High school roundup for Oct. 17, 2020: Aliquippa drops Montour, clinches conference crown

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Aliquippa quarterback Vaughn Morris works out during a preseason practice.

Led by Vernon Redd on the ground and the combination of Vaughn Morris and Tajier Thornton in the air, No. 2 Aliquippa cruised to a 39-14 victory over Montour on Saturday night, clinching the Class 4A Parkway Conference crown.

Redd ran 23 times for 175 yards and a score. Morris threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Thornton had three catches for 99 yards. They hooked up for touchdown passes of 68 and 3 yards. Morris also had two rushing touchdowns.

Karl McBride also had a rushing touchdown for the Quips (6-0, 4-0), who close with Blackhawk next week.

Jaiden Hill recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Caleb Williams scored on the ground for Montour (4-2, 2-2), which meets Beaver next week.

California 49, Carmichaels 20 – Star running back Jaeden Zuzak had another big night on the ground but made perhaps the game’s biggest play with his arm as California (5-0, 5-0) topped Carmichaels (5-1, 5-1) to win the Class A Tri-County South Conference title.

Zuzak ran 25 times for 247 yards and five touchdowns. With California holding a narrow 15-14 lead in the second quarter, Zuzak completed a halfback pass to tight end Matt Trunzo for a 24-yard score to set the Trojans off and running.

Quarterback Damani Stafford ran 14 times for 85 yards and a touchdown for California, which forced five turnovers. The Trojans will pick up a forfeit from Monessen next week before opening the playoffs at home.

Bailey Jones led Carmichaels with 101 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Trenton Carter threw for 151 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Boys soccer

Burrell 4, Leechburg 0 – Ian Smola netted two goals while assisting on another to lead Burrell (7-3, 7-3) to a Section 2-2A victory over Leechburg (7-5, 5-5). Jake Guerrini also notched a goal and an assist for the Bucs. Dom Ferra recorded a three-save shutout.

Butler 6, Freeport 3 – Luca Fusca recorded a hat trick while Landon Mohney had two goals and two assists as Butler (9-5-1) took care of Freeport (3-10) in a nonsection contest.

Mars 2, Indiana 1 – Dane Beller scored twice and Zaccheri Campagna had an assist as Mars (14-0, 12-0) finished its Section 1-3A schedule undefeated with a win over Indiana (8-3-2, 8-3-1).

Moon 17, Central Valley 1 – Jack Lenosky, Davi Jansson and Reily Nickles had hat tricks as Moon (11-3, 11-3) defeated Central Valley (1-12, 1-12) in Section 2-3A. Jacob Puhalla scored twice.

OLSH 4, South Side 0 – Ryan Gehring and Danny Bourgeois scored goals as OLSH (10-0-1, 9-0-1) beat South Side (1-8, 1-7) in Section 1-A to finish the regular season unbeaten for the first time in school history.

Plum 1, Kiski Area 0 — DD Flowers scored and Gabriel Kuhn recorded the shutout as Plum (12-1, 12-0) pulled out a 1-0 victory over Kiski Area (10-4-1, 10-4) in a boys soccer battle of Section 4-3A playoff teams Saturday.

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 1 – Six players scored goals to lead Seneca Valley (10-1-1, 10-1-1) past Shaler (5-9, 2-9) in Section 1-4A. Jonathan Pruce, Zack LaValle, Connor Schmidt, Nate Eastgate, Beaux Lizewski and Kyle Majeski found the back of the net.

Seton LaSalle 1, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Jack Billick scored the game’s only goal while Nick Cherry picked up the shutout as Seton LaSalle (11-2, 11-1) defeated Chartiers-Houston (9-4, 7-4) in Section 4-A. The loss snapped Chartiers-Houston’s five-game winning streak.

Waynesburg 7, Yough 0 – Tyler Switalski scored three goals to lead Waynesburg (8-4, 7-4) to the Section 3-2A shutout against Yough (3-11, 1-10). Wyatt Henson added two goals and an assist.

West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 1 — In Section 2-3A, Logen Mackey, Will Douglas and Connor Blazer each scored two goals as West Allegheny (13-1, 13-1) defeated Chartiers Valley (5-7-1, 5-7-1).

Girls soccer

Avonworth 1, Beaver 0 (OT) — Ava Wert converted a penalty kick for the game-winning goal in overtime to push Avonworth (11-0-1, 8-0-1) past Beaver (3-7-3, 2-5-3) and remain unbeaten in Section 1-2A. Maggie Pappas produced the extra time shutout for the Antelopes while Ana Avdellas did not allow a score for over an hour of gametime. Avonworth is to play North Catholic on Monday for the section title.

Bethel Park 2, Moon 2 – Liv Schram and Eva Blatz scored to help Bethel Park (6-4-2, 6-4-2) to a draw with Moon (6-3-2, 6-3-2) in Section 2-4A.

Bishop Canevin 2, Eden Christian 1 – Ainsley Smith and Sarah Barron scored to help Bishop Canevin (10-0-2, 10-0-2) beat Eden Christian (7-5, 7-5) and go undefeated in Section 4-A play.

Connellsville 7, Laurel Highlands 0 – Mary Kate Lape scored four goals to break a school record with 35 goals this season, leading Connellsville (10-0, 10-0) past Laurel Highlands (3-10, 3-9) in Section 2-3A. Jocelyn Gratchic had a hat trick.

Deer Lakes 5, Springdale 1 – Maddy Boulos scored a pair of goals to lead the Lancers (9-6) past the Dynamos (6-6-1). Lily Litrun added a goal and two assists, while Ashley McAdams and Emma Zawalnicki scored for Deer Lakes, which got back in the win column after a three-game losing skid. Miranda Shock scored for Springdale. Both teams have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.

Elizabeth Forward 4, South Allegheny 0 – Nat Beinlich had a goal and an assist and Jordan Cochenour recorded a six-save shutout to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-5, 8-2) past South Allegheny (8-5, 6-4) in Section 4-2A. Anna Resnik, Abby Beinlich and Bria Vahosky also scored.

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0 — Lily Funari had two goals and an assist and three other players scored goals to lead Franklin Regional (10-1-1, 10-1-1) past Section 1-3A foe Gateway (6-7, 4-6) in its regular season finale. Sydney Kranick tallied a goal and an assist while goalkeepers Aris Lamanna and Emily Stroup produced the shutout. Morgan Walters and Shaeley Reichbaum also scored. Franklin Regional, which has earned a playoff berth, is in second place in the section, just behind first-place Hampton (10-2, 10-1).

Freeport 1, Indiana 1 (2OT) – Aleah Parison scored the lone Yellowjacket goal as Freeport (6-4-2) played to a draw in a nonsection contest. Sophia Garzarelli scored for Indiana (3-8-2).

North Hills 3, Hampton 1 — Maria Veiga netted two goals to guide North Hills (4-8-1) to a nonsection victory over Hampton (10-2). Taylor Chrisenberry also found the back of the net for the Indians.

Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 1 — Hannah Henn and Mia Lowry each produced hat tricks as Oakland Catholic (8-4, 7-4) stormed past Obama Academy (3-7, 3-7) in a Section 3-3A battle.

Peters Township 6, Upper St. Clair 1 — Sarah Heisinger scored two goals and Isabelle Guna and Maddie Schweiger added a goal and an assist each as Peters Township (9-1-1, 9-1-1) beat Upper St Clair (6-5, 6-5) in Section 2-4A.

Seneca Valley 3, Kiski Area 0 – Natalie Matthews, Zoe Simpson and Kendall Walton scored as Seneca Valley (6-3, 5-3) broke open a scoreless tie with three second-half goals to beat Kiski Area (7-6-2, 7-3-2) in a nonsection match.

Shaler 4, Chartiers Valley 4 – Freshman Lexi Tylenda scored all four goals to help Shaler (3-8-1, 1-8) to a nonsection tie with Chartiers Valley (4-8-2, 3-8-1) in a nonsection match. Ryann Dourlain had two assists for Shaler.

South Fayette 2, Montour 1 — Anna Hertzler scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead South Fayette (6-7, 6-6) to the Section 4-3A win against Montour (8-6, 6-6). Rachel DeFeo scored Montour’s lone goal.

South Side 6, Keystone Oaks 1 — Lydia Persohn recorded the hat trick to lead South Side (10-3, 7-3) over Keystone Oaks (4-8, 4-6) in nonsection play.

