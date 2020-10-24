High school roundup for Oct. 24, 2020: South Fayette opens soccer playoffs with OT stunner

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Chad Eldridge scored the game-winning goal in the third minute of overtime as No. 13 South Fayette (10-4-1) secured a 2-1 upset win over No. 4 Plum (13-2) in a Class 3A boys soccer first-round playoff match Saturday.

Sammy Orecchio scored early in the second half to give South Fayette the lead before D.D. Flowers tied the game in the 70th minute to send it to overtime. Plum had won 11 straight games. South Fayette will face Montour in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Mars 5, Laurel Highlands 1 – Dane Beller had four goals and an assist to lead No. 1 Mars (14-0) past No. 16 Laurel Highlands (7-0). Nabil Lahlou also scored for Mars, which will play Hampton in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Montour 3, Trinity 2 (SO) – It took two overtime periods and 12 rounds of penalty kicks, but it was Montour (10-4-1) that came out on top with an 8-7 shootout victory over Trinity (11-3). Joe Palamides and Nik Dettling scored in regulation for the Spartans while Aiden Belcastro and Logan Errett produced the Hillers’ scores. Montour will meet No. 13 South Fayette in the quarterfinals.

Franklin Regional 7, Knoch 0 – Anthony DiFalco had three goals and two assists to lead No. 2 Franklin Regional (14-2) over No. 15 Knoch (7-9). Zachary Johnston added two goals and an assist. Franklin Regional will face Indiana in the quarterfinals.

West Allegheny 6, Gateway 2 – Connor Blazer scored twice as No. 3 West Allegheny (14-1) defeated No. 14 Gateway (8-7). Johnny Dragisich added a goal and two assists for West Allegheny, which will face Moon in the quarterfinals.

Moon 3, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Reilly Nickles, Ryan Kopay and Christopher Brancato scored as No. 6 Moon (12-3) shut out No. 11 Thomas Jefferson (11-5-1).

Girls soccer

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverside 0 – Sam Felder had a pair of goals and Sara Fedler also scored to lead No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0) to a shutout win over No. 16 Riverside (5-9) at Norwin in a WPIAL Class A girls soccer first-round match. The Centurions will meet No. 8 Springdale in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Springdale 4, Bentworth 1 – Grace Gent scored two second-half goals to lead No. 8 Springdale (8-6-1) past No. 9 Bentworth (10-5-1) at Norwin. Isabella Walsh and Miranda Shock scored in the first half for Springdale while Carly Palla scored Bentworth’s goal in the second half.

Serra Catholic 2, Bishop Canevin 1 (SO) – At Peters Township, Lindsay Schanck scored the game-deciding penalty kick as No. 13 Serra Catholic (6-5-1) upset No. 4 Bishop Canevin (11-1-2). Callie Cunningham scored in regulation for Serra Catholic, which will meet No. 12 South Side in the quarterfinals.

South Side 2, Sewickley Academy 1 (OT) – At the Montour Junction Sports Complex, Maura Heberle’s overtime goal lifted No. 12 South Side (11-3) to victory over No. 5 Sewickley Academy (9-3-1). Rian Garvey also scored for South Side.

Steel Valley 7, Ligonier Valley 0 – Soraya Gibbs opened the playoffs with a performance to remember, scoring three times and assisting on a Kelsey Salopek goal, to lead No. 2 Steel Valley (13-0-1) past No. 15 Ligonier Valley (4-12). Ava Ciarelli, Lydia Alexandroff and Chelsea Bulger also scored. Kendall McConnell had the shutout for Steel Valley, which will meet No. 7 Chartiers-Houston in the quarterfinals.

Chartiers-Houston 2, Ellis School 1 – Veronica Hess and Ashley Horvath scored first-half goals, helping No. 7 Chartiers-Houston (9-5-1) past No. 10 Ellis School (7-4-2). Alyssa Wright and Kayla Brose set up the goals.

Freedom 6, Eden Christian 0 – Renae Mohrbacher opened the playoffs with a four-goal game, leading No. 3 Freedom (12-2) past No. 14 Eden Christian (7-7). Shaye Bailey added two goals, including one in the first minute that put Freedom ahead for good. Freedom will meet No. 6 OLSH in the quarterfinals.

OLSH 5, Seton LaSalle 1 – Paige Smith recorded a hat trick to get No. 6 OLSH (10-2) off to a fast start in the first round of the playoffs. Audrey Wrabley and Ella Wrabley also scored for OLSH. Paige Kuisis scored for No. 11 Seton LaSalle (8-5).

