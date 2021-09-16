High school roundup for Sept. 15, 2021: Seneca Valley boys soccer stays unbeaten

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Nathan Prex and Beaux Lizewski scored as Seneca Valley (6-0, 3-0) stayed undefeated with a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Fox Chapel (5-1, 2-1) in a matchup of Section 1-4A contenders Wednesday. Ryan Krumenacker recorded the shutout for the Raiders.

Belle Vernon 4, Washington 1 — Daniel Sassak scored twice and Trevor Kovatch also netted a goal to lead Belle Vernon (6-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Washington (1-3, 1-3).

Brentwood 10, California 0 — Sergio Garcia scored four goals to lead Brentwood (2-1, 2-1) over California (1-3, 1-3) in Section 4-1A. Jack Sacco and Alex Pankratz combined for 11 saves in the Trojans net.

Charleroi 5, Waynesburg 0 — Eben MacIntyre scored four goals and Dom Yocolano also scored to power Charleroi (4-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-2A victory over Waynesburg (1-5, 1-2).

Deer Lakes 5, Riverview 1 — Ryan Hanes had a hat trick to lead Deer Lakes (3-1) over Riverview (0-4) in a nonsection win. Michael Butler and Mason Metzler also scored for Deer Lakes. Chris O’Toole scored for Riverview.

Elizabeth Forward 3, East Allegheny 0 — Ethan Bowser netted a pair of goals to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0) over East Allegheny (1-2, 2-2) in Section 1-2A. Logan Cherepko recorded the shutout.

Franklin Regional 4, Gateway 0 — Colton Hudson had a hat trick to lift Franklin Regional (4-1, 4-0) past Gateway (3-2, 3-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 4-3A.

Freeport 7, Armstrong 1 — Garrett Risch scored five times helping Freeport (2-2, 2-2) earn a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (0-4, 0-4). Isaac Wetzel had two goals and five assists for the Yellowjackets.

Hampton 2, Indiana 0 — Zach Panza and Luke Staggers scored to help Hampton (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (2-4, 1-3).

Kiski Area 5, Knoch 1 — Anders Bordoy and Owen Zimmerman scored twice and Ben Townsend also had a goal as Kiski Area (5-1, 4-0) defeated Knoch (3-2-1, 2-2) in Section 1-3A.

Laurel Highlands 7, Ringgold 2 — Harry Radcliffe had a hat trick and Nico Johns added two goals and two assists to lead Laurel Highlands (4-1, 3-1) past Ringgold (1-3, 1-3) in Section 3-3A. Manny Olivares and Kortney Weston also scored.

Mars 2, Highlands 0 — Brayden Boatwright and Zac Campagna scored as Mars (3-1-2, 3-1) blanked Highlands (1-4, 0-3) in Section 1-3A action.

Moon 2, Beaver 0 — Ryan Kopay scored a pair of goals as Moon (4-1, 3-1) blanked Beaver (1-3, 1-3) in Section 2-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 2, McGuffey 2 — Braden Heiser scored both goals for Mt. Pleasant (1-2-1, 1-1-1) in a Section 3-2A draw with McGuffey (3-1-1, 2-1-1).

North Allegheny 3, Butler 1 — Evan Anderson scored a pair of goals to lead North Allegheny (1-2, 2-2) over Butler (2-2, 4-2) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 1 — Ryan Shantz scored two goals to lead North Catholic (3-0, 3-1) past Hopewell ( 1-2, 1-4) in Section 4-2A.

Pine-Richland 5, Shaler 2 — Balanced scoring from Benjamin McLean, Colin Zvenjnieks, Thomas Cornelius and Zach Palko led Pine-Richland (2-1, 3-1-1) over Shaler (1-3, 2-5) in Section 1-4A. Ethan Opiela and Josh Jashinski scored for Shaler.

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0 — TJ Schrecongost, Mike Weleski and Ethan Rose had a goal apiece for Plum (4-2, 3-1) in a Section 4-3A win at Penn Hills (1-5, 1-3). Lucas Pittman and Dylan Akut had an assist for the Mustangs.

Sewickley Academy 6, Riverside 1 — Michael DiSantis, and Thomas Varghese each had a pair of goals to lead Sewickley Academy (3-0, 4-0) in a Section 1-1A win past Riverside (1-3, 2-3). Adin Zorn had a goal and three assists.

Shady Side Academy 3, Burrell 1 — Drew McKim, Joe Anania and Sam Farner scored goals to lead Shady Side Academy (2-0, 2-0) past Burrell (2-2, 1-2) in Section 2-2A. Ethan Croshoure scored for Burrell off a corner kick by Billy Kowalkowski.

Springdale 9, Bishop Canevin 0 — Chris Mitchell scored four times and Billy Lawrence had a hat trick as Springdale (5-1, 2-1) rolled past Bishop Canevin (1-3-1, 1-2) in a Section 3-A game. August Tabacheck had a goal and two assists for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Uniontown 1 — Michael Ngugi and Anthony Orlando had hat tricks and Luke Giger scored a pair of goals as Thomas Jefferson (5-1-1, 2-1-1) topped Uniontown (2-4, 0-4) in Section 3-3A.

Yough 6, Brownsville 2 — Parker Lilliock registered a hat trick for Yough (3-1, 3-1) in a Section 3-2A victory at Brownsville (0-5-1, 0-3). Joe Obeldobel scored twice for the Cougars and Cody Metz had a goal.

Girls soccer

Peters Township 2, Bethel Park 0 — Casey Breier and Jillian Marvin scored to lead Peters Township (2-1-1,3-2-1) over Bethel Park (1-2, 3-2) in Section 2-4A. Bella Spergel and Cece Scott each with assists.

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0 — Viv Russell, Lucy Volpatt and Eva Rankin scored to help Upper St. Clair (3-1-1, 2-0-1) past Baldwin (0-6, 0-4) in Section 2-4A.

Field hockey

Peters Township 5, Allderdice 0 — Sofia Forlini, Serafina Forlini, Ella Liebscher, Annabelle Powell and Maddy Holmes scored to lead Peters Township to a Class 3A victory.

Girls tennis

Section 2-2A — Nicole Kempton didn’t drop a game in three matches, defeating South Park teammate Haley Spitznagel to claim a section singles title. Kempton beat Ringgold’s Julia Corey in the semifinals. Spitznagel topped Ringgold’s Rebecca McIntosh. The top four finishers move on to the WPIAL tournament.

Boys golf

Burrell 232, Valley 263 — Jackson Logut shot 40 for Burrell in a Section 1-2A win over Valley at River Forest Country Club. Reece Kennedy carded a 46 for the Bucs. Ben Aftanas led Valley with a 48.

Mt. Pleasant 225, Geibel 301, Yough 339 — Ryan Karfelt shot a 35 to lead Mt. Pleasant to victory in Section 2-2A matchups with Geibel and Yough. Grant Johnston led Yough with a 47. Evan Bower shot a 44 for Geibel.

Shady Side Academy 194, Freeport 231 — Wes Warden shot 2-under-par 33 for Shady Side Academy in a Section 8-3A win over Freeport at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Sam Bitzer shot 38 for the Bulldogs. Nate Covey led Freeport, shooting 44.

Girls golf

Franklin Regional 195, Indiana 231 — Anna Qin took medalist honors with a 45 and Caroline Tragesser and Ali Boyle each shot 47 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 3-3A win. Hope Cook led Indiana with a 52.

Penn Trafford 182, Connellsville 206 — Erin Driscoll led Penn Trafford with a 42 in Section 3-3A.

Girls volleyball

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0 — Maggie Brown registered seven aces from the service line for Central Valley in a sweep of New Castle in a Section 4-3A win. Abigail Glumac had five kills and seven aces for the Warriors and Macy Laughner contributed 18 assists.

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0 — Mia Schubert had eight kills to help Shaler sweep Fox Chapel in a Section 1-4A match. Sierra Ricci had 11 digs and four service aces for the Titans and Tia Bozzo contributed 21 assists.