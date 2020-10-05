High school roundup for Oct. 5, 2020: Pine-Richland girls soccer stuns No. 2 Butler

Monday, October 5, 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ava Boyd scored twice, including the tie-breaking goal in the second half, to lead help Pine-Richland (4-4-1, 3-4-1) to a 3-1 girls soccer victory over No. 2 Butler (7-1, 6-1) in Section 1-4A. Manon Rokesch also scored for the Rams.

Beaver 0, Quaker Valley 0 (OT) – Ana Avdellas made 11 saves to help Beaver (2-5-2, 2-3-2) to a scoreless tie with Quaker Valley (2-4-2, 2-3-2) in Section 1-2A.

Bentworth 5, Seton LaSalle 2 – Reagan Schreiber had a hat trick and Mallory Schreiber and Cassidy Sciccitano also scored to help Bentworth (7-3, 5-3) knock off No. 4 Seton LaSalle (7-2, 7-2) in Section 2-A. Paige Kuisis and Mikaela Small scored for Seton LaSalle.

Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Artemis Conaboy and Lauren Heh scored for Bethel Park (3-3-1, 3-3-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon (4-4, 4-3).

Bishop Canevin 3, Ellis School 0 – Lauren Kirsch had the hat trick and Tori Legleitner recorded a shutout to lead Bishop Canevin (5-0-2, 5-0-2) past Ellis School (4-2-1, 4-2-1) in Section 4-A.

Connellsville 1, Belle Vernon 0 (OT) – Mary Kate Lape scored the winning goal to help No. 3 Connellsville (6-0, 6-0) knock off No. 3 Belle Vernon (9-2, 7-2) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 7, Highlands 0 — Maddie Boulos netted a hat trick, and Lily Litrun added two more goals as the Lancers (7-3, 4-3) extended their winning streak to four as they cruised past the Golden Rams (0-4, 0-4) in Section 2-AA. Ashley McAdams and Bri Maxwell also scored for Deer Lakes, and Abigail Boulos tallied two assists.

Hampton 2, Kiski Area 0 – Madison Hurst netted two goals and Isabella English recorded the shutout to lead Hampton (6-1, 6-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Kiski Area (4-5-1, 4-3-1).

Latrobe 5, Allderdice 0 — Regan Reilly had two goals and an assist to lead Latrobe (3-3-1, 3-3-1) past Allderdice (2-4, 2-4) in Section 3-AAAA. Maddie Delucio, Ella Bulava and Morgan Reilly had a goal and an assist each. Corinne Brunetto recorded the shutout.

Mars 4, West Allegheny 2 – Gracie Dunaway had two goals and Ellie Coffield and Ava Lewis also scored to lead No. 1 Mars (8-0, 8-0) past West Allegheny (6-3, 6-3) in Section 4-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 6, McGuffey 0 — McKenzie Leeder had a hat trick, and Marissa Garn, Breanna Peck and Cassidy Fullman also scored to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-2, 5-2) past McGuffey (0-9, 0-7) in Section 3-AA.

Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 1 — MacKenzie Powell had a goal and two assists to lead Penn-Trafford (4-2-2, 3-2-2) past Hempfield (0-9, 0-7) in Section 3-4A. Sydney Sullivan, Malia Kearns and Alexia Graham also scored.

Peters Township 1, Moon 1 (OT) – Sarah Heisinger scored for No. 3 Peters Township (5-1-1, 5-1-1) in a Section 2-4A draw with No. 5 Moon (5-2-1, 5-2-1).

Ringgold 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — Abby Whaley had a hat trick, and Faith Bobnar scored twice to lead Ringgold (4-4, 4-4) to a Section 2-AAA win over Greensburg Salem (0-6-1, 0-6-1).

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 0 – Kendall Walton, Aly Bernhard, Zoe Simpson and Liv Senff scored to carry Seneca Valley (4-2, 4-2) to a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (1-7-1, 0-6-1).

South Park 7, South Allegheny 0 – Maddie Raymond had a hat trick and Emily Versino, Gianna Girol, Cassondra O’Connor and Faith Newell also scored for No. 4 South Park (8-0, 7-0) in a Section 4-2A win over South Allegheny (6-3, 4-2). Ali Miklos recorded her eighth straight shutout.

Springdale 8, Ligonier Valley 0 — Miranda Shock and Alana Rudolf scored two goals apiece as the Dynamos (3-3-1, 3-2-1) beat the Rams (3-8, 2-5) for the second time this season. Isabella Walsh, Lilly Ladicicco, Grace Gent, Ashley Ross also scored for Springdale.

Yough 2, Southmoreland 1 — McKenzie Pritts scored a pair of goals to help Yough (7-3, 4-3) win in Section 3-AA, handing No. 3 Southmoreland (8-1, 6-1) its first loss of the season. Tatum Lucero scored for the Scotties.

Boys soccer

Bentworth 8, California 0 – Julian Hays had four goals and John Scott scored twice to lead Bentowrth (4-6, 4-5) to a Section 4-A win over California (0-10, 0-8). Landon Urcho and Trevor Richardson also scored. Urcho and Christian Hete combined on the shutout.

Gateway 2, West Mifflin 1 (OT) – Chris Snyder’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Gateway (3-3, 3-3) topped West Mifflin (5-5, 4-5) in Section 4-3A.

Mt. Lebanon 2, Bethel Park 0 – Liam Byrne and Zac D’Alesandro scored for Mt. Lebanon (3-4, 3-4) in a Section 2-4A win over Bethel Park (3-5-1, 2-5-1).

Norwin 0, Allderdice 0 (OT) — No. 3 Norwin (6-0-1, 6-0-1) and Aldderdice (3-2-1, 3-2-1) battled to a scoreless draw in Section 3-AAAA.

Quaker Valley 9, Freedom 0 – Keller Chamovitz had five goals and an assist to lead No. 3 Quaker Valley (8-0-1, 8-0-1) past Freedom (4-4, 4-4) in Section 4-2A. Ryan Edwards had two goals and four assists. Rowan Kriebel added two goals and two assists.

Seton LaSalle 5, Beth-Center 0 – TJ Cherry had two goals and Reno Butelli, Cameron Colwell and Anthony Newman also scored to lead No. 4 Seton LaSalle (7-1, 7-0) past Beth-Center (3-3, 3-3) in Section 4-A. Nick Cherry recorded the shutout.

Shady Side Academy 14, Ligonier Valley 0 — Sam Farner scored a hat trick to lead No. 4 Shady Side Academy (5-1, 5-0) past Ligonier Valley (1-6, 1-5) in Section 2-AA.

Trinity Christian 3, Serra Catholic 2 (OT) – Sophomore Courtney Wright scored the winning goal in the second overtime to lead Trinity Christian (6-3, 5-2) to a Section 2-A win over Serra Catholic (5-3, 4-3). Morgan Kost and TJ Braun also scored for Trinity Christian.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 8, Oakland Catholic 0 — Julia Moorhead had a hat trick to help Penn-Trafford improve to 8-0 with a Section 1-AA win. Hannah Ondulich, Ava Hershberger, Allyson Doran, Delaney Shusko and Maddy Keenan also scored.

Girls tennis

Derry 5, Jeannette 0 — Tara Perry and Elizabeth Kott won singles matches in straight sets to help Derry to a Section 1-AA win.

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0 — Srilekha Sapram, Lydia Nguyen and Laylo Tukhtamuradogva rolled to singles wins to help Franklin Regional finish the regular season 7-1 in Section 1-AAA.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2 – Lucy Hightower and Carly Grant won a three-set match at No. 2 doubles to help Mt. Lebanon to a Section 4-AAA win and a 10-3 regular season record. Lauren Masteller and Lily Bosch also won for Mt. Lebanon.

Norwin 5, Penn-Trafford 0 — Trinity Miller won at No. 3 singles without dropping a game to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Oakland Catholic 3, Allderdice 2 – Isabella Liu-Lopez, Amanda Santora and the doubles team of Fran Divito and Gia Scaglione won to help Oakland Catholic to a Section 3-AAA win that clinched a playoff spot.

Sewickley Academy 5, Quaker Valley 0 – Simran Bedi, Ashley Close and Christina Walton won singles matches without losing a game to lead Sewickley Academy to a Section 5-AA win.

Valley 3, Burrell 2 — Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin won singles matches for Valley in a Section 1-AA win over Burrell. The Bucs swept the doubles matches with Jillian Perry and Elisabeth Gural winning first doubles, and Hanna Morrow and Lydia Flanagan winning second doubles.

Girls volleyball

Freeport 3, Mars 1 – The Yellowjackets (6-2) got their revenge as they upended the Fightin Planets in a section 5-AAA match up on Monday. Erica Lampus recorded 18 service points and eight kills in the matchup while Cassidy Dell stuffed the stat sheet with 16 service points, seven kills and 21 assists.

Hampton 3, Highlands 0 – Kai Herchenroether had 10 kills and Taylor Fiscus added eight to help Hampton to a Section 5-3A win. Julia Resch had nine digs and eight aces. Bridget Wojcik had nine aces and 26 assists.

Ligonier Valley 3, Frazier 0 – Haley Stormer had had five kills and Kailey Johnston added four to lead Ligonier Valley (5-2) to a nonsection win. Bella Vargulish had 13 service points and eight assists. Sarah Sheeder had 11 service points and 10 digs.

