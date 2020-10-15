High school roundup for Oct. 15, 2020: Bethel Park sweeps Baldwin in girls soccer doubleheader

Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 11:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Annabel Arhin (right) celebrates her goal with Ava Weleski and Kaitlyn Killinger during their game against Oakland Catholic Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Plum. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Jamie Seneca heads the ball against Oakland Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Plum. Previous Next

With a compressed schedule, it hasn’t been easy for high school soccer teams to get in all their games this fall. Bethel Park and Baldwin tried an unusual solution to the problem Thursday. They played a doubleheader.

Lauren Heh scored the decisive goal as Bethel Park (6-4-1, 6-4-1) defeated Baldwin (0-10, 0-10) in the opener. Eva Blatz converted a penalty kick and Lily Gaston also scored as the Black Hawks completed the sweep with a 2-0 victory.

Apollo-Ridge 6, Ligonier Valley 0 – Emily Bonelli had a hat trick for Apollo-Ridge (5-4, 5-4) in a Section 1-A win over Ligonier Valley (3-10, 2-7). Graie Schuffert, Sophie Yard and Kenzie Goff had a goal for the Vikings.

Beaver 2, Freedom 1 – Emily Szczesny and Jadyn Elliott scored to lead Class 2A Beaver (3-6-3, 2-4-3) to a nonsection win over Class A No. 1 Freedom (10-2, 9-1).

Belle Vernon 10, Greensburg Salem 1 — Izzy Laurita and Morgan Einodshofer had three goals and two assists each to lead No. 4 Belle Vernon (12-2, 9-2) past Greensburg Salem (0-10-1, 0-10-1) in Section 2-3A. Farrah Reader added two goals, and Jillian Butchki and Sami Buza also scored.

Connellsville 13, Albert Gallatin 0 – Neveah Hambrosky had five goals, Mary Kate Lape scored four and Jocelyn Gratchic added a pair to lead Connellsville (9-0, 9-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (1-8-1, 1-8-1).

Hampton 3, Knoch 1 – Megan Cook, Jillian Antol and Madison Hurst scored for Hampton (10-1, 10-1) in a Section 1-3A win over Knoch (3-10-1, 3-9).

Kiski Area 1, Indiana 1 – Kaylee Elwood scored for Kiski Area (7-5-2, 7-3-2) in a Section 1-3A draw. Margaret Lowrey scored for Indiana (3-8-1, 3-8-1).

Latrobe 2, Penn-Trafford 1 – Maddie Delucio had a goal and an assist and Reagan Reilly also scored to help Latrobe (4-4-1, 4-4-1) clinch a playoff berth in Section 3-4A. Taylor DiStefano scored for Penn-Trafford (5-4-2, 4-3-2).

North Hills 8, Springdale 0 – Olivia Yoder had a hat trick and Kameryn Nelson and Kate McEnroe combined on the shutout for North Hills (3-8-1, 1-7-1) in a nonsection win over Springdale (6-5-1, 6-3-1). Lydia Ohm, Alexa Smolensky, Kara Smolensky, Kaylee Moffitt and Rebecca Miller also scored.

Plum 4, Oakland Catholic 0 – Gina Proviano tallied a goal and three assists to lead Plum (11-0, 10-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Oakland Catholic (7-4, 6-4). Annabelle Arhin, Jaime Seneca and Kaitlyn Killinger scored for Plum.

Ringgold 2, Trinity 1 – Elizzabeth Wilson and Elanor Bucchianeri scored to lead Ringgold (6-4, 6-4) to a Section 2-3A win. Alyssa Clutter scored for Trinity (8-3, 7-3).

Shaler 3, Deer Lakes 1 – Alyssa DeLeonibus, Lexi Tylenda and Ashley Venezia scored to lead Shaler (3-8, 1-8) to a nonsection win over Deer Lakes (8-6, 5-5).

South Side 3, Riverside 2 – Rian Garvey, Maura Heberle and Mairin Turek scored as South Side (9-3, 7-3) beat Riverside (5-8, 4-6) in Section 3-A.

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1 – Annalisa Mariano converted a penalty kick and Amy Allen scored an unassisted goal to lead South Fayette (5-7, 5-6) to a Section 4-3A win over Chartiers Valley (4-8-1, 3-8-1).

South Park 1, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Gianna Girol scored for South Park (11-0-1, 10-0) and Natalie Lamenza scored for Thomas Jefferson (10-2-1, 8-2) in a nonsection draw.

West Allegheny 5, Montour 3 – Mackenzie Evers had four goals and Samantha Goldstrohm also scored as West Allegheny (9-3, 9-3) topped Montour (8-5, 6-5) in Section 4-3A.

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 7, Beth-Center 0 — Daniel Sassak had four goals, and Tyler Kovatch, Nathaniel Kikel and Hunter Meade also scored to help No. 5 Belle Vernon (13-2, 10-2) to a nonsection win over Beth-Center (4-8, 4-6). TJ Watson and Will Mikula combined on the shutout.

Chartiers-Houston 6, McGuffey 1 – Austin Arnold scored four goals to carry Chartiers-Houston (9-3, 7-3) to a nonsection win over McGuffey (4-9, 4-7).

Deer Lakes 6, Ligonier Valley 0 — The Lancers (9-1, 9-1) earned their ninth win of the season with a Section 2-AA victory over Ligonier Valley (2-9, 2-8). Mike Sullivan, Ryan Rodgers, Ronan Renter, Nick Braun and Gabe Daily scored for Deer Lakes.

Gateway 10, Obama Academy 0 – Chris Snyder had a hat trick to run his season total to 15 goals as Gateway (8-7, 7-7) defeated Obama Academy (2-9, 2-9) in Section 4-3A.

Knoch 3, Freeport 2 — Dan Olean scored a hat trick to lead the Knights (5-7, 5-6) to a Section 1-3A win over the Yellowjackets (3-9, 3-9). Isaac Wetzel and Garrett Rische scored for Freeport.

Leechburg 11, Valley 0 – Gavin Cole scored six goals and had two assists as Leechburg (7-4, 5-4) rolled to a Section 2-2A win over Valley (0-9, 0-8). Ashton Redmond added two goals and an assist for the Blue Devils and Jake Shuffert scored a goal and notched four assists.

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1 – Andrew Massucci had two goals and an assist to help No. 5 Peters Township (10-1-1, 9-1-1) clinch the Section 2-4A title with a win over Canon-McMillan (6-4-1, 6-4-1). Austin Marmol and Luke Holmes also scored.

Shady Side Academy 3, Burrell 2 — Sam Farner had a hat trick for Shady Side Academy (10-2, 10-1) in a victory over Burrell (6-3, 6-3) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-2A. Nick Kariotis and Nico Ferra scored for the Bucs. Joey Anania had two assists for Shady Side Academy.

Shaler 7, Brashear 1 – Matt Keenan and AJ DeLeonibus had hat tricks and Todd Tylenda also scored to lead Shaler (5-8, 2-8) to a nonconference win over Brashear.

Trinity 4, Ringgold 0 – Elijah Cincinnati had two goals and an assist and Aidan Belcastro and Kyle Fetcho also scored to lead Trinity (10-2, 10-2) to a Section 3-3A win over Ringgold (2-9, 2-9). Colby Thomas recorded the shutout.

Girls tennis

Class AAA — Defending champion Peters Township survived a quarterfinal scare, defeating North Allegheny 3-2 in the WPIAL team tournament. In other matches, Latrobe topped Shady Side Academy 4-1, Pine-Richland got past Mt. Lebanon 3-2 and Upper St. Clair defeated Fox Chapel 4-1. In Monday’s semifinals, Peters will face Latrobe and Pine-Richland will meet Upper St. Clair.

Girls volleyball

Armstrong 3, Knoch 1 – Morgan Jack had 16 digs for Knoch (4-7, 3-7) in a Section 5-AAA loss at Armstrong (7-3, 7-3). Riley Danner contributed 10 service points for the Knights.

California 3, Jefferson Morgan 1 – Elaina Nicholson had nine kills and eight digs to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Ca’Mari Walden added five kills and seven digs and Tayla Pascoe had four kills, two aces and 13 digs.

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 2 – Jenna Vogen had 20 kills and 22 digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 2-4A win. Abby Thornbury added eight kills, Vicky Manda had six kills and three blocks, and Bella McFarland had five kills and 16 digs.

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1 – Abigail Glumac had 13 kills and 13 digs for Central Valley in a Section 4-3A win. Ava Weber had 16 digs and Maggie Brown added 15 digs.

Laurel 3, New Brighton 0 – Johnna Hill had five kills and Mackenzie Miles added 17 digs to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win. Reese Bintrim and Jaeleigh Henderson had four blocks apiece and Josey Fortuna had 25 assists.

Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 – Taylor Dusenberry had eight kills and two blocks to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Krista Wilson had 10 kills and three aces. Ella Menear added 15 digs and five kills.

Shaler 3, Butler 0 – Led by 15 kills from Mia Schubert and 14 from Morgan Gralewski, Shaler ran its winning streak to 11 with a Section 1-4A win. Addie Kania had 34 digs.

Field hockey

North Allegheny 13, Allderdice 0 – Marisa Hess had a hat trick and Maria Duchi scored twice to lead North Allegheny to a Section 1-AAA win.

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0 — Hannah Ondulich, Julia Moorhead and Ava Hershberger scored goals, and Allyson Doran had a pair of assists as Penn-Trafford improved to 10-0 with a 3-0 Section 1-AA field hockey win over Fox Chapel on Thursday.

