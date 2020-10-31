High school roundup for Oct. 31, 2020: Peters Township boys grab OT win in WPIAL quarters

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Andrew Massucci scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime to lift No. 1 Peters Township (12-1-1) to a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Baldwin (8-7-1) in the WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals Saturday afternoon. Alex Grim also scored for Peters Township, which moves on to play No. 4 Fox Chapel in Wednesday’s semifinals. Cole Thomas scored for Baldwin.

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0 – Kyle Majeski’s goal off a free kick in the 70th minute gave No. 2 Seneca Valley (12-1-1) the Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 10 Butler (11-6-1). Adam Davies picked up the shutout for Seneca Valley, which will play No. 3 Norwin in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Sewickley Academy 1, OLSH 0 – In the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals at North Allegheny, Max Belt scored in overtime as No. 6 Sewickley Academy (10-1-1) shut out No. 3 OLSH (11-1-1). Sewickley Academy will play No. 2 Winchester Thurston on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Winchester Thurston 6, Brentwood 2 – Alex Hauskrecht, Beck Buchanan and Tomer Tuti each produced two goals to power second-seeded Winchester Thurston (13-1) to a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Brentwood (11-5) at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. The Bears will face No. 6 Sewickley Academy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Graham Field.

Girls soccer

Yough 1, South Park 0 – No. 9 Yough is one win away from returning to the WPIAL Class 2A finals. Natalie Vilchek scored the decisive goal and Marin Sleith recorded the shutout as the No. 9 Cougars (11-4) knocked off No. 1 South Park (12-1-1) in a quarterfinal match. Yough will meet No. 5 Avonworth in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Avonworth 3, Southmoreland 2 – In a battle of two of the top goal scorers in Class 2A, No. 5 Avonworth (13-1-1) edged No. 4 Southmoreland (12-2) in a quarterfinal match. Ava Wert had a hat trick to stake Avonworth to a 3-0 lead. Olivia Cernuto scored twice for Southmoreland.

Shady Side Academy 3, Brownsville 0 – Goals from Gabby Hill-Junke, Melissa Riggins and Sophia White lifted No. 2 Shady Side Academy (12-0) past No. 7 Brownsville (9-5) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Erin Canning recorded a shutout. The Indians move on to host third-seeded North Catholic (11-2-1) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

North Catholic 1, Burrell 0 – Angelina Berkey scored the decisive goal, assisted by Jayden Sharpless, as No. 3 North Catholic (11-2-1) edged No. 6 Burrell (8-4) in a Class 2A quarterfinal match. Andrea Bean recorded the shutout for North Catholic, which will meet No. 2 Shady Side Academy in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Girls volleyball

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0 – No. 1 North Allegheny (13-0) won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12, to move past No. 8 Seneca Valley (7-7) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Tigers will face No. 4 Moon in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Moon 3, Bethel Park 1 – No. 4 Moon (13-0) advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals by defeating No. 5 Bethel Park (11-3), 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16.

Shaler 3, Canon-McMillan 0 – Morgan Gralewski had 12 kills and 16 digs to lead No. 2 Shaler (11-2) past No. 10 Canon-McMillan (7-7) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Mia Schubert had 11 kills and nine digs for Shaler. Mackenzie Barr had five kills and three blocks, and Addie Kania added five aces and eight digs. Jenna Vogen had 13 kills and 10 digs for Canon-McMillan. The Titans will host a semifinal matchup against No. 3 Oakland Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Oakland Catholic 3, Pine-Richland 1 – No. 3 Oakland Catholic (12-0) finished the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal contest winning two straight sets to upend No. 6 Pine-Richland (9-5). The Eagles won 25-21, 19-25, 27-25, 26-18. The Eagles will visit Shaler (11-2) in the semifinals.

Bishop Canevin 3, California 0 – Led by 12 kills from Olivia Thomas and 11 from Gillian Golupski, No. 1 Bishop Canevin (12-0) moved swiftly past No. 8 California, 25-7, 25-14, 25-13, in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Keira Kozlowski added seven kills and Abbie Maziarz added five kills and four blocks for the Crusaders, who will play OLSH in the semifinals on Wednesday.

OLSH 3, Leechburg 1 – No. 4 OLSH (10-2) beat No. 5 Leechburg (11-3) to win in the Class A quarterfinals. Scores were 25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Eden Christian 1 – No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0) stayed unbeaten with a 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 20-9 victory over No. 6 Eden Christian (7-5) in the Class A quarterfinals. GCC advances to Wednesday’s semifinals to meet No. 7 Beaver County Christian (11-1), which advanced when No. 2 Fort Cherry had to forfeit for covid-related reasons.

Girls tennis

Spring-Ford 3, Latrobe 2 – Latrobe fell one win short of the school’s first PIAA girls team tennis championship, losing to Spring-Ford in the PIAA Class AAA finals. Addison Kemerer and Carolina Walters won at No. 2 and 3 singles for the Wildcats in the championship match.

Latrobe rolled past Manheim Township, 5-0, in the semifinals. In addition to Kemerer and Walters, Jenna Bell and the doubles teams of Maya Jain and Reese Petrosky and Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce won in straight sets.

