High school roundup for Oct. 17, 2022: Melia Peer’s OT winner helps Mt. Lebanon secure section title

Melia Peer scored in overtime to give Mt. Lebanon a 1-0 victory over Bethel Park (10-4-2, 8-4-2) that clinched the Section 2-3A title.

The Blue Devils (14-2-1, 12-2) edged Peters Township (12-1-3, 11-1-2) for the top spot.

The WPIAL soccer playoff pairings will be released Wednesday on Trib HSSN.

Avonworth 1, Quaker Valley 0 – Gianna Babusci scored off a feed from Minah Syam as Avonworth (15-3, 10-2) blanked Quaker Valley (6-8-1, 4-7-1) in Section 1-2A. Elena Zimmerman kept the net clean for a shutout for the Antelopes.

Bentworth 4, Beth-Center 0 – Tessa Charpentier had a pair of goals and assists and Bentworth (6-7-1, 5-6-1) clinched a playoff spot for the 13th consecutive season in a Section 2-A win over Beth-Center (1-14, 1-11). Brina Orsatti and Meredith Allender also scored for the Bearcats.

Bishop Canevin 2, Ambridge 1 – Cali Evans tied the game and Allie Foster provided the game-winner as Bishop Canevin (7-9) beat Ambridge (2-14) in nonsection play.

Burrell 1, Valley 0 — Miley Kariotis scored off an assist from Maggie Nesko while Ali Hughes kept the net clean as Burrell won a Section 2-2A game. The playoff-bound Bucs (11-3-3, 8-2-2) locked up third place in Section 2-2A.

Valley (6-9, 5-7) finished fourth and also clinched a playoff berth because of a loss by Deer Lakes.

Butler 6, North Hills 0 – Smantha Miller and Leah Deal each scored two goals while Leah Weiland and Sydney Patterson each scored a goal as Butler (10-6-1, 8-5-1) shut out North Hills (1-16, 1-13) in Section 1-4A. Delaney Yaracs made four saves for the Golden Tornado shutout.

Charleroi 8, Monessen 3 – McKenna DeUnger contributed four goals and an assist, while Bella Carroto had a pair of goals and three assists in a Section 2-A win for Charleroi (10-6, 8-4) over Monessen (6-10, 2-10).

Elizabeth Forward 2, Belle Vernon 1 — Elizabeth Forward (14-2-1, 12-1-1) got two second-half goals to get past Belle Vernon (8-8-1, 7-7) in Section 2-3A. Ava Scalise scored the only goal for the Leopards.

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0 — Eden Williams had a goal and an assist, and Reese Phillips and Reilly Weaver each scored a goal as Franklin Regional (10-5-2, 7-4-1) shutout Penn Hills (4-13, 1-11) in Section 3-3A.

Freeport 6, Highlands 1 — Sam Liput had a pair of goals to pace Freeport (13-2, 10-2) in a Section 2-2A win. Peyton Los, Nia DiSanti, Crystal Zembrzuski and Kendyll Schreckengost added one goal each for the Yellowjackets. Mia Reudiger scored for Highlands (0-16, 0-12).

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Jeannette 0 — Claire Miedel, Kenzie Smith, Leah Jones and Riley Kerr had one goal each in a shutout win for Greensburg Central Catholic (9-3, 9-2) over Jeannette (0-13, 0-11) in Section 1-A.

Hopewell 3, Central Valley 0 – Dionna Santia scored two goals and Angela Campbell added another as Hopewell (6-8-1, 5-5-1) shut out Central Valley (4-10, 3-8) in Section 1-2A.

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1 — Riley Koziatek scored twice and Madison Bachar had a goal to help Kiski Area (7-10-1, 5-7) clinch a playoff berth with a Section 1-3A win at Indiana (6-9-1, 5-7). Sophie Scardina scored for Indiana.

Knoch 3, Deer Lakes 0 — The Lancers (9-7-1, 4-7-1) were eliminated from playoff contention in a Section 2-2A loss to Knoch (13-3-1, 9-1-1).

Mars 10, Obama Academy 0 – Piper Coffield scored a hat trick and Meagan Williams added two goals as Mars (14-0, 12-0) clinched Section 1-3A with a shutout victory over Obama Academy (0-14, 0-12). Eden Gerlach, Reese Dunaway, Lily Wolf, Meredith Ashbaugh and Madi Hickinbottom each scored a goal for the Planets.

Montour 1, West Allegheny 0 – Grace Bannon scored the only goal of the game as Montour (9-5-2, 8-4) blanked West Allegheny (11-7, 7-5) in Section 4-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 0 — Rylin Bugosh had four goals to help Mt. Pleasant (15-1, 10-0) cruise to a Section 3-2A win over Ligonier Valley (2-12-2, 1-8-1). Morgan Gesinski, Riley Gesinski, Cassidy Cole, Maggie Piper and Marissa Garn had a goal each for the Vikings.

North Catholic 5, Beaver 2 – Lauren MacDonald had a hat trick and two assists to lead North Catholic (13-1) to a nonsection win against Beaver (6-5-3). Kathleen Virostek and Simone Sharpless each had a goal and an assist for North Catholic.

Peters Township 7, Hempfield 0 — Bliss Plummer, Hannah Clark, Lexi Pirosko, Bella Spergel, Jordan Klein, Ella Neupaver and Sophia Trapanotto scored to push Peters Township (12-1-3, 11-1-2) past Hempfield (0-17, 0-14) in Section 2-4A.

Pine-Richland 3, Shaler 1 – Emerson Kline, Molly Baker and Lily De Jesus scored for Pine-Richland (8-5-1, 8-5-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (5-12-1, 3-11).

Serra Catholic 2, Keystone Oaks 1 – Gabriella Provenzano had the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Serra Catholic (8-8) to a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (8-8-1). Lydia Reith also scored for Serra Catholic.

Southmoreland 2, Greensburg Salem 1 – Kendall Fabery and Megan Mehall scored to propel Southmoreland (10-3-1) to a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (3-14).

Springdale 9, Riverview 5 — Grace Gent netted a hat trick to surpass 50 goals for her career in a Section 1-A victory for Springdale (13-2, 11-1). Briana Ross added two goals for the Dynamos. Lola Abraham registered four goals and an assist for Riverview (7-6, 4-6).

Thomas Jefferson 4, Ringgold 0 – Natalie Lamenza scored a hat trick and Emma Martinis added a goal while Abby Atkinson kept the net clean as Thomas Jefferson (15-2, 13-1) shut out Ringgold (11-6-1, 8-5-1) to claim a Section 2-3A championship.

Upper St. Clair 2, Norwin 1 — Moe Huzjak and Edie McCurrie each scored a goal for Upper St. Clair (10-6, 9-5) in a Section 2-4A win against Norwin (5-11-2, 5-9). Alyssa Aquikio scored the only goal for the Knights.

Waynesburg 4, South Allegheny 0 – Ashlyn Basinger had a hat trick and Rylei Rastoka scored a goal to lead Waynesburg (13-3, 10-2) to a Section 2-A win over South Allegheny (5-11-1, 4-7-1). Lake Litwinovich, Brynn Kirby and Kaley Rohanna each had an assist for the Raiders.

Boys soccer

Franklin Regional 3, Fox Chapel 1 — Samuel Dawson scored twice and Gary Zhang added a goal as Franklin Regional (14-4) beat Fox Chapel (11-3-2) in nonsection.

North Catholic 3, Armstrong 1 – Ryan Shantz found the net twice and Andre Giannotta added a goal as North Catholic (7-6-3, 6-5-1) beat Armstrong (2-15-1, 0-12) in Section 1-3A.

Pine-Richland 1, Hampton 0 – Sam Larsen scored the lone goal to lift Pine-Richland (12-4-1) to a nonsection win over Hampton (12-5).

Quaker Valley 4, West Allegheny 2 – Bennett Haas had a pair of goals and an assist for Quaker Valley (14-3) in a nonsection victory over West Allegheny (5-12). Nick Allan and Colin Benge added a goal each for the Quakers.

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1 – Gavin Loya and Cole Kamarec each scored a goal as Seneca Valley (16-0-1, 13-0-1) came from behind to defeat North Allegheny (9-7-1, 7-7) in Section 1-4A.

Serra Catholic 2, Keystone Oaks 1 – Ben Delrosso and Noah Coppola each scored a goal as Serra Catholic (9-6) beat Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) in nonsection play.

Springdale 8, Greensburg Salem 1 — Billy Lawrence scored four goals and Chris Mitchell had a hat trick as Springdale (12-4) defeated Greensburg Salem (5-12) in nonsection play. Bret Overly added a goal for the Dynamos.

Girls volleyball

Brownsville 3, Uniontown 1 – CC Williams had 14 kills and 23 digs to help Brownsville score a nonsection win over Uniontown. Skyler Gates added nine kills, Skye Durst had eight kills and Caylee Balabon finished with seven kills for the Falcons.

Hempfield 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Liz Tapper had nine kills and Ella Bringe added seven kills as Hempfield swept Mt. Lebanon in a nonsection match. Gianna Giachetti had 16 assists and Zoey Hopkins had 11 for the Spartans.

Knoch 3, Highlands 0 — Alyssa Gallagher had six kills while Madi Gardner had 11 service points and Melissa Karastury added 10 service points for Knoch in a sweep of Highlands in nonsection play.

Laurel 3, Butler 2 – Josey Fortuna had 32 assists and Regan Atkins had 17 kills as Laurel came back from two sets down to beat Butler in nonsection play.

Mapletown 3, McGuffey 0 – Krista Wilson recorded a double-double with 19 kills and 12 digs and Bailey Rafferty had 22 assists as Mapletown swept a nonsection match against McGuffey.

Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 2 — Amarah McCutcheon and Taylor Doppelheuer each had seven kills and Makayla Etling had 11 digs as Southmoreland got past Belle Vernon in a close nonsection match. Ainsley Martin also had 10 digs for the Scotties.

Girls tennis

Knoch and Sewickley Academy will meet for the sixth consecutive year in the WPIAL Class 2A team tennis championship at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Washington & Jefferson. The Knights swept Beaver, 5-0, in Monday’s semifinal, while the Panthers were 4-1 winners over South Park.

Sewickley Academy has won four of the five meetings, including last year.

Beaver and South Park will face off in a consolation match with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

In Class 3A, Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny advanced to the championship, both winning by 3-2 scores. Mt. Lebanon beat Bethel Park and North Allegheny edged Shady Side Academy.

The 3A championship is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Washington & Jefferson.

Bethel Park and Shady Side Academy will play in the consolation match, and the winner advances to the PIAA tournament.

Hockey

Central Catholic 7, Canon-McMillan 2 — Dante Scalise had two goals and an assist, and Josh Moline added two goals as Central Catholic (3-0) won in Class 3A.

Kiski Area 9, Hampton 0 — Ethan George had four goals and Ethan Bombalski had a hat trick and an assist to lead Kiski Area (2-2) to a shutout win against Hampton (0-3) in Class A. Kyle Guido had a goal and three assists and Jacob Fraus had a goal while Evin Brice made 15 stops for the shutout for the Cavaliers.

Montour 10, Wheeling Park 4 – Liam Dallas led Montour (3-0) with two goals in a Class A matchup with Wheeling Park (0-2). Chase Schaltenbrand, Aiden Moskovitz, Dalton Zulka, J.J. Strilka, Conner Hubbard, Thomas Barefoot, Dylan Rogers and Jack Rogers all scored a goal apiece for the Spartans.

Norwin 7, Shaler 1 — Joe Vecchio led Norwin (3-0) with a hat trick and an assist and Alex Thomas scored two goals. Mario Cavallaro scored a goal and had four helpers and Cade Zeravica added a goal as the Knights defeated Shaler (1-2) in Class A.

Ringgold 7, Wilmington 1 – Kenneth Cadwallader recorded a hat trick while Clayton Benson, Trent Hawk, Donnie Tustin and L.J. Crouch each scored a goal as Ringgold (3-0) dominated Wilmington (0-3) in Division II. Sean Carmichael scored Wilmington’s lone goal.

Penn-Trafford 5, Butler 2 — Damian Dynys, Bryce Kropczynski, Nate Loughner, Jack Blank and Garrett Rechtorik each scored a goal to lead Penn-Trafford (1-1) to a Class 2A victory against Butler (0-4).

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 5, Oakland Catholic 0 — Ava Hershberger scored four goals and Megan McBarron added a goal and two assists for Penn-Trafford in a Section 2A win.

Pine-Richland 2, Peters Township 0 – Pine-Richland secured the Section 3A championship with a shutout of Peters Township.