High school roundup for Sept. 16, 2021: Cooper’s goal lifts Mars past Montour

By:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 11:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Aly Cooper (21) celebrates her goal with Piper Coffield during their game against Montour on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Robinson. Mars won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Piper Coffield works against Montour’s Riley Hall during their game on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Robinson. Mars won, 1-0. Previous Next

Aly Cooper scored the decisive goal to lead Mars to a 1-0 girls soccer victory over Montour (4-1, 2-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 4-3A. Piper Coffield had an assist for the Fightin’ Planets (4-0-1, 4-0).

Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 0 — Morgan Einodshofer scored five goals and Laurel Lehnhardt added a pair to lead Belle Vernon (4-2, 2-2) past Albert Gallatin (1-4, 0-4) in Section 2-3A. Farrah Reader had four assists.

Bentworth 2, Monessen 1 — Tessa Charpentier scored a pair of goals, including the game winner in double overtime, to lead Bentworth (3-3-1, 1-2-1) to a Section 2-A victory. Samantha Saylor scored, assisted by Kacey Lallier, for Monessen (0-3, 0-2).

Bishop Canevin 6, Aquinas Academy 1 — Ainsley Smith had two goals and three assists to lead Bishop Canevin (4-0-1, 3-0-1) past Aquinas Academy (1-1, 1-1) in Section 4-A. Ashley Lippold also scored twice. Maria Chicchino and Emma Sysak added goals.

Burrell 2, Freeport 1 — Miley Kariotis scored in overtime to lift Burrell (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win at Freeport (0-5, 0-2). Tessa Mathabel also scored for the Bucs and Ali Hughes made nine saves in net. Aleah Parison scored for Freeport.

Connellsville 5, Greensburg Salem 1 — Mary Kate Lape had a hat trick and Bailey Traynor and Nevaeh Hamborsky also scored to lift Connellsville (4-1, 4-0) past Greensburg Salem (1-3, 1-2) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 11, Highlands 2 — Maddy Boulos scored five goals and Kylie McCoy also had a hat trick to lead Deer lakes (3-2, 2-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Ashley McAdams had two goals and two assists and Julia Bonner also scored. Jess Cekada and Addison Sagi scored for Highlands (0-6, 0-2).

Elizabeth Forward 7, East Allegheny 0 — Abby Beinlich had a hat trick and Brooklyn Baldensperger added a pair of goals to power Elizabeth Forward (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-2A win over East Allegheny (0-4, 0-2). Natalie Moffa and Katana Ten also scored.

Hampton 2, Franklin Regional 1 — Madison Hurst and Sophie Kelly scored to help Hampton (3-2, 3-1) to a Section 1-3A victory. Morgan Walters scored for Franklin Regional (3-2, 2-1).

Indiana 3, Knoch 2 — Liberty Beuckman, Belle Garzarelli and Natalie McKelvy scored to lift Indiana (2-2, 2-2) past Knoch (2-2, 1-2) in Section 1-3A.

Laurel Highlands 3, Trinity 1 — Jocelyn Radcliffe scored twice and Elle Mancini had a goal and two assists to lead Laurel Highlands (4-1, 3-1) past Trinity (1-3, 1-2) in Section 2-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 3, McGuffey 0 — Rylin Bugosh scored twice and Marissa Garn had a goal and an assist to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A victory over McGuffey (2-3, 0-2). Jenna Piper recorded the shutout.

North Catholic 3, Beaver 1 — Lauren MacDonald had a goal and two assists and Jayden Sharpless and Makenzie DeBlassio also scored to lead North Catholic (4-0, 2-0) past Beaver (4-1, 2-1) in Section 1-2A. Marina Hahn scored for the Bobcats.

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0 — Bella Swartz scored twice and Alexis Brown and Malia Kearns also had goals as Penn-Trafford (1-3, 1-1) blanked Hempfield (0-6, 0-2) in Section 3-4A.

Quaker Valley 4, Hopewell 0 — Chase Kriebel recorded a hat trick to help Quaker Valley (2-3-1, 2-1) top Hopewell (5-2-1, 0-2) in Section 1-2A play. Morgan Pursuit added a goal for the Quakers.

Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 0 — Abby Weis and Ayla Ward scored two goals apiece to help Seneca Valley (4-1-1, 1-1) past North Hills (2-4, 1-1) in Section 1-4A. Bayden Valentovish and Kendall Walton also scored.

South Side 4, OLSH 1 — Rian Garvey had two goals and Emily Bailey and Maura Heberle also scored for South Side (4-2, 2-0) in a Section 3-A win over OLSH (1-2, 0-2).

Springdale 7, Serra Catholic 1 — Grace Gent had a pair of goals for the Dynamos (5-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-A win over Serra Catholic (3-2, 2-1). Lily Iadicicco, Ashley Ross, Alana Rudolf, Carissa Walsh and Briana Ross had a goal each for Springdale.

Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 0 — Ashlyn Basinger had five goals and two assists to help Waynesburg (1-2, 1-1) top Brownsville (1-3, 0-2) in Section 3-2A play. Kali Shriver and Emily Mahle also scored.

West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0 — Sophia Morton and Ava Pustover scored and Kayla Howard recorded the shutout for West Allegheny (2-3-1, 2-2) in a Section 4-3A win over Central Valley (1-3-1, 0-3).

Boys soccer

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0 — Carter Tymoczko scored twice, Brock Kiefer added a goal and Toby Goeckeler recorded the shutout for Canon-McMillan (3-1-1, 1-0-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (0-6-1, 0-4).

Eden Christian 6, Aquinas Academy 1 — Jack Jones scored five goals and Chase Miserak also found the net as Eden Christian (6-0, 3-0) defeated Aquinas Academy (2-3, 2-2) in Section 3-A.

Gateway 6, McKeesport 1 — Colton Corrie scored a pair of goals to run his season total to nine as Gateway (4-3) beat McKeesport in a nonsection game.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1 — Mason Fabean netted a pair of goals and Ben Duong and Carlo Denis also scored to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-A victory. Jaxson Pozivak scored for Serra (1-2, 1-1).

Greensburg Salem 2, Hempfield 1 — Daishaun Alexander scored twice to lead Greensburg Salem (1-3) to a nonsection win over Hempfield (0-3).

Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 0 — Owen O’Brien scored twice and Andreas Panduro recorded the shutout for Mt. Lebanon (5-0-1, 3-0-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Bethel Park (2-3-1, 1-2). Alejandro Lazo-Pacheco, Seth Kreisel and Nick Hendrick also scored.

Quaker Valley 14, Ellwood City 0 — Keller Chamovitz had a hat trick and Ryan Edwards added a goal and seven assists to lead Quaker Valley (5-0, 3-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Ellwood City (0-4, 0-3). Rowan Kriebel added a pair of goals.

Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0 — Nick Evans, Noah Barno, Ben Daskivich and Shane Seiler scored for Ringgold (2-3, 2-3) in a Section 3-3A win over Uniontown (2-5, 0-5).

Seton LaSalle 3, North Catholic 1 — Sal Pasquale, Zach Reed and Jack Billick scored to lead Seton LaSalle (3-1) to a nonsection victory over North Catholic (3-2). Dylan Greggs scored for the Trojans.

Field hockey

Peters Township 2, Upper St Clair 0 — Karson Martin and Ella Liebscher scored to lead Peters Township to a nonsection victory.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Geibel 0 — Tayla Pascoe had seven kills, 14 digs and nine aces to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Jordyn Cruse had 16 digs, Rakiyah Porter added four kills, and Jenna Dixon had 11 assists.

Canon-McMillan 3, Thomas Jefferson 2 — Vickie Manda had 12 kills and four blocks and Leah Peters and Brigid Torpey added nine kills apiece to help Canon-McMillan to a nonsection victory. Andie Giles had 21 digs and Kaylee Knobel added 26 assists.

Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 0 — Bella Flinchum and Taylor Godshall had seven kills apiece and Ava Weber added 11 digs to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win. Maggie Brown had seven aces and Macy Laughner 30 assists.

Derry 3, Steel Valley 0 — Hannah Ruffner had 12 kills and Sasha Whitfield added six to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A win. Faith Shean had 11 digs and Megan Baker added 23 assists and four aces.

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 0 — Ella Evans had 10 kills, Maren Whiteford seven and Lily Alisesky six to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-3A win. Lexa Yankauskas had five aces.

Hampton 3, Freeport 2 — Emmy Schrom had 28 kills, Kai Herchenroether added 17 and Hampton won the deciding fifth set 18-16 to stave off a comeback by Freeport in a Section 5-3A match. Hampton took the first two sets, but Freeport answered with a 25-22 win in the third set and a 25-20 win in the fourth.

Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 2 — The Rams won the fifth set 16-14 to edge out Valley in a Section 5-2A match. Haley Stormer had 12 kills for Ligonier Valley and Ruby Wallace added 11 kills. Abby Tutino had six service aces and Alexa Harding had five aces.

Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0 — Ella Menear had 11 kills and 12 digs to help Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Krista Wilson also had 11 kills. Macee Cree had 30 assists, Taylor Dusenberry nine kills and 12 digs, and Riley Pekar 12 digs.

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0 — Liv Fanelli had eight kills and Jude Lovre added six kills and three blocks to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 3-4A win. Elle Snyder and Anna Rafferty had six kills apiece for Latrobe.

Riverview 3, Trinity Christian 1 — Maci Orbin had a team-best 12 kills and five aces to lead Riverview (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 4-A victory over Trinity Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22. Maddie Deem added eight kills, and Julia Ciorra had 13 digs, 14 service points and four aces.

Uniontown 3, Laurel Highlands 2 — Riley Baker had seven kills and eight assists to lead Uniontown to a Section 3-3A win. Abby Wystepek added eight assists, Naveah McCargo had 13 digs, and Sequoia Dunlap contributed 12 digs and seven aces.

Girls tennis

Section 2-3A — Fourth-seeded Amanda Koren of Moon defeated teammate Maria Lounder in a three-set final to claim the section title. Koren lost the first set, 6-0, before winning the next two, 6-2, 6-2. North Allegheny’s Emily Winko beat 11th-seeded Lauren Miko of Mars in the third-place match.

Section 4-3A — Bethel Park senior Mia Gorman repeated as section champion, beating Peters Township senior Kat Wang 7-5, 6-3 in the finals. Gorman lost a total of one game in her first three matches. Upper St. Clair’s Maggie Stief topped Mt. Lebanon’s Luisa Warnecke in the third-place match.

Section 1-2A — It will be an all-Valley section singles final Friday. Top-seeded Eden Richey and teammate Rachel Schrock advanced to the Section 1-2A final Friday at 11 a.m. at Valley. The winner will be Valley’s first section singles champ since 2012. Richey, the top seed, defeated Greensburg Salem’s Paige Storkel, 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals. Schrock worked her way through the bracket as an unseeded player and upset Burrell’s Caroline Dynka 6-2, 6-4 in her semifinal. Dynka will face Storkel in the consolation match Friday.

Section 1-3A — Latrobe’s Jenna Bell will be playing for her third section title and second in a row when she faces teammate Carolina Walters in the finals at 3 p.m. Friday at Latrobe. Bell defeated Franklin Regional’s Ellen Liu, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals. Walters handled Norwin’s Jenna Beach, 6-0, 6-1. Both Latrobe players lost a total of one game in their first two matches. Liu and Beach will play for third place at noon at Franklin Regional.

Boys golf

Butler 200, Kiski Area 231 — Colin Patterson shot 38 to lead Butler to a nonsection win over Kiski Area. Campbell Curry shot 43 for Kiski Area.

Eden Christian 203, Deer Lakes 221 — Luke Gronbeck shot a 37 to lead Eden Christian to a Section 3-2A victory. Tyler Gozzard led Deer Lakes with a 41 .

Greensburg Central Catholic 207, Derry 210, Ligonier Valley 217 — Mike Mulaney shot 39 to help Greensburg Central Catholic to a pair of Section 2-2A wins. Braden Marker shot 41. Josh Harbert and Gavin McMullen led Ligonier Valley, both shooting 41. Hunter Jurica shot a 37 for Derry.

Penn-Trafford 195, Hempfield 205 — Nick Turowski shot 36 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-3A win. Chase Crissman shot 38 and Jackson Kerrigan shot 39.

Girls golf

Greensburg Central Catholic 163, Mt. Pleasant 189, Geibel 213 — Greensburg Central Catholic beat both Mount Pleasant and Geibel for a pair of Section 1-2A wins. Meghan Zambruno shot 37 and Izabela Aigner shot 39 for Greensburg Central Catholic.

Hempfield 177, Indiana 209 — Raina Jones shot 41 as she led Hempfield to a Section 3-3A win.

Ligonier Valley 208, Area 230 — Bethany Dixon and Lauren Brant both shot 46 to lead Ligonier Valley to a Section 1-2A win. Allie Chamberlain shot 55 to lead Derry.