High school roundup for Sept. 20, 2021: Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti wins section golf title

By:

Monday, September 20, 2021 | 11:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Adeline Piper celebrates her goal with Sydney Schutzman during their game against Latrobe on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Maddy Petruzzi (left) battles Fox Chapel’s Carlie Barnett for possession during their game on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Ella Bullava (center) celebrates her goal with Ava Yurko (17) and Maddy Petruzzi during the second half against Fox Chapel on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. Previous Next

Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti shot a 2-under 70 at Murrysville GC to take medalist honors at the Section 4-3A boys golf tournament Monday.

Salvitti finished one shot ahead of Franklin Regional’s Zach Abdallah. Central Catholic’s Carter Pitcairn and Aidan Burchianti, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling and Jeff Anderchak and Plum’s Tim Pease and Wes Lorish also qualified for the WPIAL tournament.

Section 2 — Uniontown’s Logan Voytish shot a 1-under 70 at Cedarbrook to take medalist honors, four strokes up on Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal. Belle Vernon teammates Tyler Mocello, Patrick Bush and Rogan Maloney all qualified for WPIALs with 78s.

Section 5 — Moon’s Zach Ross finished four shots ahead of the field with a 73 at Moon GC. West Allegheny’s Anthony Pass and Moon’s Anthony Treonze and Hunter Wilson also moved on to the WPIAL tournament.

Section 6 — Josh Shellenberger took medalist honors with a 76, one stroke ahead of teammates Callan Wilcox and Zach Dyke, at Butler’s GC. Mt. Lebanon’s Hollis Whalen also qualified for WPIALs, as did Baldwin’s Dominic Trimbur and Bethel Park’s Jonathan Haddox and Dom Nerone.

Section 7 — South Fayette’s Jaden Mizenko took first place with a 73, one stroke ahead of Upper St. Clair’s Connor McKenzie and Peters Township’s Ben Miller at Lindenwood. South Fayette’s James Cavrak and Peters Township’s Nick Haught shot 75. Fourteen other players hit the target score of 82 to move on to WPIALs.

Section 8 — Led by medalist Davey Fuhrer’s round of 76, a half dozen Fox Chapel golfers qualified at Willowbrook Country Club in Apollo. Zach Paper (77), John Walsh (79), Max Johnson (80), Eli Yofan (81) and Owen Delaney (81) also finished under the target score of 83. Kiski Area’s Campbell Curry (82) and Knoch’s Cory Voltz (83) also qualified.

Class 2A

Section 1 — No one reached the target score of 84 at Lenape Heights Golf Course in Ford City, but Leechburg’s Ken Klasnick advanced after defeating Burrell’s Jaxon Logut in a playoff. Klasnick and Logut shot 92, but Klasnick won the playoff on the second hole.

Section 2 — Derry’s Hunter Jurica and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Wade Boyle shared medalist honors with 77s at Pleasant Valley. Derry’s Ashton Beighley and Antonio Hauser also qualified for WPIALs.

Section 3 — Eden Christian’s Luke Gronbeck was the medalist, shooting 75. Five Deer Lakes golfers met the target score at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Gibsonia. Tyler Gozzard and Eddie Auer each shot 82. Lucas Tiglio shot 86. Bryce Robson and Danny McCloskey shot 87.

Section 4 — Chartiers-Houston freshman Griffin Hanberry was medalist with a 74 at Fort Cherry GC. Teammate Caleb Passieu was second with a 78. A trio of South Park players, JP Tusai, Ryan Tumas and Dom Dice, also advanced to WPIALs.

Section 5 — Ellwood City’s Milo Sesti shot a 75 at Castle Hill GC to take the top spot. Three players from Mohawk (Josh Wilkins, Mason Hopper and Keigan Hopper) and Neshannock (Paul Litrena, Sam Ball and Matt Morelli) also qualified for WPIALs.

Section 6 — New Brighton’s Adam Marcellus was medalist with a 72, nine shots clear of the field, at Beaver Valley GC. South Side led the section with three WPIAl qualifiers (Josh Lytle, Aaron Mzyk, Tristan Shuman).

Section 7 — Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak was medalist with a 76 and teammate AJ Palmer tied for second with Serra Catholic’s Brendon Cooley at Grand View GC.

Section 8 — Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman and Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana tied for the top spot with 75s at Chippewa GC. Waynesburg sent five players through to the WPIAL tournament (Evan Davis, Braden Benke, Matthew Ankrom, Mason Switalski and Hudson Pincavitch).

Girls soccer

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1 — Morgan Einodshofer, Farrah Reader, and Ava Scalise scored in the second half to propel Belle Vernon (5-3, 3-2) to a Section 2-3A win over Ringgold (3-4, 3-2). Kataira Rhodes had a pair of assists for the Leopards.

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0 — Liv Dawson scored twice and Lily Gaston added a goal to help Bethel Park (4-2, 2-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Canon-McMillan (3-3, 1-3).

Butler 4, North Hills 0 — Sam Miller scored a pair of goals to help Butler (6-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (2-5, 1-2).

Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 0 — Kayla Brose scored a pair of goals to lead Chartiers-Houston (6-1, 3-1) past Monessen (0-5, 0-3) in Section 2-A.

Connellsville 16, Uniontown 0 — Mary Lape and Emma Tikey each scored four goals as Connellsville (5-0, 5-1) shut out Section 2-3A rival Uniontown (0-3, 0-6). Nevaeh Hamborsky, Halie Pletcher, Jocelyn Gratchic, and Brooke Lindstrom each added two goals for the Lady Falcons.

Deer Lakes 7, Freeport 2 — Ashley McAdams scored four goals and Maddy Boulos added two to lead Deer Lakes (4-3, 3-0) past Freeport (0-7, 0-3) in Section 2-2A. Kylie McCoy also scored for the Lancers. Emma Check and Crystal Zembrzuski scored a goal each for the Yellowjackets.

Elizabeth Forward 1, West Mifflin 0 — Brooklyn Baldensperger scored, assisted by Emma Gatto, and Adysson Davis and Emma Durant combined on the shutout for Elizabeth Forward (6-1, 3-0) against West Mifflin (0-8, 0-3) in Section 4-2A.

Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 1 — Sydney Kranick, Sydney Lindeman, Mauriana Dorsch, Reese Phillips, Sierra Todero, Morgan Walters and Mya Riggle scored to lead Franklin Regional (4-2, 3-1) past Armstrong (0-5, 0-5) in Section 1-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Serra Catholic 1 — Tatum Gretz had a hat trick and two assists and Sara Felder added a hat trick and an assist to lead GCC (2-1, 3-1) over Serra (3-2, 3-4) in a Section1-1A match. Riley Kerr added a goal and an assist for the Lady Centurions. Lydia Reith scored the lone goal for Serra.

Greensburg Salem 2, Laurel Highlands 1 — Kylie Smith and Lily Gastons had goals for Greensburg Salem (2-2, 2-3) in their Section 2-3A win over Laurel Highlands(3-2, 4-2).

Kiski Area 2, Knoch 0 — Faith Andree and Bryanna Finney scored to lift Kiski Area (4-4, 2-2) past Knoch (3-3, 1-3) in Section 1-3A.

Latrobe 2, Fox Chapel 2 (2OT) — In a Section 3-4A match, Latrobe (5-0-1, 2-0-1) and Fox Chapel (3-3-1, 1-1-1) battled to a tie. Ella Bulava and Regan Reilly scored goals for the Wildcats and Addie Piper and Anna Troutman netted goals for the Foxes.

Mars 4, South Fayette 0 — Addison Ginwood, Aly Cooper, Piper Coffield and Ainsley Ray all scored goals as Mars (5-0, 5-0-1) beat South Fayette (2-2, 3-4) in a Section 4-3A matchup. Goalies Megan Boddy and Katie McEnroe combined on the shutout.

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 0 — Sydney Felton scored twice and Hailey Longwell found the net as well to lead Moon (5-0, 4-0) past Upper St. Clair (3-2-1, 2-1-1) in Section 2-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 10, Brownsville 0 — Rylin Bugosh had two goals and five assists and Carsyn Rivardo had a hat trick for Mt. Pleasant (6-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Brownsville (2-4, 0-3). Riley Gesinski scored twice and Jannah Gesinski, Hayley Johnson and Nina Province added goals.

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0 — Lucia Wells scored twice and Anna Bundy also netted a goal to help North Allegheny (6-0, 2-0) past Pine-Richland (2-3, 0-2) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic 10 , Hopewell 0 — Lauren McDonald and Jayden Sharpless each netted two goals to lead North Catholic (3-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-2A shutout win over Hopewell (0-3, 5-3-1). Alexis Wateska, Brittany Cullen, Monika Stammer, Angelina Berkey, Tessa McMichael and Lindsey Pawlawski each added a goal for North Catholic. Rylee Kumer recorded two saves while earning the shutout.

Norwin 8, Hempfield 0 — Lindsay Reese and Paloma Swankler scored two goals apiece to lead Norwin (3-1, 2-1) past Hempfield (0-7, 0-3) in Section 3-4A. Riley Morningstar recorded the shutout. Alyssa Shields, Carmella Simko, Reagan Casper and Halle Holtzman also scored.

OLSH 5, Mohawk 2 — Daria Charron and Alexa Taylor scored twice and Emily Sell added a goal to lead OLSH (2-3, 1-2) past Mohawk (1-3, 0-3) in Section 3-A.

Penn-Trafford 3, Allderdice 1 — Jessie Gadagno scored twice and Avery Hofmeister also scored to help Penn-Trafford (2-3, 2-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Elise Chu scored for Allderdice (3-3, 1-2).

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 2 — Camryn Klein and CeCe Scott scored to help Peters Township (3-2-2, 2-1-2) to a Section 2-4A tie with Mt. Lebanon (4-1-2, 1-1-1).

Plum 10, Brashear 0 — Marissa Liberto scored a hat trick to help Plum (6-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Brashear (0-4, 0-4).

Riverview 7, Jeannette 0 — Lola Abraham scored four goals and had three assists to lead Riverview (1-3, 1-3) to a Section 1-A win over rival Jeannette (0-3, 0-3). Cailey Trosch added two goals and Lilly Hood added another for the Lady Raiders as Alyssa Emanuele got the shutout.

Seneca Valley 5, Shaler 0 — Keira Hildum and Bayden Valentovish scored twice to lead Seneca Valley (5-1-1, 2-1) past Shaler (2-2, 0-1) in Section 1-4A.

Southmoreland 5, McGuffey 0 — Tatum Lucero,Taylor Klingensmith, Aubrey Sedar, Kayli Redmond and Kendall Fabery scored a goal each for Southmoreland (4-0-2, 2-0-1) in a Section 3-2A win over McGuffey (2-4, 0-3).

Springdale 3, Apollo-Ridge 1 — Lilly Iadicicco, Molly Hurley and Isabella Walsh had a goal apiece to help Springdale (7-0, 4-0) top Apollo-Ridge (2-2, 2-2) in a Section 1-A game.

Steel Valley 12, Charleroi 1 — Soraya Gibbs, Chelsea Bulger and Kelsey Salopek scored hat tricks to lead Steel Valley (4-1, 3-1) to a Section 2-A win. Bella Carroto scored for Charleroi (2-4, 2-2).

Thomas Jefferson 4, Penn Hills 1 — Olivia Della Lucia scored twice and Natalie Lamenza and Sylvi Kashak also netted goals to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-2, 4-1) past Penn Hills (3-2-1, 2-1-1) in Section 3-3A.

Trinity 7, Albert Gallatin 0 — Alyssa Clutter netted four goals and Courtney Lowe had a hat trick as Trinity (2-2, 2-3) shut out Albert Gallatin (0-5, 1-5) in a Section 2-3A match.

Valley 7, Highlands 0 — Cierra George had a hat trick and Jordan Kirwood added two goals as Valley (3-2, 1-2) scored five times in the first half to pull away from Highlands (0-7, 0-3) in a Section 2-2A win.

West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 0 — Rachel Mamula and Samantha Goldstrohm netted a goal each and both goals were assisted by Ava Pustover as West Allegheny (3-2, 3-3-1) beat Chartiers Valley (1-2, 2-5) in a Section 4-3A match. Kayla Howard earned the shutout in net.

Winchester Thurston 3, Eden Christian 2 — Katharine Burns scored a pair of goals as Winchester Thurston (2-1-1, 2-0-1) topped Eden Christian (2-3, 2-2) in double overtime in Section 4-A.

Yough 3, Waynesburg 1 — Dakota Cross scored twice and McKenzie Pritts also netted a goal to lead Yough (6-0-1, 2-0-1) past Waynesburg (2-3, 1-2) in Section 3-2A. Ashlyn Basinger scored for the Raiders.

Boys soccer

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0 — Ethan Bowser scored twice and Dominic Cavalier added a goal as Elizabeth Forward (3-1) blanked Belle Vernon (7-1) in a nonsection match.

Greensburg Salem 8, Ligonier Valley 3 — Daishaun Alexander and Mike Edwards had hat tricks and Drezdan Gesalmon scored twice to lead Greensburg Salem (1-4) to a nonsection win over Ligonier Valley (2-5). Patrick Galvin stopped a penalty kick for the Golden Lions.

Leechburg 2, Riverview 0 — Jake Mull had a goal and an assist to help Leechburg (3-1-1) score a nonsection win over Riverview (0-6). Ashton Redmond had a goal for the Blue Devils, Luke Fox added an assist and Owen McDermott made 11 saves in goal for a shutout.

Sewickley Academy 4, Brentwood 1 — Thomas Varghese scored three goals and Hudson Coletti added one to help Sewickley Academy (5-0) beat Brentwood (3-2) in a nonsection match.

Girls volleyball

Latrobe 3, Derry 0 — Anna Rafferty had 11 kills and four blocks and Elle Snyder added eight kills and three service aces as Latrobe defeated Derry in a nonsection match. Lily Fenton had 29 assists and Baily Watson added 18 digs. Makenzie Eades and Sasha Whitfield had four kills each for Derry.

Mapletown 3, California 0 — Taylor Dusenberry had 16 kills and 11 digs to help Mapletown (5-0, 4-0) earn a Section 2-A win over California. Krista Wilson added 14 kills, 11 digs and three service aces for the Maples and Ella Menear had six kills, 23 digs and two aces. Tayla Pascoe had 10 kills and 15 digs for California.

McKeesport 3, West Mifflin 2 — McKeesport rallied to win the final two sets to earn a nonsection victory over West Mifflin. The Tigers won the fourth set 25-23 and the fifth 15-8. Alaya Poindexter had nine kills for the Tigers and Deja Newby contributed six service aces.

Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 0 — Moon swept Canon-McMillan 25-17, 25-17 and 25-15 in a Section 2-4A match. Lilly Peterson and Bailey Maxin each had three aces, Molly Simmons led Moon with 12 kills and Emily Lescallette had 18 assists. Leah Peter had five kills and Abby Tucker added four while Kaylee Knobel had 11 assists for Canon-McMillan.

Shaler 3, Laurel 0 — Mia Schubert had a dozen kills and eight digs in a nonsection win over Laurel. Tia Bozzo contributed 29 assists and three service aces for the Titans.

Field hockey

Shady Side Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 2 — Jenny Woodings scored a hat trick to power Shady Side Academy to a Class A win over Winchester Thurston.

Hempfield 4, Latrobe 3 — Amara Forsyth scored a pair of goals and Ashlyn Radocaj and Delphine Vandael also found the cage to lead Hempfield to a nonsection win. Izzy Davanti had two assists for the Spartans.

Tennis

Franklin Regional 5, Hempfield 0 — In a Section 1-3A match, Hannah Zheng won in straight sets at No. 2 singles and Ellen Liu and Sarah Gardner won No. 1 and 3 singles respectively as Franklin Regional swept Hempfield. Lucy Zheng and Makinzie Marcus won at No.1 doubles and Chloe Kruck and Yashvi Rastogi won at No. 2 doubles for Franklin Regional.

Knoch 5, Ellis 0 — In a Section 2-2A match, Emily Greb, Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb won singles matches for the Knights. Ava Santora and Jade Nether swept No. 1 doubles and Lara Ejak and Kenzie Gumto won at No. 2 doubles.

Latrobe 5, Armstrong 0 — Latrobe (5-0,5-0) remained undefeated by sweeping Armstrong in a Section 1-3A match. Carolina Walters, Avery Massaro and Sarah Lazeski won singles matches. No.1 Maya Jain and Emily Pierce won and Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh won at doubles.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Derry 1 — Mary Smithnosky won No. 1 singles and Sophia Smithnosky won No. 3 singles as Mt. Pleasant beat Section 1-2A rival Derry. The team of Casey Hirak and Kelly Burd won No. 1 doubles and Paige Eperjesi and Emma Hodge won No. 2 doubles for the Vikings.

Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 1 — Sarah Yamrick, Lauren Burkley and Lena Yuhas swept singles for Penn-Trafford in a win over Section 1-3A rival Connellsville. Gianna Purpura and Becca Mills won at No. 1 doubles.

Southmoreland 3, Burrell 2 — Elle Pawlikowsky won at second singles and Beatrix Pawlikowsky won at third singles as Southmoreland won a hard-fought Section 1-2A battle against Burrell. The team of Tyson Martin and Madison Cyphert rallied from behind in each of their two sets at No. 2 doubles to break the 2-2 tie. Caroline Dynka won first singles for Burrell and Jillian Perry and Abby Siwak took first doubles.

Girls golf

Greensburg Central Catholic 164, Derry 248 — Meghan Zambruno fired an even-par 37 and Izabela Aigner shot a 39 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 1-2A win. Bethany Dixon carded a 53 for Derry.

Penn-Trafford 205, Norwin 208 — Alexis Dindak and Emily Spudy each shot 50 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 3-3A win. Norwin’s Lillian Hope was medalist with a 45.