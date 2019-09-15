High school roundup for Sept. 14, 2019: Burgettstown rallies past Summit

By:

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 11:41 PM

After trailing by 10 points after the first quarter, Burgettstown scored 44 unanswered points in a 46-12 victory over Summit Academy (0-4) in a nonconference football game Saturday afternoon.

Burgettstown (3-0) got on the board when Cyle Conley scored on a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Seth Phillis took over the second quarter when he reached the end zone twice with a 45-yard interception return and 8-yard reception from Jake Lounder as Burgettstown took a 20-12 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Lounder connected with Christian Bagwell for a 13-yard touchdown. Phillis hit a 42-yard field goal to give Burgettstown a 30-12 lead after three.

Burgettstown scored a pair of rushing touchdowns — Alexander Mitko (28 yards) and Jaeron Cody (4 yards).

Carner Warrington-Curry threw for 102 yards, two touchdowns and two interception for Summit Academy.

Boys soccer

Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 2 — Giuseppe Croce scored the game-winning goal with two minutes left in the game to give Mt. Lebanon (4-1-1, 4-0) a Section 2-AAAA win against Baldwin (2-6, 1-3). Zach Nellas scored Mt. Lebanon’s other two goals.

South Fayette 2, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Elliot Sanders and Ethan Bollinger scored to give South Fayette (6-1, 3-1) a win against Thomas Jefferson (4-1-3, 2-1-2) in Section 4-AAA. Austin Rees recorded the shutout.

West Allegheny 3, Montour 1 — Freshman Logen Mackey scored the first two goals of his high school career to lead West Allegheny (5-3, 3-1) to a Section 2-AAA victory against Montour (2-4-1, 1-2-1). Johnny Dragisich added a goal and an assist.

Keystone Oaks 0, Elizabeth Forward 0 — In Section 1-AA, Keystone Oaks (3-1-1, 3-1-1) and Elizabeth Forward (3-2-1, 3-1-0) played to a scoreless tie. Keystone Oaks has yet to surrender a goal this season.

Serra Catholic 8, South Allegheny 0 — In nonsection play, Jack Dougherty scored two goals to lead Serra Catholic (2-2-1) to the shutout against South Allegheny (0-7). Joe Salemi added a goal and two assists while Nick Almeter, Joey Folino and Connor Gibson each added a goal and an assist.

Seton LaSalle 7, California 1 — T.J. Cherry scored twice to lead Seton LaSalle (4-2, 4-0) to a Section 4-A win against California (2-5, 0-4).

Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 1 — Brian Hustava and Leyton Hustava scored Bentworth’s goals in its Section 4-A win against Chartiers-Houston (4-2-1, 1-2-1). Bentworth improved to 4-3, 3-2 on the season.

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 2 (OT) — Brady Paliscak sent home a rebound from a Nathan Schlessinger shot off the crossbar to give Penn-Trafford (2-5, 2-3) an overtime victory over Hempfield (1-5, 0-5) in Section 3-AAAA.

Joe Whipkey scored the Penn-Trafford’s first two goals.

Latrobe 4, Penn Hills 0 — Nolan Agostoni scored three goals to lead Latrobe (1-4, 1-4) to a Section 3-AAAA win over Penn Hills (2-5, 1-4). Nico Lorenzi scored the fourth goal for the Wildcats.

Franklin Regional 5, Chartiers Valley 1 — Anthony DiFalco scored three goals to lead Franklin Regional (5-0-1, 4-0-1) to the Section 4-AAA win against Chartiers Valley (2-3-2, 2-1-1).

Kiski Area 2, Knoch 1 — In Section 1-AAA, Evan Long and Campbell Curry scored to lift Kiski Area (4-2-1, 3-1-1) past Knoch (1-6, 1-4).

Charleroi 11, Yough 0 — Eben McIntyre scored four goals, and Cullin Woytovich added three as Charleroi (5-0, 5-0) shut out Yough (0-4, 0-4) in Section 3-AA. Keaton Riley added two goals for Charleroi, which has outscored opponents 32-2 this season.

Burrell 8, Leechburg 0 — Jacob Guerrini scored two goals and added two assists to lead Burrell over Leechburg (2-5, 1-4) in a Section 2-AA game.

Nicholas Kariotis added a goal and two assists, and Ian Smola had a goal and an assist for the Bucs (4-4, 2-3).

Deer Lakes 2, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Michael Sullivan and Devin Murray scored to lead Deer Lakes (5-2, 5-0) over Mt. Pleasant (3-1-1, 3-1-1) in Section 2-AA. Nick Braun made one save for the Lancers.

Kiski Area 2, Knoch 1 — Evan Long and Campbell Curry scored to lift Kiski Area (4-2-1, 3-1-1) past Knoch (1-6, 1-4) in Section 2-AAA.

Riverview 2, Aquinas Academy 0 — Joey Flanick and Nick O’Toole scored in the second-half as Riverview (4-1, 3-1) blanked Section 3-A foe Aquinas Academy (0-5, 0-4).

Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0 — Ephrain Duku scored twice as Springdale (4-2, 4-1) shut out Eden Christian (2-4, 2-2) in Section 3-A. Andrew Haus was in goal for the Dynamos.

Girls soccer

Canon-McMillan 5, Shaler 1 — Annabel Thomas recorded the hat trick as Canon-McMillan (4-2) defeated Shaler (0-6) in nonsection play.

Pine-Richland 5, North Catholic 0 — Megan Donnelly and Stephanie Cornelius scored two goals each to lead Pine-Richland (4-1) to a nonsection win over North Catholic (3-3). Izzi Boyd scored for Pine-Richland. Katharine Kelly and Emma VanMeter earned the shutout for the Rams.

West Allegheny 4, Avonworth 0 — Mackenzie Partyka scored two goals to lead West Allegheny (5-1) to a nonsection win over Avonworth (2-4). Mackenzie Johnson and Mackenzie Evers each scored a goal for the Indians. Morgan Shansky finished with two assists.

Butler 5, Altoona 1 — Maci Lineman scored two goals to lead Butler (4-1) to a nonsection win over Altoona. McKenna Robinson, Chloe Weiland and Sam Miller all scored goals in the win.

Monessen 2, Albert Gallatin 1 (2OT) — Mya Petruska took a pass from Sydney Caterino to score the winning goal with 30 seconds left in the second overtime to give Monessen (1-5) the nonsection win over Albert Gallatin (1-5).

Zalendria Hardison tied the score for Monessen with five minutes left in regulation as she scored off an Aaliyah Rice corner kick.

Penn-Trafford 12, Laurel Highlands 0 — Sarah Nguyen, Malia Kearns, Mackenzie Powell and Taylor Lloyd scored two goals each as Penn-Trafford (5-1) blanked Laurel Highlands (1-4) in nonsection play.

Emma Rain and Fralley Panzo added a goal each and two assists for Penn-Trafford, which has outscored its opponents 29-2 this season.

Freeport 3, Slippery Rock 2 — Katie Borromeo, Aleah Parison and Emma Check scored for Freeport (5-0) in a nonsection win. Sidney Shemanski added two assists.