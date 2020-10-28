High school roundup for Oct. 28, 2020: West Allegheny boys stop Moon in overtime

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 10:27 PM

Joseph Pustover scored on a header in overtime to lead No. 3 West Allegheny (15-1) to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Moon (12-4) in a Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday night.

Johnny Dragisich scored and Connor Blazer and Tyler Rosborough had assists for West Allegheny, which will meet No. 2 Franklin Regional in the semifinals. Reilly Nickles scored for Moon.

Mars 1, Hampton 0 (OT) – Dane Beller scored the winning goal in double overtime as No. 1 Mars (16-0) survived a Class 3A quarterfinal match with No. 8 Hampton (11-5-1). Mars will meet No. 13 South Fayette in Monday’s semifinals.

South Fayette 4, Montour 1 – Chad Eldridge had two goals and Nate Belcufine and Daniel Gormley also scored to lead No. 13 South Fayette (11-4-1) to a Class 3A win. Jared Gomez scored for No. 12 Montour (12-3).

Girls soccer

South Side 2, Serra Catholic 1 – Rian Garvey scored to break a second-half tie, leading No. 12 South Side (12-3) past No. 13 Serra Catholic (6-6-1) in the Class A quarterfinals. Maura Heberle also scored for South Side, which will meet No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic in Monday’s semifinals. Jamie Dermotta converted a penalty kick for Serra Catholic.

Steel Valley 5, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Kelsey Salopek had a hat trick and Soraya Gibbs scored twice as No. 2 Steel Valley (14-0-1) rolled to a Class A win over No. 7 Chartiers-Houston (9-6-1). Steel Valley will meet No. 6 OLSH in Monday’s semifinals.

OLSH 4, Freedom 3 – Paige Smith had a hat trick and Audrey Wrabley also scored as No. 6 OLSH (11-2) held on to knock off No. 3 Freedom (12-3) in Class A. Renae and Julia Mohrbacher scored for Freedom.

Girls volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Penn-Trafford 2 – Jenna Vogen had 20 kills and 16 digs as No. 10 Canon-McMillan (7-6) began defense of its WPIAL Class 4A championship with a marathon 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 27-25, 15-13 victory over No. 7 Penn-Trafford (6-4). Canon-McMillan will meet No. 2 Shaler in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Hayley Bockius and Bella McFarland each had 13 digs. Lauren Reid led the team with 31 assists. Vicky Manda added five kills and four blocks.

Pine-Richland 3, Upper St. Clair 0 – No. 6 Pine-Richland (9-4) scored a 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 win over No. 11 Upper St. Clair (6-7) in Class 4A and will meet No. 3 Oakland Catholic in the semifinals.

Seneca Valley 3, Latrobe 0 – No. 8 Seneca Valley (7-6) claimed a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 win over No. 9 Latrobe (7-5) in the Class 4A first round. The Raiders will meet No. 1 North Allegheny in the quarterfinals.

Bethel Park 3, Hempfield 0 – No. 5 Bethel Park (11-2) took a closely contested 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 first-round match from No. 12 Hempfield (2-6) in Class 4A. The Black Hawks will take on No. 4 Moon in the quarterfinals.

Bishop Canevin 3, Mapletown 0 – Abbie Maziarz had 11 kills and three blocks as three-time defending WPIAL champion No. 1 Bishop Canevin (11-0) rolled to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 first-round Class A win over No. 16 Mapletown (7-6). Gillian Golupski added eight kills and three aces for Bishop Canevin, which will meet No. 8 California in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

California 3, Western Beaver 2 – No. 8 California (10-3) rallied from 2-0 down to defeat No. 9 Western Beaver (8-3) in five games.

Leechburg 3, West Greene 0 – No. 5 Leechburg (11-2) rolled to a 25-14, 32-30, 25-21 first-round Class A win over No. 12 West Greene (8-5). Leechburg will meet No. 4 OLSH in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

OLSH 3, Union 1 – No. 4 OLSH (9-2) battled its way to a 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-12 win over No. 13 Union (5-6).

Fort Cherry 3, South Side 0 – Second-seeded Fort Cherry (13-0) opened the Class A playoffs with a decisive 25-12, 25-7, 25-5 win over No. 15 South Side (5-6). Fort Cherry will meet No. 7 Beaver County Christian in the quarterfinals.

Beaver County Christian 3, Apollo-Ridge 2 – No. 7 Beaver County Christian (10-1) pulled out a win over No. 10 Apollo-Ridge (6-7) in five games.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Northgate 0 – No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0) stayed undefeated with a 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 win over No. 14 Northgate (4-7).

Field hockey

Peters Township 1, North Allegheny 0 – Sofia Forlini scored the decisive goal and Sarah Rubican recorded the shutout to lead No. 2 Peters Township past No. 3 North Allegheny.

Pine-Richland 8, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Rylie Wollerton had a hat trick to lead top-seeded Pine-Richland past No. 4 Mt. Lebanon. The Rams will meet Peters Township in the Class AAA championship game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Chapel.

Shady Side Academy 8, Winchester Thurston 0 – Annabel Kuhn scored four goals as No. 1 Shady Side Academy blanked No. 4 Winchester Thurston. SSA advances to the Class A championship game at 5 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel.

Girls tennis

Latrobe 5, Fairview 0 – WPIAL champion Latrobe had no trouble with District 10 champion Fairview in the PIAA girls tennis quarterfinals, winning five matches in straight sets while dropping a total of two games. Jenna Bell, Addison Kemerer and Carolina Walters won singles matches to clinch the victory. The teams of Maya Jain and Reese Petrosky and Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce won in doubles to complete the sweep. Latrobe advances to Saturday’s Class AAA semifinals in Hershey.

Knoch 5, Westmont Hilltop 0 – Knoch rolled past District 6 champion Westmont Hilltop to advance to Saturday’s Class AA state semifinals in Hershey. Laura Greb topped Alyssa Kush 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Emily Greb and the doubles team of Ally Bauer and Ava Santora won without dropping a game. Brooke Bauer and the team of Jade Nether and Lindsey Greb were also victorious.

