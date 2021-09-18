High school roundup for Sept. 17, 2021: Latrobe’s Bell wins 3rd section title

Friday, September 17, 2021 | 8:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Jenna Bell plays during last year’s WPIAL doubles finals.

Latrobe senior Jenna Bell won her third section singles title and second in a row when she defeated teammate Carolina Walters, 6-2, 6-1, in the Section 1-3A championship match Friday at Latrobe. Bell has also won three section doubles titles in her career. Franklin Regional’s Ellen Liu defeated Norwin’s Jenna Beach in the third-place match, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Section 3-3A — For the second straight year, Fox Chapel teammates Carissa Shepard and Elana Sobol will square off for a section singles title. Shepard defeated Shady Side Academy’s Rachel Nath in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2, while Sobol beat Isabella Liu-Lopez of Oakland Catholic, 6-3, 6-4. They’ll meet for the championship at 3 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel. Last year, Shepard beat Sobol in the finals, 6-0, 6-3.

Section 1-2A — Top-seeded Eden Richey defeated teammate Rachel Schrock, 6-2, 6-1, to become Valley’s first section singles champ since 2012. Richey, a senior, won 44 of the 49 games she played in four matches in the tournament. Richey and Schrock will be joined in the WPIAL tournament by Burrell’s Caroline Dynka, who topped Greensburg Salem’s Paige Storkel in the third-place match, 6-2, 6-3.

Section 3-2A — In a finals matchup featuring two players from Knoch for the fourth straight year, Ally Bauer defeated Emily Greb, 6-4, 6-3, for the section championship in a closely contested match at Riverview. Bauer, a junior, is a two-time section doubles champ. Greb, a sophomore, is a section runner-up for the second straight year. Last season, she lost to her sister Laura, who was a three-time section champion.

Section 4-2A — In an all-Beaver section final for the second straight year, Chloe DeSanzo defeated teammate Fiona Rubino, 6-0, 6-3. DeSanzo, a sophomore, lost a total of six games in three matches. Central Valley’s Lauryn Johnsen defeated Ellwood City’s Madilyn McCommons in a tight, three-set match for third place.

Section 5-2A — After losing by injury default in the section finals as a freshman last year, Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close defeated teammate Milla Ivanova in the championship match, 6-0, 6-2. Close lost a total of three games in three matches. Montour’s Madilyn Rimbey, last year’s section champ, advanced to WPIALs with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Carlynton’s Therese Bernas in the third-place match.

Girls soccer

Latrobe 3, Allderdice 1 — Regan Reilly, Robin Reilly and Maddy Petruzzi scored to give Latrobe (5-0, 2-0) a Section 3-4A victory. Regan and Robin Reilly each had assists, along with Makenna Malone.

Norwin 1, Fox Chapel 0 — Paloma Swankler scored in the second overtime to lead Norwin (2-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-4A victory over Fox Chapel (3-2, 1-1). Julia Bursick had the assist.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 1, Fox Chapel 0 — Ava Hershberger scored the decisive goal as Penn-Trafford (4-0, 2-0) stayed undefeated with a Class 2A win.

Boys golf

Fox Chapel 183, Freeport 229 — Davey Fuhrer shot 35 to lead Fox Chapel to a Section 8-3A win. Max Johnson and Riley Johnson each shot 36 for Fox Chapel and Nate Covey led Freeport, shooting 42.

Knoch 223, Kiski 236 — Cory Voltz shot 41 to lead Knoch to a Section 8-3A win.

Plum 205, Penn Hills 247 — Wes Lorish shot a 37 to lead Plum to a Section 4-3A win. Carson Yocca and Tim Pease shot 40. Lucy Brayton led Penn Hills with a 38.

