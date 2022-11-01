High school roundup for Oct. 31, 2022: North Allegheny, Peters Township girls reach WPIAL finals

Monday, October 31, 2022

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Porter Oberg and Quaker Valley’s Cameron Diggins battle for a ball in the air during the WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer semifinals Monday at North Allegheny.

Abigail Stager, Lucia Wells and Jadyn Coy scored to lead top-seeded North Allegheny to a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer semifinals Monday.

Kendall Walton scored both goals for Seneca Valley (13-2-2). North Allegheny (19-1) advances to face No. 3 Peters Township in the Class 4A championship game Thursday at Highmark Stadium.

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Bella Spergel scored in the first half and No. 3 Peters Township (14-1-3) got another goal 10 minutes later from Brooke Opferman and held on to beat No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (16-3-1) in the Class 4A semifinals.

Boys soccer

Beaver 1, Quaker Valley 0 (SO) – After the teams battled to a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime, No. 6 Beaver (14-6) knocked off second-seeded Quaker Valley (17-4) 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout. Robert Cestra made the winning save in the shootout for the second straight game. Beaver defeated third-seeded Shady Side Academy, 2-1 in a shootout, in the quarterfinals. The Bobcats will meet No. 4 Deer Lakes in the WPIAL finals Thursday. The Quakers will face top-seeded South Park in the third-place match Wednesday.

Moon 2, Montour 0 – Ryan Kopay and Jacob Puhalla scored as top-seeded Moon (19-0-1) ended the Cinderella run of No. 13 seed Montour (12-5-4) in the WPIAL semifinals. Zachary Shutak made four saves to record the shutout for the Tigers, who will meet No. 11 Ambridge in the championship game Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Montour will face Plum for third place Wednesday.

Hockey

Avonworth 7, Wheeling Park 2 – Joey Moore scored a hat trick while Avery Leffler and Aidan O’Dell each added a goal as Avonworth (5-1) got a Class A win against Wheeling Park (0-3). Jake Seifarth and Jack Dolan also scored for the Antelopes. Landon Szazynski and Brody Davis were the goal scorers for Wheeling Park.

Baldwin 3, Pine-Richland 2 (OT) – Joey Stanick scored the game winner in overtime to lift Baldwin (3-3) past Pine-Richland (0-5) in Class 3A. Dean Reed and Levi McCrea were the other goal scorers for the Highlanders. Hayden Keegan and Jeremy Casper scored for Pine-Richland.

Butler 9, Meadville 4 – Owen Denny had four goals and an assist and Parker Worsley and Brody Simko added a goal and two assists apiece to lead Butler (1-5) to a Class 2A win. Ethen Konetsky scored twice for Meadville (0-5).

Central Catholic 3, Bethel Park 0 – Griffin Lewis, Tyler Gaffney and Doug Berthold scored as Central Catholic (4-1) shut out Bethel Park (2-2) in Class 3A. Vikings netminder Jakob Dold made 19 saves.

Fox Chapel 8, Shaler 1 – Danny Downey scored twice and Grady Cullen, Dom Casile and Alex Macer each scored a goal as Fox Chapel (5-1) defeated Shaler (1-4) in Class A. Liam Wiseman, Isaac Jacobs and Mason Heiininger also scored for the Foxes. Joseph Laquatra scored the only goal for the Titans.

Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 4 – Micah De Julia and Giovanni Valentine each scored two goals to lead Neshannock (3-2) to a Varsity D2 win over Elizabeth Forward (1-3). Nick Bucci and Kale McConahy each added a goal for the Lancers. Joey Wach, Patrick Malandra, Doug Hoffman and Bobby Boord Jr. scored for Elizabeth Forward.

North Catholic 5, Chartiers Valley 1 – Chaise Caldararo scored two goals while Ryan Berry, Devin Bell and Sam Digaetano each scored a goal as North Catholic (4-2) beat Chartiers Valley (1-3) in a Class A matchup. Romeo Isoldi scored the Colts’ only goal.

North Hills 6, West Allegheny 3 – Alec Feigel had four goals and two assists and Tony Kiger added two goals and three assists as North Hills (3-0-1) doubled up West Allegheny (3-1-1) in Class A. Andrew Mazak added four assists for North Hills. Pasquale Hively had a goal and an assist for West A.

Quaker Valley 4, Montour 1 – Jace Vasbinder scored twice and Ben Carlson had a goal and an assist for Quaker Valley (3-1-1) in a Class A win. Holden Wilpula scored for Montour (4-1).

South Fayette 3, Armstrong 2 – Wes Schwarzmiller had two goals and Connor Solomon also scored to lead South Fayette (5-0) to a Class 2A win. Brayden Landgraf had a goal and an assist for Armstrong (3-1).