High school roundup for Oct. 20, 2021: Canon-McMillan tunes up for playoffs with shutout win

By:

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 11:18 PM

Metro Creative

Ryan Galicic netted two goals to lead Canon-McMillan to a 4-0 boys soccer victory over Central Catholic (8-6-1) on Wednesday in a nonsection playoff tune-up between two teams in the WPIAL Class 4A field. Anthony Bellino and Mason Le added a goal apiece for the Big Macs (14-2-1).

Belle Vernon 2, Charleroi 2 — Luke Kimmel scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and Daniel Sassak also scored for Belle Vernon (13-4-1) in a nonsection draw. Eben McIntyre scored twice for Charleroi (13-2-1).

Connellsville 6, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Seth Basinger scored four goals to lead Connellsville (4-12) over Mt. Pleasant (6-7-2) in a nonsection match. Will Trimbath and Derek Routzhan were the other goal scorers for the Falcons.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2 — Anthony Valerio, Will Sinay and Adam Stefel scored as Elizabeth Forward (11-4, 9-3) beat Ringgold (6-11, 5-9) in a nonsection match.

Freedom 7, South Side 1 — Caleb Falk netted a pair of goals for Freedom (9-5-1) in a nonsection win over South Side (4-11). Dylan Scheel, Luke Snavely, Joe Hartle, Kinsley Aswani and Cal Hickenboth also scored for the Bulldogs.

Jeannette 4, California 0 — In a nonsection match, Jeannette (11-5) beat California (2-13) behind two goals from Jordan Taylor and a goal each from Austin Emory and Shane Mickens.

Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 — Owen Zimmerman had two goals and Nathaniel Coleman and Campbell Curry also scored to help Kiski Area (15-3) top Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) in a nonsection match between playoff teams. Mason Fabean had a pair of goals for the Centurions and Carlo Denis scored once.

Mt. Lebanon 2, South Fayette 1 — Alejandro Lazo-Pacheco and Colin Sheiman scored to lead Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2) to a nonsection win over South Fayette (8-7-2).

North Catholic 11, Mohawk 0 — Dylan Greggs and Johnny O’Toole had hat tricks and Ryan Shantz scored twice for North Catholic (9-7, 9-4) in a Section 4-2A win over Mohawk (2-11, 2-11). Jacob Stofko, Anthony Canzian and Luke Mager also scored.

Girls soccer

Beaver 6, Blackhawk 3 — Sydney Chontos, Emerson Connelly and Abigail Noah scored two goals apiece to power Beaver (9-4) past Blackhawk (7-9) in nonsection action.

Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 2 — Ashley Lippold netted two goals and Lauren Kirsch scored another as Bishop Canevin (14-0-1) finished the year unbeaten after beating Steel Valley (14-3) in a nonsection match.

Franklin Regional 2, Latrobe 1 — Sydney Lindeman scored her second goal of the game in double overtime to lead Franklin Regional (13-3-1) handed Latrobe (13-1-1) its first loss of the year in a matchup of section champs.

Monessen 13, Jeannette 0 — Samantha Saylor netted five goals, Ava Fetty scored a hat trick, and Mya Petruska added two goals as Monessen (6-11) blanked Jeannette (0-13) in a nonsection match. Kinsey Wilson, Kayla Saeli and Zalendria Hardison each scored and Bella Rizzuto earned the shutout for the Greyhounds.

Norwin 3, Butler 0 — Evelyn Moore scored twice to lead Norwin (12-4) past Butler (12-3-2) in a nonsection match featuring playoff-bound teams. Natalie Barkley also had a goal for the Knights and Paloma Swankler and Halle Holtzman recorded an assist.

Plum 0, Hampton 0 — The Mustangs (16-1-1) and Talbots (11-3-3) played to a scoreless draw in a nonsection playoff tune-up.

Seneca Valley 5, West Allegheny 0 — Seneca Valley (13-3-2) found the back of the net five times to beat West Allegheny (6-9-2) in a nonsection match. Zoe Simpson, Liv Senff, Natalie Matthews, Bayden Valentovich and Ayla Ward scored for the Raiders.

Field hockey

Hempfield 6, Norwin 0 — Ashlyn Radocaj scored a hat trick and Delphine Vandael scored a goal and had three assists as Hempfield (10-6, 8-4) beat Norwin (2-13, 2-9) in Section 1-3A play. Amara Forsyth added two goals and Shannon Lutz earned the shutout for the Spartans.

Girls volleyball

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 0 — The Centurions (10-1) avenged an early season loss to Leechburg (10-1) with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 sweep. Both teams will earn a split of the Section 4-A title with a win on Thursday.