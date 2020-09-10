High school roundup for Sept. 10, 2020: Franklin Regional golf stays undefeated

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 10:33 PM

Zach Abdallah shot a 1-under 35 and Nolan Shilling an even-par 35 to help Franklin Regional improve to 5-0 with a 185-198 Section 4-AAA boys golf win Thursday at Meadowink GC. Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti was match medalist with a 2-under 34.

Norwin 188, Penn-Trafford 189 – Sal Cerilli shot a 34 and Nate Graham a 36 to lead Norwin to victory in a battle for first place in Section 1-AAA. Nick Turowski led Penn-Trafford with a 34.

Indiana 200, Latrobe 225 – Freshman Trevor Todd shot an even-par 36 to help Indiana keep pace with Norwin atop Section 1-AAA. Dom Atkinson led Latrobe with a 42.

Moon 214, Montour 216 – Justin Scally shot a 36 to help Moon to a Section 5-AAA win.

Blackhawk 213, Beaver 235 – Austin Thellman, Brendan Welsh and Zach Oliver all shot 42 to lead Blackhawk to a Section 5-AAA win at Seven Oaks CC.

South Side 243, Ambridge 283 – David Corfield shot a 43 to lead South Side to a Section 6-AA win at Ponderosa GC. Spencer Green led Ambridge with a 47. South Side is 6-0.

South Park 217, Bishop Canevin 220 – Joey Toth shot a 38 to help South Park improve to 5-1 with a Section 4-AA win. Mark Ingold led Bishop Canevin with a 39.

Seneca Valley 215, Shaler 236 – Nolan Nicklas shot a 41 to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 3-AAA win. Shaler’s Joey Miller was medalist with a 40.

Shady Side Academy 186, Hampton 216 – Adam Lauer shot a 35 to lead Shady Side Academy to a Section 8-AAA win at Fox Chapel GC. Matthew Ruzomberka led Hampton with a 38.

Waynesburg 192, Jefferson-Morgan 213 – Evan Davis shot a 35 to lead Waynesburg to a Section 8-AA win. Bryce Bedilion led Jefferson-Morgan with a 36.

Greensburg Central Catholic 223, Mt. Pleasant 226 – Ben Ritenour shot a 37 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 4-AA. Carson Kirshner had a 42 for Mt. Pleasant.

Knoch 227, Freeport 242 – Cory Voltz shot a 39 and Ryan Barnes added a 46 to lead Knoch to a Section 8-AAA win at Butler CC. Nate Covey led Freeport with a 43.

Kiski Area 235, Highlands 289 – Campbell Curry shot a 43 to lead Kiski Area to a Section 8-AAA victory at Willowbrook CC.

Gateway 223, Plum 230 – Cody Beckwith shot a 37 to lead Gateway to a Section 4-AAA win. Jacob Pedley led Plum with a 39.

Girls golf

Peters Township 178, Upper St. Clair 184 – Delaney Kern shot a 41 at Valleybrook CC to help Peters Township to a Section 2-AAA win. Serna Ploeger shot 44 for Upper St. Clair.

Indiana 192, Hollidaysburg 218 – Sydney Brice and Sara Kane shot 46 to help Indiana move to 6-0 with a nonsection win at Indiana CC.

Butler 176, Mars 187 – Paige Scott led Butler to a nonsection win with a 39. Mars’ Victoria Witouski also shot a 39.

Girls tennis

North Hills 3, Hampton 2 – Led by wins from Rachel Byrne at No. 3 singles and the doubles teams of Ashley Katz and Maggie Knox and Morgan Nolan and Sydney Kissner, North Hills won a Section 2-AAA match.

Blackhawk 5, Ambridge 0 – Chloe Stein and Kate Trevelline won singles matches to help Blackhawk to a Section 4-AA win.

Knoch 5, Winchester Thurston 0 – Knoch won five matches in straight sets, losing a total of one game, to roll to a Section 3-AA victory.

Fox Chapel 5, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Paige Theoret rallied from a set down to win at No. 3 singles and help Fox Chapel to a Section 3-AAA win.

Norwin 5, Armstrong 0 – Jenna Beach, Sydney Pesarsick and Trinity Miller won singles matches without dropping a game for Norwin in Section 1-AAA.

Valley 4, Southmoreland 1 – Eden Richey and Elisabeth Ervin won singles matches to help Valley improve to 3-0 with a Section 1-AA victory.

Burrell 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 – Caroline Dynka and Amber Bigler won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to lead Burrell to a Section 1-AA win.

Greensburg Salem 3, Derry 2 – Paige Storkel and Chelsea Stabile wons singles matches to help Greensburg Salem to a Section 1-AA win.

Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0 – Kaia Conte and Lauren Burkley won a closely contested match at No. 1 singles to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win.

