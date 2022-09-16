High school roundup for Sept. 15, 2022: Kiski Area gets past Mars on second-half goal

By:

Friday, September 16, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Nathaniel Coleman scored off a corner kick with less than eight minutes to go to lead Kiski Area to a 1-0 victory over Mars in a Section 1-3A boys soccer showdown Thursday.

Anders Bordoy had an assist and Maddox Anderson recorded a six-save shutout for the Cavaliers (6-1, 5-0). Kaden Graffton made nine saves for the Fightin’ Planets (4-4, 3-2).

Ambridge 4, Chartiers Valley 3 – Anthony Powell scored the winning goal in overtime to lead Ambridge (6-2, 4-2) to a comeback win over Chartiers Valley (3-4-1, 2-3-1). JJ Simms scored twice and Will Gruca also had a goal for the Bridgers.

Beaver 1, Avonworth 0 – Kyle Carlsen scored the decisive goal as Beaver (4-2, 4-1) defeated Avonworth (6-2, 4-2) in Section 4-2A.

Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 0 – Jerzy Timlin and Ryan Moessner each recorded a hat trick to lead Bentworth (6-3, 3-2) to a Section 2-A win over Beth-Center (0-6, 0-4). Landon Urcho scored twice while Zeke Malanosky, Julian Hays and John Scott each scored one for the Bearcats.

Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 2 – Carter Kicinski had a hat trick, Miles Jackson added two goals and Forrest Shaw also scored for Bethel Park (4-3, 4-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Connellsville (6-3, 4-2).

Burrell 3, Aquinas Academy 0 – Seth Trisoline had two goals, Aiden Malits also scored, and Ryan Croushore had a four-save shutout as Burrell (7-1, 3-1) defeated Aquinas Academy (3-3, 2-3) in Section 3-A.

California 5, Ligonier Valley 1 – Kai Vanderlaan scored the only first-half goal as California (2-3, 2-2) beat Ligonier Valley (0-5, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Liam Cribbins, Caleb Amoroso, Hunter Antonucci and Matt Sawa each scored a goal in the second half for the Trojans.

Canon-McMillan 1, Allderdice 0 – Jacob Glancey scored the winning goal to power Canon-McMillan (6-2, 5-1) past Allderdice (5-3-1, 3-3) in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 1 – Tyler Harsch had a hat trick and Cam DeVincentis added a pair of goals to power Central Valley (3-2-1, 3-2-1) past Blackhawk (0-6, 0-6) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 7, Greensburg Salem 0 – Ryan Hanes and Ruger Beer scored two goals apiece and Nick Braun recorded the shutout for Deer Lakes (8-1, 6-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Greensburg Salem (2-5, 1-5). Peyton Kushon, Mason Metzler and Noah Shurina also scored.

Freedom 3, South Side 0 – Jordan Delon, Cal Hickenboth and Jay Mohrbacher each had a goal and an assist as Freedom (6-1, 3-1) defeated South Side (0-6, 0-4) in a Section 1-A matchup. Trent Heasley made three saves for the shutout.

Freeport 5, Derry 0 – Isaac Wetzel scored a hat trick and Ethan Rapp made five saves in a shutout for Freeport (4-3, 4-2) in a Section 2-2A win against Derry (1-6, 0-5). Garrett Risch and Ryan Sutara each scored a goal while Angelo Porco had three assists for the Yellowjackets.

Gateway 7, Latrobe 4 – Brendon Strawser scored a hat trick to lead Gateway (5-4, 3-3) to a Section 4-3A win at Latrobe (3-3, 3-3).

Hampton 7, Armstrong 1 – Coleman Docherty had a hat trick and Luke Fiscus scored twice to lead Hampton (6-2, 4-1) past Armstrong (0-7, 0-5) in Section 1-3A. Oliver Spinola and Aidan Cole also scored for the Talbots.

Knoch 7, Leechburg 0 – Caleb Oskin racked up three goals and an assist to lead Knoch (4-3, 4-2) past Leechburg (2-4, 2-4) in Section 2-2A. Anthony Lajevic, Sam Caldwell, Will Parisi and Orrin Milcic also scored.

McGuffey 3, Brownsville 1 – Dylan Stewart, Austin Kler and Larry Goodman scored to lead McGuffey (7-2, 5-1) past Brownsville (4-4, 3-3) in Section 3-2A.

Moon 1, Montour 0 – Ryan Kopay scored the winning goal to carry Moon (7-0-1, 6-0) past Montour (2-3-2, 1-3-2) in Section 2-3A.

Norwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Daniel Maddock scored a pair of goals and Kaleb Eddy made a pair of saves to lead Norwin (3-4, 3-3) past Mt. Lebanon (3-5, 3-3) in Section 2-4A.

Penn Hills 6, Obama Academy 1 – Alinur Zhamaldinov scored four goals to lead Penn Hills (4-3, 3-3) past Obama Academy (0-6, 0-5) in Section 4-3A.

Peters Township 1, Upper St. Clair 0 – Nick Magee scored the lone goal as Peters Township (6-1, 5-1) beat Upper St. Clair (5-2-1, 4-2) in Section 2-4A.

Pine-Richland 5, North Hills 1 – Cale Klaff, Ethan Wygant and Ben Rishel each scored a goal as Pine-Richland (6-1-1, 4-1-1) defeated North Hills (0-7, 0-5) in Section 1-4A. Colin Zvejnieks and Mark Cashman also scored for the Rams.

Plum 2, Penn-Trafford 1 – Lucas Pittman and Aldi Flowers scored for Plum (7-0-1, 6-0) in a Section 4-3A victory. Logan Swartz scored for Penn-trafford (4-5, 3-3).

Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 0 – Nick Allan, Bennett Haas and Jack Karwoski scored for Quaker Valley (6-2, 5-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Hopewell (2-3, 2-3).

Serra Catholic 4, Chartiers-Houston 1 – A.J. Mejalli scored two goals and had an assist as Serra Catholic (3-3, 3-1) beat Chartiers-Houston (3-5, 2-2) in Section 4-A. Caden Bauer and Brady Vrcic were the other goal scorers for the Eagles.

Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0 – Jack Billick had a hat trick and Nick Cherry recorded the shutout for Seton LaSalle (5-1, 4-0) in a Section 4-A win over Carlynton (2-3-1, 1-2-1).

Sewickley Academy 3, Neshannock 0 – Michael DiSantis scored twice and Lucas Mendonca added another as Sewickley Academy (7-0, 5-0) shut out Neshannock (1-5, 0-4) in Section 1-A.

Shady Side Academy 5, Jeannette 2 – Drew McKim had a hat trick to lead Shady Side Academy (5-1, 5-1) past Jeannette (3-4, 1-4) in Section 2-2A.

Thomas Jefferson 7, Ringgold 2 – Anthony Orlando racked up four goals to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-1, 6-0) past Ringgold (3-5, 3-3) in Section 3-3A.

Trinity 5, Uniontown 1 – Talan Gardner had a hat trick and Connor Smith and Owen Baker also scored for Trinity (5-2, 4-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Uniontown (0-5, 0-5).

Trinity Christian 4, St. Joseph 0 – Luke Kost, Sam Boyer, Gabe Schafer and Courtney Wright scored and Kenton Knox recorded the shutout for Trinity Christian (4-0-1, 2-0-1) in a Section 3-A win over St. Joseph (2-6, 0-5).

West Mifflin 5, Steel Valley 1 – Nick Kosuda notched a first-half hat trick and Aiden Marks scored twice in the second half as West Mifflin (7-2, 5-1) defeated Steel Valley (1-7, 1-5) in Section 1-2A. Ryan Fischer scored the only goal for the Ironmen.

Girls soccer

Beaver 1, Blackhawk 1 – Abby Noah scored for Beaver (4-1-1) and Aubrey Bowman scored for Blackhawk (1-4-1) in a nonsection draw.

Butler 12, Shaler 0 – Sam Miller and Leah Weiland both scored four goals to lead Butler (3-3, 2-2) to a shutout victory over Shaler (2-5-1, 1-4) in Section 1-4A. Leah Deal netted two while Jolene Plaisted and Cecelia Wolford also scored and Delaney Yaracs was in net for the shutout for the Golden Tornado.

Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0 – Abby Beinlich had a hat trick and Emma Durant added a pair of goals to help Elizabeth Forward (5-1) to a Section 2-3A win over Uniontown (0-5, 0-4).

Hampton 5, North Hills 0 – Audrey Bianco had two goals and Madison Hurst, Olivia Hoffman and Sara Kenst also scored to lead Hampton (6-1) to a nonsection win over North Hills (1-6).

South Side 1, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Holly Homol scored on an assist from Maura Heberle to lift South Side (3-3) past Chartiers-Houston (6-2) in nonsection play. Eden Schrier earned the shutout.

Volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 1 – Laney Wilson had 17 kills and 10 digs to lead Albert Gallatin to a Section 3-3A win. Kameron Miller had 12 kills, Courtlyn Turner added 10 kills and seven digs and Kennedy Felio recorded 29 assists and nine digs.

Brownsville 3, Bentworth 0 – Ciara Williams had 14 kills and Skyler Gates had eight kills and six blocks to lead Brownsville to a 3-2A win. Skye Durst had six kills, 27 assists, 17 digs and three aces.

Burrell 3, Apollo Ridge 0 – Avery Bain had seven kills and Isabella Greenwald had seven consecutive service points as Burrell won a Section 5-2A match against Apollo Ridge.

Laurel 3, Mohawk 0 – Josey Fortuna had 28 assists while Reese Bintrin had 20 kills and four blocks to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win over Mohawk.

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0 – Ay’hauna Miller had five kills, two aces and a block while Macy Kubla had nine kills and three aces and Karli Mazak had five kills and seven aces in Leechburg’s Section 4-A win over Riverview.

Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0 – Abby Tutino led Ligonier Valley with 11 aces, Morgan Smith had eight aces and Saylor Clise led the Rams with 17 assists in a Section 5-2A win over Neighborhood Academy.

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Krista Wilson had 22 kills, nine digs, and three aces and Ella Menear had five kills, 22 digs and two aces to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan. Alisa Long led the Rockets with an ace, five service points, three blocks and three kills.

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0 – Elle Visco had seven kills and Kaelynn Loffredo had 5 kills while Sophia Green had 10 aces to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 3-4A win over Fox Chapel.