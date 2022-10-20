High school roundup for Oct. 19, 2022: Kiski Area tops GCC in boys soccer playoff tuneup

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Nathaniel Coleman (18) celebrates with Anders Bordoy after scoring the winning goal against Mars on Sept. 15.

In a playoff tuneup for a pair of boys soccer section champions, Anders Bordoy had two goals and an assist to lead Kiski Area to a 4-1 nonsection victory over Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday night.

Nathaniel Coleman had a goal and an assist and Noah Henry also scored for the Cavaliers (15-3), the champions of Section 1-3A who earned the No. 5 seed for the Class 3A WPIAL playoffs. Kiski Area has won seven of eight.

Kyler Miller scored his 37th goal of the season for the Centurions (14-2), the winners of Section 2-A who received the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for GCC.

Carlynton 3, Beth-Center 0 – Max Samangy scored two goals to lead Carlynton (10-4-2) to a nonsection win over Beth-Center (0-16).

Mt. Pleasant 2, Hempfield 1 – Chase McCloy and Aydan Gross each scored to push Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) past Hempfield (0-18) in a nonsection win.

North Allegheny 4, Norwin 2 – Brendan Angermeier, Patrick Lopresti and Aydan Dyga scored to lead North Allegheny (10-7-1) in a nonsection match. Daniel Maddock and Noah Carson scored for Norwin (11-6).

Seton LaSalle 1, California 0 – Elliott Brennan scored a second-half goal and Nick Cherry recorded the shutout as Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) defeated California (5-11) in a nonsection match.

Shaler 3, Hampton 2 – Josh Jashinski, Tyler Evangelista and Matt Keenan scored as Shaler (8-10) defeated Hampton (12-6) in a nonsection regular season finale.

Girls soccer

Elizabeth Forward 4, Charleroi 0 – Abby Beinlich had two goals and Mia Valerio and Giovanna Ferraro also scored to lead Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1) to a nonsection win over Charleroi (10-7). Emma Durant and Addyson Davis combined on the shutout.

Mt. Lebanon 2, South Fayette 1 – Melia Peer and Leah Kessler scored for Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1) in a nonsection win. Paige Postufka scored for South Fayette (11-4-1).

Quaker Valley 1, Blackhawk 0 – Nora Johns scored the lone goal for Quaker Valley (7-8-1) in a nonsection win over Blackhawk (3-12-1).

Waynesburg 3, Trinity 0 – Ashlyn Basinger scored two goals and Ella Miller added another for Waynesburg (14-3) in a nonsection win over Trinity (1-15-1). Payton Cowell recorded the shutout for the Raiders.