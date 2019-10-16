High school roundup for Oct. 15, 2019: Brownsville girls, Mohawk boys fill up WPIAL soccer playoff field

By:

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 11:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Derry’s Rylee Ellis scores past Burrell’s Hannah Koziarski (4) and Anna Novak during their match Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Burrell High School.

The Brownsville girls and Mohawk boys were the last two teams into the WPIAL soccer playoff field, punching their tickets with victories Tuesday night.

Brownsville (9-6) secured its spot with a 2-0 victory over Mt. Pleasant (10-6). Both teams finished with 6-6 records in Section 3-AA. Because they split the two-game season series, both will make the playoffs.

Mohawk (7-9-1, 5-6-1) scored a 6-0 win over Neshannock (2-14-1, 0-11-1) to tie Beaver County Christian (6-8-1, 5-6-1) for fourth place in Section 1-A. They also split their season series.

Boys soccer

Keystone Oaks 2, Serra Catholic 0 — Trevor Schuetz and Cullen Lyons scored goals and Joey Pillage recorded the shutout as Keystone Oaks (11-1-1, 10-1-1) finished its regular season with a nonsection victory over Serra Catholic (9-6-2, 6-5-1).

Seneca Valley 8, Bethel Park 0 — Luke Rupert had a hat trick to carry section champ Seneca Valley (13-3-1, 11-2-1) past Bethel Park (5-9-2, 3-8-1) in a nonsection match. Ben Francis scored twice. Kyle Majeski, Ben Marquardt and Nathan Fawcett also scored. Adam Davies recorded the shutout.

Mars 2, Ambridge 1 (OT) — Dane Beller and Easton Carter scored to lead Mars (16-1-1, 13-0-1) past Ambridge (8-8-2, 5-6-1) in a nonsection match.

Bentworth 4, Waynesburg 3 — Brian Hustava had a hat trick to lead 10-7-1, 6-5-1) Bentworth past Waynesburg (9-8, 8-4) in a nonsection match. Jerzy Timlin also scored for Bentworth.

Trinity 1, South Park 0 — Elijah Cincinnati scored the decisive goal to lead Trinity (13-4, 9-3) past South Park (13-4-1, 11-1) in a nonsection battle of two playoff teams.

California 4, Yough 2 — Derek Keyes had a hat trick to lead California (3-15, 0-12) past Yough (3-13, 2-10) in a nonsection match.

Girls soccer

Peters Township 4, Thomas Jefferson 0 — In non-conference action, Peters Township (16-1-1, 12-1-1) defeated Thomas Jefferson (11-6-1, 8-4) on the back of four different goal scorers and a strong defensive effort, as neither goalkeeper had to make a save for the Indians. Both teams played their last regular-season contests and now shift their focus to the postseason. Peters Township is a co-section champion in Section 2-AAAA, while Thomas Jefferson will be the third-place team from Section 3-AAA.

Woodland Hills 4, Carrick 3 (OT) — Chloe Schmitt scored twice and Audra Dargay netted the overtime winner as Woodland Hills (2-15, 0-12) defeated Carrick in a nonsection match. Jess Pekor also scored. Aniyah Sanders had two assists.

Blackhawk 1, Quaker Valley 0 — Ella Watterson scored the decisive goal in the second half as Blackhawk (1-15, 0-12) ended its season with a nonsection win over Quaker Valley (5-9-3, 5-5-2). Brooke Morgan had an assist. Riley Sims recorded a shutout.

Belle Vernon 1, Seton LaSalle 0 — Adeline Guess scored and Grace Henderson recorded the shutout as Belle Vernon closed its regular season with a victory over Seton LaSalle in a matchup of section champs. Belle Vernon (14-3, 12-0) won Section 2-AAA. Seton LaSalle (12-5, 12-0) won Section 4-A.

Monessen 4, Jeannette 2 — Sydney Caterino scored four goals to lift Monessen (5-13, 2-10) past Jeannette (0-18, 0-12) in a nonsection match. Alex DeFelices and Qitarah Hardison had assists.

Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 0 — Laurel Highlands (7-10, 7-5) shut out Albert Gallatin (1-16, 0-12) to eliminate Greensburg Salem (6-8, 6-6) from playoff contention in Section 2-AAA.

Burrell 5, Highlands 1 — Allie Vescio and Danica Johnson had two goals apiece as Class AA No. 1 Burrell (16-0,12-0) completed an undefeated regular season with a Section 2 win over Highlands (5-9, 5-7). Jordyn Kowalkowski added a goal and an assist for the Bucs. Megan Malits had two assists, and Maddie Schaub had one assist.

Freeport 10, Armstrong 0 — Sidney Shemanski had a hat trick, and Kylie Hoffman and Emma Miller scored a pair of goals for Freeport (14-4) in a nonsection win over Armstrong (3-14). Madeline Miller, Emma Check and Akina Boyton had a goal each for the Yellowjackets.

Girls tennis

Knoch 4, Beaver 1 — Knoch advanced to its third straight WPIAL Class AA final with a semifinal victory over Beaver at Seneca Valley. The Knights will face Sewickley Academy for the title at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny. Against Beaver, Laura Greb, Brooke Bauer and Ally Bauer had no issues in winning in straight sets in singles play. Libby Conlon and Jadyn Brown rallied to win at No. 1 doubles after dropping the first set.

Fox Chapel 3, Upper St. Clair 2 — The Fox Chapel girls tennis team is one victory from its first WPIAL team title since 2004 and third in program history. The Foxes, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA tournament, edged No. 3 Upper St. Clair to punch their ticket to the finals. Fox Chapel, which also qualified for the PIAA tournament with the win, improved to 16-1. The contest was a rematch of a 3-2 nonsection Foxes victory in late August. Charlotte James (6-0, 6-2), Carissa Shepard (6-4, 6-2) and Catherine Petrovich (6-0, 6-3) won their singles matches to lift Fox Chapel to the win. The Foxes will face No. 1 Peters Township at 3 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny in a rematch of a 3-2 victory by the Indians on Sept. 24.

Girls volleyball

Derry 3, Burrell 1 — Rylee Ellis had 14 kills and Kamryn Kelly added nine kills and nine digs to lead Derry to a 15-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 Section 5-AA victory over Burrell (5-6). Hannah Wedow had 10 digs and five aces for Derry (9-2). Alanna Meloy added six aces, Ally Pacek had five kills, Sydney Williams contributed 10 digs, and Hayley Trice recorded 37 assists. Hannah Koziarski had 12 digs and four aces for the Bucs, and Sarah Novak contributed 13 kills and 11 digs.

Hempfield 3, Connellsville 1 — Mekayla Dedo had 36 kills, three digs and an ace to lead Hempfield (9-2) past Connellsville (8-4) in a matchup of Section 3-AAAA playoff teams. Olivia Persin had 50 assists for Hempfield.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 2 — The Blue Devils (10-4, 8-4) took the Centurions (14-2, 13-0) to five sets, but they were not able pull out the Section 4-A win. Leechburg, down two sets to one, captured set four 28-26 before GCC won the match in the deciding set 15-7. For Leechburg, Brenna Callahan tallied 16 kills and five aces, Maddie Ancosky had 12 kills and 21 digs, and McKenna Pierce recorded 35 assists.

Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Lauren Lampus had nine kills for Class AA No. 2 Freeport (13-0, 11-0) in a sweep of Apollo-Ridge (0-13, 0-11) in a Section 5 match. Isabella Russo added five kills and eight service points, and Samantha Clark had six kills.

Knoch 3, Lincoln Park 0 — Skylar Burkett had nine kills to lead Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (16-0, 13-0) in a Section 4-AAA win at Lincoln Park (4-11, 2-11). Kennedy Christy added seven kills for the Knights.

Eden Christian 3, Springdale 2 — Eden rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Dynamos in a Section 4-A match. Both teams are 4-9 in section play.

Hockey

Fox Chapel 17, Wheeling Catholic 2 — Scoring the most goals in a game by any PIHL team this season, Fox Chapel picked up its first win. Mason Heininger led the way for the Foxes (1-1-1, 3 points) with three goals and an assist. Quentin Miske turned in a five-point performance (two goals, three assists). The Foxes received two-goal efforts from six players. Nash Wedner stopped 13 of the 15 shots he faced in goal.

Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 5 — Alex Noll scored the tiebreaking goal with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third period to lead Franklin Regional past Penn-Trafford. Kevin Cakanac had a goal and an assist. MJ Clemente, Shane Prucnal, Nick Zito and Kyler McCoy also scored for FR. Ryan Mickey scored twice and Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists for Penn-Trafford.