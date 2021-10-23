High school roundup for Oct. 23, 2021: Top-seeded GCC girls roll into quarterfinals
Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 6:14 PM
Riley Kerr and Sara Felder had three goals and two assists apiece to lead No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic to a 9-0 girls soccer victory over No. 16 Eden Christian (4-8-2) in a WPIAL Class A first-round match Saturday at Franklin Regional. Alexia Graham added two goals and an assist for the Centurions (13-1), who will play Riverside in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Riverside 8, Winchester Thurston 4 — Emma Thellman and Megan Zelc scored three goals each to lead No. 8 Riverside (11-1) over No. 9 Winchester Thurston (10-4-1) at Freedom in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Lexi Fluharty added two goals for Riverside, while four different players picked up goals for Winchester Thurston. Riverside will face top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Bishop Canevin 2, OLSH 1 — Ainsley Smith scored two goals to lead No. 4 Bishop Canevin (15-0-1) to a Class A first-round win against No. 13 OLSH (6-10-1) at West Allegheny. The Crusaders will play Freedom in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Freedom 7, Aquinas Academy 1 — Renae Mohrbacher picked up the hat trick to lead No. 5 Freedom (13-4) to a Class A playoff victory against No. 12 Aquinas Academy (11-6). Olivia Evans, Jules Mohrbacher, Finley Paxton and Shaye Bailey also scored for the Bulldogs, who will face Bishop Canevin in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Springdale 1, Bentworth 0 — At Kiski Area, Isabella Walsh scored the game’s only goal in the first half as No. 2 Springdale (17-1) shut out No. 15 Bentworth (8-9-1) in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Springdale advances to play Seton LaSalle on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Seton LaSalle 3, Serra Catholic 0 — Carly Lutz had two goals, Paige Kuisis also scored, and Kyla Cohagan picked up the shutout in goal as No. 7 Seton LaSalle (11-6) defeated No. 10 Serra Catholic (7-9) in a Class A first-round playoff game at Thomas Jefferson. Seton LaSalle will take on No. 2 Springdale in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Steel Valley 12, Riverview 0 — Third-seeded Steel Valley (15-3) bounced back from a loss to fourth-seeded Bishop Canevin in the regular-season finale to defeat Riverview (4-10) in the Class A first round. Steel Valley will meet sixth-seeded Chartiers-Houston in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Chartiers-Houston 2, South Side 1 — Mia Reddix and Lexi Durkacs scored as No. 6 Chartiers-Houston (14-4) defeated No. 11 South Side (8-9-1) in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Chartiers-Houston kicks off against Steel Valley in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Waynesburg 5, McGuffey 0 — Ashlyn Basinger had three goals and an assist to lead No. 17 Waynesburg (7-8) over No. 16 McGuffey (6-10) in the preliminary round of the Class 2A playoffs at Chartiers-Houston. Brenna Benke and Lake Litwinovich contributed a goal and an assist each for Waynesburg, which faces North Catholic in the first round on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
West Allegheny 3, Indiana 0 — Keegan Amos had two goals and an assist and Will Douglas also scored as top-seeded West Allegheny (19-0) remained undefeated with a Class 3A first-round victory over Indiana (10-9). Jared Gola recorded the shutout. West A will meet eighth-seeded Mars in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Mars 4, Belle Vernon 0 — Devin Schupp scored a hat trick as No. 8 Mars (13-4-2) shut out No. 9 Belle Vernon (13-5-1) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Gabe Singh also scored. Mars faces West Allegheny in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Plum 4, Montour 0 — Luke Kolankowski picked up two goals as No. 4 Plum (16-2-1) defeated No. 13 Montour (10-9) in a Class 3A first-round matchup. Dylan Akut and Ethan Rose also scored. Owen Zalewski recorded the shutout. The Mustangs will face No. 5 Thomas Jefferson in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Thomas Jefferson 1, South Fayette 0 — Michael Ngugi scored the game-winning goal in overtime as No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2) survived against No. 12 South Fayette (8-8-2) in a Class 3A first-round match. Thomas Jefferson will play Plum in quarterfinal play on Wednesday. It was the 400th career victory for coach Doc Kulish.
Hampton 8, Penn Hills 0 — Second-seeded Hampton (16-1) picked up its fifth straight win with a Class 3A first-round shutout of Penn Hills (9-10). The Talbots will meet Moon in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Moon 5, Laurel Highlands 2 — Five players picked up goals for No. 7 Moon (16-2) in its Class 3A first-round win over No. 10 Laurel Highlands (15-4). Finnian Dengel, Marcus McCoy, Davi Jansson, Reilly Nickles and Jacob Puhalla did the scoring. Jacob Weiland had the shutout. Moon matches up against Hampton in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
