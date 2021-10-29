High school roundup for Oct. 28, 2021: Fox Chapel knocks off No. 1 North Allegheny in shootout

By:

Friday, October 29, 2021 | 12:19 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel goalkeeper Molly McNaughton is mobbed by teammates after making the winning save in penalty kicks to defeat North Allegheny in their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel goalkeeper Molly McNaughton makes a diving save against North Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel goalkeeper Molly McNaughton is mobbed by teammates after making the winning save in penalty kicks to defeat North Allegheny in their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

The Fox Chapel girls soccer team has advanced to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals without scoring a goal in regulation.

Molly McNaughton made a save in the sixth round of a sudden death shootout to lead the No. 9 Foxes (10-7-1) to a 1-0 win over top-seeded and previously unbeaten North Allegheny (15-1-1) in the quarterfinals Thursday night. Fox Chapel also won in a shootout after a scoreless tie with Bethel Park in the first round.

Makayla Mulholland, Mia Nury, Kate Friday, Lauren Rabbitt and Addie Piper converted their penalties in the shootout for the Foxes, who will meet No. 4 Seneca Valley in Monday’s semifinals.

Moon 1, Butler 0 — Alayshja Bable broke a scoreless tie midway through the second half to lead No. 2 Moon (14-1-1) past No. 7 Butler (13-3-2) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Tigers will take on No. 3 Latrobe/No. 6 Peters Township in Monday’s semifinals.

Mars 6, Oakland Catholic 0 — Piper Coffield racked up four goals to lead top-seeded Mars (14-0-1) to a Class 3A quarterfinal win over Oakland Catholic (13-4-1). Addison Girdwood and Rosie Pellegrino also scored for the Fightin’ Planets, who will meet No. 5 Montour in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Montour 5, Kiski Area 0 — Five players scored for No. 5 Montour (14-6) in a Class 3A quarterfinal win over Kiski Area (10-10). Jessica Molitoris, Salveria Ulizzie, Marlo Cyanovich, Francesca Diaz and Eliana Davin did the scoring. Montour will face No. 1 Mars in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Boys soccer

North Catholic 1, South Park 0 — Dylan Greggs scored the decisive goal and Devin Paschall recorded the shutout as No. 9 North Catholic (11-7) knocked off top-seeded South Park (19-1) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Trojans will meet No. 4 Charleroi/No. 5 Elizabeth Forward in Monday’s semifinals.

Charleroi 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Joel Chambers scored the game-winning goal with 7:21 left in the first overtime as No. 4 Charleroi (15-2-1) defeated No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (12-5) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Eben McIntyre set up the winning goal. Chambers also set up Denver Radomile for Charleroi’s first goal. Maxwell Salankewich scored for Elizabeth Forward. Charleroi will take on No. 9 North Catholic in Monday’s semifinals.

Quaker Valley 14, East Allegheny 0 — Keller Chamovitz had five goals and Ryan Edwards five assists as No. 2 Quaker Valley (17-2) rolled to a Class 2A quarterfinal win over No. 10 East Allegheny (11-6). Rowan Kriebel had four goals and an assist and Wil Dunda added a goal and two assists for the Quakers, who will face No. 6 Ambridge in Monday’s semifinals.

Ambridge 2, Shady Side Academy 1 — Will Gruca netted the winning goal in overtime to lead No. 6 Ambridge (12-5) to an upset win over No. 3 Shady Side Academy (11-3) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Anthony Powell also scored for the Bridgers, who will face No. 2 Quaker Valley in Monday’s semifinals. Jack Fishbeck scored for Shady Side Academy.

Girls volleyball

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0 — Jadyn Perkins and Ella Deeter had nine kills apice as No. 1 North Allegheny swept No. 8 Seneca Valley 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 in a Class 4A quarterfinal. The Tigers will take on No. 4 Moon in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Moon 3, Pine-Richland 2 — Molly Simmons had 19 kills, Abby Santacroce recorded 33 digs and Emily Lescallette dished out 32 assists as No. 4 Moon outlasted No. 5 Pine-Richland 12-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 18-16 in a five-set thriller. Charlotte Burgan had four blocks for the Tigers, who will meet No. 1 North Allegheny in the semifinals Tuesday.

Shaler 3, Latrobe 0 — No. 2 Shaler defeated No. 10 Latrobe 25-20, 25-9, 25-9 in a Class 4A quarterfinal. Shaler will meet No. 3 Oakland Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Oakland Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 0 — No. 3 Oakland Catholic recorded a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 victory over No. 6 Penn-Trafford in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The top four seeds reached the semifinals in the Class 4A bracket.

Bishop Canevin 3, Fort Cherry 0 — Top-seeded Bishop Canevin rolled to its 18th straight WPIAL playoff win, defeating No. 9 Fort Cherry, 25-15, 25-6, 25-14. The Crusaders will meet No. 4 Leechburg in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Leechburg 3, Union 1 — Kalli Grine had 15 kills, three aces and two blocks as No. 4 Leechburg advanced to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in program history with a 25-11, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 victory over No. 5 Union in the Class A quarterfinals. Tatum Verner had 19 assists and six aces, Macy Kubla added four kills and a block, and Karli Mazak contributed two kills, two aces and a block for the Blue Devils, who will meet top-seeded Bishop Canevin on Tuesday.

California 3, Mapletown 1 — Tayla Pascoe had 18 kills, 60 digs and four aces to power No. 7 California to the 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 upset of No. 2 Mapletown. The Trojans got 13 kills from Alexis Sherman and eight kills from Gianna O’Brien and 33 digs from Jordyn Cruse and 15 digs from Azzy Colditz. Gianna Grillo dished out 35 assists. Krista Wilson led the Maples with 12 kills and 17 digs. Macee Cree had 20 assists and 25 digs and Riley Pekar contributed 28 digs. Ella Menear added eight kills and 39 digs and Taylor Dusenberry had six kills and 23 digs.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, OLSH 1 — After losing a late lead and dropping the first set 29-27, third-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic took control and rolled through the next three sets 25-21, 25-20, 25-14, to win a Class A quarterfinal in four sets. The Centurions will meet No. 2 Mapletown/No. 7 California in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Hockey

Thomas Jefferson 5, South Fayette 3 — Jake Stock netted a pair of goals and Andrew Oliver, Brett Smith and Jimmy Passanante also scored apiece to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-0) to a Class 2A win. Trevor Dalessandro, Joey Trinkala, and Jack Yoos scored for South Fayette (3-1).

Hempfield 6, Shaler 2 — Nick Bruno had a hat trick and Aiden Dunlap had two goals for Hempfield (2-2) in a Class 2A win. Logan Eisaman added three assists. Mason Miller and Dalton Frankert scored for Shaler (0-4).

North Catholic 7, Wheeling Park 1 — North Catholic (2-2) had seven goal scorers in a Class A win. Ryan Berry had a goal and two assists. Grant Parshall had the lone goal for Wheeling Park (0-3).

Elizabeth Forward 7, Ringgold 1 — Joey Wach had two goals to lift Elizabeth Forward (2-2) to a Class B win. Ben Ruskay had three assists. Nathan Boulanger scored for Ringgold (3-2).

Central Catholic 2, Bethel Park 1 — Rocco Salvitti had the game-winning goal in the third period to lead Central Catholic (3-2) to a Class 3A win. Sam Gaffney also scored. Luke Lawton had a goal and Luke Henderson an assist for Bethel Park (1-4).

Westmont Hilltop 5, Beaver 0 — Tony Marano had three goals and two assists to lead Westmont Hilltop (4-1) past Beaver (0-5) in Class A.

Fox Chapel 8, Blackhawk 0 — Danny Downey had three goals and three assists and Tommy Healy added two goals and an assist for Fox Chapel (6-0) in a Class a win over Blackhawk (0-5). Nash Wedner made 13 saves in the shutout.

Connellsville 2, Morgantown 1 — Dylan Brooks scored the overtime winner as Connellsville (2-2) beat Morgantown (2-2-1) in Class B. Gavin O’Brien also scored and Grant O’Brien made 31 saves for Connellsville. Jaxon Santmyer scored for Morgantown.

Mt. Lebanon 5, Canon-McMillan 1 — Jackson Klasnick had a goal and an assist to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-3) to a Class 3A win over Canon-McMillan (0-5). Sam Mitchell, Brady Conrardy, Nathan Post and Connor Ribstein also scored for Mt. Lebanon. Nick Price had a goal for Canon Mac.

North Allegheny 6, Cathedral Prep 0 — Connor Chi had two goals and two assists and Rylan Murphy had a 21-save shutout as North Allegheny (5-0) blanked Cathedral Prep (1-2) in Class 3A. Matt Irvin added a goal and two assists.

Franklin Regional 6, Latrobe 1 — Max Rutkowski scored twice and Chase Williams recorded five assists to lead Franklin Regional (3-0) to a Class 2A victory over Latrobe (2-2). Zach Abdallah had a goal and two assists and Luke Beatty added a goal and an assist. Nik Manolakos scored for Latrobe.