TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for Oct. 19, 2022: Kiski Area tops GCC in boys soccer playoff tuneup

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 10:38 PM

In a playoff tuneup for a pair of boys soccer section champions, Anders Bordoy had two goals and an assist to lead Kiski Area to a 4-1 nonsection victory over Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday night.

Nathaniel Coleman had a goal and an assist and Noah Henry also scored for the Cavaliers (15-3), the champions of Section 1-3A who earned the No. 5 seed for the Class 3A WPIAL playoffs. Kiski Area has won seven of eight.

Kyler Miller scored his 37th goal of the season for the Centurions (14-2), the winners of Section 2-A who received the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for GCC.

Carlynton 3, Beth-Center 0 – Max Samangy scored two goals to lead Carlynton (10-4-2) to a nonsection win over Beth-Center (0-16).

Mt. Pleasant 2, Hempfield 1 – Chase McCloy and Aydan Gross each scored to push Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) past Hempfield (0-18) in a nonsection win.

North Allegheny 4, Norwin 2 – Brendan Angermeier, Patrick Lopresti and Aydan Dyga scored to lead North Allegheny (10-7-1) in a nonsection match. Daniel Maddock and Noah Carson scored for Norwin (11-6).

Seton LaSalle 1, California 0 Elliott Brennan scored a second-half goal and Nick Cherry recorded the shutout as Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) defeated California (5-11) in a nonsection match.

Shaler 3, Hampton 2 – Josh Jashinski, Tyler Evangelista and Matt Keenan scored as Shaler (8-10) defeated Hampton (12-6) in a nonsection regular season finale.

Girls soccer

Elizabeth Forward 4, Charleroi 0 – Abby Beinlich had two goals and Mia Valerio and Giovanna Ferraro also scored to lead Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1) to a nonsection win over Charleroi (10-7). Emma Durant and Addyson Davis combined on the shutout.

Mt. Lebanon 2, South Fayette 1 – Melia Peer and Leah Kessler scored for Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1) in a nonsection win. Paige Postufka scored for South Fayette (11-4-1).

Quaker Valley 1, Blackhawk 0 – Nora Johns scored the lone goal for Quaker Valley (7-8-1) in a nonsection win over Blackhawk (3-12-1).

Waynesburg 3, Trinity 0 – Ashlyn Basinger scored two goals and Ella Miller added another for Waynesburg (14-3) in a nonsection win over Trinity (1-15-1). Payton Cowell recorded the shutout for the Raiders.

More High School Soccer Boys

Mt. Pleasant girls, GCC boys among top Westmoreland County seeds vying for WPIAL gold
Plum, Springdale among top seeds from A-K Valley focused on 1st-round WPIAL playoff foes
Breaking down the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs
Mars girls, Seneca Valley boys ready to defend WPIAL soccer titles as top seeds
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 19, 2022: Soccer playoffs brackets to be revealed live on Trib HSSN

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter