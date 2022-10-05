High school roundup for Oct. 4, 2022: Jeannette’s Taylor hits 100-goal milestone

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Jeannette’s Jordan Taylor hit a milestone Tuesday night, eclipsing 100 goals for his career in a 6-3 win over Freeport (5-8, 5-6) in a Section 2-2A boys soccer game.

Taylor scored four times for the Jayhawks (6-7, 4-7) in the win. He has 101 goals in his career.

Austin Emery added two goals for Jeannette.

Avonworth 2, Hopewell 1 – Eli Whalen scored the game-winning goal in double overtime, propelling Avonworth (9-4, 7-3) to a Section 4-2A win over Hopewell (5-6, 4-5). Mike Osekowski also scored for the Antelopes.

Belle Vernon 3, Brownsville 2 – Trevor Kovatch scored two goals and Nathaniel Kikel added a goal and an assist to lift Belle Vernon (11-2, 10-1) past Brownsville (8-6, 7-4) in Section 3-2A.

Bethel Park 5, Albert Gallatin 0 – Miles Jackson led the Black Hawks with a hat trick while Henry Gaston and Tommy Bova each added a goal to give Bethel Park (10-3, 9-2) a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (2-10-1, 1-9-1).

Burrell 5, Riverview 1 — Seth Trisoline had a pair of goals and an assist to lead Burrell (13-2, 8-2) to a Section 3-A win over Riverview (1-10, 1-8). Connor Kariotis, Jayson Ireland and Aiden Malits scored once each for the Bucs.

Carlynton 4, Bishop Canevin 0 – Ryan Lewis scored twice for Carlynton (7-3-2, 5-2-1) in a Section 4-A victory over Bishop Canevin (1-11-1, 1-6-1).

Charleroi 5, Bentworth 1 – Landon Barcus, Dylan Klinger, Joe Chambers, Matthew Burk and Arlo McIntyre each scored a goal as Charleroi (11-1, 7-1) defeated Bentworth (8-5, 4-4) in Section 2-A.

Deer Lakes 11, Derry 1 — Ryan Hanes scored a hat trick, and Peyton Kushon and Collin Rodgers scored twice each as Deer Lakes (12-2, 10-1) routed Derry (1-12, 0-11) in Section 2-2A. Jake Orseno, Cuyler Crim, Nate Litrun and Keegan Landsberg each added a goal for the Lancers.

Franklin Regional 3, Gateway 1 — Daniel Christafano, Joseph Bayne and Jacob Kimmich scored a goal each for the Panthers (10-3, 10-1) in a win over Gateway (8-6-1, 6-4-1) in Section 4-3A.

Kiski Area 10, Armstrong 0 — Anders Bordoy netted a hat trick as Kiski Area (12-2, 9-0) blanked Armstrong (2-12-1, 0-9) in Section 1-3A. Trey Curry, Austin Beck, Ethan Beck, Nathaniel Coleman, Noah Henry, Quentin Wilson and Max Holm scored a goal each for the Cavs.

Knoch 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — Caleb Oskin and Mason Nebel scored twice to help Knoch (8-6, 8-3) top Greensburg Salem (5-8, 3-8) in Section 2-2A. Orrin Milcic also scored for the Knights.

Moon 3, South Fayette 0 – Ryan Hildebrand scored twice and had an assist while Davi Jannson scored a goal to lead Moon (11-0-1, 10-0) to a Section 2-3A win against South Fayette (7-4-1, 7-3-1). Chris Brancato had two assists for the Tigers.

Montour 1, Chartiers Valley 0 – Brayden Davin scored in overtime to propel Montour (8-3-2, 6-3-2) to a Section 2-3A win over Chartiers Valley (4-9-1, 3-7-1). Parker Brennan assisted on the game-winner.

Mt. Lebanon 7, Hempfield 0 — Ben Bowen had a pair of goals for Mt. Lebanon (7-7, 7-4) in a Section 2-4A shutout of Hempfield (0-13, 0-11).

Mt. Pleasant 8, Southmoreland 0 — Derek Donitzen had the shutout and Dylan Donitzen had two goals and an assist as Mt. Pleasant (7-5-2, 7-2-2) won in Section 3-2A over Southmoreland.

Norwin 2, Peters Township 0 — Aiden Ash and Daniel Maddock scored a goal each, and Alex Brown had an assist as Norwin (9-4, 8-3) shut out Peters Township (10-2, 9-2) in Section 2-4A. Anthony Scalise kept a clean net for the Knights.

OLSH 2, South Side 0 – Rocco Marcantonio and Tommy Moses each scored a goal as OLSH (6-6, 5-5) shut out South Side (0-9-1, 0-7-1) in Section 1-A.

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 1 — Ben Luchs scored twice, and JJ Porter added a goal and an assist for Penn-Trafford (7-7-1, 6-4-1) in a Section 4-3A win over Penn Hills (6-7, 5-6).

Plum 7, Latrobe 1 — TJ Schrecongost notched a hat trick and an assist to power Plum (12-1-1, 10-1) past Latrobe (4-8, 4-7) in Section 4-3A. Tristin Ralph had a goal and three assists for the Mustangs. Austin Kolankowski, Lucas Pittman and Aldi Flowers added a goal each.

Quaker Valley 3, Sewickley Academy 1 – Nick Allan scored twice and Bennett Haas had a goal to lead Quaker Valley (11-2) to a nonsection win against Sewickley Academy (11-1).

Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0 – Gavin Loya scored twice and Will Bruno, Connor Oros and Cole Kamarec each scored a goal as Seneca Valley (12-0-1, 10-0-1) blanked Pine-Richland (8-3-1, 6-3-1) in Section 1-4A.

Seton LaSalle 1, Serra Catholic 0 – Zach Reed scored the lone goal for Seton LaSalle (9-3, 8-0) in a Section 4-A win against Serra Catholic (5-6, 5-3).

Shady Side Academy 4, Leechburg 1 — Drew McKim and Campbell Tucker-Hill scored two goals each as Shady Side (10-1, 10-1) defeated Leechburg (5-7-1, 4-7) in Section 2-2A. Ashton Redmond scored for Leechburg.

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 0 – Ryan Higgs had a goal and an assist while Jan Sames and Drew Popp each scored a goal to give Upper St. Clair (8-4-1, 7-4) the Section 2-4A win versus Canon-McMillan (8-5, 7-4).

West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 2 – Justin Manns scored twice and Logen Mackey added a goal to lift West Allegheny (4-9, 4-7) past Central Valley (6-5-1, 4-5-1) in Section 2-3A.

Girls soccer

Connellsville 8, Uniontown 0 – Emma Tikey and Abby Tikey each scored twice to lead Connellsville (6-8, 6-5) to a shutout of Uniontown (0-11, 0-10) in Section 2-3A. Madison Fitzgerald, Brooke Lindstrom, Claudia Prinkey and Jensen Ruvo each added a goal for the Falcons.

Freedom 4, Eden Christian 0 – Julia Mohrbacher had a hat trick for Freedom (11-3, 8-0) in a Section 3-A win over Eden Christian (4-6, 2-6).

Hopewell 8, Ambridge 0 – Mary Adams and Angela Campbell each scored two goals to lead Hopewell (3-7-1, 3-4-1) to a Section 1-2A win against Ambridge (2-10, 0-8). Ella Morelli, Dionna Santia, Ally Fruegh and Maya Richburg each scored a goal for the Vikings.

Hockey

Bethel Park 5, Canon-McMillan 2 – Aaron All had a goal and two assists to pace Bethel Park (1-0) in a Class 3A win. Colin Nebel, Christian Strang, Anthony Karner and Ethan Cooley scored once for the Black Hawks. Anthony Petrillo and Brenden Lomago had a goal for the Big Macs (0-1).

North Catholic 5, McDowell 4 (OT) – Colin Gnarra scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime as North Catholic (1-0) beat McDowell (0-0-1) in Class A. Ro Alessandro scored twice and Quin Tyler added another goal for the Trojans. Ty Turner, Braeden Martin, Nico Catalde and Gino Heenan each scored a goal apiece for McDowell.

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 1 – Kennedy Felio had six digs, 24 assists, four aces and four kills and Coutrtlyn Turner added eight digs, two aces, 16 kills and four blocks as Albert Gallatin beat Uniontown in a Section 3-3A match. Jocelyn Ellsworth added 15 assists and Laney Wilson had 22 kills for the Colonials.

Burrell 3, Neighborhood Academy 0 — The Bucs secured a Section 5-2A win with a 25-4, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of Neighborhood Academy.

Canon-McMillan 3, West Allegheny 0 – Natalie Carr had eight kills, Brigid Torpey contributed seven kills and Gianna Reamer notched six kills to pace Canon-McMillan in a nonsection win over West Allegheny.

Central Valley 3, Quaker Valley 1 – Taylor Godshall had 20 kills, Alyssa Porter had 15 kills and 10 digs and Macy Laughner added eight aces and 37 assists to give Central Valley a Section 4-2A win over Quaker Valley.

Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 0 — Sasha Whitfield had a dozen kills, and Isabella DePalma and Emilee Blasko recorded six kills each to help Derry win in Section 5-2A. Emily Rankin had six service points and eight kills for Ligonier Valley.

Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Alisa Long has six service points, one block and four kills and Jenna Cyr had an ace, five service points and two kills as Jefferson-Morgan was swept in a Section 2-A match against Frazier.

Franklin Regional 3, Highlands 0 — Sophia Reitz contributed eight kills in Franklin Regional’s sweep of Highlands in a Section 5-3A match.

Hampton 3, Plum 0 – Emily Schrom had 19 kills and 11 digs to pace Hampton in a Section 1-3A victory over Plum. Avery Koontz added 17 digs and Lilly Muczinski made 30 assists for the Talbots.

Knoch 3, Lincoln Park 0 — Sierra Mock had eight kills, and Alyssa Gallagher added five kills while Madi Gardner had 20 service points as Knoch swept a Section 4-3A match against Lincoln Park.

Mapletown 3, California 0 – Krista Wilson had 18 kills and 17 digs, Ella Menear added 11 kills and 23 digs as Mapletown swept a Section 2-A match against California. Riley Parker added 21 digs, Brianna Ashton had 10 digs and four aces and Bailey Raffrty had 24 assists for the Maples.

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1 — Penn-Trafford improved to 4-1 in Section 3-4A with a 25-23, 21-25, 29-27, 25-17 win over Hempfield. Madi Weedon had nine kills, Arin DeLattre had eight kills and six blocks, Zoey Hopkins added 17 assists and 11 digs and Sarah Podkul had 26 digs for Hempfield.

Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 1 — Makayla Etling led Southoreland with 15 digs and Ainsley Martin added 12, while Amarah McCutcheon and Taylor Doppelheuer had 11 kills each as the Scotties won a Section 3-2A match.