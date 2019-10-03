High school roundup for Oct. 2, 2019: Hopewell tops North Catholic, moves into first-place tie

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 10:46 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Burrell’s Allie Vescio (17) competes against Deer Lakes’ Elora O’Rourke (12) October 2, 2019 at Deer Lakes.

Raychel Speicher and Marlee Mancini scored goals as Hopewell knocked off North Catholic in WPIAL girls soccer Wednesday night. The win pulled Hopewell (8-2, 7-2) into a tie with North Catholic (8-4, 7-2) in the race for the top spot in Section 1-AA.

Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 2 — Kaylee Uribe, Emma Wecht and Blair Echnat scored goals in the first half and Fox Chapel (7-5-1, 5-4) fended off a second-half rally to earn a Section 1-AAAA win at Pine-Richland (6-4, 4-4).

Butler 7, Shaler 1 — Sam Miller scored a pair of goals to lead Butler (9-3, 5-3) past Shaler (0-13, 0-8) in Section 1-AAAA.

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 0 — Emily Rocco and Carson Bogan scored for Upper St. Clair (8-4, 7-3) in a Section 2-AAAA victory over Bethel Park (6-7, 4-7).

Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 1 — Sydney Patrick scored twice to lead Hempfield (4-5, 4-4) past Penn Hills (3-9-1, 1-8) in Section 3-AAAA. Taylor Hall, Katy Tain and Haley Rowe also scored.

Kiski Area 1, Gateway 0 — Sidney Palla scored the lone goal for the Cavaliers (8-3, 8-2) as they escaped with a Section 1-AAA victory at Gateway (4-7-1, 3-6).

Knoch 1, Armstrong 0 — Jenna Vasas scored on a free kick with 15 minutes remaining in the second half to help Knoch (1-11, 1-9) break into the win column with a victory at Armstrong (3-9, 1-9) in a Section 1-AAA game. Grace Froehlinger made eight saves for the Knights.

Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0 — Logan Nicklas scored a first-half goal and Sophie Kelly recorded the shutout as Hampton (7-4, 7-3) edged Franklin Regional (7-5, 6-4) in Section 1-AAA.

Elizabeth Forward 5, Uniontown 0 — Bria Vahosky scored four goals to power Elizabeth Forward (5-5, 4-4) past Uniontown (2-10, 1-8) in Section 2-AAA.

Belle Vernon 14, Albert Gallatin 0 — Jillian Butchki scored four goals and Morgan Einodshofer and Farrah Reader had hat tricks as Belle Vernon (10-2, 9-0) rolled past Albert Gallatin (1-11, 0-8) in Section 2-AAA. Autumn Forte , Marissa Grubbs, Lauren Metz and Chloe Morgan also scored.

Trinity 3, Obama Academy 0 — Alyssa Clutter, Olivia Mauro and Hannah Abbondanza scored to lead Trinity (6-4-1, 5-3-1) past Obama Academy (6-6-2, 2-6-1) in Section 3-AAA.

Norwin 8, Latrobe 1 — Paloma Swankler had a hat trick to lead Norwin (11-1, 9-0) past Latrobe (2-10, 1-8) in Section 3-AAA. Abby Bartos scored twice. Kennedy Soliday, Megan Dietz and Dani Iannuzzo also scored.

West Allegheny 5, Blackhawk 0 — Morgan Shansky scored twice to lead West Allegheny (10-2, 8-1) past Blackhawk (0-11, 0-9) in Section 4-AAA.

Apollo-Ridge 3, Valley 1 — Emily Bonelli had two goals for Apollo-Ridge (5-6, 3-5) in a Section 2-AA victory over Valley (5-8, 2-7). Lexi Vigna added a goal for Apollo-Ridge and Adeline Baustert, Haley Usko and Madison Galinac contributed one assist each. Leah Taliani scored for Valley.

Highlands 7, East Allegheny 1 — Courtney Kline and Mykaela Palermo scored two goals apiece to lead the Golden Rams (4-7, 4-5) to another Section 2-AA victory. Hailey Heister, Jess Cekada and Alana Settnek also scored. Rachel Rhinehart had five saves in the shutout.

Mt. Pleasant 3, South Allegheny 0 — Mackenzie Leeder scored a pair of goals to lead Mt. Pleasant (9-3, 6-3) shut out South Allegheny (2-11, 1-9) in Section 3-AA.

Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 0 — The Burrell girls soccer team broke through 12 minutes into the first half of Wednesday’s Section 2-AA clash with rival Deer Lakes. The Bucs then added two goals in the second half and came away with a 3-0 victory at Lancers Stadium.

“We’re really happy with this win,” said senior forward Danica Johnson, who scored five minutes into the second half to give Burrell a two-goal advantage. “We knew it was going to be challenging facing Deer Lakes because they are just as good as we are, but we really put in the effort tonight and pulled out a win.”

Junior midfielder Megan Malits scored Burrell’s first-half goal on a corner kick, and senior forward Allie Vescio capped the scoring from 35 yards out with 24 minutes left.

The win gave Burrell (12-0, 8-0) a two-game lead on the rest of the section with four games remaining and completed the season sweep of Deer Lakes (9-2-1, 7-2). The Lancers, who face Class A playoff contender McGuffey on Thursday, fell into a second-place tie with Freeport, which had a section bye on Wednesday.

Yough 3, South Park 3 — McKenzie Pritts scored the tying goal as Yough (9-1-1, 7-1-1) played South Park (8-3-1, 6-1-1) to a draw in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 3-AA.

Serra Catholic 3, Springdale 0 — Maddie Carr, Isabella Meder and Jaime Dermotta all tallied goals for Serra Catholic (7-4,4-3) as it earned a Section 1-A victory over Springdale (5-8, 3-5).

Bentworth 3, McGuffey 0 — Jocelyn Timlin, Reagan Schreiber and Caroline Rice scored as Bentworth (12-1, 8-0) stayed undefeated in Section 2-A with a win over McGuffey (7-5, 6-3).

Bishop Canevin 2, Vincentian 0 — Jennifer Burton and Ainsley Smith scored as Bishop Canevin (7-2-1, 6-2) blanked Vincentian (0-9-1, 0-9) in Section 4-A.

Carlynton 1, Winchester Thurston 1 — Mikayla Walker scored to help Carlynton (7-3-1, 4-3-1) earn a tie with Winchester Thurston (4-7-1, 2-5-1) in Section 4-A.

Cross Country

Division I, Section 4 — The Fox Chapel boys and Oakland Catholic girls captured team titles at the Division I, Section 4 championship meet at Northmoreland Park.

Fox Chapel’s Christian Fitch finished first in the boys race with a top time of 16 minutes, 28 seconds. Four Foxes finished in the top 10. Jack Lorence was fourth (17:13.6), Shane Funk placed eighth (17:23), and Ryan Kenyon took ninth (17:35.4).

Other area runners in the top 10 were Plum’s Justin Mascilli (fifth) and Kiski Area’s Matt Dongiavanni (sixth).

On the girls side, Fox Chapel’s Grace Sisson (19:22.8) placed first after taking second a year ago.

Plum’s Angela Valotta took fourth (20:21), Fox Chapel’s Brooke Krally finished fifth (20:29.4), Plum’s Livia Paoletti claimed eighth (21:26.2), and Kiski Area’s Lizeth Sesmas earned 10th (21:43.2).

Girls Volleyball

Knoch 3, Central Valley 0 — Hannah Rowe had a dozen kills for Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (12-0, 10-0) in a Section 4-AAA win over Central Valley. Kenzie Kerkan added 18 service points for the Knights.