Mull also scored for the Blue Devils.

Mars 5, Freeport 1 — Mitch Valentine recorded a hat trick and Mason Meyer and Cade Coldiron also scored to lead Mars (12-4-2) to a Section 1-3A victory. Isaac Wetzel scored for Freeport (4-8-1, 4-8-1).

Moon 4, Montour 1 — Reilly Nickles scored two goals and had an assist and Finnian Dengel added a goal and an assist as Moon (13-2, 12-2) beat Montour (9-7, 8-6) in a Section 2-3A match. Cooper Nickles netted a goal and Chris Brancato had an assist for the Tigers.

Mt. Pleasant 8, Southmoreland 0 — Lukas Rivardo had five goals and an assist to power Mt. Pleasant (6-5-2, 6-3-2) past Southmoreland (0-16-1, 0-12) in Section 3-2A. Chase McCloy, Logan Rega and Kerington Zahrobsky also scored.

North Allegheny 11, North Hills 1 — Evan Anderson had a hat trick and Andre Ennis added two goals and an assist for North Allegheny (11-4, 8-4) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (2-13, 0-12).

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 1, Sewickley Academy 1 — In a Section 1-A match, Bryan Kaminski scored for OLSH (9-2-1, 8-1-1) and Lucas Mendonca found the net for Sewickley Academy (11-1-, 9-0-1) as the teams played to a tie.

Plum 5, Gateway 1 — Ethan Rose scored twice and Lucas Pittman had a pair of assists to help Plum (13-2-1, 12-1) earn a Section 4-3A win over Gateway (10-7, 9-5). Nathan Morill and Aldi Flowers added one goal apiece for the Mustangs.

Quaker Valley 7, North Catholic 0 — Keller Chamovitz notched a hat trick and an assist and Ryan Edwards had two goals and two assists to give Quaker Valley (14-2, 12-0) the victory over North Catholic (7-6, 7-4) in Section 4-2A play. Rowan Kriebel added a goal and an assist, and Ian Morrison tallied a goal for the Quakers. Zach Buhr recorded one save for the shutout.

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0 — Nathan Prex scored the lone goal and Ryan Krumenacker earned the shutout for Seneca Valley (14-0-1, 11-0-1) in a Section 1-4A victory over Butler (12-5, 7-5).

Springdale 4, Riverview 2 — August Tabacheck had a hat trick and Chris Mitchell added a goal and an assist for Springdale (10-4-1, 7-4-1) in a Section 3-A win over Riverview (0-13, 0-11).

Thomas Jefferson 2, Belle Vernon 0 — Jordan Chiprich scored both goals for Thomas Jefferson (14-1-2, 11-1-2) in a win over Belle Vernon (11-4, 9-3) in Section 3-3A play. The win gives the Jaguars their first section crown since 2016.

Trinity Christian 2, Yough 1 — Sam Boyer scored the winning goal in overtime to give Trinity Christian (6-6-1) a nonsection win. Joe Obeldobel scored for Yough (6-8).

West Allegheny 4, South Fayette 2 — Camden Colinear, Johnny Drago, Tyler Rosboroug and Keegan Amos scored as West Allegheny (17-0, 14-0) won a Section 2-3A match against South Fayette (8-5-2, 8-5-1).

Girls soccer

Belle Vernon 5, Albert Gallatin 2 — Morgan Einodshofer and Farrah Reader scored a pair of goals each for Belle Vernon (14-3, 11-2) in a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (2-13, 1-12). Einodshofer also had two assists.

Bethel Park 9, Baldwin 0 — Lily Gaston found the net four times as Bethel Park (9-5-1, 7-3-1) took a Section 2-4A match against Baldwin (0-16, 0-12). Eva Blatz, Grace Ferency, Liv Dawson, Meghan Tischler and Sydney Felicetti each netted a goal for the Black Hawks.

Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0 — Leah Kessler scored the winning goal in overtime to lift Mt. Lebanon (9-4-2, 6-4-1) past Upper St. Clair (7-6-2, 5-5-2) in Section 2-4A.

Peters Township 4, Canon McMillan 0 — Jill Marvin found the back of the net twice as Peters (9-3-3, 7-2-3) won a Section 2-4A match against Canon McMillan (8-8, 4-8). Ella Neupaver and Bella Spergel also scored.

Girls tennis

Knoch 5, Central Valley 0 — The top-seeded Knights nearly swept the day, winning all but three games on their way to a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win over No. 8 Central Valley at Seneca Valley. Ally Bauer, Emily Greb and Lindsey Greb all swept their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0. Ava Santora and Jade Nether won first doubles, 6-0, 6-0, and Kenzie Gumto and Lara Ejzak took second doubles 6-0, 6-3. Knoch will meet fourth-seeded South Park in Monday’s semifinals. No. 2 Sewickley Academy and No. 3 Beaver will meet in the other semifinal. Sewickley Academy defeated Quaker Valley 5-0 and Beaver edged Montour 3-2.

Field hockey

Peters Township 1, Norwin 0 — Sofia Forlini scored the decisive goal to lead Peters Township to a Class 3A win.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Alexis Sherman paced California with 14 kills in a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan. Tayla Pascoe added nine kills, 32 digs and 24 service points.