High school roundup for Oct. 26, 2019: Quaker Valley boys return to WPIAL title game

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 8:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional goalkeeper Gianni Diacopoulos makes a save on Blackhawk’s Cougar Bouril during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hampton High School.

Quaker Valley scored on its first and last shots of the game to score a 2-0 win over No. 4 Shady Side Academy (14-3-1) in the WPIAL Class AA boys soccer semifinals Saturday at North Allegheny.

The top-seeded Quakers (19-2) advanced to the WPIAL title game for the fourth consecutive season by knocking off the two-time defending champion in the process.

Wil Dunda got Quaker Valley Valley on the board in the fourth minute when he took a perfect pass from Rowan Kriebel and buried a shot from just beyond the 6-yard box. That lead held for the next 74 minutes of play as Quaker Valley’s defense kept Shady Side in check, allowing the Indians just one shot on goal in the second half and just three in the entire game.

Fritz Reiter put the game away in the 79th minute when he gained control of the ball at midfield and beat Shady Side keeper Bruce David, who had came out of net to be an extra offensive attacker. Quaker Valley will meet Deer Lakes in this week’s title game at a time and date to be determined.

West Allegheny 1, Hampton 0 — In the WPIAL Class AAA boys soccer semifinals at North Allegheny, West Allegheny dominated the game statistically, but was unable to shake Hampton until the 62nd minute when Caleb Miller corralled a rebound of his own penalty kick and tapped it into the open net for the game’s only goal.

West Allegheny, the defending PIAA champion, will make its third consecutive trip to the WPIAL title game.

Hampton stayed in the game despite West Allegheny controlling the pace both offensively and defensively from the start. West Allegheny had 27 scoring chances to just eight for Hampton, took seven corner kicks to Hampton’s zero, and had 13 shots on goal while limiting Hampton to a mere five over 80 minutes.

No. 7 West Allegheny (14-5-1) will play No. 1 Franklin Regional (18-0-1) in the WPIAL title game.

Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 0 — At Moon Stadium, Winchester Thurston used a strong defensive effort as well as relentless offensive pressure to top No. 4 Carlynton in the WPIAL Class A semifinals and advance to the championship game next week at Highmark Stadium.

The top-seeded Bears (16-1) scored twice in the first half, as Alex Hauskrecht scored in the 15th minute and Alessandro Memoli in the 38th minute. Winchester Thurston added a goal early in the second half when, for the second time, a Beck Buchanan corner kick led to a tally, as Lance Nicholls finished to make it 3-0.

Carlynton (17-3) will play No. 6 Springdale in a consolation match for a berth in the PIAA playoffs, while Winchester Thurston, in its first title game since winning the crown in 2014, will play No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic. The two section foes split the regular-season matchups, both winning by a goal.

Football

Western Beaver 13, Freedom 3 — Xander LeFebvre threw to Noah Gray for both touchdowns for Western Beaver (7-3, 4-3) in its Class 2A Midwestern Conference win against Freedom (7-3, 5-2). LeFebvre threw for 117 yards while Gray caught seven passes for 101 yards. Garrett Paxton scored Freedom’s only points on a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter.

