High school roundup for Sept. 17, 2020: Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman wins elusive section tennis title
Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 11:26 PM
After falling in the final each of the past two seasons, Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman claimed her first section championship with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mt. Lebanon’s Lauren Mastellar in the Section 4-AAA championship match at Bethel Park.
Last year’s Section 4 champ, Kat Wang of Peters Township, topped teammate Marra Bruce in the third-place match.
The top four finishers in Class AAA move on to the WPIAL singles tournament next Thursday and Friday. The top three finishers advance in Class AA.
Section 1-AAA – Latrobe’s Jenna Bell avenged a loss in last year’s finals, beating Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan, 6-4, 7-5, to claim her second section crown. Bell, who also won the title in 2018, lost to Yan last year, 6-4, 6-3. Latrobe’s Addison Kemerer topped Hempfield’s Alexis Smith in the consolation match. All four place-winners advance to the WPIAL Class AAA singles tournament next Thursday and Friday.
Section 2-AAA – Sophomore Ellen Qian, a highly ranked junior player who joined the Pine-Richland team for the first time this season, turned in a dominant performance in the section finals, topping North Allegheny’s Jenmny Zhu, 6-0, 6-0.
Section 3-AAA – Fox Chapel junior Carissa Shepard won her first section singles title, defeating Elana Sobol of Shady Side Academy, 6-0, 6-3 in the finals.
Section 1-AA – Mt. Pleasant’s Mary Smithnosky won her first section singles title in a hard-fought match, topping Valley’s Eden Richey, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Greensburg Salem’s Paige Storkel defeated Derry’s Leah Perry in the consolation finals. The top three finishers advance to the WPIAL singles tournament next Thursday and Friday.
Section 2-AA – Nicole Kempton won her second straight section championship, blanking South Park teammate Haley Spitznagel, 6-0, 6-0, in the finals.
Section 3-AA — Knoch senior Laura Greb earned her third girls tennis section singles title by defeating her younger sister, Emily Greb, 6-0, 6-0, in the Section 3-AA finals Thursday at Cranberry Park. Laura will go for her fourth WPIAL singles title next week. Regan Sommariva defeated her North Catholic teammate, Riley Pylant, 6-2, 6-0, in the consolation match
Section 4-AA – Beaver’s Anna Blum claimed back-to-back section titles, defeating teammate Fiona Rubinho, 6-2, 6-4, in the finals.
Section 5-AA – Montour’s Madilyn Rimbey, who didn’t drop a game in her semifinal victory, won the section title when Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close had to injury default in the finals.
Girls soccer
Bentworth 7, Monessen 1 – Mallory Schreiber and Tessa Charpentier scored two goals apiece to lead Bentworth (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 2-A win. Abby Rhome scored for Monessen (0-1, 0-1).
Bishop Canevin 3, Aquinas Academy 0 – Ainsley Smith had two goals, Lauren Kirsch also scored and Tori Legleitner recorded the shutout as Bishop Canevin (1-01, 1-0-1) defeated Aquinas Academy (0-2, 0-1) in Section 4-A.
Burrell 4, Freeport 0 — Jordyn Kowalkowski scored twice and had an assist for Burrell (2-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-AA win over Freeport (0-1, 0-1). Leah Brockett and Mara Stevenson scored for the Bucs, and Annie Weimer had an assist.
Connellsville 11, Greensburg Salem 0 – Mary Kate Lape and Jocelyn Gratchic scored four goals apiece and Maddy Kinneer recorded the shutout as Connellsville (2-0, 2-0) topped Greensburg Salem (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-3A.
Deer Lakes 6, Highlands 1 — Madeline Boulos recorded a hat trick for Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-AA win over Highlands (0-2, 0-2). Ashley McAdams, Abigail Boulos and Brittany Shindler added one goal apiece for the Lancers, and Lily Litrun had a pair of assists.
Elizabeth Forward 4, East Allegheny 2 – Natalie Beinlich had a hat trick to power Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0) past East Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-2A.
Fox Chapel 2, Norwin 1 – Freshman Kate Friday scored the game winner in overtime as No. 3 Fox Chapel (2-0, 2-0) knocked off No. 1 Norwin (1-1, 1-1) in Section 3-4A.
Keystone Oaks 4, West Mifflin 2 – Sydney Stahl had a hat trick to lead Keystone Oaks (1-1, 1-1) past West Mifflin (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-2A.
Mars 10, Montour 1 – Gracie Dunaway had a hat trick and Caroline Wroblewski scored twice to lead No. 1 Mars (2-0, 2-0) past Montour (1-1, 1-1) in Section 4-3A.
Oakland Catholic 7, Penn Hills 1 – Hannah Henn scored four goals on senior night to lead Oakland Catholic (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Penn Hills (0-2, 0-1). Emily Cooper had two goals and senior Lina Sora also scored.
Seton LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 – Mikaela Small scored the game-winner in overtime to lead Seton LaSalle (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win. Paige Kuisis and Ireland Killen also scored. Ashley Horvath and Alyssa Wright scored for Chartiers-Houston (1-2, 1-2).
South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 1 – Anna Hertzler scored twice to lead South Fayette (1-0, 1-0) past Blackhawk (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-3A. Ella Martin scored for Blackhawk.
Southmoreland 4, Yough 1 – Olivia Cernuto scored all four goals as Southmoreland (2-0, 2-0) defeated Yough (2-1, 2-1) in Section 3-2A.
Springdale 2, Serra Catholic 2 – Julia Parfitt and Miranda Shock scored for Springdale (1-1-1, 1-1-1), which tied Serra Catholic (0-0-1, 0-0-1) in a Section 1-A match.
Trinity 3, Laurel Highlands 0 – Angelina King had two goals and Alyssa Clutter also scored as Trinity (2-0, 2-0) defeated Laurel Highlands (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-3A.
Boys soccer
Charleroi 5, Waynesburg 0 — Eben McIntyre and Sam Iacovangelo each had two goals and an assist to lead Charleroi (2-1, 2-1) past Waynesburg (2-1, 2-1) in Section 3-2A.
Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 3 – Austin Arnold had a hat trick to help Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 2-1) past Monessen (0-3, 0-3) in Section 4-A.
Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 0 — Lucas Toohey scored four goals, and John Menefee recorded a shutout as Mt. Pleasant (2-0, 2-0) blanked Brownsville (0-3, 0-3) in Section 3-2A.
Peters Township 7, Carlynton 0 – Andrew Massucci had a hat trick and Luke Holmes added two goals and two assists to lead Peters Township (1-0-1, 0-0-1) past Carlynton (1-1-0, 1-0-0) in a nonsection match.
Girls volleyball
Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0 – Abbie Maziarz had eight kills and three blocks and Bishop Canevin set a school record with its 47th consecutive section win in Section 3-A. Bishop Canevin hasn’t lost a section match since Sept. 22, 2016 at Fort Cherry.
California 3, Geibel 0 – Elaina Nicholson had five kills, Ca’mari Walden added three kills and five aces, and Tayla Pascoe had nine aces as California won in Section 2-A.
Derry 3, Steel Valley 1 – Tianna Moracco had eight kills and Megan Baker added 20 assists and three aces to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A win. Hannah Ruffner and Kiley Latshaw had four kills apiece. Sydney Williams added 10 digs.
Knoch 3, Burrell 1 – Mykenzie Werner had 14 kills and 17 service points to help Knoch (1-2, 1-2) secure a Section 5-AAA win at Burrell. The Knights won 26-24, 24-26, 25-8, 25-9. Quinn Hughes contributed nine kills for the Knights.
Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 1 – Haley Stormer had seven kills and Bella Vargulish added 10 service points as Ligonier Valley improved to 2-0 with a Section 5-2A win.
Moon 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Molly Simmons had 19 kills and Abby Santacroce added 17 digs to lead Moon to a Section 2-4A win.
Boys golf
Armstrong 217, Greensburg Salem 238 – Anthony Lobb and Maddox Rearic shot 41 to lead Armstrong to a Section 1-AAA win at hannastown GC.
Bentworth 240, Burgettstown 278 – Cede Smith shot a 41 to lead Bentworth to a Section 4-AA win.
Belle Vernon 203, Albert Gallatin 233 – Tyler Mocello and Patrick Bush carded 37s to lead Belle Vernon to a Section 2-AAA win. Matt Karpeal led Albert Gallatin with a 39.
Fox Chapel 185, Freeport 228 — The Foxes earned a convincing victory as they defeated the Yellowjackets in a Section 8-AAA matchup at Buffalo GC. Fox Chapel’s Zach Paper was the medalist with a 1-under-par 35, and the entire Fox Chapel starting lineup broke 40. Jack Mason led the way for Freeport with a 4-over 40.
Penn-Trafford 184, Indiana 189 – Led by Alex Turowski’s 35 and Nick Turowski’s 36, Penn-Trafford’s top five players all broke 40 in a Section 1-AAA match. Trevor Todd led Indiana with a 35.
Peters Township 196, South Fayette 212, Canon-McMillan 217 – Christian Schreiber and Robert Gavlik shot 38 to lead Peters Township in a Section 7-AAA tri-match.
South Park 215, McGuffey 217 – JP Tusai shot a 36 to lead South Park in a matchup of top teams in Section 4-AA.
Girls golf
Blackhawk 182, Pine-Richland 219 – Hailee Liptak shot a 43 to lead Blackhawk to a nonsection win.
Butler 183, Armstrong 238 – Paige Scott shot a 37 to lead Butler to a nonsection win. Macie Lorigan led Armstrong with a 49.
Fox Chapel 167, Kiski Area 211 – Erin Drahnak shot a 2-over, 37, to lead Fox Chapel (9-0, 7-0) to a Section 4-AAA victory at Apollo Elks Country Club. Nina Busch also shot 40 for the Foxes.
Franklin Regional 181, Penn-Trafford 194 – Caroline Tragesser shot a 40 to help Franklin Regional improve to 8-1 overall with a Section 3-AAA win at Murrysville GC. Lila Shilling, Brooke Horvath and Reilley Woehler shot 47.
Greensburg Central Catholic 156, Geibel 192 – Meghan Zambruno shot a 3-under par 34, to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 1-AA win at Mt. Odin. Ella Zambruno shot an even-par 37. Caroline Koniezcny led Geibel with a 39.
Indiana 199, Norwin 234 – Hannah Reilly shot a 47 to lead Indiana to a Section 3-AAA win. Abigail Knouse led Norwin with a 55.
Moon 192, Mars 198 – Rhianna Firmstone shot a 42 as Moon improved to 6-1 with a Section 1-AAA win at Moon GC. Mars’ Victoria Witouski was medalist with a 39.
Seneca Valley 180, North Allegheny 182 – Lihani Ranaweera carded a 39 to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 1-AAA win at North Park. Katie Rose Rankin led North Allegheny with a 39.
South Fayette 173, Peters Township 176 – Caroline McConnell shot a 35 to lead South Fayette to a Section 2-AAA win. Ella McRoberts shot a 40 for Peters Township.
Field hockey
Penn-Trafford 2, North Allegheny 0 – Julia Moorhead and Hannah Ondulich scored as Penn-Trafford improved to 3-0 with a nonsection win.
