High school roundup for Oct. 24, 2022: Mars girls need OT to finish Penn-Trafford, get out of 1st round

Monday, October 24, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Gwen Howell celebrates a goal against Hampton earlier this season.

Top-seeded Mars ran its winning streak to 78 consecutive games with a victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer playoffs, but it wasn’t easy.

Gwen Howell scored the game-winner in the first overtime to lift the Fightin’ Planets to a 1-0 victory over No. 16 Penn-Trafford (8-7-4) on Monday night. Mars (15-0) will play No. 9 Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Franklin Regional 1, South Fayette 0 – Abby Paterline scored a penalty kick with just under 15 minutes to go in the second half to give No. 9 Franklin Regional (11-5-2) the win over No. 8 South Fayette (11-6-1) in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. Aris Lamanna kept a clean sheet, tying a school record for shutouts in a season with 11. The Panthers will face No. 1 Mars in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Montour 2, Hampton 1 – Riley Hall and Eliana Davin scored to power No. 11 Montour (10-5-2) to an upset win in a Class 3A first-round match. Audrey Bianco scored for No. 6 Hampton (14-4). The Spartans will meet No. 3 Plum in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Moon 9, Indiana 0 – Hailey Longwell scored four goals and had an assist and Syd Felton added two goals and two assists to lead No. 2 Moon (17-0) to a Class 3A opening-round win against No. 15 Indiana (6-10-1). Kayla Leseck had a goal and two assists while Skylar Leseck and Alexandra D’Alesio also scored for the Tigers. Moon advances to play No. 10 Oakland Catholic in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Oakland Catholic 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Mia Lowry scored the game-winning goal in overtime as No. 10 Oakland Catholic (9-6-1) knocked off No. 7 Elizabeth Forward (15-3-1) in a Class 3A first-round match. The Eagles will meet No. 2 Moon in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Thomas Jefferson 1, West Allegheny 0 – Natalie Lamenza scored the decisive goal and Abby Atkinson recorded the shutout to lift No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (17-2) past No. 13 West Allegheny (11-8) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Jaguars advanced to play No. 5 Latrobe in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Boys soccer

Avonworth 2, East Allegheny 1 – Rowan Carmichael netted the overtime winner, assisted by Ben Hayes, as No. 10 Avonworth (11-5-1) knocked off No. 7 East Allegheny (13-4) in a Class 2A first-round match. Mike Osekowski also scored for the Antelopes, who will meet No. 2 Quaker Valley in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Beaver 8, Brownsville 2 – Jamison Bonnar had four goals and an assist to power No. 6 Beaver (12-6) past No. 11 Brownsville (11-8) in a Class 2A first-round match. John Derringer had two goals and an assist, Isaac Tharp added a goal and three assists, Porter Oberg scored, and Kyle Carlsen had a pair of assists for the Bobcats, who will face No. 3 Shady Side Academy in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Deer Lakes 1, Hopewell 0 – Nate Litrun scored on a feed from Zane Spence to give No. 4 Deer Lakes (17-2) the Class 2A opening-round win against No. 13 Hopewell (8-8). The Lancers advance to play No. 12 West Mifflin in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

McGuffey 2, Knoch 1 – Nate Klerr converted a penalty kick and Larry Goodman also scored to lead No. 8 McGuffey (13-5-1) to a Class 2A first-round victory. Caleb Oskin scored for No. 9 Knoch (10-9). The Highlanders will meet No. 1 South Park in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Quaker Valley 6, Freeport 0 – Nick Allan led No. 2 Quaker Valley (16-3) with two goals and two assists as the Quakers rolled past No. 15 Freeport (7-10) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Bennett Haas had a goal and an assist while Matteo Castellini, Ben Henry and Sutton Hoehl also scored for the Quakers, who advance to play No. 10 Avonworth on Thursday.

Shady Side Academy 6, Keystone Oaks 1 – Mitch David scored twice as No. 3 Shady Side Academy (14-3) defeated No. 14 Keystone Oaks (7-9-1) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Drew McKim, Jackson Suski, Harran Zureikat and Manek Gerhardy also scored for the Bulldogs. Shady Side advances to play No. 6 Beaver in the quarterfinals Thursday.

South Park 6, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Cam Loveland and Daniel Battista scored two goals apiece to lead top-seeded South Park (18-0) past No. 16 Mt. Pleasant (9-9-2) in a Class 2A first-round match. Ben Ambrose and Jack Ozimek also scored for the Eagles, who will meet No. 8 McGuffey in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Girls volleyball

Franklin Regional 3, Blackhawk 0 – Ella Evans led the Panthers with nine kills, Toryn Fulton followed with eight kills, and Lexa Yankauskas and Sophia Reitz each had six kills as No. 19 Franklin Regional beat No. 14 Blackhawk in the preliminary round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers will play No. 3 Latrobe in the first round Wednesday.

Knoch 3, Penn Hills 0 – Olivia Crocker led Knoch with eight kills, Sabrina Schlott had seven kills, and Alyssa Gallagher and Sierra Mock each had six kills as the Knights swept Penn Hills in a Class 3A preliminary round match. Knoch will play No. 2 Hampton on Wednesday night.

Laurel Highlands 3, Gateway 1 – Mia Pierce had 17 kills and 10 digs while Bella Scott had 12 kills and 11 digs to lead No. 17 Laurel Highlands to a Class 3A preliminary round win over No. 16 Gateway. Morgan Wheeler had 11 kills and 27 assists for the Mustangs, who will face No. 1 North Catholic on Wednesday night.

Southmoreland 3, Hopewell 0 – Taylor Doppelheuer had seven kills and Amarah McCutcheon had six kills as Southmoreland beat Hopewell in the preliminary round of the Class 2A playoffs. Makayla Etling had 16 digs and Ainsley Martin added 10 while Riley Puckey led the Scotties with nine assists. Southmoreland will play No. 2 Shenango in the first round Wednesday.

Trinity 3, Ringgold 0 – Maddy Roberts led Trinity with three blocks, seven kills, seven digs and 18 assists as the Hillers swept their Class 3A preliminary round match against Ringgold. Sydney Allen had five aces and 10 digs and Rayne Elling added 12 kills for Trinity, which advances to play No. 6 Mars on Wednesday night.

Hockey

Avonworth 5, North Hills 4 – Avery Leffler scored the overtime winner for Avonworth (4-1) in a Class A victory. Joey Moore had two goals and Cooper Powell added a goal and an assist. Tony Kiger had three goals and an assist and Alex Feigel added a goal and three assists for North Hills (2-0-1).

Burrell 6, Neshannock 5 – Luke Mink scored the tying goal with 1:39 left in regulation and had two assists as Burrell (1-1) got past Neshannock (2-1-1) in a shootout in Varsity D2. Julian Kemp, Caden Lindo-Canfield, Tyler Danko and Chantz Watkins also scored for Burrell. Giovanni Valentine led Neshannock with two goals while Sebastian Renick, Micah DeJulia and Nick Bucci each added a goal for the Lancers.

Deer Lakes 5, Carrick 2 – Ryan Grunden scored a hat trick and Shawn McIntyre added two goals to lead Deer Lakes (3-0) to a Varsirty D2 win against Carrick (2-1). Tanner Heidkamp scored both goals for the Raiders. A.J. Schaap had four assists for the Lancers.

Franklin Regional 4, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Luke Lavrich, Max Williams, Nolan Savinda and RJ Kelley scored for Franklin Regional (2-2) in a Class 2A win over Thomas Jefferson (1-2) in a rematch of last year’s PIHL Class 2A finals won in overtime by TJ.

Freeport 2, Shaler 1 – Jake Suwan and Aiden Bauman scored as Freeport (1-3) won against Shaler (1-3) in Class A. Matthew Stelitano scored for Shaler.

Hampton 2, Plum 1 – Brayden Bianco scored the tie-breaking goal ar 2:13 of the third period to lead Hampton (1-3) to a Class A win. Sean Sullivan also scored and Nathan Dembowski made 39 saves for Hampton. Travis Marks had a goal for Plum (1-2).

Montour 9, Blackhawk 2 – Holden Wilpula buried four goals to lead Montour (4-0) over Blackhawk (0-4) in Class A. Hunter Fiedler had two goals and an assist while Chase Schaltenbrand, Thomas Barefoot and Jack Rogers each added a goal for the Spartans. Dylan Leiper and Sean Pagani were the goal scorers for the Cougars.

North Allegheny 7, Mt. Lebanon 4 – Luke Evans and Evan Perrotte scored two goals apiece and Trey Gallo had a goal and two assists to lead North Allegheny (3-1) to a Class 3A victory. Ryan Jackman added a goal and an assist and Matt Irvin had three assists. Jacob Lehman scored twice for Mt. Lebanon (1-4).

Seneca Valley 5, Central Catholic 2 – Jaxson Reed led Seneca Valley (4-1) with two goals in a Class 3A showdown with Central Catholic (3-1). Ethan Lindberg, Tyler Garvin and Tyler Maxwell each scored a goal for the Raiders. Noah Hritz and Dante Scalise were the goal scorers for the Vikings.

South Fayette 10, Butler 1 – Nolan Murphy scored two goals, and Jackson Brandebura and Robert Chiappetta each added a goal as South Fayette (1-3) defeated Butler (0-5) in Class 2A. Dylan Walsh, Caden Johnston, Brady Fleck, Eli Petter, Wes Schwarzmiller and Trevor Dalessandro all scored for the Lions. Andrew Roskowski scored the lone Golden Tornado goal.

Wilmington 9, Central Valley 5 – Andrew Cartwright had three goals and two assists and Noah King added two goals and three assists for Wilmington (1-3) in a Varsity D2 win. Aiden Pournaras had two goals and an assist for Central Valley (0-4).