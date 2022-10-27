High school roundup for Oct. 26, 2022: 13th-seeded Montour wins in OT to make WPIAL semifinals

By:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Jaxon Camp scored the winning goal with 19 seconds remaining in the first overtime to propel No. 13 Montour to a 2-1 win over No. 5 Kiski Area in the WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Prior to overtime, Parker Brennan scored for the Spartans (12-4-4) with 32 minutes remaining in the second half on a rebound after Cavaliers goalie Maddox Anderson had stopped two shots in the sequence. Anders Bordoy tied it for Kiski Area (16-4) two minutes later with a rocket shot from 30 yards out.

The Spartans advanced to play top-seeded Moon on Monday in the semifinals.

Ambridge 7, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Anthony Powell and JJ Simms scored two goals apiece as No. 11 Ambridge (13-6-1) followed up ousting defending champion Hampton in the first round with a quarterfinal win over the third seed in Class 3A. Will Gruca, Caison Holland and Preston Korol also scored for the Bridgers, who will face No. 2 Plum in Monday’s semifinals. Andre Bekavac scored for Thomas Jefferson (17-3).

Moon 6, Bethel Park 0 – Mike Walenchok had two goals and an assist to lead top-seeded Moon (18-0-1) past No. 8 Bethel Park (14-6) in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Chris Brancato had a goal and an assist, Cooper Nickels, Ryan Hildenbrand and Aedan Costa also scored, and Zachary Shutak recorded the shutout for the Tigers, who will take on No. 13 Montour in Monday’s semifinals.

Plum 2, South Fayette 1 – TJ Schrecongost scored in regulation and Nathan Morrill had the decisive goal in the penalty kick shootout as No. 2 Plum avoided the upset bug going around in Class 3A by defeating No. 7 South Fayette and advancing to the quarterfinals. Tristin Ralph had an assist for the Mustangs (18-1-1), who will face No. 11 Ambridge on Monday. Cole Johnson scored for South Fayette (11-5-3).

Girls soccer

Freedom 5, Seton LaSalle 2 – Shaye Bailey had a hat trick and Julz Mohrbacher and Finley Paxton each added a goal to push No. 1 Freedom (15-4) to a Class A quarterfinal win over No. 9 Seton LaSalle (12-5). Freedom will face No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic in Monday’s semifinals. Last year, the top-seeded Centurions beat the fifth-seeded Bulldogs in the WPIAL semifinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Riley Kerr scored four goals to lead No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) to a Class A quarterfinal win over No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (15-3). Alexia Graham and Sara Felder also scored for the Centurions, who will meet No. 1 Freedom in the semifinals on Monday.

Waynesburg 2, Winchester Thurston 1 – Ashlyn Basinger scored both goals to lead No. 6 Waynesburg (16-3) to a Class A quarterfinal win over No. 3 Winchester Thurston (10-1-1). Basinger’s second goal came with three minutes left in regulation, less than a minute after Winchester Thurston had scored the equalizer. Rylei Rastoka and Ella Miller had assists and Peyton Cowell made 25 saves for the Raiders, who will meet No. 2 Springdale in the semifinals Monday.

Girls volleyball

Montour 3, Plum 0 – Sara Faith had six kills and Olivia Persinger added five kills as No. 5 Montour (12-4) defeated No. 12 Plum (13-4) in three sets in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round match. The Spartans won, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18, and will face No. 4 Thomas Jefferson in the quarterfinals Saturday.

No. 10 South Fayette was the only upset winner in the first round in Class 3A, pulling out a five-set victory over No. 7 Armstrong. Other first-round winners were No. 1 North Catholic, No. 8 Moon, No. 2 Hampton, No. 3 Latrobe and No. 6 Mars.

No. 9 Neshannock was the lone upset winner in the first round in Class 2A with a victory over No. 8 Brownsville. Other winners were No. 1 Freeport, No. 4 Central Valley, No. 5 Quaker Valley, No. 2 Shenango, No. 7 South Park, No. 3 Avonworth and No. 6 Beaver.