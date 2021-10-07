High school roundup for Oct. 6, 2021: Hampton, Franklin Regional battle to draw

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 11:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Abigail Paterline battles Hampton’s Kendall Hoolahan for possession during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional goalkeeper Aris Lamana makes a save on Hampton’s Madison Hurst during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton goalkeeper Isabella English makes a lunging save in front of Franklin Regional’s Annie Klingensmith during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Morgan Walters celebrates a goal by Sydney Kranick against Hampton on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Sydney Kranick celebrates her goal with teammates early in their game against Hampton on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Sophie Kelly scores against Franklin Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Sophie Kelly celebrates her goal with teammates late in the second half against Franklin Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional goalkeeper Aris Lamana makes a save against Hampton on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional goalkeeper Aris Lamana celebrates with teammates after making a save on a penalty shot against Hampton on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Sydney Kranick battles Hampton’s Jillian Antol for possession during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Madison Hurst controls the ball next to Franklin Regional’s Mauriana Dorsch during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Frildey Field in Hampton. Previous Next

Sydney Kranick scored for Franklin Regional and Sophie Kelly found the net for Hampton as the top two teams in the Section 1-3A standings played to a girls soccer draw Wednesday night. Hampton (9-2-2, 7-1-2) ran its unbeaten streak to 11 games (9-0-2). Franklin Regional (8-3-1, 7-1-1) is 5-1-1 in its last seven games.

Apollo-Ridge 6, Riverview 2 — Sydney Durancik and Paige Crawford had a pair of goals each to help Apollo-Ridge (7-2, 6-2) earn a Section 1-A win. Delaney Fitzroy and Mirabella Andree had a goal apiece for the Vikings. Lola Abraham scored twice for Riverview (2-7, 2-7).

Bentworth 1, Monessen 0 — Tessa Charpentier scored the lone goal to lift Bentworth (6-7-1, 4-5-1) past Monessen (3-9, 2-7) in Section 2-A. Cassidy Sicchitano recorded her first career shutout.

Bethel Park 1, Peters Township 1 — Lily Gaston scored for Bethel Park (7-4-1, 4-4-1) and Casey Breier found the net for Peters Township (7-3-3, 5-2-3) in a Section 2-4A draw.

Bishop Canevin 5, Aquinas 0 — Ainsley Smith scored a hat trick and Ashley Lippold netted two goals as Bishop Canevin (9-0-1, 8-0-1) defeated Aquinas (6-4, 5-2) in a Section 4-1A match.

Burrell 3, Shady Side Academy 3 — Anna Novak, Kaitlyn Postupak, and Miley Kariotis had a goal apiece for Burrell (8-2-3, 4-1-3) in a draw with Section 2-2A leader Shady Side Academy (6-1-1, 6-0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 3, Seton LaSalle 0 — Ashley Horvath converted a penalty kick and Kayla Brose and Lexi Durkacs also scored to lead Chartiers-Houston (9-4, 6-3) to a Section 2-A win over Seton LaSalle (7-4, 7-2). Grace McAvoy made nine saves to earn the shutout.

Connellsville 6, Greensburg Salem 2 — Mary Kate Lape had a hat trick, Jocelyn Gratchic scored twice and Brooke Lindstrom added a goal to lead Connellsville (11-2, 10-1) past Greensburg Salem (5-7, 5-5) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 6, Freeport 3 — Ashley McAdams had four goals and an assist and Maddy Boulos scored twice and recorded three assists as Deer Lakes (7-6, 6-2) defeated Freeport (1-9-1, 1-5-1) in Section 2-2A action. Nora Mahan, Emma Check and Crystal Zembrzuski scored for the Yellowjackets.

Elizabeth Forward 5, West Mifflin 0 — Abby Beinlich scored two goals to lead Elizabeth Forward (11-1-1, 7-0-1) in a Section 4-2A win against West Mifflin (2-11-1, 1-6-1). Natalie Moffa, Giovanno Ferraro and Mia Valerio each netted a goal for the Warriors.

Freedom 6, Riverside 0 — Shaye Bailey scored a hat trick to lead Freedom (8-2, 7-0) past Riverside (8-6, 6-2) in a battle between top teams in Section 3-A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Ligonier Valley 0 — Sara Felder, Riley Kerr and Tatum Gretz registered a hat trick each to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (7-1, 6-1) past Ligonier Valley (1-10, 1-6) in Section 1-A.

Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0 — Riley Koziatek had a hat trick to lead Kiski Area (6-8, 4-5) past Armstrong (1-11, 0-10) in a Section 1-3A match.

Latrobe 1, Fox Chapel 0 — Reagan Reilly scored a goal that was assisted by Robin Reilly for Latrobe (10-0-1, 7-0-1) in a Section 1-4A victory over Fox Chapel (6-5-1, 4-3-1). Sofia DeCerb recorded the shutout.

Mars 2, Montour 0 — Piper Coffield and Aly Cooper scored for Mars (9-0-1, 9-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Montour (8-5, 6-3).

Moon 1, Canon McMillan 0 — Hailey Longwell’s goal was enough for Moon (10-1, 8-1) in its Section 2-4A victory over Canon McMillan (7-6, 3-6).

Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 0 — Rylin Bugosh netted a hat trick as Mt. Pleasant (10-2, 7-0) won its Section 3-2A match against Brownsville (2-9, 0-8). Allison Bailey, Sydney Hare, Maggie Piper and Carsyn Rivardo each tallied a goal. Jenna Piper and Gigi Stanek combined on the shutout for the Lady Vikings.

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0 — Lucia Wells scored a pair of goals and Abigail Stager also scored to help North Allegheny (11-0-1, 7-0-1) beat Pine-Richland (3-7, 1-5) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic 3, Beaver 0 — Angelina Berkey, Lauren Mealie and Lauren McDonald each scored a goal as North Catholic (10-1, 6-1) beat Beaver (7-2, 5-2) in a Section 1-2A match. Rylie Kumer made six saves to earn the shutout.

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2 — In a Section 3-4A match, Faith Steen, Julia Bursick and Emma Rigone scored goals for Norwin (9-2, 6-2) in a victory over Hempfield (0-12, 0-7).

Penn-Trafford 3, Allderdice 1 — Malia Kearns had a goal and an assist and Avery Hofmeister and Alexis Brown also scored for Penn-Trafford (5-7, 4-5) in a Section 3-4A win. Gwen Bernardini scored for Allderdice (6-8, 2-6).

Quaker Valley 4, Hopewell 0 — Nora Johns recorded a hat trick and Anna Licastro also scored for Quaker Valley (5-6-1, 4-4) in a Section 1-2A win over Hopewell (7-6-1, 1-6).

South Fayette 3, Blackhawk 1 — Paige Postufka, Anna Hertzler and Olivia Renk each scored a goal to lift South Fayette (8-5, 6-3) over Blackhawk (4-6, 2-6) in a Section 4-3A match.

Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 0 — Kendall and Gabby Fabery each netted two goals to lead Southmoreland (8-1-2, 6-1-1) in a Section 3-2A victory over McGuffey (4-7, 1-6). Taylor Klingensmith and Autumn Bartos scored a goal each and goalkeepers Kaylee Keys and Alexa Smith combined on the shutout for the Scotties.

South Park 8, Ringgold 0 — Maya Wertelet collected four goals and Gianna Girol, Kierra Moebler, Cassondra O’Connor and Ali Miklos also scored for South park (8-1-3) in a nonsection win over Ringgold (6-7).

Springdale 3, Serra Catholic 1 — Lilly Iadicicco, Briana Ross and Grace Gent were the goal scorers as Springdale (12-1, 8-1) defeated Serra Catholic (6-6, 6-4) in Section 1-A. Bella Meder scored for Serra.

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 1 — Sam Prunzik and Liv LaGoy scored two goals apiece and Micayla Densmore also found the net as Upper St. Clair (7-4-1, 5-3-1) picked up a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (0-14, 0-10).

West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0 — Mackenzie John and Chloe Hart found the net as West Allegheny (4-7-1, 4-5) blanked Central Valley (3-8-1, 1-7) in Section 4-3A. Caroline Bachowski recorded the shutout.

Yough 2, Waynesburg 0 — McKenzie Pritts scored a pair of goals, both assisted by Nicky Veychek, to lead Yough (10-2-1, 5-1-1) past Waynesburg (4-6, 2-5) in Section 3-2A. Marin Sleith recorded the shutout.

Field hockey

Hempfield 5, Peters Township 3 — Delphine Vandael scored four times and Julianna Paronish picked up her first goal of the season to lead Hempfield to a Class 3A victory.

Girls volleyball

Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 2 — Derry won the fifth set 15-13 to stave off a comeback attempt from Ligonier Valley in a Section 5-2A match. Sasha Whitfield had 17 kills for Derry and Hannah Ruffner added 15 kills.Haley Stormer had 10 kills and five service aces for the Rams, who trailed 2-0 in the match, but won sets three and four to force a tiebreaker.

Girls tennis

Moon’s Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren, the sixth seed, were the only team seeded outside the top four to advance to the semifinals at the WPIAL girls tennis doubles championships Wednesday.

Lounder and Koren knocked off third-seeded Evie Ellenberger and Claire Loomis of Upper St. Clair in the quarterfinals. The Moon pair will meet Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters in Thursday’s semifinals. Top-seeded Elana Sobol and Rachel Nath of Shady Side Academy and fourth-seeded Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding of North Allegheny will square off in the other semi.

In Class 2A, the top four seeds advanced. Knoch’s Emily and Lindsay Greb, the No.1 seed, will take on Montour’s Madilyn Rimbey and Peja Cruise. Sewickley Academy’s Kirsten Close and Roshni Thakkar, the No. 2 seed, will face Beaver’s Chloe DeSanzo and Fiona Rubino in the other semifinal.

Cross country

Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller set a Division I, Section 4 meet record with a time of 18:57 en route to winning the meet at Northmoreland Park. Miller helped the Cavaliers finish third overall behind Oakland Catholic and Fox Chapel. Clara Kelly (20:48) finished fourth to lead the Foxes. Jack Lorence (17:02) won the boys meet by 37 seconds to pace Fox Chapel to an overall championship. Indiana placed second and Kiski Area was third. Fox Chapel’s Ethan Vaughn (17.41) placed third and Plum’s Connor Pivirotto (17:47) was fourth.