High school roundup for Oct. 30, 2021: Defending champ Seneca Valley fights off Allderdice upset bid

By:

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 10:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Senecav Valley’s Connor Oros (left) celebrates with Nathan Prex after Prex’s first goal during their game against Franklin Regional Oct. 19. Oros and Prex connected for the winning goal against Allderdice on Saturday.

Top-seeded Seneca Valley (16-0-1), the defending WPIAL and PIAA champ, fended off an upset bid in the Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory over No. 9 Allderdice (14-5-1). Nathan Prex scored a late goal, assisted by Connor Oros. Ryan Krumenacker recorded the shutout for the Raiders, who will meet No. 5 Fox Chapel in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Fox Chapel 1, Canon-McMillan 0 — J.P. Dockey scored the game’s only goal with 11 minutes left in the first overtime to give No. 5 Fox Chapel (15-3-1) the WPIAL Class 4A playoff victory over No. 4 Canon-McMillan (13-3-1). Fox Chapel meets No. 1 Seneca Valley on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Peters Township 4, Butler 2 — In the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals, Andrew Massucci scored three goals to lead No. 2 Peters Township (15-1-1) over No. 10 Butler (14-6). Austin Marmol added a goal and an assist for Peters Township, which advances to play No. 6 North Allegheny in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Eden Christian 2, Bentworth 1 — Jack Jones scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give No. 5 Eden Christian (17-2-1) the win over No. 4 Bentworth (15-2-1) in the Class A quarterfinals at Canon-McMillan. Eden Christian will face No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Winchester Thurston 4, OLSH 1 — Alex Hauskrecht scored three goals to lead No. 2 Winchester Thurston (17-0-1) to the Class A quarterfinal victory over No. 7 OLSH (10-3-2) at Shady Side Academy. Winchester Thurston will play No. 11 Riverside in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Riverside 2, Sewickley Academy 1 — No. 11 Riverside pulled off its second straight upset in the Class A bracket, beating No. 3 Sewickley Academy (12-2-1) in a quarterfinal match. Noah Zelch and Evan Burry scored for Riverside (9-9), which will face No. 2 Winchester Thurston in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Girls soccer

North Catholic 4, Yough 0 — Jayden Sharpless had two goals and two assists to lead No. 1 North Catholic (16-1) over No. 8 Yough (13-4-1) in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Mars. Brittany Cullen and Teya Dave also scored. Rylee Kumer picked up the shutout in goal for the Trojans, who will meet No. 5 Shady Side Academy in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Shady Side Academy 1, Quaker Valley 0 — Sadie Navid scored the game’s only goal as No. 5 Shady Side Academy (12-1-1) shut out No. 13 Quaker Valley (7-9-2) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Shady Side Academy faces top-seed North Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Avonworth 3, South Park 1 — In the Class 2A quarterfinals, Ava Wert tallied a goal and an assist as No. 6 Avonworth (14-3-1) beat No. 3 South Park (12-4-4). Avonworth advances to play Southmoreland in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Football

Seton LaSalle 34, Brentwood 20 — Tyler Buzalka ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns as Seton LaSalle (3-7, 2-3) defeated Brentwood (1-9, 0-5) in the Three Rivers Conference. Luke Kosko threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Brentwood’s Jase Keib threw for 168 yards and one touchdown to Mitchell Fox, who had 10 receptions for 136 yards.

South Side 27, Western Beaver 7 — South Side (7-3, 4-1) held Western Beaver (7-3, 3-2) to 51 total yards as the Rams clinched second place in the Three Rivers Conference with the win. Andrew Moots rushed for two short touchdowns and Parker Statler ran for 65 yards.

Girls tennis

Wyoming Seminary 3, Sewickley Academy 2 – Ilana Rosenthal won a three-set match at No. 1 singles to lead Wyoming Seminary past Sewickley Academy in the PIAA Class 2A team tennis championship match in Hershey. The doubles teams of Anjali Shah and Rayna Thakkar and Maria Silvaggio and Roshni Thakkar won matches for Sewickley Academy.

In the semifinals earlier in the day. Sewickley Academy rolled to a 5-0 win over Lower Moreland. Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova won a three-set match at No. 2 singles. Ashley Close and Kirsten Close also won singles matches.

Girls volleyball

Freeport 3, Beaver 0 — Top-seeded Freeport battled for a 26-24 victory in the first set then rolled to 25-12, 25-20 victories in the next two sets to defeat Beaver in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets (14-1) will meet No. 5 Armstrong in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Armstrong 3, South Fayette 2 — Trailing after three sets, No. 5 Armstrong rallied for a 18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26, 15-8 victory over No. 4 South Fayette in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Armstrong will face No. 1 Freeport in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Plum 3, Thomas Jefferson 1 — The seventh-seeded Mustangs knocked off second-seeded Thomas Jefferson in a tight match, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24, in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Plum (16-2) will take on No. 3 Hampton in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Hampton 3, Montour 1 — No. 3 Hampton dropped the first set then rallied for a 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 victory over No. 11 Montour in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Talbots will take on No. 7 Plum in Tuesday’s semifinals.

North Catholic 3, Frazier 0 — The top-seeded Trojanettes rolled to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 victory over No. 8 Frazier in the Class 2A quarterfinals. North Catholic will meet No. 5 Seton LaSalle in the semifinals Tuesday.

Seton LaSalle 3, Neshannock 0 — No. 5 Seton LaSalle swept its way to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-13 victory over No. 4 Neshannock in a Class 2A quarterfinal match. The Rebels will meet No. 1 North Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Laurel 3, Serra Catholic 1 — Led by 23 kills from Regan Atkins and 12 from Reese Bintrim, No. 3 Laurel defeated No. 6 Serra Catholic, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19. Josey Fortuna added 32 assists for the Spartans, who will face No. 2 Avonworth in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Avonworth 3, Shenango 2 — No. 2 Avonworth defeated No. 10 Shenango 25-15, 20-25, 13-25, 25-22, 15-7 in a back-and-forth battle in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Antelopes will meet No. 3 Laurel in the semifinals Tuesday.