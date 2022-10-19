High school roundup for Oct. 18, 2022: Riverview’s Lola Abraham scores 14 goals, clinches playoff spot … all in one day

By:

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel's Dylan Work works against Shady Side Academy's Amir Awais during their game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel's George Tabor celebrates after scoring against Shady Side Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Fox Chapel.

Riverview junior Lola Abraham had a day to remember Tuesday, scoring 14 goals in two games to help her team clinch a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

Needing to squeeze in two Section 1-A games before playoff pairings were finalized Wednesday, the Raiders scheduled a doubleheader Tuesday. They would play Greensburg Central Catholic at home in the afternoon and at Jeannette in the evening.

They needed one win to tie Serra Catholic for fourth place in the section and earn a spot in the Class A playoff field.

The Raiders lost 13-6 to the No. 2 Centurions in the afternoon, despite five goals from Abraham and a goal and an assist from Isabel Chaparro. Riley Kerr scored six goals, Sara Felder added five, and Alexia Graham and Jiana Patterson also scored for Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3, 9-3).

Abraham scored nine goals in the must-win final game at Jeannette (0-14, 0-12), leading Riverview (8-7, 5-7) to an 11-0 victory. Riley Ulrich added a pair of goals for the Raiders.

Winchester Thurston (9-0-1, 9-0-1) also wrapped up its section schedule with a doubleheader Tuesday, earning a 5-4 overtime victory over OLSH (10-5-1, 7-2-1) and a 9-0 shutout of Carlynton (1-14, 0-10) to secure sole possession of first place in Section4-A.

Allderdice 7, Obama Academy 0 – Anisha Willis had two goals and Mikayla Sharif, Maria Lamberty, Kylee Shevitz and Amelia Dick also scored for Allderdice (6-11) in a nonsection win over Obama Academy (0-15).

Beaver 4, Hopewell 0 – Sydney Chontos had two goals and Ana Avdellas made 11 saves to earn the shutout as Beaver (7-5-3, 5-5-2) defeated Hopewell (6-9-1, 5-6-1) in Section 1-2A. Ana Hahn and Jocelyn Biela also scored for the Bobcats.

Belle Vernon 4, Greensburg Salem 2 – Farrah Reader scored all four goals for Belle Vernon (9-8-1) in a nonsection win against Greensburg Salem (3-15). With 104 for her career, Reader is second on the program’s all-time goals list. Kataira Rhodes had three assists for the Leopards.

Latrobe 2, Gateway 0 – Regan Reilly scored both goals for Latrobe (10-2-2, 10-1-1) in a Section 3-3A win against Gateway (4-11-1, 4-7-1).

Mt. Pleasant 9, Hempfield 0 – Rylin Bugosh scored a hat trick while Riley Gesinski, Morgan Gesinski and Maggie Piper each added a goal as Mt. Pleasant (16-1) defeated Hempfield (0-18) in nonsection play. Ada Rummel set a school record with her 12th shutout.

Thomas Jefferson 2, South Park 1 – Natalie Lamenza scored twice to power Thomas Jefferson (16-2) to a nonsection win over South Park (12-5).

Yough 4, Serra Catholic 0 – McKenzie Pritts scored all four goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead Yough (10-6-1) to a shutout of Serra Catholic (8-9) in nonsection play.

Boys soccer

Carlynton 4, Riverside 1 – Ryan Lewis scored twice to lead Carlynton (9-4-2) past Riverside (2-13) in a nonsection match.

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1 – Jacob Glancy, Anthony Bellino and Ian Thomas scored for Canon-McMillan (12-5) in a nonsection win. Xavier Jackson scored for Bethel Park (14-4).

Charleroi 2, Belle Vernon 1 – Landon Barcus and Arlo McIntyre scored to lead Charleroi (14-2) past Belle Vernon (13-4) in nonsection play. Dylan Timko scored for the Leopards.

Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 1 – Ryan Hanes led Deer Lakes (16-2) with two goals while Collin Rodgers, Joey Kushon and Jake Orseno each scored a goal as the Lancers beat Highlands (4-12) in a nonsection match. Cameron Reigard scored for Highlands.

East Allegheny 5, Riverview 0 – Matthew Armenio had two goals and Dustin Harrier recorded the shutout for East Allegheny (13-3) in a nonsection win over Riverview (1-14). Joe Connors, Caden Savinda and Caleb Furbee also scored.

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 0 – John Brach, George Tabor and Kellen Bleier scored to lead Fox Chapel (12-3-2) past Shady Side Academy (13-3) in a nonsection playoff tuneup for both teams.

Moon 6, Central Valley 0 – Chris Brancato had a pair of goals to pace Moon (16-0-1, 14-0) in a Section 2-3A win at Central Valley (9-7-1, 6-7-1). Zechariah Balbach, Ryan Hildebrand, Lance Zabela and Jacob Puhalla also scored for the Tigers.

Peters Township 2, Brashear 0 – Blake Gabelhart and Nevan Barry scored for Peters Township (14-2) in a nonsection victory.

Thomas Jefferson 4, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Anthony Orlando had two goals and Andre Bekavac and Sean Shimko also scored as Thomas Jefferson (16-2) blanked Elizabeth Forward (6-12) in nonsection play. Cody O’Hara had the shutout for the Jaguars.

Yough 1, Greensburg Salem 0 – Joe Obeldobel scored the decisive goal to lead Yough (6-9-3) past Greensburg Salem (5-13) in a nonsection matchup.

Hockey

Cathedral Prep 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Bryaden Sprickman scored two goals to lead Cathedral Prep (3-1) past Mt. Lebanon (1-3) in Class 3A. Sawyer Klasnick scored for the Blue Devils.

Franklin Regional 5, Meadville 2 – Matthew Knizner scored twice while Shawn Sinclair, Max Williams and Brett Bowser each added a goal as Franklin Regional (1-2) beat Meadville (0-3) in Class 2A. Zach Schepner and Trevor Kessler were the goal scorers for Meadville.

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Laney Wilson had 12 kills while Kennedy Felio had 13 assists and Jocelyn Ellsworth chipped in with eight assists as Albert Gallatin beat Elizabeth Forward in Section 3-3A.

Belle Vernon 3, Connellsville 0 – Gianna Anderson had 31 digs and Sydney Skibo added 30 digs to lead Belle Vernon to a Section 3-3A match sweep of Connellsville. Lily Shahan and Lindsay Nagy each had seven kills for the Leopards.

Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 1 – Chelsea Dindal had 16 kills, three digs and five aces and Sarah Schiccitano had six kills and four blocks as Bentworth beat Beth-Center in Section 3-2A.

Brownsville 3, Yough 0 – Skye Durst had a double-double with 32 assists and 11 digs and C.C. Williams had 14 kills and 29 digs to lead Brownsville to a sweep of Yough in Section 3-2A. Caylee Balabon had 13 digs and Cassidee Settles added 10 digs for the Falcons.

Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 1 – Avery Bain had 20 kills and Isabella Greenwald followed with 12 kills as Burrell defeated Deer Lakes in Section 5-2A. Emma Hasson had seven consecutive service points for Burrell.

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 0 – Gianna Reamer had 16 kills and two aces while Natalie Carr had eight kills, two aces and four digs as Canon-McMillan swept Upper St. Clair in Section 2-4A. Josie Carter had 18 assists for Canon-McMillan.

Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Sasha Whitfield had 12 kills, Katie Dunlap recorded 10 digs and Regan Repak had 33 assists for Derry in a Section 5-2A win. Isabella DePalma added eight kills and Emily Berkhimer and Emilee Blasko each had six kills.

Hampton 3, Gateway 0 – Emmy Schrom had 15 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead Hampton to a Section 1-3A sweep of Gateway. Maya Obendorfer had four aces and Avery Koontz had 23 digs for the Talbots.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0 – Alisa Long led the way for Jefferson-Morgan with eight blocks and 18 kills and Tessa Eggleston had three aces and 14 service points as the Rockets swept a Section 2-A match.

Laurel 3, Beaver 2 – Regan Atkins had 21 kills, Josey Fortuna added 46 assists and Tori Atkins served four aces as Laurel picked up a five-set win in Section 1-2A.

Mapletown 3, West Greene 1 – Krista Wilson had a double-double with 28 kills and 16 digs while Ella Menear had 14 kills and 18 digs to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win over West Greene. Bailey Rafferty had 41 assists and 21 digs and Riley Pekar had 11 digs for the Maples.

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0 – Bailey Maxin had 18 kills and four aces, Larissa McGowan had four aces and Sam Grimm chipped in five kills as Moon swept a Section 2-3A match with West Allegheny.

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1 – Kaelynn Loffredo had 14 kills, Kate Schall added 10 kills and 12 digs and Ella Dindak had 32 assists as Penn-Trafford beat Norwin in Section 3-4A. Gia Pezze had 18 digs for the Warriors.

Shaler 3, Hempfield 0 – Claudia Clontz and Mackenzie Barr each had 11 kills and Halle O’Neill added eight kills to lead Shaler to a Section 3-4A sweep. Madison Barr had 21 digs.

Field hockey

Hempfield 5, Allderdice 1 – Izzy Davanti led Hempfield with a goal and an assist in a Section 3A win against Allderdice. Kaylee Harshman, Korina Goldsmith, Abby Francese and Heather Harshman each added a goal for Hempfield.