High school roundup for Sept. 14, 2020: Upper St. Clair tops Baldwin in opener

By:

Monday, September 14, 2020 | 11:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Christian Waronsky battles Hampton’s Liam Nichols for a header during their game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Freeport. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Nate Lazzara (10) celebrates his first half goal with teammates during their conference opener against Shaler Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Fox Chapel. Previous Next

Jack Myers scored a pair of goals as Upper St. Clair opened up Section 2-AAAA boys soccer play with a 4-3 victory over Baldwin on Monday night. Nick Tanner had a goal and an assist and Max Fultineer also scored for the Panthers.

Seneca Valley 9, North Hills 0 – Zach LaValle scored four times as No. 4 Seneca Valley rolled to a Section 1-AAAA win.

Mars 8, Highlands 0 – Dane Beller had three goals and two assists to lead Mars to a Section 1-AAA win. Gabe Singh scored twice. Nabil Lahlou had a goal and three assists. Tyler Nymberg added a goal and two assists.

Central Valley 1, Blackhawk 0 – Dominic Galatis scored an unassisted goal and Joey Haney had a 13-save shutout for Central Valley in Section 2-AAA.

West Allegheny 7, Beaver 0 – Johnny Dragisich had two goals and two assists to lead No. 5 West Allegheny in Section 2-AAA. Conner Blazer scored twice. Keegan Amos and Mason Day had a goal and an assist.

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 (OT) – Hunter Meade scored the overtime winner to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon to a Section 3-AAA victory. Nick Nagy also scored for the Leopards.

Kiski Area 5, West Mifflin 1 — Nathaniel Coleman and Anders Bordoy scored a pair of goals each to propel Kiski Area past West Mifflin in a Section 4-AAA match. Cole Fluman added a goal and an assist for the Cavaliers.

Hampton 4, Freeport 0 – Gabe Viszlay, Liam Nichols, Corey Scherer and Kai Suyama scored for Hampton in a Section 8-AAA victory.

Quaker Valley 10, Hopewell 0 – Rowan Kriebel had three goals and three assists to lead No. 2 Quaker Valley to a Section 1-AA win. Weston Grant had a hat trick. Kellen Auth scored twice. Nick Allan had a goal and three assists.

Keystone Oaks 2, East Allegheny 1 – Rohan Shrestha and Trevor Schuetz scored goals to lead Keystone Oaks to a Section 1-AA win.

Leechburg 7, Ligonier Valley 0 — Ashton Redmond and Gavin Cole notched a pair of goals each for Leechburg in a Section 2-AA win over Ligonier Valley. Jake Schuffert added a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils, and Luke Fox had a goal and an assist. Christian Gebauer scored a goal, and Leechburg goalie Owen McDermott made three saves.

Burrell 8, Derry 0 – Six Burrell players scored in a Section 2-AA win. Jake Guerrini had a hat trick. Ian Smola, Justin Potts, Seth Trisoline, Ethan Croushore and Luke Guerrini added goals as all 31 Burrell players saw action in the road triumph.

Charleroi 10, Yough 0 – Eben McIntyre had a hat trick and Sam Iacovangelo scored twice to lead Charleroi to a Section 3-AA win.

Trinity Christian 19, Geibel 0 – Gabriel Schafer scored four goals and Morgan Kost had three to lead Trinity Christian in Section 2-A.

Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1 — The Dynamos kicked off the season with a Section 3-A victory. Chris Mitchell scored twice, including one on a penalty kick, and Billy Lawrence added a goal and an assist. Matt Haus assisted on a goal for Springdale, and Andrew Haus picked up the win in net with 10 saves.

Seton LaSalle 7, Monessen 1 – Cam Colewell, Reno Butelli and T.J. Cherry had two goals each to lead Seton LaSalle in Section 4-A. Charles Mrlack had a goal for Monessen.

Bentworth 3, Chartiers Houston 2 – Julian Hays had a hat trick to lead Bentworth to a Section 4-A win.

Girls soccer

Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 2 (OT) – Melia Peer, Casey Gorman and Malena Pasquale scored to lift Mt. Lebanon to a Section 2-AAAA victory.

Peters Township 3, Moon 0 – Cece Scott, Jillian Marvin and Casey Breier scored to help Peters Township to a Section 2-AAAA victory.

Plum 4, Thomas Jefferson 1 – The Mustangs, last year’s WPIAL Class AAA runners-up, opened their 2020 season with a Section 3-AAA victory. Cameron Collins scored twice for Plum, which also got goals from Gina Proviano and Kaitlyn Killinger. Proviano, Marissa Liberto and Annabel Arhin provided assists for the Mustangs, while Kelly Kvortek and Erica Taylor shared goalkeeper duties.

Deer Lakes 6, Knoch 4 — Lily Litrun recorded a hat trick, and Ashley McAdams added a pair of goals as the Lancers topped the Knights in a Section 2-AA opener. Madeline Boulos added a goal for Deer Lakes. Macrina Robb had a hat trick for Knoch, and Megan Vasas contributed a goal.

Chartiers-Houston 7, Charleroi 1 – Ashley Horvath scored four goals and Alyssa Wright scored twice to lead Chartiers-Houston to a Section 2-A win. Kayla Brose also scored. Bella Coratto had a goal for Charleroi.

North Hills 6, Hopewell 1 – Miranda Groll, Rebecca Miller and Abby Kreps scored first-half goals to lead North Hills to a nonsection win. Alexa Smolensky and Olivia Yoder also scored.

Boys golf

Mt. Pleasant 209, Southmoreland 251 – Steven Brown shot a 36 to help Mt. Pleasant to a Section 2-AA win.

Norwin 181, Penn-Trafford 191 – Logan Divald and Trent Kablach shot 34 to lead five Norwin golfers at 38 or better in a Section 1-AAA win.

Derry 214, Ligonier Valley 219 – Ryan Bushey, Hunter Jurica, Ashton Beighley, and Bryce Baum all shot 42 to lead Derry to a Section 2-AA victory. Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Jones

Central Catholic 190, Franklin Regional 198, Penn Hills 241 – Chuckie Tragesser shot a 38 to lead Franklin Regional in a Section 4-AAA tri-match.

Armstrong 208, Greensburg Salem 230 – Armstrong’s Noah Oliver was medalist with a 38 to lead Armstrong to a Section 1-AAA win at at Kittanning CC.

Keystone Oaks 250, Steel Valley 281 – Dan O’Brien shot a 47 to lead Keystone Oaks to a Section 7-AA win.

Moon 214, Blackhawk 220, Central Valley 256 – Zachary Ross and Justin Scally shot 41 to lead Moon to a tri-match victory in Section 5-AAA.

Blackhawk 220, Central Valley 256 – Luke Price and Talon Mihalinac shot 42 to lead Blackhawk to a Section 5-AAA win at Shadow Lakes GC.

Ellwood City 212, Union 277 – Milo Sesti shot a 38 to help Ellwood City to a Section 5-AA win.

Kiski Area 228, Freeport 231 — Evan Hileman fired a match-low 3-over-par 38 to lead Kiski Area (4-3, 4-3) to a Section 8-AAA win over Freeport (2-5, 1-5) at Buffalo Golf Course.

Girls golf

Penn-Trafford 197, Gateway 259 – Antolena Damico and Emily Spudy carded 47s for Penn-Trafford in Section 3-AAA action at Murrysville GC.

Mt. Lebanon 195, North Allegheny 199 – Lindsey Powanda shot a 38 to lift Mt. Lebanon to a nonsection win.

Butler 181, Seneca Valley 185 – Paige Scott and Chloe Paulisick shot 43 to lead Butler in Section 4-AAA. Seneca Valley’s Lihini Ranaweera was medalist with a 35.

Indiana 207, Punxsutawney 211 – Sara Kane shot a 47 as Indiana improved to 7-0 with a nonsection win.

Girls tennis

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Southmoreland 2 – Juliette Steffensen and Emmy Riley won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles to help Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 1-AA win.

Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2 – Hannah Yan, Ellen Liu and Hannah Zheng swept the singles matches to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-AAA win.

Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0 – Lena Yuhas and the team of Kaia Conte and Lauren Burkley won without dropping a game to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win.

Quaker Valley 5, Carlynton 0 – Emily Sanders, Mary Pangburn and Maggie McManus won singles matches in straight sets to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 5-AA win.

Beaver 5, Blackhawk 0 – No. 2 singles player Fiona Rubino and the No. 1 doubles team of Chloe Desanzo and Lily Pruszenski won without dropping a game to lead Beaver in Section 4-AA.\

Fox Chapel 4, Oakland Catholic 1 — The Foxes remained undefeated with a Section 3-AAA win. Carissa Shepard and Paige Theoret won in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 3 singles for Fox Chapel (5-0, 4-0).

Valley 4, Derry 1 — Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock, and Elizabeth Ervin won singles matches for Valley (4-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-AA victory over Derry.

Girls volleyball

Armstrong 3, Burrell 1 – Avery Bain had 22 digs, seven kills and nine blocks and Anna Novak contributed 15 digs for Burrell in a Section 5-AAA loss to Armstrong. Burrell extended the match with a 25-23 win in the third set, but Armstrong secured the victory with a 25-16 win in the fourth.

Hampton 3, Knoch 0 – Hampton (1-0, 1-0) earned a straight set victory 25-20, 25-17, 25-13 over 3-time defending Class AAA champion Knoch (0-1, 0-1). Mykenzie Werner tallied 12 service points and four kills for the Knights, while Madison Raypush delivered six kills.

Leechburg 3, Riverview 1 — After Riverview (0-1, 0-1) evened the match with a 25-18 win in the second set, Leechburg (1-0, 1-0) rebounded to win two straight and close out a Section 4-A victory. The Blue Devils won the first set 25-11, the third 25-12 and ended the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth.

