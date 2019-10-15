High school roundup for Oct. 14, 2019: Peters Township girls soccer clinches share of section title with OT win

By:

Monday, October 14, 2019 | 11:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freedom’s Renae Mohrbacher controls the ball in front of Quigley’s Jocelyn Hansen during their game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Freedom Area High School. The Lady Bulldogs won, 9-1, to finish the regular season undefeated.

Casey Breier scored the overtime winner as Peters Township (15-1-1, 12-1-1) clinched a share of the Section 2-AAAA girls soccer title with a 3-2 victory over Canon-McMillan (12-6, 8-6) on Monday night. Jill Marvin scored a pair of goals for Peters Township. Kaila McFerran set up the winning goal.

Moon, an 8-0 winner over Brashear on Monday, will share the section title with Canon-McMillan.

Bethel Park 2, Baldwin 0 — Megan Mathias and Macy Mathias scored goals to lead Bethel Park (9-7, 7-7) past Baldwin (3-11-1, 3-11) in Section 2-AAAA.

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1 — Lacey Bernick, Katelyn Kauffman and Eva Frankovic scored in an 11-minute span of the second half to lead Norwin past Penn-Trafford, clinching the Section 3-AAAA title for the Knights (16-1, 12-0). Frankovic later added a second goal for the Knights, who have won 29 straight section matches. Malia Kearns gave Penn-Trafford (12-5, 10-2) a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Hempfield 1, Latrobe 0 (OT) — Sydney Patrick scored the winning goal to lead Hempfield (5-8-1, 5-6-1) past Latrobe (3-12, 2-10) in Section 3-AAAA.

Fox Chapel 6, Seton LaSalle 0 — Blair Echnat had a hat trick to lead playoff-bound Fox Chapel (9-7-1) to a nonsection win over Seton LaSalle (12-4). Kaylee Uribe, Emma Wecht and Anna Nury scored for the Foxes.

Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 0 — Madisyn Neundorfer recorded the shutout as Gateway (8-8-1, 7-7) defeated Franklin Regional (8-8, 7-7) in Section 1-AAA. Gateway and Franklin Regional tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the section. Because they split their two-game season series, both teams will qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

Kiski Area 12, Armstrong 0 — Christa Palla had a hat trick, and twin sister, Sidney Palla, scored twice to help Kiski Area (12-4, 11-3) secure at least a share of second place in the Section 1-AAA standings with a win over Armstrong (3-13, 1-13). Reagan Frederick contributed a pair of goals for the Cavaliers.

Indiana 2, Knoch 1 — Megan Vasas scored on a penalty kick in the first half to give Knoch (1-15, 1-13) a lead, but Indiana rallied with two second-half goals to earn a Section 1-AAA win. Emily Sebring and Caelia Williams scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half for the Indians (7-11, 5-9).

Belle Vernon 8, Laurel Highlands 1 — Jillian Butchi had a pair of goals as Belle Vernon (13-3, 12-0) finished undefeated in Section 2-AAA with a win over Laurel Highlands (6-10, 6-5). Morgan Eindoshofer had a goal and three assists. Marissa Grubbs, Victoria Rodriguez, Chloe Morgan, Farrah Reader and Klaire Temoshenka also scored.

Elizabeth Forward 2, Greensburg Salem 1 (OT) — Bria Vahofsky scored the winning goal with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in overtime to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-7, 8-4) in Section 2-AAA. Natalie Bienlich scored on a penalty kick for Elizabeth Forward. Kylie Smith scored for Greensburg Salem (6-8, 6-6), which will need Albert Gallatin to defeat Laurel Highlands on Tuesday to make the playoffs.

Allderdice 2, Penn Hills 2 — Peyton Feldman scored twice for Allderdice (4-9-2, 2-8-2) in a tie with Penn Hills (5-11-2, 1-10-1) in Section 3-AAAA.

Plum 9, Woodland Hills 0 — Trish Fratangelo had two goals for Plum, which clinched a share of the Section 3-AAA title in a victory over Woodland Hills (1-15, 0-12). The Mustangs (14-1, 11-1) finished tied atop the standings with Oakland Catholic (12-4-1, 11-1). Gina Proviano, Katelyn Killinger, Marissa Liberto, Jamie Seneca, Katie Patton, Madelaine Quarles and Laura Pearlman had one goal apiece for the Mustangs.

Chartiers Valley 2, South Fayette 0 — Sydney Ford and Nicole Utchel scored to lead Chartiers Valley (6-8-2, 4-6-2) past South Fayette (8-8, 6-6) in Section 4-AAA.

West Allegheny 2, Montour 1 (OT) — Mackenzie Evers scored a pair of goals to lead West Allegheny (13-2, 11-1) past Montour (9-6-1, 8-3-1) in a battle of the top two teams in Section 4-AAA.

Quaker Valley 0, Avonworth 0 (OT) — A scoreless tie was enough for Quaker Valley (5-8-3, 5-5-2) to clinch a playoff berth in Section 1-AA. The tie coupled with Steel Valley’s victory over Keystone Oaks eliminated Avonworth (6-11-1, 5-6-1) from playoff contention.

Highlands 2, Apollo-Ridge 1 — The Highlands girls soccer team came within two points of a WPIAL playoff spot last year. The Golden Rams weren’t to be denied this time around.

Junior Adrianna Vergerio scored with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second overtime to give Highlands (5-8, 5-6) a 2-1 victory and and clinch the team’s first trip to the playoffs since 2016. The Vikings (6-9, 4-8) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

“After last year, we really wanted it and we dug deep to get it,” Vergerio said. “We all put in the effort.”

Highlands wraps up the Section 2-AA slate and caps the regular season Tuesday at Burrell. The Golden Rams, who held a 16-11 shot advantage, took a 1-0 lead on a goal from sophomore Jessica Cedaka off an assist from freshman Rachel Kline in the 12th minute of the first half. The Vikings evened the score with 5:46 left in the first half as freshman Kyra Myers scored the first goal of her varsity career when she hammered home a shot in a crowd off a corner kick.

Highlands senior keeper Rachel Rhinehart made five saves in the victory, and senior Madison Galinac stopped eight shots for Apollo-Ridge.

Burrell 3, Valley 0 — Megan Malits, Allie Vescio and Danica Johnson scored a goal each for Class AA No. 1 Burrell (15-0, 11-0) in a Section 2 win at Valley (5-11, 2-10). Darnae Jackson stopped 15 shots in net for the Vikings.

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 2 — Sidney Shemanski scored all three Yellowjackets goals as Freeport (13-4, 9-3) bested Deer Lakes (12-3-1, 9-3) in Section 2-AA play. Kylie Hoffman and Emma Check contributed assists, and Maddy Zarichnak made seven saves in goal for the Yellowjackets.

South Park 7, South Allegheny 0 — Haleigh Finale scored four goals to lead South Park (12-3-1, 10-1-1) past South Allegheny (2-14, 0-12) to clinch a share of the Section 3-AA title with Yough.

Waynesburg 2, Brownsville 1 — Rhea Kijowski scored twice to help Waynesburg (10-6, 7-5) clinch a playoff berth with a Section 3-AA win over Brownsville (8-6, 5-6).

Yough 8, Southmoreland 1 — McKenzie Pritts, Justine Appolonia and Hannah Biras scored two goals apiece for Yough (14-1-1, 10-1-1) in a Section 3-AA victory over Southmoreland (3-10, 2-10).

Eden Christian 2, Vincentian 1 (OT) — Natalie Merrick scored the decisive goal in overtime to elad Eden Christian (7-7-1, 4-7-1) past Vincentian (0-12-1, 0-12) in Section 4-A. Vincentian’s Sydney Calderera and Eden Christian’s Ari Breindel also scored.

Bentworth 9, Beth-Center 0 — Jocelyn Timlin scored five goals and Paige Marshslek had a hat trick as Bentworth (15-1, 11-0) clinched the Section 2-A title outright with a win over Beth-Center (8-9, 6-6). Lindsay Davis also scored.

Boys soccer

Plum 1, Allderdice 1 — Section 3-AAAA champion and No. 1 Plum finished the regular season unbeaten after a draw with Allderdice in nonsection action. Tyler Kolankowski scored the lone goal for the Mustangs (15-0-2).

Latrobe 6, Greensburg Salem 1 — Nolan Agostoni had two goals and an assist and Ryan Banks had a goal and two assists to lead Latrobe (7-9-1, 5-8-1) past Greensburg Salem (4-13, 3-8) in a nonsection match. Luke Hamaty, Luca Diiani and Christian Stanley also scored for Latrobe.

Franklin Regional 4, Norwin 0 — Anthony DiFalco had a hat trick and Connor Hudson scored as Franklin Regional (15-0-1, 11-0-1) defeated Norwin (15-2-1, 12-1-1) in a nonsection match.

Shaler 6, Woodland Hills 1 — Sam Bens had a hat trick and AJ DeLeonibus scored twice to lift Shaler (2-14-2, 1-13) past Woodland Hills (9-7-1, 7-6-1) in a nonsection match. For Shaler, Evan Michalek scored on a penalty kick and Lance Woessner made a PK save.

Hampton 4, Highlands 0 — Holden Pritts, Brennan Wesley, Luke Milon and Luke Mattson scored goals and Christian Waldschmidt had three assists to help Hampton (12-3-2, 10-2-2) beat Highlands (6-7-3, 5-6-3) in Section 1-AAA.

Bentworth 4, Charleroi 3 — Brian Hustava scored four goals as Bentworth (9-7-1, 6-5-1) handed Charleroi (17-1, 12-0) its first loss of the year in a nonsection match. Josh Ambrose had a pair of assists for Bentworth.

Carlynton 5, Carrick 1 — Carnel Kerr had a hat trick to run his goal total for the season to 42 as Carlynton (15-2, 10-2) beat Carrick in a nonsection match. Demetrius Howe and Max Samangy also scored.

Serra 5, Aquinas Academy 0 — Nick Almeter and Joey Folino each had two goals and an assist to lead Serra (9-5-2, 6-5-1) past Aquinas Academy (1-16, 0-12) in a nonsection match. Joe Salemi had two assists. Josiah Pais also scored.

Springdale 2, Neshannock 0 — Alex Barch and Mike Mitchell scored for Springdale (12-3) in a nonsection win at Neshannock (2-13-1). Liam Dale had an assist for the Dynamos.

Winchester Thurston 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 — Winchester Thurston (13-1, 11-1) earned a share of the Section 2-A title with a victory over Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3-1, 11-1). The teams split their two-game season series.

Girls tennis

North Allegheny 3, Latrobe 2 — The team of Claire Shao and Emily Wincko pulled out a dramatic third-set victory at No. 1 doubles to lead North Allegheny past Latrobe in a tightly contested quarterfinal match the WPIAL girls team tennis championships Monday. Shao and Wincko won, 2-6, 6-3, 9-7.

In other Class AAA quarterfinals, Peters Township beat Pine-Richland 5-0, Upper St. Clair topped Shady Side Academy 4-1, and Fox Chapel defeated Mt. Lebanon 3-2.

Knoch 4, Mt. Pleasant 1 — Knoch took another step in pursuit of a WPIAL team title after finishing as a runner-up last year with a win over Mt. Pleasant in the quarterfinals. Laura Greb and the Bauer sisters, Brooke and Ally, won all three singles matches, and Libby Conlon and Jadyn Brown captured the fourth point at first doubles. The Knights are undefeated this year and will face Beaver in the semifinals Tuesday at Seneca Valley.

In other Class AA quarterfinals, Sewickley Academy swept Blackhawk 5-0, Neshannock beat Central Valley 4-1, and Beaver edged Valley 3-2.

Hockey

Kiski Area 4, Freeport 0 — Jonathan Ayers scored twice, and Eric Petika made 16 saves in goal for Kiski Area (2-1) in a shutout of Freeport (1-2) in a PIHL Class A game at Center Ice Arena in Dormont. Ethan George and Matthew Drahos scored once for the Cavaliers, and Kyle Guido had two assists. Freeport goalie Nate Legin made 18 saves.