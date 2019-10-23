High school roundup for Oct. 22, 2019: Burrell opens WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs with win

By:

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 | 10:32 PM

Southmoreland’s Sarah Pisula puts a shot on Burrell’s Anna Novak during their WPIAL playoff match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Delaynie Morvosh (2) and Gracie Spadaro try to block a shot by Burrell’s Anna Novak during their WPIAL playoff match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Avery Bain celebrates a kill during the Lady Bucs’ WPIAL playoff match against Southmoreland Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Sarah Pisula battles Burrell’s Avery Bain at the net during their WPIAL playoff match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Gracie Spadaro puts a shot on Burrell’s Hannah Koziarski during their WPIAL playoff match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Hannah Koziarski digs a return during the Lady Bucs’ WPIAL playoff match against Southmoreland Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Aleah Walendziewicz (18) celebrates match point with Lauren Dugan during their WPIAL playoff match against California Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Lizza Novikova digs a serve during the Raiders’ WPIAL playoff match against California Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Alivia Schultheis blocks a shot by California’s Marlee Renner during their WPIAL playoff match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Alivia Schultheis scores past California’s Marlee Renner (1) and Mylaina Pendo during their WPIAL playoff match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Katie Zatawski blocks a shot by California’s Gianna Grillo during their WPIAL playoff match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norwin High School. Previous Next

Sara Novak had 17 kills and 19 digs to help Burrell (7-6) earn a 3-1 WPIAL girls volleyball Class AA preliminary round win over Southmoreland (10-6) at Norwin on Tuesday night.

The Bucs won 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18 and earned a first-round meeting with top-seeded North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Olivia Kelly had 21 digs and Hannah Koziarski added 27 assists for Burrell.

South Park 3, Beth-Center 0 — South Park swept Beth-Center to earn a first-round date with second-seeded Freeport.

Neshannock 3, Carlynton 2 — Neshannock won a back-and-forth preliminary round matchup with Carlynton, 25-21, 23-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-6. Neshannock will meet Beaver in the first round Thursday.

Keystone Oaks 3, Laurel 2 — Keystone Oaks survived a closely contested five-set preliminary round matchup with Laurel 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-14 and will face Serra Catholic in a first-round match.

Deer Lakes 3, South Allegheny 1 — Alexis Sutch had eight kills while Christiana Saldamarco had 25 digs as Deer Lakes (9-6) earned the No. 12 seed in the Class AA tournament with a four-set win over South Allegheny. The Lancers earned a playoff victory for the third consecutive season. Madison Madine added 25 service points for the Lancers. Deer Lakes advances to play fifth-seeded Beaver at Avonworth at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Class A

Riverview 3, California 1 — Riverview topped California to earn a first-round matchup with top-seeded Bishop Canevin. Riverview won the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-15. California came back to win the third set, 26-24, before the Raiders regrouped to win set four, 25-18, and close out the match. Riverview coach Samantha Taylor said strong setting and blocking from Alivia Schultheis and solid setting from Aleah Walendziewicz were keys to the victory.

Avella 3, Rochester 0 — Avella rolled to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 victory and will meet second-seeded Fort Cherry in a first-round match Thursday.

Field hockey

Latrobe 1, Oakland Catholic 0 — Megan Brackney scored the decisive goal and Marissa Novak recorded a shutout as Latrobe won a semifinal match in the WPIAL Class AA tournament. The Wildcats will face top-seeded Penn-Trafford for the championship at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Fox Chapel. Penn-Trafford and Latrobe met in the Class AA championship game last season, with the Warriors coming away with a 2-0 victory.

Girls tennis

Knoch 3, Central Cambria 0 — Knoch bounced back from last week’s loss in the WPIAL Class AA title match with a victory over District 6 champion Central Cambria in a PIAA first-round match at the Gorilla House Gym in Altoona. Laura Greb (6-1, 6-1), Brooke Bauer (6-0, 6-0) and Ally Bauer (6-1, 6-0) won singles matches. When Knoch clinched the victory, the doubles matches involving Libby Conlon and Jayden Brown and Caroline Ejzak and Riley Wynn were ended before completion. Knoch (19-1) will play District 11 champion Moravian Academy in the quarterfinals Friday at 5 p.m. at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Sewickley Academy 3, Villa Maria 2 — The WPIAL champions pulled out a narrow first-round victory to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with District 3 runner-up Hamburg at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Hershey.

Fox Chapel 5, Brashear 0 — The Foxes had no trouble with District 8 champion Brashear in a PIAA Class AAA first-round victory at the Oxford North Athletic Club. All five matches finished 6-0, 6-0. Charlotte James, Carissa Shepard and Catherine Petrovich won singles matches, while Katie Voigt and Paige Theoret and Diya Reddy and Anna Ferris triumphed at doubles. The Foxes (15-2) will play District 1 champion Unionville in quarterfinals Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair 5, McDowell 0 — The third-place finisher from the WPIAL rolled past the District 10 champs to earn a quarterfinal match against District 3 champion Manheim Township at 11 a.m. Friday in Hershey.

Peters Township 5, Altoona 0 — The WPIAL champs cruised past the District 6 champions and will face Radnor, the third-place team from District 1, at 8 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

Hockey

Norwin 4, Fox Chapel 3 — Mason Pivarnik broke a third-period tie with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left to lead Norwin to a nonconference victory. Pivarnik and Jacob Dally had two goals and two assists apiece for Norwin. Logan Connelly had two assists. Sam Coll made 25 saves. Ricky Downey had a pair of goals and Andrew Rich also scored for Fox Chapel. Colby Zmenkowski had two assists.