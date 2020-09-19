High school roundup for Sept. 19, 2020: North Allegheny girls soccer trips up Norwin in OT

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 9:06 PM

Lucia Wells and Abigail Stager scored to lead No. 5 North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0) to a 2-1 overtime victory in a nonconference matchup of ranked girls soccer teams Saturday. Lacey Bernick scored for No. 1 Norwin, which lost its second straight game.

Bentworth 9, East Allegheny 1 – Reagan Schreiber scored three goals and Mallory Schreiber and Tessa Charpentier added two goals each as Bentworth (2-2) downed East Allegheny (0-3) in nonsection play.

Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 1 – In Section 4-AAA, Haley Romigh scored a goal and an assist to lead Blackhawk (1-2, 1-2) to the win against West Allegheny (1-2, 1-2). Morgan Wissner scored Blackhawk’s other goal while goalkeeper Riley Sims made seven saves.

Hampton 5, Indiana 0 – Nicole Fortes scored twice as Hampton (2-1, 2-1) shut out Indiana (1-3, 1-3) in Section 1-AAA. Lucy Interthal added a goal and an assist.

West Mifflin 5, Carlynton 1 – Ruby Rojas scored two goals and an assist to lead West Mifflin (1-2) to the nonsection win at Carlynton (0-3). Drina Johns added two goals for West Mifflin.

Penn-Trafford 4, Gateway 0 – Malia Kearns scored twice to power Penn-Trafford (2-1, 1-1) past Gateway (2-1, 1-0) in a nonsection match. Kenzie Powell and Mia Muro also scored.

Penn Hills 2, Hempfield 1 – TaMaya Wolford scored two goals to carry Penn Hills (1-2, 0-1) past Hempfield (0-2, 0-1) in a nonconference match.

Belle Vernon 7, Elizabeth Forward 0 Jillian Butchki netted the hat trick to lead Belle Vernon (2-1) to a nonsection win over Elizabeth Forward (2-1), recording its second straight shutout. Farrah Reader, Isabella Laurita and Morgan Einodshofer each added a goal for the Leopards. Grace Henderson and Victoria Rodriguez recorded the shutout.

Seton LaSalle 7, Monessen 0 – Paige Kuisis scored three goals and Megan Lyons added two as Seton LaSalle (3-0, 3-0) shut out Monessen (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-AA. Kyla Cohagan recorded eight saves for the clean sheet.

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1 – Sierra Todero scored twice and Sydney Lindeman converted a penalty kick to lead Franklin Regional (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Kiski Area (1-2, 1-2).

Boys soccer

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Austin Marmol scored the decisive goal as Peters Township (2-0-1, 1-0-1) topped Mt. Lebanon (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-4A.

Seton LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1 – In Section 4-A, T.J. Cherry and Jim Cavanaugh scored as Seton LaSalle (2-0, 2-1) beat Bentworth (2-1, 2-1). Jaxon Selvoski scored Bentworth’s only goal.

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 1 – Ryan Edwards had a goal and five assists to lead Quaker Valley (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Ambridge (2-1, 2-1). Keller Chamovitz had a hat trick and Rowan Kriebel scored twice.

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 1 – Jack Myers and Nick Tanner scored to give Upper St. Clair (2-0, 2-0) a Section 2-4A win over Bethel Park (1-1-1, 1-1-1).

Waynesburg 4, Brownsville 3 (OT) – Tyler Switalski had a hat trick, including a pair of successful penalty kicks, to lead Waynesburg (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Brownsville (0-4, 0-4). Jobe McCartney also scored. Christian Mori had two assists.

South Fayette 4, Blackhawk 0 – Chad Eldridge and Nate Belcufine had a goal and an assist apiece to lead South Fayette (2-0-1, 2-0-1) to a Section 2-3A win over Blackhawk (0-3, 0-3). Kyle Magdich and Dan Gormley also scored. Austin Rees recorded the shutout.

Seneca Valley 8, Pine-Richland 2 – Connor Schmidt, Zack LaValle and Nathan Prex scored two goals apiece to carry Seneca Valley (3-0, 3-0) past Pine-Richland (1-1-1, 1-1-1) in Section 1-4A. Beaux Lizewski and Luke Simpson also scored.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Albert Gallatin 1 – Alex Folino, Luke Giger, Michael Ngugi, Chris Powell and Jack Sella scored for Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (0-3, 0-3).

Belle Vernon 1, Trinity 0 – In Section 3-AAA, Nick Nagy scored in the second half to give Belle Vernon (4-0, 4-0) the win against Trinity (1-2, 1-2). T.J. Watson picked up six saves for the clean sheet.

Charleroi 1, Southmoreland 0 – Eben McIntyre scored off an assist from Arlo McIntyre as Charleroi (3-0, 3-0) blanked Southmoreland (0-3, 0-2) in Section 3-AA.

Springdale 12, Ligonier Valley 0 – William Lawrence scored four times as Springdale (2-0, 1-0) defeated a nonsection foe in Ligonier Valley (1-2, 1-1) in convincing fashion. Six Dynamos scored, including three from Roman Liberati and two from Lian Dale. Andrew Haus recorded the shutout.

Deer Lakes 9, Leechburg 1 – Devin Murray had a hat trick and was one of five Lancers to score as No. 1 Deer Lakes (1-0, 1-0) rolled to a victory over Leechburg (1-1, 1-1) in Section 3-2A. Michael Sullivan and Ryan Hanes each added two goals while Colton Spence and Joey Kushon chipped in with a goal each.

Kiski Area 5, Penn Hills 0 – Led by two goals from Aaron Witt, Kiski Area (2-0, 2-0) blanked Penn Hills (0-3, 0-3) in Section 4-3A. Nathaniel Coleman, Owen Zimmerman and Owen Barr also scored for the Cavaliers.

Highlands 7, Armstrong 2 – Gabe Norris had three goals and two assists to lead Highlands (2-1, 1-1) to a Section 1-AAA win over Armstrong (0-3-1, 0-3). Cam Reighard added two goals while Sam Norris chipped in a goal and two assists.

Plum 11, Woodland Hills 0 – AJ Coma had three goals and two assists to lift No. 3 Plum (2-0, 2-0) past Woodland Hills (0-3, 0-3) in Section 4-3A. Luke Kolankowski had two goals and three assists and Cannon Kuchinik scored twice. Gabe Kuhn and Gavin Chandler combined on the shutout.

Mars 4, Freeport 0 – Dane Beller scored a pair of goals to help Mars (3-0, 3-0) past Freeport (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-3A. Nabil Lahlou added a goal and an assist. Zaccheri Campagna also scored.

Girls volleyball

Leechburg 3, Valley 1 – The Blue Devils (3-0) remain unbeaten after a nonsection victory over Class 2A opponent Valley (0-3) in four sets, 25-19, 24-26, 25-10 and 25-15.

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0 – Abigail Glumac had eight kills and Alyssa Porter and Molly Judy had four kills each to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win. Maggie Brown had five digs and Morgan Laughner added 15 assists.

