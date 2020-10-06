High school roundup for Oct. 6, 2020: Nate Eastgate nets 2 for No. 2 Seneca Valley

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Nate Eastgate scored twice to lead No. 2 Seneca Valley (6-1-1, 6-1-1) to a 2-0 Section 1-4A boys soccer victory over No. 5 Fox Chapel (6-3, 5-3) in a matchup of Class 4A contenders Tuesday night. Zack LaValle and Connor Oros had assists.

Ambridge 3, Freedom 1 – Nathan Lambert had two goals and Brady Eisel also scored to lead Ambridge (7-2, 7-2) past Freedom (4-5, 4-5) in Section 4-2A.

Belle Vernon 8, Greensburg Salem 1 — Dylan Rathway had a hat trick, and Daniel Sassak scored twice to help No. 4 Belle Vernon (10-0, 9-0) to a Section 3-AAA win. Andrew Edwards had a goal for Greensburg Salem (2-7, 1-7).

Bentworth 4, Monessen 1 — Jerzy Timlin had two goals to lead Bentworth (5-6, 5-5) to a Section 4-A win. Morgan Madison scored for Monessen (2-6, 2-6).

Brownsville 6, Yough 1 – Nick Climes had two goals and an assist to lead Brownsville (1-9, 1-8) past Yough (3-7, 1-7) in Section 3-2A.

Charleroi 10, Waynesburg 1 – Eben McIntyre had five goals and Arlo McIntyre scored twice to lead No. 5 Charleroi (11-0, 9-0) past Waynesburg (4-3, 4-3) in Section 3-2A. Jake Caruso, Sam Iacovangelo and Ty Patterson also scored.

Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0 (OT) – Mason Le scored the winning goal to power Canon-McMillan (4-2-1, 4-2-1) past Baldwin (3-5, 3-4) in Section 2-4A.

Elizabeth Forward 4, East Allegheny 0 – Andrew Smith, Tony Kelly and Donovan Woytsek scored and Austin Onofrey had the shutout as Elizabeth Forward (7-2, 7-1) blanked East Allegheny (3-7, 2-7) in Section 1-2A.

Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0 — Zach Lorenz had a hat trick, and Zach Johnston scored twice to lead No. 2 Franklin Regional (10-1, 10-1) past Gateway (3-4, 3-4) in Section 4-AAA.

Indiana 3, Freeport 1 — Garrett Risch scored for Freeport (2-6, 2-6) in a Section 1-AAA loss to the Indians (6-1-2, 6-1-1).

Keystone Oaks 5, Avonworth 1 – Rutger Randall had a hat trick and Trevor Schuetz added two goals and an assist to power Keystone Oaks (6-2, 6-2) past Avonworth (3-5-1, 3-5-1) in Section 1-2A.

Kiski Area 3, Obama Academy 1 – Owen Zimmerman netted a hat trick to help Kiski Area (7-2-1, 7-2) roll past Obama Academy (1-5, 1-5) in Section 4-3A.

Latrobe 9, Southmoreland 0 – Nolan Agostoni and Will Casey scored hat tricks and Ryan Banks had a goal and four assists to lead Latrobe (5-2, 4-2) past Southmoreland (4-6, 4-5) in a nonsection match.

Leechburg 9, Valley 0 — Six players scored for the Blue Devils (4-3, 3-3) in a Section 2-AA win over the Vikings (0-2, 0-1). Gavin Cole led the way with a hat trick, and Jake Shuffert added two goals. Ryan Shaw, Dane Davies, Jake Mull and Ashton Redmond tallied one goal apiece. Keeper Owen McDermott recorded the shutout.

Mars 13, Armstrong 0 – Dane Beller scored five goals to lead No. 1 Mars (9-0, 8-0) past Armstrong (0-9-1, 0-9) in Section 1-3A. Tyler Nymberg had two goals and two assists, Gabe Singh two goals and an assist, Nabil Lahlou a goal and two assists, and Trent Wick a goal and an assist.

Norwin 9, Connellsville 0 – Brendan Ash scored five goals to lead No. 3 Norwin (7-0-1, 7-0-1) past Connellsville (2-6, 2-6) in Section 3-4A.

Quaker Valley 12, Mohawk 0 – Keller Chamovitz and Rowan Kriebel had hat tricks as No. 3 Quaker Valley (9-0-1, 9-0-1) blanked Mohawk (1-8, 1-8) in Section 4-2A. Will Dunda had two goals and two assists. Nick Allan added two goals and an assist.

Sewickley Academy 2, Riverside 0 – Mike DiSantis and Max Belt scored to lead No. 3 Sewickley Academy (6-1, 6-1) to a Section 1-A win over Riverside (3-4, 3-4).

Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1 – In a matchup of Section 2-AA leaders, No. 4 Shady Side Academy (6-1, 6-0) rallied past the Bucs (4-2, 4-2). Ian Smola gave Burrell a 1-0 lead, but Shady Side came back to tie the game with a Sam Farner penalty kick and won on an Eli Naughton goal. Dom Ferra made eight saves for the Bucs.

Springdale 4, Bishop Canevin 1 – The Dynamos (8-0, 6-0) topped Bishop Canevin (0-4, 0-4) in a Section 3-A match behind a pair of goals and an assist from Chris Mitchell. William Lawrence scored a goal for Springdale to go along with two assists, and Liam Dale added a goal and an assist. Andrew Haus gave up a goal in the first half but shut out the Crusaders in the second half, recording three saves on the night.

Thomas Jefferson 12, Uniontown 1 – Luke Giger and Jordan Chiprich had hat tricks and Alexander Folino scored twice to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-3, 7-3) past Uniontown (0-3) in Section 3-3A.

Trinity 8, Uniontown 1 — Alyssa Clutter and Courtney Lowe had hat tricks to lead Trinity (5-2, 4-2) past Uniontown (0-5) in Section 2-3A.

Upper St. Clair 5, Brashear 0 – Ben Bacdayan had two goals and Jack Myers, Andrew Popp and Baden Friday also scored to help Upper St. Clair (4-3-1, 4-3-1) past Brashear (1-5, 1-5) in Section 2-4A.

West Allegheny 6, Central Valley 0 – Connor Blazer had a hat trick and Keegan Amos added a goal and three assists for No. 5 West Allegheny (9-1, 9-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Central valley (1-8, 1-8). Johnny Dragisich and Mason Day also scored.

Girls soccer

Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 0 — Shady Side Academy (4-0, 4-0) shut out Valley (2-5, 1-5) in a Section 2-AA match with four players — Caroline Liptak, Sadie Navid, Melissa Riggins and Gabby Hill-Junke — scoring goals.

Springdale 7, Jeannette 0 – The Dynamos (4-3-1, 4-2-1) got a pair of goals from Miranda Shock and single tallies from Lilly Iadicicco, Alana Rudolf, Grace Gent, Abigail Williams and Jocelyn Walters-Vrabel in a Section 1-A victory over the Jayhawks (0-5, 0-5).

Thomas Jefferson 5, Obama Academy 0 – Olivia Supp had two goals and Hailey Krawczyk, Abby Atkinson and Abby Ngugi also scored for Thomas Jefferson (6-2, 5-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Obama Academy (1-4, 1-4). Emily Kane had two assists and Maddison Sippey recorded the shutout.

Field hockey

Pine-Richland 17, Allderdice 0 – Rylie Wollerton, Fiona Kortyna and Grace Merlack had hat tricks to elad Pine-Richland to a Section 1-AAA win.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel 3, Allderdice 2 – Hanna Essey and Bridget Kilmer won to finish the season undefeated at No. 2 doubles and lead Fox Chapel to a Section 3-AAA win. Carissa Shepard and the team of Anna Ferris and Emily Fera also won for Fox Chapel.

Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1 — Hannah Yan, Ellen Liu and Hannah Zheng won singles matches in straight sets to help Franklin Regional improve to 8-1 with a nonsection win.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Avella 1 – Elaina Nicholson had seven kills and 15 digs to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Tayla Pascoe and Ca’Mari Walden each ahd six kills. Jenna Dixon added six aces. Jenna DeFranco had 10 digs.

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0 – Alyssa Porter had nine kills and Taylor Godshall added eight to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win. Abigail Glumac had seven kills and five digs. Ava Weber and Maggie Brown had seven digs apiece.

Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 0 – The Lancers, No. 9 in the latest Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA rankings, improved to 7-1 in Section 5-AA play with a straight-set victory over the Rams (4-3). Deer Lakes won with game scores of 25-23, 25-15 and 25-21.

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0 — Sydney Williams had nine aces and eight digs to lead Derry to a Section 5-AA win. Marissa Weimer had nine digs.

Freeport 3, Highlands 0 — The Yellowjackets improved to 6-2 in Section 5-AAA with a straight-set sweep of Highlands (0-8). Amber Shirey delivered 19 service points and three kills. Emily Schmidt added 17 service points to and 10 assists. Abby DeJidas had 10 service points and five digs, and Erica Lampus led Freeport in kills with six.

Hampton 3, Knoch 1 — The No. 6 Talbots (8-0) topped the Knights (3-5, 2-5) in a Section 5 match. Quinn Hughes delivered 11 service points and 10 blocks for Knoch.

Laurel 3, Mohawk 0 – Reese Bintrim had 11 kills and Josey Fortuna added 15 assists to help Laurel to a Section 5-AA win. Regan Atkins had nine aces and Mackenzie Miles added 25 digs.

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0 – Leechburg (8-1, 7-1) blanked Riverview (2-5) in straight sets in a Section 4-A win. The Blue Devils, No. 6 in the latest WPVCA Class A poll, won with set scores of 25-13, 25-5, 25-12.

Mapletown 3, Jefferson Morgan 1 – Taylor Dusenberry had eight kills, five blocks and 10 digs to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Krista Wilson added 10 kills and seven digs, Ella Menear had eight kills and 13 digs, and Macee Cree recorded 29 assists and six digs.

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 1 – Mia Schubert had 24 kills and Morgan Gralewski added 17 to lead Shaler to a Section 1-4A win. Mackenzie Barr had eight blocks. Morgan Gralewski added 19 digs.

Springdale 3, Apollo Ridge 1 — The Dynamos (2-5) won the final two sets against the Vikings (3-4) to win the Section 4-A match.

Cross country

Division II, Section 4 — For the second year in a row, the Knoch and Riverview cross country teams split the section team championships. The Knights won their second consecutive girls championship Tuesday at Knoch as they defeated Riverview and Freeport to finish undefeated (10-0) in section competition. The Raiders finished off the section crown at 10-0 with victories over Knoch, Freeport and Shady Side Academy. It was Riverview’s third straight section title, and the team ran its dual-meet winning streak to 35.

The Knoch girls placed four runners in the top five with junior Elyse Chess (20 minutes, 24 seconds) first and freshman Emma Haugh (20:36) second. On the boys side, Knoch senior Mike Formica set a school record with a time of 16:17 and placed first overall. Riverview senior Mason Ochs placed second with a time of 17:03.

