High school roundup for Oct. 26, 2021: Landon Mohney’s big night lifts Butler past Central Catholic

By:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 11:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Kyler Miller battles Chartiers-Houston’s Tyler Weber for possession during their WPIAL Class A first round playoff game on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Kyler Miller (17) celebrates a goal with Jacob Gretz during their WPIAL Class A first round playoff game against Chartiers-Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Area High School. Previous Next

Landon Mohney had a hat trick, moving to the top of the school’s career goal-scoring list with 65, to lead No. 10 Butler to a 4-0 victory over No. 7 Central Catholic (8-6-1) in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round boys soccer playoff game Tuesday.

Including his 35 career assists, Mohney also became the first Butler player to reach 100 career points. He has 33 goals this season.

Aiden Wisda had a goal and an assist and Carson Knight and Jack Beneigh also recorded assists for Butler (14-5), which will meet No. 2 Peters Township in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Allderdice 3, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Milo Larson scored two goals, including the game winner in the second half, to lead No. 9 Allderdice (14-4-1) to a Class 4A first-round win. Alejandro Mendez also scored for the Dragons, who will meet top-seeded Seenca Valley in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Carlos Bennetts scored for Mt. Lebanon (10-7-2).

Fox Chapel 7, Penn-Trafford 0 — Sean Ahia, Quentin Cook, Carson Krushansky and George Tabor scored first-half goals as No. 5 Fox Chapel (14-3-1) shut out No. 12 Penn-Trafford (9-8) in a Class 4A first-round match. The Foxes will meet No. 4 Canon-McMillan in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 0 — Evan Anderson scored a pair of goals and Brandon Marzula also found the net as No. 6 North Allegheny (14-5) blanked No. 11 Upper St. Clair (6-9-2) in the Class 4A first round. The Tigers will face No. 3 Norwin in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Carlo Denis had a hat trick and an assist to power No. 1 seed Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) to a Class A first-round win over No. 16 Chartiers-Houston (6-12-1) at Mt. Pleasant. GCC, the two-time defending WPIAL champion, built a 6-0 lead by halftime. Jackson Vacanti added a pair of goals and two assists, while Mason Fabean, Kyler Miller and Ryan Appleby also scored for the Centurions. Fabean also had two assists.

Springdale 1, Seton LaSalle 0 — Chris Mitchell finished off a Billy Lawrence cross with less than 14 minutes left in the game to lead No. 8 Springdale (11-4-1) past Seton LaSalle (9-5-1) and into the Class A quarterfinals. Andrew Hause recorded the shutout for the Dynamos, who will take on No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Bentworth 1, Beaver County Christian 0 — Julian Hays broke a scoreless tie in the second half, lifting No. 4 Bentworth (15-1-1) to a Class A first-round win over Beaver County Christian (5-7). Landon Urcho made six saves to earn the shutout for Bentworth, which will meet No. 5 Eden Christian in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Eden Christian 2, Serra Catholic 0 — No. 5 Eden Christian (16-2-1) shut out No. 12 Serra Catholic (5-7-3) in the Class A first round to earn a date with No. 4 Bentworth in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Winchester Thurston 5, Jeannette 0 — No. 2 Winchester Thurston (16-0-1) blanked No. 15 Jeannette (11-6) in the Class A first round and moves on to meet No. 7 OLSH in the Class A quarterfinals Saturday.

OLSH 1, Brentwood 0 — Bryan Kaminski scored the tie-breaking goal in the second half to power No. 7 OLSH (10-2-2) past Brentwood (8-5-1) in a Class A first-round match. The Chargers will take on No. 2 Winchester Thurston in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Sewickley Academy 4, Aquinas Academy 0 — Michael Disantis, Adin Zorn, Lucas Mendonca and Daniel Torres scored for Sewickley Academy (12-1-1) to push past Aquinas Academy (10-8-1) in Class A first-round game. Sewickley Academy will face No. 11 Riverside in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Riverside 2, Trinity Christian 1 — Evan Burry and Isaac Menendez scored first-half goals and No. 11 Riverside (8-9) knocked off No. 6 Trinity Christian (7-7-1) in Class A first-round action. Riverside will meet No. 3 Sewickley Academy in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Girls soccer

North Catholic 10, Waynesburg 0 — Jayden Sharpless and Angelina Berkey scored two goals apiece to lead top-seeded North Catholic (15-1) past No. 18 Waynesburg (7-9) and into the Class 2A quarterfinals. Lauren MacDonald, Teya Dave, Makenzie DeBlassio, Lily Karsman, Maria Pasquinelli and Kathleen Virostek also scored and Rylee Kumer recorded the shutout. The Trojanettes will meet No. 8 Yough on Saturday.

Quaker Valley 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 (OT) — Nikita Venkatasamy scored the winning goal with 10 minutes left in the first overtime to give No. 13 Quaker Valley (7-8-2) an upset win in the Class 2A first round. Nora Johns also scored for the Quakers, who will face No. 5 Shady Side Academy in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Mia Valerio scored in the final minute of the first half for No. 4 Elizabeth Forward (13-3-2).

Shady Side Academy 7, Keystone Oaks 0 — Lucille McCargo scored twice and Carolina Liptak had a goal and two assists to lead No. 5 Shady Side Academy (11-1-1) past No. 12 Keystone Oaks (7-12) to advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Sophia White, Sadie Navid, Natalia McMahon and Gabby Hill-Junke also scored for Shady Side Academy, which will face Quaker Valley on Saturday.

South Park 4, Freeport 0 — Taylor Vargo had a goal and an assist and Amara Battista, Maya Wertelet and Kierra Moebler also scored to lead No. 3 South Park (12-3-4) past No. 14 Freeport (4-11-1) to advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Jaycee Lingren had two assists and Alicia Riberich also recorded and assist for the Eagles, who will face No. 6 Avonworth on Saturday.

Avonworth 2, Burrell 0 — Minah Syam had a goal and an assist and Fiona Martin also scored as No. 6 Avonworth (13-3-1) defeated No. 11 Burrell (9-5-3) in a Class 2A first-round match. Maggie Pappas recorded the shutout and Mia Burens registered an assist. Avonworth will meet No. 3 South Park in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Girls volleyball

Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 1 — No. 8 Seneca Valley overcame a loss in the first set to record a 22-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-20 win in the Class 4A first, round, earning a quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 North Allegheny on Thursday.

Moon 3, Hempfield 2 — No. 4 Moon fought off three match points to stop an upset bid by No. 13 Hempfield, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 16-14 in the Class 4A first round. Moon will meet No. 5 Pine-Richland in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Pine-Richland 3, Norwin 0 — Pine-Richland swept Norwin, 25-25, 25-17, 25-12, in a Class 4A first-round matchup. The Rams will meet Moon in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Latrobe 3, Bethel Park 0 — No. 10 Latrobe rolled to a 25-22, 25-9, 28-26 victory over No. 7 Bethel Park in the Class 4A first round. The Wildcats will face No. 2 Shaler in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Penn-Trafford 3, Peters Township 0 — No. 6 Penn-Trafford swept No. 11 Peters Township 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 to advance to a Class 4A quarterfinal meeting with No. 3 Oakland Catholic on Thursday.

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0 — Kyla Hartoyo and Abbie Maziarz had six kills apiece to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin to its 17th straight WPIAL playoff victory, a 25-4, 25-7, 25-7 first-round win over No. 17 Cornell. Olivia Thomas added five kills and 15 assists for the Crusaders, who will meet No. 9 Fort Cherry in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Fort Cherry 3, Beaver County Christian 0 — Fort Cherry swept Beaver County Christian 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 to advance to the Class A quarterfinals. Fort Cherry will meet top-seeded Bishop Canevin on Thursday.

Leechburg 3, West Greene 0 — Kalli Grine had 19 kills, two aces and two blocks to help Leechburg defeat West Greene 25-19, 25-23, 25,22. Tatum Verner had 30 assists, three kills, two aces and a block for Leechburg. Leechburg will face No. 5 Union in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Union 3, Riverview 0 — No. 5 Union picked up a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 win over No. 12 Riverview in the Class A first round. The Scotties will meet No. 4 Leechburg in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Mapletown 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Ella Menear had 13 kills, 15 digs and three aces to help Mapletown advance to the Class A quarterfinals by sweeping Apollo-Ridge 25-16, 25-19, 25-15. Mapletown will meet No. 7 California on Thursday.

California 3, Eden Christian 2 — Tayla Pascoe had 18 kills, six aces and 26 digs as California battled to a Class A first-round win over Eden Christian, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11. Alexis Sherman added 13 kills, Jordyn Cruse had 29 digs, Gianna Grillo dished out 33 assists and Azzy Colditz contributed six aces. California will face No. 2 Mapletown in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, South Side 0 — The third-seeded Centurions swept to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-19 victory in the Class A first round, earning a quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 OLSH on Thursday.

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 3, Western Beaver 0 — OLSH swept Western Beaver 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 in Class A first-round match to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals. OLSH will face Greensburg Central Catholic.

Field hockey

North Allegheny 4, Hempfield 1 — Mila Prusak had a hat trick and Lauren Kampi added a goal as No. 2 North Allegheny defeated No. 3 Hempfield to reach the Class 3A finals for the first time since 2017. The Tigers will meet Pine-Richland in the finals Saturday at Washington & Jefferson.Delphine Vandael scored for the Spartans.

Pine-Richland 2, Peters Township 1 — Top-seeded Pine-Richland got past No. 4 Peters Township to earn a matchup with No. 2 North Allegheny in Saturday’s Class 3A finals at Washington & Jefferson.

Penn-Trafford 1, Latrobe 0 — Delaney Shusko scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by Delaney Lentz, and Gwen Hershberger recorded the shutout as top-seeded Penn-Trafford held off No. 4 Latrobe in a Class 2A semifinal, moving on to face No. 2 Fox Chapel in Saturday’s finals.

Fox Chapel 2, Upper St. Clair 0 — Anna Drum scored a pair of goals to lead second-seeded Fox Chapel past No. 3 Upper St. Clair in the Class 2A semifinals, earning a spot in Saturday’s championship game at Washington & Jefferson.

Aquinas Academy 1, Ellis School 0 — Maria Figucia scored the decisive goal to lead Aquinas Academy to a Class A semifinal victory. Aquinas will meet top-seeded Shady Side Academy for the WPIAL title Saturday at Washington & Jefferson.

Girls tennis

Latrobe 3, McDowell 1 — Avery Massaro won a three-set match at No. 3 singles to lead Latrobe to victory in the first round of the Class 3A state team tennis tournament. Latrobe’s top two singles players, Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters, and top doubles team, Maya Jain and Emily Pierce, won in straight sets. The Wildcats (12-1) will meet Conestoga in Friday’s quarterfinals.

WPIAL teams went 3-0 Tuesday in Class 3A. Upper St. Clair blanked Carrick, 5-0, and Peters Township beat Manheim Township, 4-1.

Knoch 3, Villa Maria 2 — Ally Bauer, Emily Greb and Lindsey Greb won their singles matches in straight sets to lead Knoch to a first-round win in the Class 2A state tournament. The Knights will face Wyoming Seminary in Friday’s quarterfinals.

WPIAL teams went 3-0 in Class 2A Tuesday. Beaver shut out St. Mary’s, 5-0, and Sewickley Academy rolled past Somerset, 5-0.

Hockey

Moon 3, McDowell 2 — Zachary Love scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift Moon (4-0) to a Class A win. Brendan Camardese and Andrew Finnegan also scored and Connor Moran had two assists for Moon. Gino Heenan had a goal and an assist for McDowell (2-2).

Thomas Jefferson 7, Meadville 2 — Colby Bilski scored four times and Ty Rayman added a pair of goals to lead Thomas Jefferson (4-0) to a Class 2A win. Pavel Sidun, Nick Stock and Lance Smith had two assists apiece. Rocco Tartaglione and Sam Engels scored for Meadville (2-2).

Wheeling Catholic 10, Wheeling Park 4 — Aden Cooey, Nathan Woods and Tommy Woods had two goals apiece for Wheeling Catholic (3-0) in a Class A win. Samuel Kiger scored twice for Wheeling Park (0-2).