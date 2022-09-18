High school roundup for Sept. 17, 2022: Neshannock runs past Western Beaver

By:

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Jonny Huff smiles during a preseason practice.

Jonny Huff and Matthew Ioanilli each scored three touchdowns to lead Neshannock to a 48-20 victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Conference football Saturday.

Huff ran for 82 yards and Ioanilli 80 for the Lancers (4-0, 1-0). Xander LeFebvre threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for two TDs for Western Beaver (3-1, 0-1).

Union 46, Shenango 7 – Braylon Thomas ran 13 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns to lead Union (3-1, 1-0) to a Class A Big 7 Conference victory. Thomas also ran for three two-point conversions. Jamel Mitchell had a 54-yard interception return for a score and Elijah Booker ran a kickoff back 96 yards for a TD for the Scotties. Hunter Lively had a rushing touchdown for Shenango (0-4, 0-1).

Boys soccer

Ambridge 10, Ringgold 2 – Preston Korol scored four goals and JJ Simms had a hat trick as Ambridge (7-2) scored seven first-half goals on the way to defeating Ringgold (3-6) in nonsection play.

Burrell 2, Trinity Christian 0 – Will Dout and Jayson Ireland scored goals, both assisted by Aiden Malits, as Burrell (8-1, 4-1) shut out Trinity Christian (4-1-1, 2-1-1) in a Section 3-A contest. Ryan Croushore picked up five saves to record the shutout.

Central Valley 4, Mohawk 0 – Cam DeVincentis had a hat trick and Tyler Harsch also scored to lead Central Valley (4-2-1) past Mohawk (3-5) in a nonsection match.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Yough 3 – Ethan Childers’ second goal of the game was the winner nine seconds into overtime to lift Elizabeth Forward (3-4) to a nonsection victory. Logan Beedle and Jade Rollinson-Manes also scored for EF. Collin Barner had two goals and Austin Matthews also scored for Yough (1-7-1).

Highlands 2, Penn Hills 1 – Shawn Kramer and Tyler Smith had goals as Highlands (3-5) defeated Penn Hills (4-4) in nonsection play.

Kiski Area 3, Latrobe 1 – Anders Bordoy scored a pair of goals to give Kiski Area (7-1) a nonsection victory over Latrobe (3-4).

Leechburg 0, Armstrong 0 – Darek Baustert made seven saves for Leechburg (2-4-1) and Caden Smail made 16 saves for Armstrong (0-7-1) in a nonsection draw.

Sewickley Academy 4, Avonworth 3 – Michael DiSantis had two goals and Nicholas Day and Hudson Colletti also scored for Sewickley Academy (8-0) in a nonsection win over Avonworth (6-3).

South Park 2, Mars 1 – Jack Ozimek and Daniel Battista scored to power South Park (9-0) past Mars (4-5) in a nonsection matchup.

Springdale 6, Indiana 1 – Chris Mitchell had two goals and two assists to lead Springdale to a nonsection win against Indiana. Billy Lawrence added two goals and an assist.

Girls soccer

Avonworth 4, Karns City 0 – Fiona Mahan had two goals and two assists to lead Avonworth (6-1) to a nonsection win over Karns City. Fiona Mahan added two goals while Elena Zimmerman picked up the shutout.

Charleroi 5, Yough 3 – McKenna DeUnger scored four goals to lead Charleroi (3-4) to a nonsection win against Yough. McKenzie Pritts scored twice for Yough (3-3).

Deer Lakes 2, Armstrong 1 – Bryanna Simonetti and Annabella Vergerio scored to power Deer Lakes (5-2) to a nonsection victory over Armstrong (2-6).

Elizabeth Forward 3, Trinity 0 — Mia Valerio had a goal and two assists to lead Elizabeth Forward (6-1) to a nonsection win over Trinity (0-6). Giovanna Ferraro and Abby Beinlich also scored for EF.

Freedom 10, Sewickley Academy 0 – Shaye Bailey had a hat trick and Morgan Keller added a pair of goals for Freedom (5-3, 3-0) in a Section 3-A victory over Sewickley Academy (4-3, 2-2).

Knoch 3, Gateway 2 – Macrina Robb scored twice as Knoch (4-2) won its fourth straight by defeating Gateway (1-5-1) in nonsection play.

Moon 2, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Hailey Longwell and Addy Jacoby scored to propel Moon (6-0) to a nonsection win over Thomas Jefferson (6-1).

North Allegheny 4, Norwin 0 – Riley Cerqua, Sophia Palermo, Lucia Wells and Jadyn Coy scored as North Allegheny (9-0) blanked Norwin (2-5-1) in nonsection play.

Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 1 – Ayla Ward scored the tying goal with five minutes left in regulation and Abby Weis netted the game-winner with five minutes left in the second overtime as Seneca Valley (5-0-2, 4-0-2) topped Fox Chapel (4-4-1, 2-3-1) in Section 1-4A.

Seton LaSalle 4, Keystone Oaks 0 – Paige Kuisis had two goals and Carly Lutz and Michele Defize also scored to lead Seton LaSalle (4-3) past Keystone Oaks (4-2-1) in nonsection play. Kayla Cohagen recorded the shutout and Andolina McGrath had two assists for the Rebels.