High school roundup for Oct. 18, 2021: Rematches set in WPIAL tennis finals

Monday, October 18, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close returns a volley against Knoch’s Ally Bauer during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match on Sept. 24.

Defending champion Latrobe swept the singles matches to defeat Fox Chapel 3-2 Monday and advance to the finals of the WPIAL Class 3A team tennis tournament.

Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massaro won in straight sets to send the Wildcats to the championship match at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Washington & Jefferson. It will be a rematch of last year’s finals, as Latrobe will take on Upper St. Clair, which defeated second-seeded Peters Township, 3-2.

The teams of Anna Ferris and Bridget Kilmer and Sophie Carvelli and Diya Reddy swept doubles for Fox Chapel.

Class 2A— The Knoch girls tennis team earned the right to defend its WPIAL championship with a 4-1 win over South Park. Emily Greb and Lindsay Greb won singles matches for the Knights. Ava Santora and Jade Nether took first doubles and Katie Gumto and Lara Ejzak took second doubles. Nicole Kempton won at No. 1 singles for South Park.

The Knights will face Sewickley Academy in the finals for a fifth consecutive time at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Washington & Jefferson.

The Panthers were a 5-0 winner over Beaver in the other semifinal. Ashley Close and Kirsten Close won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles without dropping a game. Milla Ivanova and the doubles teams of Anjali Shah and Rayna Thakkar and Maria Silvaggio and Roshni Thakkar also won for Sewickley Academy.

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 3, Washington 2 — Daniel Gordon had the game winner in overtime as Belle Vernon (13-4, 11-3) beat Washington (2-10, 2-10) in Section 3-3A play. Daniel Sassak and Trevor Kovatch each had a goal for the Leopards.

Blackhawk 3, North Catholic 2 — Noah Dworakowski scored on a 60-yard free kick in double overtime and added another goal in the second half to propel Blackhawk (3-11-2) to a nonsection win over North Catholic (8-7). Braedon Martin also scored for the Cougars.

Central Valley 7, South Side 2 — Cam DeVincentis netted a hat trick and Tyler Harsch added two goals and an assist to lift Central Valley (5-11-2) to a nonsection victory over South Side (4-10).

Chartiers Valley 2, Trinity 0 — Angad Kohli scored both goals to lead Chartiers Valley (6-10-1) to a nonsection win over Trinity (10-5-2).

Hampton 11, Freeport 2 — Gabe Viszlay had five goals, Luke Staggers recorded a hat trick and Zach Panza scored twice for Section 1-3A champion Hampton (15-1, 14-0) in a win over Freeport (4-10-1, 4-9-1). Lukas Troutman and Isaac Wetzel scored for Freeport.

Plum 8, Greensburg Salem 0 — Tristin Ralph, Luke Kolankowski and TJ Schrecengost had two goals to help Plum (15-2-1, 13-1) clinch a share of the Section 4-3A title in a win over Greensburg Salem (1-15, 0-14). Kolankowski had three assists and Lucas Pittman added a goal and two assists.

Quaker Valley 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 — Kellen Chamovitz scored five times to lead Quaker Valley (14-2) past Greensburg Central Catholic (12-2) in a nonsection game. Will Dunda scored twice and Ryan Edwards had a goal and four assists for the Quakers. Carlo Denis scored for the Centurions.

Trinity Christian 4, Jeannette 1 — Luke Kost had two goals and Courtney Wright and Owen Agate also scored to lead Trinity Christian (7-6-1, 6-3-1) to a Section 2-A win. Jordan Taylor scored for Jeannette (10-5, 5-5).

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 2 — Nate Jones, Dalton Taylor, and Jobe McCartney all scored a goal to lead Waynesburg (6-9-2, 5-5-2) to a Section 3-2A win over Brownsville (3-12-1, 2-10).

Girls soccer

Allderdice 6, Obama Academy 0 — Jurnee Finney found the back of the net twice and Reya Scott scored a goal and had an assist to lead Allderdice (7-10, 2-8) over Obama (0-13, 0-9) in nonsection play. Froukje Schlingman, Sophia Bovier and Hannah Hagley each scored a goal and Anisha Willis had two assists for the Dragons.

Avonworth 1, West Allegheny 0 — Gianna Babusci scored on a goal assisted by Minah Syam to propel Avonworth (11-3-1) in a nonsection win over West Allegheny (6-8-2).

Bethel Park 3, Norwin 0 — Artemis Conaboy scored twice, Meghan Erfort added a goal, and Freya Blatz recorded the shutout as Bethel Park (10-5-1) topped Norwin (11-4) in a nonsection match.

Deer Lakes 4, Burrell 3 — Maddy Boulos scored a pair of goals and Ashley McAdams and Lexie Lollo also found the net to lead Deer Lakes (9-7, 7-3) past Burrell (9-4-3, 5-2-3) in Section 2-2A.

Franklin Regional 1, Penn-Trafford 0 — Sydney Lindeman scored the decisive goal to lift Franklin Regional (12-3-1) to a nonsection win over Penn-Trafford (6-10).

Freedom 6, Hopewell 2 — Renae Mohrbacher netted a hat trick to lead Freedom (12-3) to a nonsection win over Hopewell (7-8-1).

Freeport 1, Valley 0 — Katie Borromeo scored the lone goal for Freeport (4-10-1, 4-5-1) in its Section 2-2A win over Valley (4-8-1, 2-7-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Tatum Gretz had two goals and two assists, including her 100th career goal, and Sara Felder had two goals as Greensburg Central (12-1, 11-1) shut out Apollo-Ridge (8-5, 7-5) in Section 1-A. Riley Kerr added a goal and two assists and Addison Vacanti tallied a goal and an assist for the Centurions.

Keystone Oaks 4, Serra Catholic 3 — Kiera Hathaway scored the game winner in overtime as Keystone Oaks (7-10, 5-5) beat Serra (7-8, 7-5) in a nonsection match. Makenna Sansotta, Anika Loper and Angelina McGrath were the other goal scorers for the Golden Eagles.

Latrobe 12, Connellsville 0 — Regan Reilly and Robin Reilly had hat tricks and Ella Bulava added three assists to lead Latrobe (13-0-1) to a nonsection win over Connellsville (14-3). Morgan Reilly had a goal and an assist.

Mars 5, Blackhawk 0 — Reese Dunaway scored two goals and Lily Wolf added a goal and an assist to lift Mars (12-0-1, 12-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Blackhawk (6-8, 2-8). Piper Coffield and Aly Cooper each notched a goal for the Fightin’ Planets.

North Allegheny 2, Butler 0 — Ally Ruiz and Anna Bundy handled the scoring and Megan Miller recorded the shutout as North Allegheny (15-0-1, 9-0-1) defeated Butler (12-2-2, 6-2-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-4A.

Plum 1, Fox Chapel 0 — Kaitlyn Killinger scored the winning goal as Plum (16-1) beat Fox Chapel (8-7-1) in a nonsection matchup of playoff teams.

Quaker Valley 2, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 0 — Chase Kriebel scored both goals as Quaker Valley (6-7-2, 4-5-1) beat OLSH (6-9-1, 4-5-1) in a nonsection game.

Riverview 13, Jeannette 0 — Lily Hood, Cailey Trosch, Gracie Flanick and Lola Abraham scored for Riverview (4-8, 4-8) in a Section 1-A win over Jeannette (0-12, 0-12).

South Side 2, Central Valley 2 — Emily Bailey scored a pair of goals to help South Side (8-8-1) to a nonsection draw with Central Valley (3-11-2).

Steel Valley 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Kelsey Solpek scored both goals for Steel Valley (14-2, 11-1) in a nonsection win over Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2, 8-0-2). Natalie Moffa scored the lone goal for the Warriors.

Trinity 1, North Hills 0 — Alyssa Clutter’s first half goal was all that was needed for Trinity (10-6, 10-5) in its nonsection match against North Hills (6-11, 3-8). Ruby Morgan earned the shutout for the Hillers.

Waynesburg 7, Monessen 0 — Ashlyn Basinger had six goals and an assist to lead Waynesburg (6-8) past Monessen (5-11) in a nonsection game.

Field hockey

Hempfield 14, Allderdice 0 — Shannon Lutz recorded the shutout to help Hempfield to a Class 3A victory.

Penn-Trafford 6, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Ava Hershberger had a hat trick and Delaney Lentz had two goals and an assist to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win. Emily Bloom also scored for the Warriors.

Pine-Richland 4, Peters Township 0 — Fiona Kortyna and Rylie Wollerton had two goals each to lead Pine-Richland to a Class 3A win over Peters Township.

Girls volleyball

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0 — Maggie Brown had eight aces for Central Valley in a Section 4-3A win over New Castle.

Charleroi 3, California 1 — Charleroi dropped the first set 25-21, but rebounded to win the next three 26-24, 25-17, 25-13 in a nonsection win. Tayla Pascoe had 11 kills and 14 digs for California.

Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0 — In a Section 4-2A match, Chartiers Houston took all three sets 25-20, 25-7, 25-21 over Washington. Jess Scott had eight digs and 11 kills, Reese George had five digs and four aces, Mia Mitrik had four kills and two aces and Cate Hansberry had 12 assists. Emily Swarrow and Emily Harvey each had three aces and Meadow Ferri had three kills for the Buccaneers.

Hampton 3, North Hills 1 — North Hills took the first set 25-23, but Hampton swept the last three 25-17, 25-16 and 25-17 to earn the victory in a nonsection match.

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0 — The Blue Devils improved to 10-0 in Section 4-A play with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 sweep of Riverview. Maddie Deem had five kills for the Raiders.

Ligonier Valley 3, Yough 0 — Taylor Meier had eight kills, Haley Stormer added seven kills and four aces, and Lizzy Crissman recorded six kills and five blocks to lead Ligonier Valley to a nonsection win. Saylor Clise had 17 assists. Alexa Harding added six aces.

Mapletown 3, McGuffey 0 — Ella Menear had 13 kills and six aces to lead Mapletown (14-1, 11-0) to a three-set sweep over McGuffey in a nonsection match. Krista Wilson had eight kills and six digs, Riley Pekar had nine digs and Macee Cree had 22 assists for the Maples.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon McMillan 0 — Mt. Lebanon swept the three sets 25-18, 25-22, 25-15, in Section 2-4A. Vicky Manda had nine kills and Kaylee Knobel had 12 assists for Canon-McMillan. Kenna Tatum had eight digs and Julia Murdy added 12 for the Big Macs.

South Allegheny 3, Serra Catholic 1 — South Allegheny won the first set 25-22 and Serra took the second by a score of 25-18, but South Allegheny took the final two sets 29-27 and 25-12 to earn the victory in this nonseciton match.

Union 3, Freedom 0 — In a nonsection match, Union swept all three sets 26-24, 25-15, 25-11 over Freedom.

Hockey

Bishop Canevin 3, Neshannock 1 — Ty Serakowski scored the game winner and Ian Lecker found the net twice as Bishop Canevin (3-0) rallied from 1-0 down after two periods for the Class B win. Micah Dejulia scored for Neshannock (1-1-1).

Fox Chapel 1, Freeport 0 — Tyler Goldstein’s first period goal and 23 saves in net by Nash Wedner was enough for Fox Chapel (4-0) to slip past Freeport (0-2) in a Class A game. Tyler Lang stopped 34 shots for Freeport.

Greensburg Salem 11, Blackhawk 1 — Owen Tutich had a hat trick and two assists as Greensburg Salem (1-2) rolled past Blackhawk (0-3) in a Class A game. Cody Kushner and Hunter Webb scored two goals each for the Golden Lions.

Meadville 8, Butler 4 — Michael Mahoney, Ethen Konetsky and Brandon Corey scored two goals apiece to lead Meadville (2-1) to a Class 2A win. Brody Simko had two goals for Butler (0-1).

Moon 7, North Catholic 3 — Kyle Wildasin scored twice to help Moon (3-0) earn a Class A win over North Catholic (1-2).

Montour 5, Mars 2 — Chase Schaltenbrand scored twice and Hunter Fiedler had a goal and an assist for Montour (1-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Dalton Zulka and Jack Rogers also scored for Montour. Rohan Narasimhan and Wes Scurci scored for Mars (0-3).

North Allegheny 8, Canon-McMillan 4 — Connor Chi had a hat trick for North Allegheny, which rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the first period to secure a Class 3A win. Matt Irvin had a pair of goals and assists for the Tigers (3-0) and Nolan Colinear scored twice. Nick Price had two goals for the Big Macs (0-4).

Ringgold 11, Connellsville 6 — Nathan Boulanger had four goals and two assists and Kenny Cadwallader had two goals and four assists for Ringgold (3-0) in Class B. Ethan Saylor added a goal and three assists. Isaiah Porter and Maxwell Sokol scored two goals apiece for Connellsville (0-2).

Wheeling Catholic 5, Plum 3 — Aden Cooey and Ryan Prager scored twice and Matthew Maroney had a goal and two assists for Wheeling Catholic (2-0) in a Class A win. Zach Miller scored twice for Plum (2-1).