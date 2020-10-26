High school roundup for Oct. 26, 2020: With varsity roster back, North Catholic boys soccer wins Class 2A opener

Monday, October 26, 2020

Ryan Shantz scored a first-half goal and Dylan Greggs converted a penalty kick with less than seven minutes left to lead No. 3 North Catholic (13-1-1) to a 2-0 victory over No. 14 Leechburg (7-7) in a WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer first-round match Monday night.

North Catholic used its full complement of varsity players, who were cleared to play after a coronavirus exposure late in the regular season. North Catholic will meet No. 6 Mt. Pleasant in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Shady Side Academy 3, Hopewell 0 – Sam Farner scored in the fourth minute to get No. 1 Shady Side Academy (12-2) rolling past No. 16 Hopewell (6-8-1). Joey Anania and Jackson Suski also scored. Shady Side Academy will meet No. 8 Ambridge in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Ambridge 2, Keystone Oaks 1 – No. 8 Ambridge (11-3) scored once in each half to take a first-round win. Rutger Randall scored for No. 9 Keystone Oaks (10-5), set up by Kushal Karki.

Avonworth 3, Charleroi 1 – No. 13 Avonworth (5-6-2) scored three times in the final 17 minutes – getting one goal from Connor Whalen to tie it and two from Jason Witherell to take the lead – in a first-round upset. Jake Caruso scored for No. 5 Charleroi (14-2), set up by Eben MacIntyre. Avonworth will meet No. 5 Elizabeth Forward in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Elizabeth Forward 7, Freedom 2 – Rob Hrabosky had a hat trick to lead No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (11-2-2) past No. 12 Freedom (7-7-1). Gino Penasicno, Max Salankiewicz, Donovan Woytsek and Andrew Smith also scored for Elizabeth Forward. Ethan Bowser had a pair of assists. Dylan Scheel and Garrett Paxton scored for Freedom.

Deer Lakes 7, Southmoreland 0 – Michael Sullivan had a hat trick and Devin Murray added two goals and two assists as No. 2 Deer Lakes (12-1) defeated No. 15 Southmoreland (6-9). Ryan Hanes had a goal and an assist and Ryan Rodgers also scored for the Lancers, who will meet No. 7 South Park in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

South Park 7, Waynesburg 0 – Austin Lafferty scored a pair of goals as No. 7 South Park (12-2) rolled past No. 10 Waynesburg (9-5).

Girls soccer

Seneca Valley 7, Penn-Trafford 1 – Kendall Walton had a pair of goals and five other players scored for No. 8 Seneca Valley (8-3) in a Class 4A first-round win over No. 9 Penn-Trafford (5-6-2). Liv Senff, Olivia Kamarec, Natalie Matthews, Emma Maloberti and Zoe Simpson also scored for the Raiders, who will meet No. 1 Peters Township in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Sydney Sullivan scored for Penn-Trafford.

North Allegheny 3, Bethel Park 0 – Sarah Schupansky, Anna Bundy and Lucia Wells scored and Julianna Werner recorded the shutout as No. 5 North Allegheny (8-2) blanked No. 12 Bethel Park (6-5-2) in Class 4A. North Allegheny will meet No. 4 Norwin in the quarterfinals.

Upper St. Clair 6, Latrobe 1 – Emily Rocco had a hat trick to power No. 7 Upper St. Clair (8-5) past No. 10 Latrobe (4-5-1) in Class 4A. Carson Bogan, Natalie Gilbert and Mackenzie Dupre also scored for Upper St. Clair, which will meet No. 2 Butler in the quarterfinals.

Moon 1, Pine-Richland 0 – Kayla Leseck scored the decisive goal and Alayshja Bable recorded the shutout as No. 6 Moon (8-3-2) defeated No. 11 Pine-Richland in Class 4A. Moon will meet No. 3 Fox Chapel in the quarterfinals.

Mars 13, Laurel Highlands 0 – Ellie Coffield and Ava Lewis scored four goals apiece as No. 1 Mars (13-0) began its title defense with a decisive win over Laurel Highlands (4-11) in Class 3A. Caroline Wroblewski had two goals and Gracie Dunaway, Reese Dunaway and Eden Gerlach also scored. Mars will meet No. 9 Oakland Catholic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Oakland Catholic 3, Belle Vernon 2 (SO) – No. 9 Oakland Catholic (10-4) scored on all five of its attempts in a penalty kick shootout to knock off No. 8 Belle Vernon (13-3) in a Class 3A first-round match. Izzy Laurita scored with less than a minute left in regulation to give Belle Vernon a 2-1 lead. Gabi Folino tied it up for Oakland Catholic with less than 30 seconds left. Belle Vernon’s Kataira Rhodes and Oakland Catholic’s Mia Lowry also scored.

Montour 4, Connellsville 1 – Eliana Davin and Saveria Ulizzi scored two goals apiece as No. 13 Montour (9-6) knocked off No. 4 Connellsville (11-1), which did not allow a goal in the regular season. Montour will meet No. 5 Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Kiski Area 1 – Emma Martinis scored the tie-breaking goal with less than 12 minutes left in regulation to lead No. 7 Thomas Jefferson (14-2-1) past No. 10 Kiski Area (8-7-2) in Class 3A. Natalie Lamenza scored twice for TJ. Riley Koziatek scored for Kiski Area. Thomas Jefferson will meet No. 2 Plum in the quarterfinals.

Hampton 5, Penn Hills 0 – Skye Bierker had two goals and Ava Lamory, Madison Hurst and Lucy Interthal also scored as No. 3 Hampton (12-2) opened the Class 3A playoffs with a shutout of No. 14 Penn Hills (8-8). Hampton will meet No. 6 West Allegheny in the quarterfinals.

West Allegheny 8, Trinity 2 – Mackenzie Evers racked up three goals and two assists to lead No. 6 West Allegheny (10-3) past No. 11 Trinity (8-6) in Class 3A. Samantha Goldstrohm had two goals and an assist. Mackenzie Taranto, Ava Pustover and Kyleigh Trecki also scored. Alyssa Clutter scored twice for Trinity, setting a school record with 69 career goals.

