High school roundup for Oct. 19, 2020: Connellsville girls soccer goes undefeated, unscored upon

By:

Monday, October 19, 2020 | 10:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Riley Zimmerman heads the ball next to Central Catholic’s Jonathan Miles during the first half of their game on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Oakland. Norwin won, 3-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Aiden Carson past Central Catholic defenders during the second half on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Oakland. Norwin won, 3-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Aiden Carson (8) celebrates his goal with Riley Zimmerman during the second half of their game against Central Catholic on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Oakland. Norwin won, 3-1. Previous Next

Mary Kate Lape had a hat trick and No. 3 Connellsville (11-0, 11-0) recorded a 6-0 shutout of Trinity (8-4, 7-4) in Section 2-3A girls soccer Monday to finish the regular season undefeated and unscored upon. The Falcons have outscored opponents, 102-0.

Apollo-Ridge 4, Serra Catholic 2 — Emily Bonelli had two goals and an assist for Apollo-Ridge (6-4, 6-4) in a Section 1-A win over Serra Catholic (4-5-1, 4-4-1). Jaden Mull and Gracie Schuffert also scored for the Vikings and Adeline Baustert made 10 saves in goal.

Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 1 – Cassidy Sicchitano scored as Bentworth (10-4-1, 8-4) played South Allegheny (8-5-1, 6-4) to a draw in a nonsection game.

Bishop Canevin 4, Keystone Oaks 0 – Lauren Kirsch had a hat trick and Tori Legleitner recorded the shutout as No. 4 Bishop Canevin (11-0-2, 10-0-2) wrapped up an unbeaten regular season with a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (4-9, 4-6). Ainsley Smith also scored.

Deer Lakes 8, Armstrong 1 — Madeline Boulos scored four times, bumping her total to 25 goals for the season, for Deer Lakes (10-6) in a nonsection win over Armstrong (2-12). Bri Maxwell scored twice and Ashley McAdams and Aby Cacurak had one goal apiece. Lily Litrun registered five assists for the Lancers.

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Charleroi 0 — Samantha Felder and Tatum Gretz scored two goals apiece as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (11-0, 10-0) stayed undefeated in Section 1-A. Sara Felder and Jessica Nemeth also scored.

Hampton 5, Gateway 0 – Five players scored as Hampton (11-2, 11-1) clinched the Section 1-3A title with a win over Gateway (6-8, 4-7). Sophie Kelly, Madison Hurst, Megan Cook, Amiya Johnson and Julia Herman did the scoring.

Kiski Area 2, Burrell 0 — Emily Schrag and Kaylee Elwood scored for Kiski Area (8-6-2) in a nonsection win over Burrell (7-3).

Mars 9, Central Valley 0 – Ellie Coffield had two goals and two assists as No. 1 Mars (12-0, 12-0) finished its regular season with a Section 4-3A win over Central valley (4-8-1, 3-8-1). Gracie Dunaway and Ava Lewis had two goals apiece. Caroline Wroblewski, Londynn Gonzalez and Eden Gerlach also scored. Leana Cuzzocrea had three assists.

Moon 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Moon (7-3-2, 7-3-2) defeated Mt. Lebanon (6-8, 6-6) to clinch a playoff spot in Section 2-4A. Mt. Lebanon needs Baldwin (0-12, 0-11) to upset Upper St. Clair (6-5, 6-5) on Tuesday to make the playoffs.

Norwin 4, Allderdice 0 — Alyssa Aquilo had two goals, and Sydney Willig and Kennedy Soliday also scored to lead No. 4 Norwin (8-2-1, 7-1-1) past Allderdice (3-8, 2-8) in Section 3-4A.

North Hills 1, Fox Chapel 0 — Olivia Yoder scored and Kameryn Nelson recorded the shutout as North Hills (5-8-1, 1-7-1) knocked off No. 1 Fox Chapel (11-2, 9-1) in a nonsection match to end the season on a four-game winning streak.

Oakland Catholic 11, Brashear 0 – Emily Cooper had a hat trick to lead Oakland Catholic (9-4, 8-4) past Brashear (1-12, 1-11) in Section 3-3A.

Peters Township 5, Baldwin 1 – CeCe Scott, Jillian Marvin and Sarah Heisinger each had a goal an an assist to lead No. 3 Peters Township (10-1-1, 10-1-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (0-12, 0-11). Emma Cantwell and Irene Doleno also scored.

Plum 7, Obama Academy 0 — The Section 3-3A champions capped their regular season with a victory over Obama Academy (3-9, 3-9). Seven players scored for the Mustangs (13-0, 12-0): Gina Proviano, Kaitlyn Killinger, Andrea D’Incau, Samantha Stewart, Carly O’Connell, Camryn Rogers and Annabel Ahrin. Jordan Seneca, Kaley Simqu and Proviano provided assists. Erica Taylor and Megan Marston combined for the shutout.

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 0 — Six players scored for Seneca Valley (7-3, 6-3) in a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (3-9-1, 1-9). Liv Senff, Aly Bernhard, Zoe Simpson, Emily Ehrman, Bayden Valentovish and Julia Lozowski found the back of the net.

Shady Side Academy 7, Freeport 3 – Emma Check, Nora Mahan and Camryn Fuhrman scored for the Yellowjackets (6-5-2, 5-5) in a Section 2-2A loss to Shady Side Academy (10-0, 10-0).

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 9, Ligonier Valley 0 — Daniel Sassak had a hat trick and Hunter Meade added two goals to help No. 5 Belle Vernon (14-2, 10-2) to a nonsection win over Ligonier Valley (2-10, 2-8). Tyler Kovatch, Nick Nagy, Dylan Timko and Daniel Gordon also scored. TJ Watson and Will Mikula combined on the shutout.

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Joey Fonagy, Toby Goeckeler and Anthony Bellino scored for Canon-McMillan (7-4-1, 7-4-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon (4-7-1, 4-7-1).

Carlynton 3, Bishop Canevin 0 – Demetrius Howe had a hat trick and Dom Beglinger and Michael Kozy combined on the shutout to help Carlynton (5-7, 4-4) to a Section 3-A win over Bishop Canevin (0-8, 0-8).

Deer Lakes 5, Burrell 2 — Deer Lakes broke a second-half tie with three goals in the final 10 minutes to beat Burrell and clinch a share for the Section 2-2A boys soccer championship with Shady Side Academy. Michael Sullivan led Deer Lakes (11-1, 10-1) with four goals, and Ryan Hanes also scored. Jake Guerrini and Tajean DeGore scored for Burrell (7-4, 7-4), and Dylan Renaldi and Carson Ley added assists.

East Allegheny 5, Jeannette 1 — Freshman Jordan Taylor scored his 20th of the season as Jeannette (3-10-1, 2-9-1) dropped a nonsection game to East Allegheny (5-10, 3-9).

Keystone Oaks 2, Serra Catholic 0 – Rutger Randall and Cy Garcia scored and Jake Workmaster recorded the shutout to help Keystone Oaks (10-3, 9-3) past Serra Catholic (8-5, 7-4) in a nonsection match.

Knoch 6, Armstrong 0 – Grant West had a hat trick for Knoch (7-7, 6-6) in a Section 1-3A win at Armstrong (3-11-1, 1-11). Orrin Milcic, Dan Olean and Jared Cushey scored for the Knights.

Norwin 3, Central Catholic 1 — No. 5 Norwin (10-0-2, 10-0-2) defeated second-place Central Catholic (9-2, 9-2) to clinch the Section 3-4A title.

Peters Township 7, Brashear 1 – Andrew Massucci had a goal and an assist and six other players scored to lead No. 1 Peters Township (11-1-1, 10-1-1) past Brashear (1-11, 1-10) in Section 2-4A. Alex Grim, Luke Holmes, Zach Gallagher, Matt Gryzb, Nick Adreamo and Joe Heulerm also scored.

Plum 8, Obama Academy 1 — Ben Pittman scored twice as Plum (13-1, 13-1) clinched a share of the Section 4-3A title with a win over Obama Academy (3-10, 3-10). The Mustangs share the section title with Franklin Regional. Luke Kolankowski had a goal and two assists for Plum, and AJ Koma, Lucas Pittman, D.D. Flowers, Tristan Ralph and Gavin Chandler scored.

Ringgold 7, Greensburg Salem 0 — Brandin Jaki had three goals and two assists to lead Ringgold (3-9, 3-9) past Greensburg Salem (3-11, 2-9) in Section 3-3A. Brandon O’Connor had a goal and two assists. Jonnie McDuffie, Brenden Vaccaro and Shane Seiler also scored.

Shady Side Academy 4, Leechburg 0 — Drew McKim scored twice for Shady Side Academy (11-2, 11-1) in a Section 2-AA win at Leechburg (7-6, 5-6). Eli Naughton and Hazdem Hamda added a goal each for Shady Side Academy.

Field hockey

Pine-Richland 4, Peters Township 1 – Ella Rottinghaus and Rylie Wollerton scored two goals apiece to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 1-AAA win. Amy Wilson scored for Peters Township.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Charleroi 0 – Ca’Mari Walden had five kills, three aces, four blocks and 13 digs to lead California to a Section 2-A win. McKenna Hewitt added four kills, Tayla Pascoe nine digs and Jenna DeFranco 10 digs.

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0 — Hayley Stormer had eight kills and five aces to lead Ligonier Valley (8-4, 7-4) to a Section 5-2A win in the regular-season finale. Taylor Meier added six kills. Bella Vargulish had nine aces and 14 assists. Kailey Johnston had four kills.

Seneca Valley 3, Knoch 0 — Mykenzie Werner had 11 digs and eight service points for Knoch (4-8) in a nonsection loss to Seneca Valley. Quinn Hughes added 14 digs and five blocks for the Knights.

