High school roundup for Sept. 18, 2021: LeFebvre leads Western Beaver past Beaver

By:

Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 10:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Western Beaver quarterback Xander LeFebvre throws a pass during practice Aug. 13.

Quarterback Xander LeFebvre had a 5-yard touchdown run and blocked a punt that Lonnie Craft ran in for a 15-yard score to lead Western Beaver to a 20-14 nonsection win over Beaver on Saturday.

Thad Gray scored on a 31-yard run for the Golden Beavers (3-1). Wyatt Ringer had a 14-yard TD run and Josh King ran an interception back 95 yards for a score for Beaver (2-1).

McDowell 38, Butler 21 — Artis Simmons ran for 261 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead McDowell (3-0, 1-0) to a District 10 Region 6 win. Mac Schnur threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Lance Slater and a 14-yard TD pass to Charlie Kreinbucher and also ran for a score for Butler (1-2, 0-1).

Westinghouse 41, Allderdice 12 — Westinghouse (3-0, 2-0) defeated Allderdice (0-3, 0-1) in a rematch of last year’s City League championship game.

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 2, Trinity 1 — Daniel Sassak scored the overtime winner and Brandon Yeschenko also scored to lead Belle Vernon (7-0, 5-0) past Trinity (3-2-1, 2-2-1) in Section 3-3A.

Bentworth 0, Seton LaSalle 0 — In Section 4-A, Bentworth (5-1-1, 3-0-1) and Seton LaSalle (3-1-1, 2-0-1) played to a scoreless tie. Seton LaSalle goalkeeper Nick Cherry made eight saves while Bentworth’s Landon Urcho recorded seven saves.

Butler 10, Burrell 0 — Jack Beneigh had a hat trick to help Butler (5-2) earn a nonsection win over Burrell (2-3). Gavin Varner had two goals and two assists for the Golden Tornado.

Carlynton 8, Riverview 0 — Max Samangy recorded the hat trick and Mateo Carrasco added two goals as Carlynton (4-4, 2-2) shut out Riverview (0-5, 0-4) in Section 3-A.

Central Valley 3, Beaver 2 — Tyler Harsch had a pair of goals to lift Central Valley (1-3-2, 1-2-2) past Beaver (1-4, 1-4) in a Section 2-3A match. Cameron DeVincentis had a goal and an assist for the Warriors and William Manning notched a pair of assists.

Charleroi 21, Southmoreland 0 — Eben McIntyre scored eight goals to lead Charleroi (5-0, 5-0) past Southmoreland (0-7, 0-4) in a Section 3-2A contest. Joel Chambers added three goals while Landon Barcus and Dominick Yocolano scored two goals each.

Deer Lakes 1, Leechburg 1 — Ryan Hanes scored for Deer Lakes and Gavin Cole had a goal for Leechburg as the teams played to a draw in Section 2-2A. Ruger Beer had an assist for the Lancers (3-1-1, 2-0-1). Jake Moll had an assist for the Blue Devils (2-1-1. 1-0-1).

Franklin Regional 4, West Mifflin 0 — Anthony DiFalco, Billy Christafano, Sam Dawson and Jake Kimmich scored for Franklin Regional (5-1, 5-0) in a Section 4-3A win at West Mifflin (3-3-1, 2-2).

Gateway 7, Obama Academy 0 — Jacob Davey scored twice as Gateway (5-3, 3-1) shut out Obama Academy (0-4, 0-4) in Section 4-3A. Colton Corrie added his 10th goal of the season while Jack Kweeder picked up the clean sheet.

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, St. Joseph 4 — Mason Fabean and Kyler Miller scored three goals each as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1, 3-0) defeated St. Joseph (0-2-1, 0-1) in Section 2-A. Fabean added two assists while teammate Jackson Vaccanti tallied two goals.

Hampton 3, Kiski Area 0 — Gabe Viszaly netted a hat trick to help Hampton (4-0, 4-0) earn a Section 1-3A win over Kiski Area (5-2, 4-1). Holden Pritts and Zander Plizga had an assist for the Talbots.

Jeannette 3, Serra Catholic 2 — Jordan Taylor, Austin Emery and Jared Vincent had a goal each for Jeannette (4-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-A victory over Serra Catholic (1-3-1, 1-2). AJ Mejalli and Luke Jordan scored for the Eagles.

Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 1 — Chris Brancato scored in overtime for Moon (5-1, 4-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Chartiers Valley (1-5-1, 1-4). Ryan Kopay also scored for the Tigers and Reilly Nickels had a pair of assists.

North Catholic 3, Freedom 1 — Dylan Greggs scored all three goals for North Catholic (4-2, 4-0) in its Section 4-2A win over Freedom (2-3, 2-3). Dylan Scheel scored for the Bulldogs.

Penn Hills 10, Greensburg Salem 2 – Josh Lee, Mack Byrnes and Alinur Zhamaldinov had hat tricks to lead Penn Hills (2-5, 2-3) past Greensburg Salem (0-4, 0-4) in Section 4-3A.

Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 0 — In Section 3-4A, Brady Paliscak scored three goals to lead Penn-Trafford (4-1, 3-1) past Latrobe (1-5, 1-3).

Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Anthony Schullek, Joe Tornari, Andrew Massucci and Nick Magee scored a goal each as Peters Township (6-0, 4-0) knocked off Mt. Lebanon (5-1-1, 3-1-1) in Section 2-4A. Mason Lewis, Massucci and Brady Sorrell each had an assist for the Indians.

Plum 8, Woodland Hills 0 — Kyle Ryan had two goals and an assist to help Plum (5-2, 4-1) roll past Woodland Hills (1-4, 1-3) in Section 4-3A action. Ian Yurek, Luke Kolankowski, Aldi Flowers, Ethan Rose, Gage Adinolfi and Chance Stezoski had one goal apiece for the Mustangs.

Quaker Valley 6, Ambridge 0 — Rowan Kriebel had a hat trick and an assist for the Quakers (6-0, 4-0) in a Section 4-2A victory over Ambridge (3-3, 2-2). Keller Chamovitz added a pair of goals for Quaker Valley and Will Dunda contributed a goal and two assists.

Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0 — Nathan Prex scored twice to help Seneca Valley (7-0, 4-0) top Pine-Richland (3-2-1, 2-2) in a Section 1-4A game. Max Marcotte and Ben Hankinson also scored for the Raiders.

Shady Side Academy 14, Ligonier Valley 0 – Jackson Suski scored two goals to lead Shady Side Academy (3-0, 3-0) past Ligonier Valley (2-4, 1-3) in Section 2-2A.

Waynesburg 4, Brownsville 0 — Dawson Fowler had two goals and an assist for Waynesburg (2-5, 2-2) in a Section 3-2A win over Brownsville (0-6-1, 0-4). Ryon McCartney and Jobe McCartney scored a goal each for Waynesburg.

Girls soccer

Burrell 1, Kiski Area 0 — Leah Brockett scored the game’s only goal and Ali Hughes made seven saves as Burrell (5-1) shut out Kiski Area (3-4) in nonsection play.

Hampton 5, Chartiers Valley 2 — Five players picked up goals for Hampton (4-2) in its nonsection win over Chartiers Valley (2-4).

North Allegheny 12, Baldwin 0 — Lucia Wells scored four times to help North Allegheny (5-0) dispatch Baldwin (0-7) in a nonsection game. Sophia Palermo and Anna Bundy had a pair of goals apiece for the Tigers.

North Catholic 5, Oakland Catholic 0 — Jayden Sharpless and Lauren MacDonald scored two goals each as North Catholic (5-0) beat Oakland Catholic (3-1-1) in nonsection play. Rylee Kumer had five saves to pick up the shutout.

Knoch 2, Freeport 1 — Macrina Robb scored twice for Knoch (3-2) in a nonsection win over Freeport (0-6). Aleah Pairson had a goal for the Yellowjackets.

Seton LaSalle 1, Bentworth 0 — Michele Defide scored the only goal of the game and Kyla Cohagan recorded four saves as Seton LaSalle (3-2, 3-0) shut out Bentworth (3-4, 1-3) in Section 2-A.

Springdale 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 — In Section 1-A, Ashley Ross scored twice as Springdale (6-0, 3-0) defeated Greensburg Central Catholic (2-1, 1-1), ending its 18-game regular-season winning streak. Lilly Iadiccico, Carissa Walsh and Isabella Walsh had a goal each for the Dynamos. Sara Felder scored on a penalty kick for the Centurions.