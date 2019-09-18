High school roundup for Sept. 17, 2019: Reiter twins carry Quaker Valley past North Catholic

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Hazem Hamda moves the ball past Mount Pleasant’s Nathan Saloom during their game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Area High School.

Twin brothers Fritz and Dom Reiter scored goals to help No. 1 Quaker Valley (6-2, 5-0) to a 3-0 win Tuesday, handing No. 3 North Catholic (6-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season in a matchup of Section 4-AA powers. Franky Fernandez also scored for Quaker Valley.

Pine-Richland 1, Central Catholic — Vince Roller scored on a penalty kick to lead Pine-Richland (3-5, 2-4) past Central Catholic (3-5, 2-4) in Section 1-AAAA.

Seneca Valley 4, Allderdice 2 — Luke Rupert scored twice for No. 2 Seneca Valley (7-1, 6-0) in a Section 1-AAAA win over Allderdice (4-4, 2-4).

Peters Township 2, Baldwin 1 — Jake Ference scored twice to help Peters Township (1-3-2, 1-2-1) to a Section 2-AAAA win. Tai Guzzi scored for Baldwin (2-7, 1-4).

Latrobe 3, Woodland Hills 2 — Nolan Agostoni scored twice and Ryan Banks had the game-winning goal and an assist to lead Latrobe (2-4, 2-4) to a Section 3-AAAA victory. Gavin Moore had a goal and an assist for Woodland Hills (3-3, 3-3).

Plum 9, Hempfield 1 — Tyler Kolankowski scored four goals as No. 5 Plum (7-0-1, 5-0-1) defeated Hempfield (1-6, 0-6) in a Section 3-AAAA match. Darius Flowers, Ian Yurek, Ethan Wright, Luke Gildea and Ethan Rose added goals for Plum.

Penn-Trafford 4, Penn Hills 1 — Reno Kearns had two goals to lead Penn-Trafford (3-5, 3-3) past Penn Hills (2-6, 1-5) in Section 3-AAAA. Brady Palisak and Joe Whipkey also scored for the Warriors.

Norwin 4, Connellsville 1 — No. 1 Norwin (8-0-1, 5-0-1) stayed undefeated in Section 3-AAAA with a win over Connellsville (5-3, 4-2).

Mars 2, Hampton 1 — Austin Rocke and Dane Belle scored to carry Mars (7-1, 6-0) past Hampton (3-2-1, 3-1-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-AAA.

Highlands 2, Kiski Area 2 — Kiski Area (4-2-2, 3-1-2) and Highlands played to a draw in Section 1-AAA. The teams went into halftime tied 1-1 as Matt Cekeda scored for the Golden Rams, and Owen Anderson tallied one for the Cavaliers. Highlands took the lead on a goal from Zach Raney and held it until the 76th minute when Kiski’s Tyler Ciuca tied the score.

Belle Vernon 3, Greensburg Salem 0 — Niko Apodiakos scored two goals, the first coming 26 seconds into the game, to lead No. 4 Belle Vernon (8-0, 5-0) past Greensburg Salem (1-6, 1-5) in Section 3-AAA. Daniel Sassak also scored. T.J. Watson made six saves to record the shutout.

Franklin Regional 9, McKeesport 0 — Luke Kimmich scored twice to help No. 1 Franklin Regional (6-0-1, 5-0-1) stay undefeated with a victory over McKeesport (0-6, 0-5) in Section 4-AAA.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Steel Valley 3 — Andrew Smith scored the winning goal in overtime, assisted by Eli Barowich, to lead Elizabeth Forward (4-2-1, 4-0-1) past Steel Valley (3-4, 3-2) in Section 1-AA. Donovan Woytsek scored twice for Elizabeth Forward.

South Park 2, East Allegheny 0 — Andrew Spowart and Jason Luffey scored in a Section 1-AA win for South Park (6-1, 5-0) over East Allegheny (1-5, 1-5).

Shady Side Academy 3, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Joe Anaia had two goals and an assist to lead No. 2 Shady Side Academy (6-0, 6-0) past Mt. Pleasant (3-2-1, 3-2-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-AA. George Grune also scored.

Freeport 5, Valley 0 — Isaac Wetzel had a hat trick, and Addison Stewart scored twice to guide the Yellowjackets (5-2-1, 3-2-1) to a Section 2-AA win at Valley (1-5, 0-5). Stewart, Dan Lynch, Justin Kriess and Jonathan Merli each had an assist for Freeport, and Luke Heider made eight saves in goal.

Deer Lakes 4, Burrell 2 — Devin Murray tallied two goals as the Lancers kept their perfect Section 2-AA record alive. Michael Sullivan and Scott Rothrauff added scores for Deer Lakes (6-2, 6-0), and Sullivan and AJ Dorman delivered two assists apiece. Ethan Croushore and Jacob Guerrini scored goals for Burrell (4-5, 2-4). Croushore and Ian Smola recorded assists for the Bucs.

Leechburg 2, Derry 2 (2OT) — Jake Mull and Tyler Miller scored the goals for the Blue Devils (2-5-1, 1-4-1) in a Section 2-AA victory over Derry (0-4-1), 0-4-1. Assists came from Ashton Redmond and Jake Schuffert.

Waynesburg 4, Beth Center 0 — Gavin Benson’s hat trick carried Waynesburg (5-3, 4-1) past Beth Center (5-4, 4-2) in Section 3-AA.

Southmoreland 5, Brownsville 0 — Brendan Moore had a hat trick to power Southmoreland (2-6, 2-3) past Brownsville (3-4, 2-3) in Section 3-AA. Brandon Mehall scored twice.

Charleroi 11, Uniontown 0 — Cullin Woytovich and Eben McIntyre scored four goals and Jace Kepich added three as No. 5 Charleroi (6-0, 5-0) stayed undefeated with a nonsection win over Uniontown (0-8, 0-5). Nick Goodwin recorded the shutout.

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Winchester Thurston 1 — Nate Ward scored both goals as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (5-1-1, 5-0) defeated No. 3 Winchester Thurston (5-2, 4-2) in a battle of Section 2-A contenders.

Serra Catholic 5, St. Joseph 0 — Joe Salemi scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Eagles to a Section 2-A victory over the Spartans (3-6, 2-4). Serra Catholic (3-2-1, 2-2) also got one goal apiece from Aaron Spisak, Josiah Pais and Joey Folino.

Riverview 3, Eden Christian 0 — Parker Morgan and Joe Flanick notched a goal and an assist each to help Riverview (5-1, 4-1) earn a Section 3-A win over Eden Christian (2-5, 2-3). Nico Catanzaro had the first goal for the Raiders, and Mark McClelland made four saves for the shutout.

Bentworth 9, Monessen 2 — Brian Hustava scored four goals to lead Bentworth (5-3, 4-2) past Monessen (0-7, 0-5) in Section 4-A.

Springdale 3, Brentwood 0 — Duncan Caltagarone scored two goals, and August Tabacheck tallied the other as the Class A No. 5 Dynamos (5-2) picked up a nonsection win over the Spartans (3-2-1). Andrew Haus posted a shutout in net with 12 saves.

Trinity 1, Ringgold 0 — Elijah Cincinnati scored and Colby Thomas recorded the shutout as Trinity (5-3, 3-2) beat Ringgold (5-4, 3-1) in a nonsection match.

Boys golf

Section 4-AAA — Franklin Regional’s Chuck Tragesser shot a 3-under par to top the field by five strokes at Meadowink Golf Course. Teammates Jeff Anderchak (75) and Michael Wareham (77) also qualified for the WPIAL semifinals.

Fox Chapel junior Aiden Oehrle shot 74 to tie for second with the Central Catholic duo of sophomore Carter Pitciarn and freshman Rocco Salvetti. Seniors Scott Bitar and Amani D’Ambrosio also represented Fox Chapel with scores of 75. Teammate Will Livingston, a senior, qualified by hitting the target score of 78.

Any player within 10 strokes of the course rating advanced.

Greensburg Central Catholic 211, Valley 275 — James Zakrzwski shot a 40 and Christian Petroy a 41 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (7-6, 6-3) in Section 2-AA.

Penn-Trafford 198, Greensburg Salem 215 — Alex Turowski shot a 35 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win.

Kiski Area 215, Knoch 216 — Billy Perroz shot 40, and Ryan Rametta had a 41 to help Kiski Area edge Knoch (6-6, 5-5) in a Section 8-AAA match at Willowbrook Country Club. Mike Kohl led the Knights with a round of 40.

Burrell 243, Freeport 253 — Marcus Pinchok shot a 5-over-par 40 as the Bucs defeated the Yellowjackets in Section 1-AA at Hillcrest Country Club. Logan Schoepf shot a 45, placing second amongst the Bucs. Jack Mason carded a 43 to lead Freeport.

Ligonier Valley 216, West Shamokin 222, Homer Center 283 — Ligonier Valley (12-1, 10-0) won a tri-match to finish the regular season undefeated in the Heritage Conference. Ryan Jones was medalist with a 39.

Girls golf

Section 3-AAA — Megan Joyce of Laurel Highlands took the section title with a 77 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber finished second, two strokes back. Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tragesser (86), Hempfield’s Raina Jones (88), Belle Vernon’s Marie Kruppa (91) and Norwin’s Jules Crosby (92) also qualified for the WPIAL tournament. All players within 20 strokes of the course rating advanced.

Greensburg Central Catholic 173, Elizabeth Forward 230 — Ella Zambruno led the Centurions to victory in Section 1-AA with an even-par 37.

Fox Chapel 175, Butler 187 — Erin Drahnak earned medalist honors with a 37 as the Foxes (10-0, 6-0) picked up a Section 4-AAA victory at Hiland Golf Course. Nina Busch added a 40 for Fox Chapel, Emily Scheffler carded a 46 and Grae Rygalski tallied a 52. Paige Scott led Butler (8-2, 5-2) with a 41.

Girls volleyball

Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 0 — Senior co-captain Lauren Cammerata had eight kills and two blocks to lead Latrobe to a Section 3-AAAA victory. Emma Fenton added four kills, six aces, 11 assists and five digs. Sydney Quinn, Anna Rafferty and Sadie Wetzel had five kills. Skylar Shank had seven digs.

Knoch 3, Ambridge 0 — Kenzie Kerkan had 20 points from the service line and Hannah Rowe added 11 kills to lead Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (7-0, 5-0) to a Section 4-AAA win over Ambridge.

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0 — Brenna Callahan and Maddie Ancosky contributed eight kills apiece to lead Leechburg (4-1, 4-1) to a Section 4-A win over Riverview. Mckenna Pierce had 25 assists and 22 service points, including four aces for the Blue Devils and Ava Powell had seven kills.

Freeport 3, Burrell 0 — Tori Radvan had 13 kills, Lauren Lampus added 12 kills and Isabella Russo had 10 kills to help Freeport (6-0, 5-0) earn a hard-fought Section 5-AA win at Burrell (2-2, 2-2). The Yellowjackets won 25-22, 26-24, 25-21. Avery Bane had nine kills for the Bucs, and Olivia Kelly added nine digs.

Deer Lakes 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Desiree Herman had eight kills for Deer Lakes (4-2, 4-1) in a sweep of Apollo-Ridge in a Section 5-AA match. Byrson Hazelett and Mia Jarnot had 12 service points and seven aces apiece for the Lancers.

Cross country

Division II, Section 4 — The Knoch boys and girls cross country teams swept Burrell, Southmoreland, Highlands and Shady Side Academy in a Division II, Section 4 meet on the campus course at Shady Side Academy. The Knights boys improved to 6-0 in dual meets and placed six runners in the top 10. Highlands’ CJ Thimons won the boys race in 19:09, while Shady Side Academy’s Adam Lauer was second (19:36), and Knoch’s Mike Formica was third (20:16). The Knoch girls had seven finish in the top 10, led by overall winner Sammy Jo Barnes (23:07). Elyse Chess added a third (24:15) for the Lady Knights.

Division II, Section 4 — The Riverview cross country teams swept a meet on their Oakmont East course. The Raiders boys (6-0) took the first nine places in wins over Deer Lakes and Redeemer Lutheran. Mason Ochs led all runners in a time of 18:02. Deer Lakes topped Redeemer Lutheran behind a 10th overall finish from Jake Elder (20:01). On the girls side, Riverview (7-0) beat Deer Lakes and Ellis, and the Lancers topped Ellis. Deer Lakes’ Sonnet Robertson placed first overall (22:53), and Riverview’s Mikaela Collins took second (23:02).

Division II, Section 4 — Freeport swept a meet with Greensburg Central Catholic and Geibel. Jacob Schaeffer turned in a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds to lead Freeport to pace the boys field. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer was the top girls finisher at 20:58. Led by Anita Bhat (21:16), Freeport had the next five finishers.