High school roundup for Oct. 14, 2021: Plum tops Oakland Catholic to finish perfect section slate

By:

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 11:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger celebrates her hat trick goal in overtime with Ava Weleski during their game against Oakland Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Plum High School. Plum won, 3-2.

Kaitlyn Killinger completed her hat trick in overtime to carry Plum to a 3-2 win over Oakland Catholic in Section 3-3A on Thursday.

Emily Cooper and Gabi Folino scored for Oakland Catholic (9-3-2, 8-3-1). Plum (15-1, 12-0) is one of three WPIAL girls soccer teams with an undefeated, untied record in section play. Mars and Freedom are the others.

Belle Vernon 2, Greensburg Salem 0 — Morgan Einodshofer had a goal and an assist and Victoria Rodriguez recorded the shutout for Belle Vernon (15-3, 12-2) in a Section 2-3A match with Greensburg Salem (5-10, 5-8). Chloe Morgan also scored.

Bentworth 4, Beth-Center 0 — Tessa Charpentier had a hat trick as Bentworth (8-8-1, 5-6-1) secured a playoff berth with a Section 2-A win over Beth-Center (0-13-1, 0-11). Nina Thompson also scored for the Bearcats.

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 1 — Seven players scored to lead Blackhawk (5-7) to a nonsection win over Ambridge (0-12). Riley Corradi, Marleigh Coakley, Julianna Hornikel, Ella Watterson, Piper Romigh, Haley Romigh and Ella Martin found the net.

Connellsville 2, Laurel Highlands 1 — Mary Kate Lape scored twice as Connellsville (14-2, 13-1) defeated Laurel Highlands (9-6, 8-6) to wrap up the Section 2-3A championship.

Deer Lakes 2, McGuffey 0 — Maddy Boulos had a goal and an assist and Annabelle Vergerio also scored to lead Deer Lakes (8-7) past McGuffey (6-8) in a nonsection match. Kylie McCoy added an assist.

Elizabeth Forward 1, Burrell 0 — Rhyan Smith scored the lone goal as Elizabeth Forward (13-1-2) beat Burrell (9-3-3) in a nonsection match.

Franklin Regional 2, Gateway 1 — Sydney Lindeman scored her second goal of the game on a free kick in the second overtime to power Franklin Regional (11-3-1, 10-1-1) past Gateway (9-5-1, 7-4-1) to clinch the Section 1-3A title.

Freeport 4, Valley 2 — Aleah Parison scored twice for the Yellowjackets (3-9-1, 3-5-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Valley (4-7-1, 2-6-1). Sam Miller and Akina Boykin had a goal each for Freeport.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jeannette 0 — Tatum Gretz recorded a hat trick and Riley Kerr added two goals and an assist as Greensburg Central Catholic (10-1, 9-1) shut out Jeannette (0-11, 0-11) in Section 1-A. Leah Jones had a goal and two assists, Haley Gill and Antonia Stickle each had a goal and an assist, and Addison Vacanti had two assists.

Hampton 5, Knoch 0 — Jillian Antol, Nicole Fortes, Sophie Kelly, Madison Hurst and Sydney Lewis scored for the Talbots (11-2-2, 9-1-2) in a Section 1-3A win over Knoch (4-10, 2-11).

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1 — Faith Andree scored a pair of goals to propel playoff-bound Kiski Area (9-8, 7-5) past Indiana (5-8, 5-7) in a Section 1-3A match.

Monessen 8, Charleroi 0 — Aaliyah Rice and Samantha Saylor scored two goals apiece and Bella Rizzuto recorded her second career shutout as Monessen (4-11, 4-8) defeated Charleroi (3-11-1, 3-8-1) in Section 2-A. Kinsey Wilson, Regan Cribbins, Mya Petruska and Ava Petruska also scored.

Moon 3, Fox Chapel 0 — Lauren Muhanna scored a pair of goals to lead Moon (12-1-1) to a nonsection win over Fox Chapel (8-6-1).

Mt. Pleasant 3, Hempfield 1 — Carsyn Rivardo scored a pair of goals and Marissa Garn also found the net as Mt. Pleasant (12-4) beat Hempfield (0-15) in a nonsection match.

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 2 — Lucia Wells completed her hat trick with the winning goal in overtime to lead North Allegheny (13-0-1) to victory in a nonsection matchup of Class 6A contenders. Paloma Swankler and Halle Holtzman scored for Norwin (11-3).

North Catholic 1, South Park 0 — Lindsey Pawlawski scored the winning goal and Rylee Kumer recorded the shutout as North Catholic (14-1) blanked South Park (10-2-4) in a nonsection match.

North Hills 2, Shaler 1 — Chelsea Simon and Maria Veiga both scored to lead North Hills (6-10, 3-7) to a Section 1-4A victory over Shaler (3-11, 0-9).

Seneca Valley 5, Penn-Trafford 0 — Natalie Matthews had a hat trick and Ginny Fronk and Mia Humphries combined on the shutout as Seneca Valley (11-3-2) defeated Penn-Trafford (5-9) in a nonsection match. Abby Weis and Bayden Valentovish also scored.

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0 — Olivia Renk scored twice as South Fayette (10-6, 8-4) shut out Chartiers Valley (3-12-1, 2-8-1) in a Section 4-3A match. Julianna Rossi scored the other goal for the Lions.

Southmoreland 3, South Allegheny 0 — Kendall Fabery, Gabby Fabery and Tatum Lucero scored as Southmoreland (11-1-2) defeated South Allegheny (4-10-2) in a nonsection match for its sixth straight win.

Springdale 11, Riverview 4 — Grace Gent and Briana Ross recorded hat tricks and Morgan Fitzgerald scored twice to help Springdale (15-1, 11-1) defeat Riverview (3-8, 3-8) to secure at least a share of the Section 1-A title. Isabella Walsh, Ariana Feizi and Georgia Dale also scored for the Dynamos. Lola Abraham had all four goals for Riverview.

Trinity 4, Ringgold 0 — Alyssa Clutter scored a hat trick and Ella Nuccetelli added another goal as Trinity (8-6, 8-5) won over Ringgold (7-10, 7-7) in Section 2-3A. Courtney Lowe had four assists and Ruby Morgan earned the shutout for the Hillers.

West Allegheny 2, Montour 1 — Chloe Hart and Andrea Hamilton scored a goal apiece as West Allegheny (6-7-2, 6-5-1) beat Montour (10-6, 8-4) in Section 4-3A. Mackenzie Johnson and Kali Burke had the assists for West Allegheny.

Boys soccer

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1 — Keelan Donovan found the back of the net twice and Sean Eckert added a goal as Bethel Park (5-8-2, 4-7-1) won a Section 2-4A match against Baldwin (1-15-1, 1-11). Jay Zeminski and Calvin Walsh had assists for the Black Hawks.

Carlynton 6, Riverside 3 — Mateo Carrasco and Timmy Smith scored two goals apiece to lead Carlynton (8-10) past Riverside (7-8) in a nonsection match.

Charleroi 13, California 1 — Eben McIntyre continued to fill up the nets by scoring eight goals to lead Charleroi (13-1, 13-0) in its win over California (2-12, 2-9) in nonsection play. Dominick Yocolano scored twice and Joel Chambers, Arlo McIntyre and Matthew Burk each tallied a goal for the Cougars.

Freedom 3, Central Valley 0 — Jimmie Couch, Luke Snavely and Caleb Falk all scored for Freedom (8-5-1, 7-5-1) in a nonsection win over Central Valley (4-11-2, 3-10-2). Trent Heasley earned the shutout for the Bulldogs, stopping six shots.

Jeannette 12, Derry 0 — Jared Vincent and Jordan Taylor recorded hat tricks to help Jeannette (9-4) to a nonsection win over Derry (0-15).

Peters Township 4, Canon McMillan 1 — Peters Township (13-1-1, 10-1-1) clinched a share of the Section 2-4A title with a win over section rival Canon MacMillan (12-2-1, 10-1-1). Joseph Tornari notched two goals and Mason Lewis and Blake Gabelhart each added a goal. Austin Marmol had two assists. Mason Le scored the only goal for Canon McMillan.

Upper St. Clair 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Sohum Shankar scored the lone goal of the contest off an assist from William Bacdayan to give Upper St. Clair (6-7-2, 6-5-1) the Section 2-4A victory over Mt. Lebanon (9-5-2, 7-3-2).

Girls tennis

Latrobe 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 — The first doubles team of Maya Jain and Emily Pierce won a three-set match to lift Latrobe in the WPIAL Class 3A girls team tennis quarterfinals. Jain and Pierce dropped the first set to Mt. Lebanon’s Katie Strohl and Carly Grant 7-5, then pulled out a 7-6 win in the second set and pulled away 6-1 in the third. Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters at No. 1 and No. 2 singles won in straight sets for the Wildcats. Meredith Zappone at No. 3 singles and the second doubles team of Sylvie Eriksen and Samantha Barrett won matches for Mt. Lebanon.

The top-seeded Wildcats will face Fox Chapel in Monday’s semifinals. Bridget Kilmer and Anna Ferris won first doubles, 6-1, 6-1, to secure a 3-2 win for the No. 5 Foxes over No. 4 North Allegheny. Carissa Shepard won first singles, 6-1, 6-1, and Sienna Siegel emerged victorious in a tight third singles match, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.

No. 2 Upper St. Clair and No. 3 Peters Township will meet in the other semifinal. The Panthers defeated Shady Side Academy, 3-2. The Indians beat Allderdice, 4-1.

Field hockey

Hempfield 3, Winchester Thurston 2 — Amara Forsyth scored twice, Delphine Vandael had a goal and Ashlyn Radocaj had two assists to help Hempfield top Winchester Thurston in a nonsection game. Shannon Lutz had nine saves in goal for the Spartans.

Volleyball

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0 — The Crusaders won their 66th straight section game and 76th against WPIAL competition by sweeping all three sets 25-7, 25-11, 25-8 over Cornell in Section 3-A.

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0 — Jess Scott had 12 kills and eight digs to lead Chartiers-Houston to a Section 4-2A win. Cate Hansberry had 21 assists, five digs and four kills, and Emily Winters added five kills and four blocks.

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 1 — Ella Evans had 16 kills and Sydney Breitkreutz added 29 digs for Franklin Regional in a Section 1-3A win over Greensburg Salem.

Freedom 3, Beaver Falls 0 — Freedom took all three sets 25-20, 26-24, 25-14 over Beaver Falls in a Section 1-2A match.

Hempfield 3, Gateway 1 — Liz Tapper smashed 17 kills and Ella Bringe added 11 kills for Hempfield in a Section 3-4A win over Gateway. Morgan Rosensteel contributed 45 assists for the Spartans.

Laurel 3, New Brighton 0 — Regan Atkins had 10 kills to help Laurel improve to 10-0 in Section 1-2A play. Kayla Carlson contributed 22 assists. Mackenzie Miles had six aces for the Spartans.

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1 — Leechburg took the first set 25-7 and Trinity won the second 25-19, but Leechburg won the next two, 26-24, 25-15, to improve to 9-0 in Section 4-1A play.

Mars 3, Highlands 0 — In a Section 5-3A match, Mars swept all three sets 25-7, 25-15, 25-13 over Highlands.

Moon 3, Peters Township 0 — The Tigers clinched the Section 2-4A title and improved to 11-0, 11-1 overall, with a win over Peters, sweeping 25-9, 25-18, 25-17. Molly Simmons had 13 kills, Lily Peterson had four aces, Abby Santacroce had 17 digs, and Emily Lescallette had 28 assists for Moon. Charlotte Burgan notched three blocks for the Tigers.

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0 — In Section 1-4A play, North Allegheny swept all three sets 25-8, 25-11, 25-21 to beat North Hills.

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 3, Sto Rox 0 — OLSH swept all three sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-6 over Sto Rox in a Section 3-A match.

Penn Trafford 3, Connellsville 0 — Penn Trafford swept all three sets 25-20, 25-10, 25-9 in a Section 3-4A win over Connellsville. Emma Hawk led the Warriors with five kills and Liv Fanelli, Jude Lovre, Kate Schall and Maura Suman had four kills each.

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0 — The Mustangs swept the Wolverines 25-12, 25-11, 25-9 on their way to a Section 1-3A win.

Shaler 3, Butler 0 — Mia Schubert had 17 kills and 22 digs to lead Shaler to a Section 1-4A win over Butler. Tia Bozzo had 35 assists and Sierra Ricci added 24 digs for the Titans.

South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0 — The Gladiators swept Ligonier Valley 25-19, 25-17, 25-13. Haley Stormer had seven kills and three service aces for the Rams.

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 2 — Uniontown and Belle Vernon alternated wins in the first four sets with Uniontown winning the decisive fifth set, 15-10. Lindsay Nagy had four kills, Maddie Hoffman had four aces and Gianna Anderson had 11 digs for the Leopards in this Section 3-3A match.

Valley 3, Derry 1 — Valley took the fourth set 25-23 to secure a Section 5-2A win over Derry. Sasha Whitfield had a dozen kills for Derry.

Waynesburg 3, Frazier 0 — Waynesburg handed Frazier its first Section 3-2A loss with a three-set sweep, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15. Frazier remains a game up on Waynesburg in the standings.

West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 0 — Alexia Petito led the way with 10 kills and Isabella Marsh and Raena Ferry both added 5 kills apiece as West Allegheny swept all three sets, 25-8, 25-16, 25-13, over West Mifflin in Section 2-3A.

Hockey

Armstrong 8, Shaler 1 — Maddox Rearic netted a pair of goals for Armstrong (2-0) in a Class AA win over Shaler (0-2). Jameson Yackmac, Wyatt Tutak, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Check, Brayden Landgraf and Jon Yancy scored once for the River Hawks.

Burrell 7, Central Valley 1 — Joe Scolaro scored twice for Burrell (2-1) in a Class B win over Central Valley (0-2). Luke Rose, Carter Coffman, Caden Canfield, Ryan Sheftc and Mike Morasczyk had one goal apiece for the Bucs.

Carrick 8, Morgantown 2 — Tyson Feldman had a hat trick to propel Carrick (3-0) past Morgantown (1-2) in a Class B game.

Chartiers Valley 5, Blackhawk 3 — Griffin Lewis had a pair of goals and Tommy Phillips and Braidon Mangan each added a goal and an assist for Chartiers Valley (1-1) in a Class A win over Blackhawk (0-2).

Elizabeth Forward 12, Trinity 1 — Joey Wach had a hat trick and two assists to help Elizabeth Forward (1-1) roll to a Class B victory over Trinity (0-2). Ben Ruskay and Luke Napoli added a pair of goals and assists each for the Warriors.

Latrobe 6, Hempfield 3 — Peyton Myers and Nate Huczo scored second-period goals and Josh Coffee added a hat trick in the third period to lead Latrobe (2-0) to a Class 2A win. JD Robinson had three assists and Jacob Hannah had a goal and an assist for Latrobe. Aiden Dunlap scored a tying goal in the first period for Hempfield (0-2).

North Allegheny 5, Bethel Park 2 — Matt Irvin scored twice and Connor Chi had a goal and two assists for North Allegheny (2-0) in a Class 3A win. Jake lang had two assists for Bethel Park (0-3).

Norwin 10, Greensburg Salem 7 — Alex Thomas had a hat trick and Hunter Hardy and Jake Meier scored two goals apiece to power Norwin (2-0) to a Class A win. Chase Kushner had a hat trick and Owen Tutich had two goals and three assists for Greensburg Salem (0-2).

Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 1 — Camden Martin scored twice and William Tomko had a goal and an assist to lead Peters Township (2-1) to a Class 3A win over Central Catholic (2-1).

Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 1 — Andrew Davis scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period and Jaxson Read also scored for Seneca Valley (1-1) in a Class 3A victory. Alex Erlain scored for Pine-Richland (2-1).

Thomas Jefferson 9, West Allegheny 2 — Pavel Sidun racked up three goals and two assists, Colby Bilski scored twice, and Brett Smith had a goal and two assists for Thomas Jefferson (2-0) in a Class 2A win over West Allegheny (0-2). Zac Strutt had four assists.

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 2 — George Garces scored the winning goal in overtime, leading Upper St. Clair (2-0) to a Class 3A win. Aaron Stawiarski and Colin Ruffner had a goal and an assist for USC. Tanner Plinta and Alex Aul scored for Baldwin (1-0-1).

Ringgold 9, Wilmington 3 — Kenny Cadawallader scored four goals and Nathan Boulanger had a goal and six assists for Ringgold (2-0) in a Division II win over Wilmington (0-2).