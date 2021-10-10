High school roundup for Oct. 9, 2021: Beaver holds off New Castle rally

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 10:37 PM

Wyatt Ringer ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beaver to a 20-14 Class 4A Parkway Conference victory over New Castle. The game was completed Saturday morning after it was suspended due to lightning Friday night.

Beaver (4-2, 1-1) led 20-0 when the game was suspended with 6:29 left in the third quarter. Christopher Hood threw a 70-yard touchdown to Tyler Leekins, then caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Leekins for New Castle (4-3, 1-1).

Western Beaver 40, Brentwood 12 — Thad Gray one touchdown rushing and another on an interception return to lead Western Beaver (6-1, 2-0) to a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference win over Brentwood (1-6, 0-2). Xander LeFebvre threw three touchdown passes, two to Levi Gray and one to Dorian McGhee.

Cornell 34, Burgettstown 14 — Raequan Troutman had an 80-yard kick return and a 50-yard punt return to help Cornell (5-1, 4-0) earn a Class A Big 7 Conference win at Burgettstown (2-4, 0-4). Sincere Kimbrough threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for another.

Girls soccer

Avonworth 2, Beaver 1 — Gianna Babusci had a pair of goals to lead Avonworth (10-3, 7-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Beaver (7-4, 5-4). Ava Wert and Mia Burens had an assist for the Antelopes.

Belle Vernon 4, Ringgold 0 — Farrah Reader scored twice and had an assist for Belle Vernon (12-3, 9-2) in a Section 2-3A win over Ringgold (6-8, 6-5). Morgan Einodshofer added a goal and an assist and Ava Scalise had a goal.

Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 0 — Sarah Powell netted the lone goal for Canon-McMillan (8-6, 4-6) in a Section 2-4A win over Bethel Park (7-5-1, 4-5-1). Cece Butera earned the shutout in net for the Big Macs.

Fox Chapel 8, Hempfield 0 — Sydney Schutzman and Makayla Mulholland each tallied two goals and two assists as Fox Chapel (7-5-1, 5-3-1) shut out Hempfield (0-13, 0-8) in Section 3-4A. Molly McNaughton picked up the clean sheet in goal.

Freedom 4, South Side 3 — Renae Mohrbacher converted a penalty kick with 22 seconds remaining in regulation to propel Freedom (9-2, 8-0) to a Section 3-A win over South Side (7-7, 4-4). The Bulldogs sewed up their seventh consecutive section title with the victory.

Mars 2, South Fayette 1 — Aly Cooper and Leana Cuzzocrea scored to help Mars (10-0-1, 10-0) clinch the Section 4-3A title with a victory over South Fayette (8-6, 6-4). Ava Lewis and Gwen Howell recorded assists for the Fightin’ Planets.

Montour 6, Central Valley 0 — Salveria Ulizie recorded the hat trick as Montour (9-5, 7-3) beat Central Valley (3-10-1, 1-9) in Section 4-3A.

North Catholic 8, Hopewell 0 — Jayden Sharpless scored three goals and Lauren MacDonald added two as North Catholic (12-1, 8-1) defeated Hopewell (7-6-1, 1-6) in Section 1-2A. Goalkeeper Rylee Kumer recorded the shutout.

Norwin 4, Allderdice 0 — Halle Holtzman scored two goals in the second half and Evelyn Moore and Paloma Swankler found the net in the first half to lead Norwin (10-2, 7-2) past Allderdice (6-9, 2-7) in Section 3-4A.

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 — In Section 2-4A, CeCe Scott had a goal and an assist as Peters Township (8-3-3, 6-2-3) defeated Mt. Lebanon (7-4-2, 4-4-1).

Riverside 9, Neshannock 0 — Lexi Fluharty had a hat trick and Megan Zelch and Emma Thellman added two goals apiece for Riverside (9-6, 7-2) in a Section 3-A win over Neshannock (1-10, 0-8).

Southmoreland 5, Waynesburg 0 — Taylor Klingensmith scored a hat trick, and Kendall Fabery and Amanda Hoffer also had goals as Southmoreland (9-1-2, 7-1-1) shut out Waynesburg (4-7, 2-6) in Section 3-2A play.

Springdale 2, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Briana Ross and Morgan Fitzgerald scored for Springdale (13-1, 9-1) in a Section 1-A win over Apollo-Ridge (7-3, 6-3).

Trinity 7, Albert Gallatin 1 — Alyssa Clutter scored four goals to lead Trinity (6-6, 6-5) to a Section 2-3A against Albert Gallatin (2-11, 1-10).

Boys soccer

Ambridge 7, Hopewell 0 — Will Gruca scored four goals and Hayden Hohman, Nathan Lambert and JJ Simms also found the net for Ambridge (8-4, 7-3) in a Section 4-2A win over Hopewell (4-9, 4-6). Ryan Conover made five saves to earn the shutout.

Butler 7, Knoch 1 — Landon Mohney had four goals and an assist to lead Butler (11-4) to a nonsection win over Knoch (6-6-2). Aiden Soley added one goal and two assists.

Canon-McMillan 1, Upper St. Clair 0 — Aiden Blatt scored the lone goal to lift Canon-McMillan (11-1-1, 9-0-1) past Upper St. Clair (5-6-2, 5-4-2) in Section 2-4A win.

Central Valley 4, North Hills 1 — Cam DeVincentis scored two goals and added an assist to lead Central Valley (3-9-2) to a nonsection win against North Hills (2-11). William Manning chipped in a goal and an assist.

Leechburg 4, St. Joseph 0 — Ashton Redmond scored all four goals, Haven Stewart recorded his first varsity assist, and Owen McDermott recorded the shutout as Leechburg (6-3-1) blanked St. Joseph (0-7-1) in a nonsection game.

North Allegheny 2, Hampton 1 — Andre Ennis and Connor Kaczmarek scored first-half goals as North Allegheny (10-3) handed Hampton (11-1) its first loss of the year in a nonsection match. Zander Plizga scored for the Talbots.

Shady Side Academy 4, Kiski School 0 — Sam Farner and Jackson Suski scored two goals each as Shady Side Academy (9-0) beat Kiski School in nonsection play.

Southmoreland 3, Geibel 3 — Landon Delara scored twice and Joey Jefferson also found the net as Southmoreland (0-14-1) and Geibel (0-8-1) earned the first draw of the season for both teams.

Springdale 2, Aquinas Academy 2 — John Duku and Jackson Pribanic scored for Springdale (8-4-1, 5-4-1) in a draw against Aquinas Academy (7-6-1, 4-5-1) in Section 3-A. August Tabacheck and Bret Overly had assists for the Dynamos.

Waynesburg 2, Beth-Center 0 — Gabe Snyder and Nate Jones scored for the Raiders (4-9) in a nonsection win over Beth-Center (0-12). Dalton Taylor assisted on both goals.

West Allegheny 3, Quaker Valley 0 — Johnny Dragisich and Mason Day had a goal and an assist apiece and Tyler Rosborough also scored as West Allegheny (15-0) defeated Quaker Valley (13-2) in a nonsection matchup of WPIAL title contenders.