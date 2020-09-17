High school roundup for Sept. 17, 2020: Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman wins elusive section tennis title

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 11:26 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tragesser plays against Penn-Trafford on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Murrysville Golf Club.

After falling in the final each of the past two seasons, Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman claimed her first section championship with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mt. Lebanon’s Lauren Mastellar in the Section 4-AAA championship match at Bethel Park.

Last year’s Section 4 champ, Kat Wang of Peters Township, topped teammate Marra Bruce in the third-place match.

The top four finishers in Class AAA move on to the WPIAL singles tournament next Thursday and Friday. The top three finishers advance in Class AA.

Section 1-AAA – Latrobe’s Jenna Bell avenged a loss in last year’s finals, beating Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan, 6-4, 7-5, to claim her second section crown. Bell, who also won the title in 2018, lost to Yan last year, 6-4, 6-3. Latrobe’s Addison Kemerer topped Hempfield’s Alexis Smith in the consolation match. All four place-winners advance to the WPIAL Class AAA singles tournament next Thursday and Friday.

Section 2-AAA – Sophomore Ellen Qian, a highly ranked junior player who joined the Pine-Richland team for the first time this season, turned in a dominant performance in the section finals, topping North Allegheny’s Jenmny Zhu, 6-0, 6-0.

Section 3-AAA – Fox Chapel junior Carissa Shepard won her first section singles title, defeating Elana Sobol of Shady Side Academy, 6-0, 6-3 in the finals.

Section 1-AA – Mt. Pleasant’s Mary Smithnosky won her first section singles title in a hard-fought match, topping Valley’s Eden Richey, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Greensburg Salem’s Paige Storkel defeated Derry’s Leah Perry in the consolation finals. The top three finishers advance to the WPIAL singles tournament next Thursday and Friday.

Section 2-AA – Nicole Kempton won her second straight section championship, blanking South Park teammate Haley Spitznagel, 6-0, 6-0, in the finals.

Section 3-AA — Knoch senior Laura Greb earned her third girls tennis section singles title by defeating her younger sister, Emily Greb, 6-0, 6-0, in the Section 3-AA finals Thursday at Cranberry Park. Laura will go for her fourth WPIAL singles title next week. Regan Sommariva defeated her North Catholic teammate, Riley Pylant, 6-2, 6-0, in the consolation match

Section 4-AA – Beaver’s Anna Blum claimed back-to-back section titles, defeating teammate Fiona Rubinho, 6-2, 6-4, in the finals.

Section 5-AA – Montour’s Madilyn Rimbey, who didn’t drop a game in her semifinal victory, won the section title when Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close had to injury default in the finals.

Girls soccer

Bentworth 7, Monessen 1 – Mallory Schreiber and Tessa Charpentier scored two goals apiece to lead Bentworth (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 2-A win. Abby Rhome scored for Monessen (0-1, 0-1).

Bishop Canevin 3, Aquinas Academy 0 – Ainsley Smith had two goals, Lauren Kirsch also scored and Tori Legleitner recorded the shutout as Bishop Canevin (1-01, 1-0-1) defeated Aquinas Academy (0-2, 0-1) in Section 4-A.

Burrell 4, Freeport 0 — Jordyn Kowalkowski scored twice and had an assist for Burrell (2-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-AA win over Freeport (0-1, 0-1). Leah Brockett and Mara Stevenson scored for the Bucs, and Annie Weimer had an assist.

Connellsville 11, Greensburg Salem 0 – Mary Kate Lape and Jocelyn Gratchic scored four goals apiece and Maddy Kinneer recorded the shutout as Connellsville (2-0, 2-0) topped Greensburg Salem (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 6, Highlands 1 — Madeline Boulos recorded a hat trick for Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-AA win over Highlands (0-2, 0-2). Ashley McAdams, Abigail Boulos and Brittany Shindler added one goal apiece for the Lancers, and Lily Litrun had a pair of assists.

Elizabeth Forward 4, East Allegheny 2 – Natalie Beinlich had a hat trick to power Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0) past East Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-2A.

Fox Chapel 2, Norwin 1 – Freshman Kate Friday scored the game winner in overtime as No. 3 Fox Chapel (2-0, 2-0) knocked off No. 1 Norwin (1-1, 1-1) in Section 3-4A.

Keystone Oaks 4, West Mifflin 2 – Sydney Stahl had a hat trick to lead Keystone Oaks (1-1, 1-1) past West Mifflin (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-2A.

Mars 10, Montour 1 – Gracie Dunaway had a hat trick and Caroline Wroblewski scored twice to lead No. 1 Mars (2-0, 2-0) past Montour (1-1, 1-1) in Section 4-3A.

Oakland Catholic 7, Penn Hills 1 – Hannah Henn scored four goals on senior night to lead Oakland Catholic (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Penn Hills (0-2, 0-1). Emily Cooper had two goals and senior Lina Sora also scored.

Seton LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 – Mikaela Small scored the game-winner in overtime to lead Seton LaSalle (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win. Paige Kuisis and Ireland Killen also scored. Ashley Horvath and Alyssa Wright scored for Chartiers-Houston (1-2, 1-2).

South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 1 – Anna Hertzler scored twice to lead South Fayette (1-0, 1-0) past Blackhawk (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-3A. Ella Martin scored for Blackhawk.

Southmoreland 4, Yough 1 – Olivia Cernuto scored all four goals as Southmoreland (2-0, 2-0) defeated Yough (2-1, 2-1) in Section 3-2A.

Springdale 2, Serra Catholic 2 – Julia Parfitt and Miranda Shock scored for Springdale (1-1-1, 1-1-1), which tied Serra Catholic (0-0-1, 0-0-1) in a Section 1-A match.

Trinity 3, Laurel Highlands 0 – Angelina King had two goals and Alyssa Clutter also scored as Trinity (2-0, 2-0) defeated Laurel Highlands (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-3A.

Boys soccer

Charleroi 5, Waynesburg 0 — Eben McIntyre and Sam Iacovangelo each had two goals and an assist to lead Charleroi (2-1, 2-1) past Waynesburg (2-1, 2-1) in Section 3-2A.

Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 3 – Austin Arnold had a hat trick to help Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 2-1) past Monessen (0-3, 0-3) in Section 4-A.

Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 0 — Lucas Toohey scored four goals, and John Menefee recorded a shutout as Mt. Pleasant (2-0, 2-0) blanked Brownsville (0-3, 0-3) in Section 3-2A.

Peters Township 7, Carlynton 0 – Andrew Massucci had a hat trick and Luke Holmes added two goals and two assists to lead Peters Township (1-0-1, 0-0-1) past Carlynton (1-1-0, 1-0-0) in a nonsection match.

Girls volleyball

Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0 – Abbie Maziarz had eight kills and three blocks and Bishop Canevin set a school record with its 47th consecutive section win in Section 3-A. Bishop Canevin hasn’t lost a section match since Sept. 22, 2016 at Fort Cherry.

California 3, Geibel 0 – Elaina Nicholson had five kills, Ca’mari Walden added three kills and five aces, and Tayla Pascoe had nine aces as California won in Section 2-A.

Derry 3, Steel Valley 1 – Tianna Moracco had eight kills and Megan Baker added 20 assists and three aces to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A win. Hannah Ruffner and Kiley Latshaw had four kills apiece. Sydney Williams added 10 digs.

Knoch 3, Burrell 1 – Mykenzie Werner had 14 kills and 17 service points to help Knoch (1-2, 1-2) secure a Section 5-AAA win at Burrell. The Knights won 26-24, 24-26, 25-8, 25-9. Quinn Hughes contributed nine kills for the Knights.

Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 1 – Haley Stormer had seven kills and Bella Vargulish added 10 service points as Ligonier Valley improved to 2-0 with a Section 5-2A win.

Moon 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Molly Simmons had 19 kills and Abby Santacroce added 17 digs to lead Moon to a Section 2-4A win.

Boys golf

Armstrong 217, Greensburg Salem 238 – Anthony Lobb and Maddox Rearic shot 41 to lead Armstrong to a Section 1-AAA win at hannastown GC.

Bentworth 240, Burgettstown 278 – Cede Smith shot a 41 to lead Bentworth to a Section 4-AA win.

Belle Vernon 203, Albert Gallatin 233 – Tyler Mocello and Patrick Bush carded 37s to lead Belle Vernon to a Section 2-AAA win. Matt Karpeal led Albert Gallatin with a 39.

Fox Chapel 185, Freeport 228 — The Foxes earned a convincing victory as they defeated the Yellowjackets in a Section 8-AAA matchup at Buffalo GC. Fox Chapel’s Zach Paper was the medalist with a 1-under-par 35, and the entire Fox Chapel starting lineup broke 40. Jack Mason led the way for Freeport with a 4-over 40.

Penn-Trafford 184, Indiana 189 – Led by Alex Turowski’s 35 and Nick Turowski’s 36, Penn-Trafford’s top five players all broke 40 in a Section 1-AAA match. Trevor Todd led Indiana with a 35.

Peters Township 196, South Fayette 212, Canon-McMillan 217 – Christian Schreiber and Robert Gavlik shot 38 to lead Peters Township in a Section 7-AAA tri-match.

South Park 215, McGuffey 217 – JP Tusai shot a 36 to lead South Park in a matchup of top teams in Section 4-AA.

Girls golf

Blackhawk 182, Pine-Richland 219 – Hailee Liptak shot a 43 to lead Blackhawk to a nonsection win.

Butler 183, Armstrong 238 – Paige Scott shot a 37 to lead Butler to a nonsection win. Macie Lorigan led Armstrong with a 49.

Fox Chapel 167, Kiski Area 211 – Erin Drahnak shot a 2-over, 37, to lead Fox Chapel (9-0, 7-0) to a Section 4-AAA victory at Apollo Elks Country Club. Nina Busch also shot 40 for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 181, Penn-Trafford 194 – Caroline Tragesser shot a 40 to help Franklin Regional improve to 8-1 overall with a Section 3-AAA win at Murrysville GC. Lila Shilling, Brooke Horvath and Reilley Woehler shot 47.

Greensburg Central Catholic 156, Geibel 192 – Meghan Zambruno shot a 3-under par 34, to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 1-AA win at Mt. Odin. Ella Zambruno shot an even-par 37. Caroline Koniezcny led Geibel with a 39.

Indiana 199, Norwin 234 – Hannah Reilly shot a 47 to lead Indiana to a Section 3-AAA win. Abigail Knouse led Norwin with a 55.

Moon 192, Mars 198 – Rhianna Firmstone shot a 42 as Moon improved to 6-1 with a Section 1-AAA win at Moon GC. Mars’ Victoria Witouski was medalist with a 39.

Seneca Valley 180, North Allegheny 182 – Lihani Ranaweera carded a 39 to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 1-AAA win at North Park. Katie Rose Rankin led North Allegheny with a 39.

South Fayette 173, Peters Township 176 – Caroline McConnell shot a 35 to lead South Fayette to a Section 2-AAA win. Ella McRoberts shot a 40 for Peters Township.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 2, North Allegheny 0 – Julia Moorhead and Hannah Ondulich scored as Penn-Trafford improved to 3-0 with a nonsection win.

